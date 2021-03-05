Bedrijf achter gamestreamplatform Shadow bevestigt nieuwe eigenaar te zoeken

Sorry maar ik gruwel altijd een beetje ouders die de potentie van een goede PC voor hun kinderen niet in zien. Van die ouders waar een kind dan maar een uurtje per dag erop mag.
Ik gruwel altijd een beetje van technische mensen die zich zo blindstaren op de goede potentie van techniek dat ze de (ethische/sociale) nadelen ervan niet willen inzien. Er is niets mis met je kind leren dat 24/7 achter een scherm zitten niet normaal is. Sociale contacten, fysieke vaardigheden leren doe je door met andere kinderen om te gaan, in de fysieke wereld rond te dwalen. Hoe veel wij tweakers er ook van houden, achter een scherm zitten, chatten of social media is GEEN vervanging voor deze basale skills, die steeds meer
lijken te ontbreken bij de huidige jeugd. Er is een sterk verband gelegd tussen schermgebruik en het ontwikkelen van depressies en anxiety in dit wetenschappelijke artikel
. En dan heb ik nog geen woord gerept over het ultieme kwaad dat Sociale Media heet, met wederom sterke verbanden met een toename van depressies en zelfmoord onder jongeren
. Ik spreek als jongvolwassene ook deels uit eigen ervaring als ik zeg dat technologie als PC's niet alleen maar hosanna voordelen heeft.
https://www.sciencedirect...cle/pii/S2211335518301827
https://journals.sagepub..../10.1177/2167702617723376
Abstract
Previous research on associations between screen time and psychological well-being among children and adolescents has been conflicting, leading some researchers to question the limits on screen time suggested by physician organizations. We examined a large (n = 40,337) national random sample of 2- to 17-year-old children and adolescents in the U.S. in 2016 that included comprehensive measures of screen time (including cell phones, computers, electronic devices, electronic games, and TV) and an array of psychological well-being measures. After 1 h/day of use, more hours of daily screen time were associated with lower psychological well-being, including less curiosity, lower self-control, more distractibility, more difficulty making friends, less emotional stability, being more difficult to care for, and inability to finish tasks. Among 14- to 17-year-olds, high users of screens (7+ h/day vs. low users of 1 h/day) were more than twice as likely to ever have been diagnosed with depression (RR 2.39, 95% CI 1.54, 3.70), ever diagnosed with anxiety (RR 2.26, CI 1.59, 3.22), treated by a mental health professional (RR 2.22, CI 1.62, 3.03) or have taken medication for a psychological or behavioral issue (RR 2.99, CI 1.94, 4.62) in the last 12 months.
Abstract
In two nationally representative surveys of U.S. adolescents in grades 8 through 12 (N = 506,820) and national statistics on suicide deaths for those ages 13 to 18, adolescents’ depressive symptoms, suicide-related outcomes, and suicide rates increased between 2010 and 2015, especially among females. Adolescents who spent more time on new media (including social media and electronic devices such as smartphones) were more likely to report mental health issues, and adolescents who spent more time on nonscreen activities (in-person social interaction, sports/exercise, homework, print media, and attending religious services) were less likely. Since 2010, iGen adolescents have spent more time on new media screen activities and less time on nonscreen activities, which may account for the increases in depression and suicide. In contrast, cyclical economic factors such as unemployment and the Dow Jones Index were not linked to depressive symptoms or suicide rates when matched by year.
[Reactie gewijzigd door saren op 5 maart 2021 09:58]