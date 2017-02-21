Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 9 reacties
Bron: pfSense, submitter: burgerbaasje

pfSense logo (75 pix)Versie 2.3.3 van pfSense is uitgekomen. Dit pakket is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en richt zich op router- en firewalltaken. Het is in 2004 begonnen als een afsplitsing van m0n0wall vanwege verschillende visies bij de ontwikkelaars en in de loop van de jaren uitgegroeid tot een router- en firewallpakket dat in zowel kleine als zeer grote omgevingen kan worden ingezet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

pfSense 2.3.2-RELEASE Now Available!

We are happy to announce the release of pfSense software version 2.3.3!

This is a maintenance release in the 2.3.x series, bringing numerous stability and bug fixes, fixes for a handful of security issues in the GUI, and a handful of new features. The full list of changes is on the 2.3.3 New Features and Changes page, including a list of FreeBSD and internal security advisories addressed by this release.

This release includes fixes for 101 bugs, 14 Features, and 3 Todo items.

If you haven’t yet caught up on the changes in 2.3.x, check out the Features and Highlights video. Past blog posts have covered some of the changes, such as the performance improvements from tryforward, and the webGUI update.

pfSense 2.3.1 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.3.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website pfSense
Download https://blog.pfsense.org/?cat=53
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Reacties (9)
Vorig artikel

Update-historie

Meer historie
Overige software

Gerelateerde producten

pfSense geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (9)

-1909+18+21+31Ongemodereerd1
+3 LegendLarry
21 februari 2017 16:38
"pfSense 2.3.2-RELEASE Now Available!"

"We are happy to announce the release of pfSense software version 2.3.3!"

Waar ging het mis?
Reageer
+1 Ryan_
@LegendLarry21 februari 2017 16:50
En dan een plaatje van versie 2.3.1. :P
Reageer
+1 LegendLarry
@Ryan_21 februari 2017 16:56
Het kan allemaal niet beter
Reageer
+1 Marcel_EA
21 februari 2017 16:38
Zojuist gelijk de update verwerkt op mijn pfSense box.
Van te voren eerst een (config) backup gemaakt.
Maar zoals altijd ging de update vlotjes en zonder problemen! 8-)
Reageer
+1 --MeAngry--
21 februari 2017 16:51
Hier werd na een update de BIND server uit het bijbehorende package niet automatisch gestart. Misschien een goede om even in de gaten te houden. ;)
Reageer
+1 Greetoz
21 februari 2017 17:00
Update ging zonder problemen op mijn virtuele Pfsense doos (op Hyper V)
Reageer
0 234FaTaLiTy
21 februari 2017 17:03
Buiten dat het hele interessant software is, zijn er nog voordelen om bijvoorbeeld dit te gebruiken i.p.v. een normale router?
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Google Pixel Sony PlayStation VR Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone 7 Dishonored 2 Google Android 7.x Watch_Dogs 2

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*