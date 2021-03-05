Bedrijf achter gamestreamplatform Shadow bevestigt nieuwe eigenaar te zoeken

Het Franse bedrijf Blade bevestigt op zoek te zijn naar nieuwe investeerders. Het zou vergevorderde gesprekken voeren met potentiële kopers. Daarmee hoopt Blade zijn gamestreamdienst Shadow te kunnen blijven aanbieden.

Blade meldt dat er een 'frisse nieuwe start' nodig is voor Shadow en dat er een reorganisatie komt om zich vrij te maken van schulden. Daarmee bevestigt het bedrijf eerdere berichten dat het in financiële problemen verkeert en moeite heeft het hoofd boven water te houden. Het bedrijf heeft in Frankrijk en de Verenigde Staten surseance van betaling aangevraagd.

Stéphane Héliot, mede-oprichter van Shadow, meldde op Twitch dat er gesprekken met mogelijke kopers lopen en dat hij hoopt dat er de komende weken een bod zal worden gedaan. Binnen twee maanden zou er meer duidelijkheid zijn over het lot van Blade en Shadow.

In een faq probeert het bedrijf klanten van Shadow gerust te stellen met de melding dat hun abonnement blijft zoals het is. Ook pre-orders voor Shadow Ultra, Infinite en Boost blijven zoals ze waren, maar de release van Shadow Ultra en Shadow Infinite in Californië en New York is stilgelegd.

De problemen volgen na een roerig jaar voor Blade, waarin het overstapte van cloudaanbieder OVHcloud naar 2CRSi, een van zijn aandeelhouders, en een van de oprichters van het bedrijf, Emmanuel Freund, zag vertrekken, samen met meerdere medewerkers. Ondanks miljoeneninvesteringen in 2020 wist het bedrijf daardoor onvoldoende te profiteren van de mogelijkheden die er waren om nieuwe klanten te verwerven.