Versie 2.2.4 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:
The following bugs have been fixed:
- wnpa-sec-2017-01: The ASTERIX dissector could go into an infinite loop. (Bug 13344)
- wnpa-sec-2017-02: The DHCPv6 dissector could go into a large loop. (Bug 13345)
Updated Protocol Support
- TCP reassembly: tcp.reassembled_in is not set in first packet. (Bug 3264)
- Duplicated Interfaces instances while refreshing. (Bug 11553)
- Time zone name needs to be converted to UTF-8 on Windows. (Bug 11785)
- Crash on fast local interface changes. (Bug 12263)
- Please align columns in tshark’s output. (Bug 12502)
- Display data rate fields for VHT rates invalid with BCC modulation. (Bug 12859)
- plugin_if_get_ws_info causes Access Violation if called during rescan. (Bug 12973)
- SMTP BDAT dissector not reverting to command-code after DATA. (Bug 13030)
- Wireshark fails to recognize V6 DBS Etherwatch capture files. (Bug 13093)
- Runtime Error when try to merge .pcap files (Wireshark crashes). (Bug 13175)
- PPP BCP BPDU size reports not header size, but all data underneath and its header size in UI. (Bug 13188)
- In-line UDP checksum bytes in 6LoWPAN IPHC are swapped. (Bug 13233)
- Uninitialized memcmp on data in daintree-sna.c. (Bug 13246)
- Crash when dissect WDBRPC Version 2 protocol with Dissect unknown program numbers enabled. (Bug 13266)
- Contents/Resources/bin directory isn’t in the app bundle after installation. (Bug 13270)
- Regression: IEEE17221 (AVDECC) decoded as IEEE1722 (AVB Transportation Protocol). (Bug 13274)
- Can’t decode packets captured with OpenBSD enc(4) encapsulating. (Bug 13279)
- UDLD flags are at other end of octet. (Bug 13280)
- MS-WSP dissector no longer works since commit 8c2fa5b5cf789e6d0d19cd0dd34479d0203d177a. (Bug 13299)
- TBCD string decoded wrongly in MAP ATI message. (Bug 13316)
- Filter Documentation: The tilde (~) operator is not documented. (Bug 13320)
- VoIP Flow Sequence Causes Application Crash. (Bug 13329)
New and Updated Capture File Support
- 6LoWPAN
- DVB-CI
- ENC
- GSM MAP
- IEEE 1722
- IEEE 1722.1
- ISAKMP
- MS-WSP
- PPP
- QUIC
- Radiotap
- RPC
- SMTP
- TCP
- UCD
- UDLD
- Daintree SNA
- DBS Etherwatch
