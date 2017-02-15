Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: Klocman software

Bulk Crap Uninstaller logo (75 pix)Klocman software heeft versie 3.7.2 van Bulk Crap Uninstaller uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat onder een opensourcelicentie wordt uitgebracht, kunnen in een keer diverse programma's en Windows Store-apps van de computer worden verwijderd. Het voert eerst de standaard uninstallprocedure uit en scant daarna de computer op overgebleven snelkoppelingen en registersleutels om die ook nog te verwijderen. Na afloop kunnen eventueel ook nog externe programma's zoals CCleaner worden gestart. Tenslotte bevat het ook een start-upmanager, waarmee programma's die met Windows meestarten, uitgeschakeld kunnen worden. Sinds versie 3.7.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bulk Crap Uninstaller v3.7.2 Changelog:
  • Added "Run..." context menu.
  • Added "win32" and "win64" to binary directory names.
  • Added update to Slovenian translation by Jadran Rudec.
  • Updated Polish translation.
  • Improved detection of program files directories during drive search.
  • Fixed disposed exception when starting _listLegendWindow.Show and main window is gone.
  • Fixed color legend ignoring the show legend setting.
  • Fixed rare crashes when trying to get icons.
  • Fixed icons not being populated in rare cases.
  • Fixed crash when trying to rename entries under insufficient permissions.
  • Fixed list refresh being closed twice when user times closing of main window, causing object disposed exceptions.
  • Fixed some install locations and other paths being fully in lowercase.
  • Fixed re-searching directories for applications in rare cases.
Bulk Crap Uninstaller v3.7.1 Changelog:
  • Extracted, generalized and improved code from directory factory - better detection overall.
  • | Added info getter for is64bit.
  • | Added info getter for finding uninstallers in install location.
  • | Added info getter for finding application executables, speeds up certificate scanning.
  • | Added info getter for extracting info from application executables.
  • Added path cleanup to DisplayIcon.
  • Added wait cursor after exiting startup manager.
  • Improved and optimized logic for getting icons.
  • Improved application searching speed slightly.
  • Changed QuietUninstallStringCopier Priority to RunFirst because it's the fastest and has best results.
  • Moved creation of UninstallerLocation to a separate info adder and fixed it sometimes failing.
  • Code refactoring around info getters and factories.
  • Fixed IO crashes in GetDirectoriesToScan with invalid directories.
  • Fixed Path.IsPathRooted crash with some UninstallerFullFilenames.
  • Fixed crash during junk search when junk names have invalid path characters.
  • Fixed some disposed exceptions.
  • Fixed bugs in path cleanup of InstallLocation, InstallSource and ModifyPath. Some valid paths were removed or modified.
  • Fixed certificate highlighting sometimes not updating.
  • Fixed info adders not updating some properties.
  • Fixed some info URLs not being cleaned up properly.
  • Fixed Msi INSTALLPROPERTY_LOCALPACKAGE not being assigned to UninstallerFullFilename.

Bulk Crap Uninstaller screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.7.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Klocman software
Download https://github.com/Klocman/Bulk-Crap-Uninstaller/releases/tag/v3.7.2
Bestandsgrootte 2,69MB
Licentietype GPL
0 makkie88
15 februari 2017 14:13
Iemand ervaringen met het verwijderen van windows apps via deze software?

mijn ervaring met het verwijderen van /prutsen met windows apps, (niet via deze software) is dat de hele window 10 schil kapot kan gaan, waardoor het startmenu niet meer werkt en andere apps ook niet meer starten, Soms is dit op te lossen door bepaalde powershell scripts uit te voeren bijvoorbeeld:
Get-AppXPackage | Foreach {Add-AppxPackage -DisableDevelopmentMode -Register "$($_.InstallLocation)\AppXManifest.xml"}
maar dit gaat niet altijd goed.

[Reactie gewijzigd door makkie88 op 15 februari 2017 14:14]

