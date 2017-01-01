Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: PeaZip

PeaZip logo (75 pix) Versie 6.3.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Code
  • Improved DPI awareness
  • New command line directive "-peaziplanguage" to programmatically change application's localization
    • second parameter is the name of the localization file, proper localization directory "lang" is resolved by the program
      • example: peazip.exe -peaziplanguage it.txt
    • please note if other instances of PeaZip are open, they will overwrite language in configuration when they close
Extraction and archiving
  • Added hamburger menu button in tabs bar to provide alternative access to archiving/extraction context menu
  • Improved archive creation screen
    • Added installer-mode sfx modules for 7z (advanced options tab)
    • Replicated archiving action options in main options page (7z/p7zip supported types)
      • Provided new update options: update only items already in archive (ignore extra items on disk), and synchronize archive with content on disk (remove items from archive if removed from disk)
Windows installer
  • Improved Windows installer
    • Archiving, extraction, browsing, and tools groups are now divided by separators for ease of use
    • "CRC, hash and file tools" (PeaUtils) was added as default entry
    • Localization can now be set from installer

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*PeaZip voor Windows (32bit)
*PeaZip voor Windows (64bit)
*PeaZip portable
*PeaZip voor Linux en BSD
*PeaZip add-ons

PeaZip 5.0 screenshotPeaZip 5.0 screenshotPeaZip 5.0 screenshotPeaZip 5.0 screenshot

System en netwerk utilities

Versienummer:6.3.0
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website:PeaZip
Download:http://www.peazip.org/peazip-64bit.html
Licentietype:GPL
