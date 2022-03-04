Oracle introduceert eerste CBE-release van Solaris

Persoonlijk heb ik alleen ervaring met Common Lisp, Python en Julia, en ik vond Common Lisp het makkelijkste om aan te leren. Ik weet niet of het per se de meest compacte syntax heeft. Maar de syntax is compact en makkelijk te begrijpen (lezen) en vooral het makkelijkst van deze drie om te gebruiken. Heel het internet staat trouwens vol met mensen die beweren dat het simpel is om te leren en te gebruiken:
https://books.google.be/b...amming%20language&f=false
The syntax of Lisp programs is simple.
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=8016974
No. Lisp is actually the simplest programming language
, and has no syntactic cruft. While it wasn't designed to be “easy to learn” like Swift, Python, Ruby, or Basic, there is less overall to learn and you will be writing real, useful programs in Lisp sooner than you could with other languages."
https://www.quora.com/Wha...isp-Is-Lisp-easy-to-learn
If you never programmed, Lisp would probably be easier to learn
than most any other language due to its extremely simple syntax.
https://www.quora.com/Is-...ge-even-simpler-than-LISP
https://www.reddit.com/r/...ing_language_make_easier/
Lisp repl is way superior (specially in Common Lisp). You can write a function, compile it (that's right, compile one function, with C-c C-c in Emacs&Slime), have a feedback (a warning, or a debugger that pops up), and then try it in the REPL. Whereas in Python, you first need more tooling
(flycheckers etc), you must have a way to run your code (a main function if it isn't a script), add a breakpoint if you want to stop in the middle of your program, and re-run
it when you change the code. When an error occurs in Python, search
for it manually
, or improve your tooling (compilation mode in Emacs,…). In Slime, press v in the debugger and you get dropped on the line.
It's faster and less boring to develop in Lisp
Also, Lisp is a compiled language, so we can build an executable for any type of application, even a web app that ships its webserver, making it straightforward to deploy
. Whereas in Python, you can sometimes but generally not.
https://carcaddar.blogspo...st-language-to-learn.html
Lisp's syntax is a great advantage because it is so simple to learn
and has so few special cases. The interactive, iterative development style and real late-binding means you can build programs in parts and add to them as you go. The presence of real metaprogramming means you always have the ability to look at any part of your program and its state to find out what it's doing/what's wrong. The HyperSpec and Common Lisp The Language are two of the best programming language reference manuals ever written.
Persoonlijk denk ik dat Pascal, Common Lisp (SBCL) en Julia het beste evenwicht bieden op gebied van simpele leercurve voor basiskennis van de taal, productiviteit en prestaties.
Common Lisp is meestal iets sneller dan Java, maar kan in sommige situaties zelfs Rust en C aftroeven: http://gpbib.cs.ucl.ac.uk/gecco2006/docs/p957.pdf
Common Lisp is faster than C for large value sets.
At 25000 values, Common Lisp is 4.1 times as fast as the C version, and the compilation time is
88% of the total evaluation time.
[Reactie gewijzigd door FateTrap op 4 maart 2022 21:42]