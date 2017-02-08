Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 9 reacties
Bron: Vivaldi Technologies, submitter: sambalbaj

Vivaldi logo (75 pix) Versie 1.7 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld. De belangrijkste verbeteringen in versie 1.7 zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Show me what you see

If you want someone to see exactly what you’re seeing on your screen – or part of your screen – you’d typically take a screenshot, open it in an image-editing program, make the necessary changes, save it and then send it. It could take some time and effort.

We have now simplified this process, making it easy for both advanced and less technical users to take screenshots right from the Vivaldi browser. I could easily explain this new feature to my mother! Let’s say she has a question, and to help her, I’d need to see what she’s seeing. All she would need to do is take a screenshot using the camera icon from the Status Bar.

One click on the camera icon reveals a small pop-up window that shows all the available options for taking a screenshot. There, you can choose whether you want to take a screenshot of the full page or a selection of it – as well as whether you want to save it on your disk or store it to clipboard to be able to share it by simply pasting it into an application.

Screen capture is also accessible from the Tools menu, as well as through mapped keyboard shortcuts or quick commands. All you need to do is assign key combinations of your choice in the Keyboard Settings or call up the quick commands with F2/?E and typing “Capture”.

What also makes this new feature stand out is the ability to take seamless full-page screenshots. There are extensions available that allow you to capture an entire page, however, most of them would take multiple screenshots and put them back together. This may not be ideal as some pages change as you scroll through them.

For those of you that like working with the Notes panel, Vivaldi 1.7 has another neat feature in store. Notes, which you can find in the Side Panel, let you save comments to your favorite webpages, together with screenshots. With the latest release, you can also capture selected areas of websites and add them to Notes.

Powerful way of managing noisy tabs

Vivaldi is all about putting you in control of your browsing experience, and the latest release gives you more options for muting unwanted noise that’s playing on the background.

Our popular feature, known by the name of “Silent Tabs For Users”, has been improved even further. This feature identifies background tabs playing ads, videos or other multimedia content, and makes it possible to stop the unwanted noise with just one click.

With the latest release, you no longer need to look for that one tab that’s causing all the noise – you can mute all of them at once. If you like to browse with many tabs open, this comes in very handy. All you need to do is map your keyboard shortcuts in Keyboard Settings or call up quick commands with F2 / ⌘E and type “Mute”.

More choice, more control

As always, we want to offer you more for tailoring the Vivaldi browser to your needs. The 1.7 release also includes:

  • Mapped keyboard shortcuts for screenshots.
  • Configurable lazy loading for pinned tabs.
  • Native macOS notifications.
  • Addition of StartPage private search engine
  • Configurable top-level domain expansion.
  • Toggle extensions visibility option in the address bar.
  • Improved keyboard menu access on Windows/Linux for Chinese, Japanese and Korean users.

Vivaldi

Versienummer 1.7.735.46
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Vivaldi Technologies
Download https://vivaldi.com/download/
Bestandsgrootte 38,50MB
Licentietype Freeware
Reacties (9)
Update-historie

Reacties (9)

-1909+13+20+30Ongemodereerd6
+1 FightingAce
8 februari 2017 14:05
Gebuik deze browser nu al ruim een jaar met plezier als mijn main browser :) . Ben "gevlucht" van de nieuwe Opera wegens de, in het begin, vrij langzame implementatie van features. En het doel van Vivaldi om in feite een nieuwe Opera 12 te maken spreekt me erg aan.
Reageer
+1 bazzard
8 februari 2017 14:16
mmm leuk een screenshot functie voor de minder handige mensen onder ons... alsof dit hun doelgroep is... Ben meestal al blij als ik iemand hoor dat de FF of Chrome gebruiken. :+

Helaas zijn er nog steeds problemen met Exchange/Office365 ecp, velen hebben hier last van maar dus nog niet opgelost... Jammer.
Reageer
+1 Iva Wonderbush
8 februari 2017 14:17
Ik zit op de meest recente snap-shot thuis en moet zeggen dat de screenshot tool echt een life saver is. Scheelt zo veel werk en zoals ze zeggen het is echt beter dan 3rd party tools. Ook als web developer heb je vaak te maken met fixed of absolute gepositioneerde elementen en die komen maar 1 keer voor in de full page screenshot van Vivaldi, en niet meerdere keren in een 3rd party tool!

Ook als je ingezoomed bent pakt Vivaldi letterlijk hoe jij het ziet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Iva Wonderbush op 8 februari 2017 14:18]

Reageer
0 Nanostylez
8 februari 2017 14:53
Is vivaldi op MacOS ook te installeren als programma? Dus dat hij te vinden is met de verkenner. Als ik vivaldi installeer dan maakt de installer alleen een snelkoppeling op het bureaublad. Hierdoor was het ook niet echt duidelijk hoe ik vivaldi weer kon verwijderen.

Ja vivaldi werkt wel gewoon, maar de installatie etc gaat anders dan met andere programma's zoals bijv opera etc
Reageer
0 Gert
@Nanostylez8 februari 2017 14:59
Uhm ja, hoewel ik alles open met spotlight, daar staat hij gewoon bij in ieder geval.
Reageer
0 Nanostylez
@Gert8 februari 2017 15:00
Wat is de manier hiervoor dan?
Reageer
0 Theo Roeland
8 februari 2017 15:00
Is het beter dan Chrome browser

Of niet te vergelijken met Chrome.

Theo Roeland
Reageer
0 spoor12b
@Theo Roeland8 februari 2017 15:15
Het is een Chrome gebaseerde browser die zeer veel mogelijkheden biedt voor power users. Sommige dingen ontbreken nog of zijn nog instabiel. Als je dat voor lief neemt is het voor mij de beste browser.
Reageer
0 Theo Roeland
@spoor12b8 februari 2017 15:27
Oké bedankt.
Voor de info ga hem es installeren op mijn mac.

Zodra ik die draaiende heb...

Theo Roeland
Reageer


