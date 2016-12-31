Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: SciTE

SciTE logo (75 pix) Versie 3.7.2 van SciTE is uitgekomen. Scintilla Text Editor is een opensource en cross-platform teksteditor. Het maakt gebruik van de opensource Scintilla Text Editor-bibliotheek, wat van dezelfde makers is. Deze bibliotheek wordt ook door andere programma's gebruikt, waaronder Notepad++. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en in Apple's app store kan een commerciële versie voor macOS worden gevonden. Daarnaast is er een stand-alone executable die handig op een usb-stick meegenomen kan worden. In deze release zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release 3.7.2
  • Minimize redrawing for SCI_SETSELECTIONN* APIs. Bug #1888.
  • Use more precision to allow selecting individual lines in files with more than 16.7 million lines.
  • For Qt 5, define QT_WS_MAC or QT_WS_X11 on those platforms. Bug #1887.
  • For Cocoa, fix crash on view destruction with macOS 10.12.2. Bug #1891.
  • Fix crash on GTK+ <3.8 due to incorrect lifetime of accessibility object. More accurate reporting of attribute ranges and deletion lengths for accessibility.
  • In SciTE, if a Lua script causes a Scintilla failure exception, display error message in output pane instead of exiting. Bug #1773.

SciTE screenshot (620 pix)

Development tools

Versienummer:3.7.2
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Windows 7, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8
Website:SciTE
Download:http://www.scintilla.org/SciTEDownload.html
Licentietype:GPL
