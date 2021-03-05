Cookies op Tweakers

Bedrijf achter gamestreamplatform Shadow bevestigt nieuwe eigenaar te zoeken

Het Franse bedrijf Blade bevestigt op zoek te zijn naar nieuwe investeerders. Het zou vergevorderde gesprekken voeren met potentiële kopers. Daarmee hoopt Blade zijn gamestreamdienst Shadow te kunnen blijven aanbieden.

Blade meldt dat er een 'frisse nieuwe start' nodig is voor Shadow en dat er een reorganisatie komt om zich vrij te maken van schulden. Daarmee bevestigt het bedrijf eerdere berichten dat het in financiële problemen verkeert en moeite heeft het hoofd boven water te houden. Het bedrijf heeft in Frankrijk en de Verenigde Staten surseance van betaling aangevraagd.

Stéphane Héliot, mede-oprichter van Shadow, meldde op Twitch dat er gesprekken met mogelijke kopers lopen en dat hij hoopt dat er de komende weken een bod zal worden gedaan. Binnen twee maanden zou er meer duidelijkheid zijn over het lot van Blade en Shadow.

In een faq probeert het bedrijf klanten van Shadow gerust te stellen met de melding dat hun abonnement blijft zoals het is. Ook pre-orders voor Shadow Ultra, Infinite en Boost blijven zoals ze waren, maar de release van Shadow Ultra en Shadow Infinite in Californië en New York is stilgelegd.

De problemen volgen na een roerig jaar voor Blade, waarin het overstapte van cloudaanbieder OVHcloud naar 2CRSi, een van zijn aandeelhouders, en een van de oprichters van het bedrijf, Emmanuel Freund, zag vertrekken, samen met meerdere medewerkers. Ondanks miljoeneninvesteringen in 2020 wist het bedrijf daardoor onvoldoende te profiteren van de mogelijkheden die er waren om nieuwe klanten te verwerven.

Door Olaf van Miltenburg

Nieuwscoördinator

05-03-2021 08:51
62 • submitter: vanheusden

05-03-2021 • 08:51

62 Linkedin

Submitter: vanheusden

Reacties (62)

+1maniak
5 maart 2021 09:01
Ik denk dat de wachttijd ook parten speelt. Ik gebruik nu GeForce Now maar dat ondersteunt lang niet alle games. Dus destijds heb ik gekeken naar Shadow maar toen ik las dat ik op een wachtlijst kwam te staan haakte ik af.

Elke wachtende gebruiker zijn misgelopen inkomsten. Ik hoop echt dat ze in staat zijn om het wachten te beperken tot een paar dagen.
+1xmenno
@maniak5 maart 2021 11:43
Die wachtlijst is er met name omdat ze geen geld hebben. Tuurlijk is er schaarste aan componenten maar ze zijn wel degelijk te vinden, zeker de Quadro kaarten voor datacenter zijn eigenlijk prima te krijgen.
+1MyKey
@xmenno5 maart 2021 13:27
Is geld het probleem? Ik heb altijd gedacht door corona de hoeveelheid aanvragen het probleem was.
+2xmenno
@MyKey5 maart 2021 13:58
Ja ze hebben hun leverancier niet betaald, en die wil nu de spullen terug.
https://investors.2crsi.c...rocedure-of-Blade-SAS.pdf
0Apolopo
@maniak5 maart 2021 09:09
hoe bevalt Geforce Now jou? Mijn zoon wil graag een Game PC ipv PS5, maar een Geforce Now abbo zou een stuk goedkoper zijn.
+1Marsmillo
@Apolopo5 maart 2021 11:20
Heb een Shadow, maar wou in het licht van de recente berichtgeving ook even kijken of GeForce Now iets is. Je weet wel, voor mocht Shadow er toch opeens mee ophouden. Heb de zelfde game in Shadow (boost) en in GeForce Now (Free) gespeeld en zonder al te dien in de instellingen van GeForce Now gedoken te hebben, kan ik volgende "out of the box" vaststellingen wel zeggen.

In vergelijking met Shadow is GeForce Now een stuk eenvoudiger. Na het inloggen selecteer je de game die je wil spelen en paar seconden later ben je lekker aan het gamen. Je moet het spel niet eerst downloaden, installeren e.d. wat wel fijn is. Daartegenover staan dan wel weer dat je geen controle hebt op de installatie, ook geen mods of andere aanpassingen kan toepassen. Dat kan je in shadow wel, want daar kan je gewoon alles doen wat je thuis op je eigen computer ook zou kunnen doen.

Mijn gevoel is ook dat mijn game kwa input vertraging net dat ietsje vlotter liep via GeForce Now, het verschil is minimaal en kan ook puur in mijn hoofd zitten. Uiteindelijk maakte het niet zoveel verschil, input vertraging heb je op beide plaforms toch en is eigen aan cloud-gaming. Zonder aan de instellingen e.d. te prullen, denk ik wel dat mijn Shadow veel mooier beeld gaf dan GeForce Now. Dat was een zeer groot verschil, de stream van shadow was veel netter, beter van kwaliteit. Dit kan ik waarschijnlijk in de instellingen van GeForce Now wel aanpassen, moet ik eens voor kijken.

Was wel aangenaam verrast van GeForce Now. De dienst werkt op zich zeer gemakkelijk en vlot. Zelf mis ik wel de mogelijkheid om bvb GTA even de modden of FiveM te installeren. Het is wel super om even een andere nieuwe game te testen, mijn gratis geclaimde games van Epic bijvoorbeeld. Ik omzie me vaak het downloaden en installeren, daar heb je bij GeForce Now dus geen last van (als ze de game ondersteunen).

Hoop dat Shadow blijft bestaan én dat het deel blijft uitmaken van mijn combo pack bij mijn provider. Zoniet zal GFN we een alternatief kunnen zijn, totdat de prijzen van PC hardware terug zinnig worden.
+1JoggumDR
@Apolopo5 maart 2021 12:09
Ik heb nu een jaar of twee misschien al Shadow, voor iemand die een game PC is shadow een supersterke keuze, Wat shadow anders maakt van andere programma's zoals Geforce now en google stadia is dat het ook echt een Game PC is. Andere services laten je alleen games spelen. Bij Shadow krijg je beschikking over een krachtige PC, dit is een geweldig voordeel van shadow.
Om het kort te houden:
Aandachtspunten
- Shadow vereist een goede stabiele verbinding.
- Shadow kan wat lastig zijn voor beginners om alles werkend te krijgen (microfoon)
Voordelen:
- een sterke PC voor wat je ook wilt doen, of dit nou Games/videobewerking/fotoshoppen is, alles kan.
- relatief weinig extra vertraging
- controller support
- weinig downtime
- Gemakkelijk te resetten
Dit is handig voor wanneer uw zoon verkeerde programma's zou downloaden. het enige wat hij dan verliest is zijn eigen data. een Shadow PC kan niet ineens het hele netwerk van shadow PC's infecteren tenzij dit virus daarvoor is geschreven. gemakkelijk te resetten.
- Goede klantensupport (snelle klantenservice en een actieve discord)
Wat je je moet afvragen is of je zoon ook een snelle reactietijd nodig heeft in wat hij doet, wanneer hij namelijk shooters en soortgelijke spellen gaat spelen kan het heel nadelig te zijn, het is niet eenzijdige vertraging waardoor het snel accuraat richten lastig kan zijn. Ik kan het echt aanraden, maar het is situationeel
0ro8in
@Apolopo5 maart 2021 09:26
Je kan je beter verdiepen in wat je zoon echt wil. Want misschien wil hij wel league of legends doen of Twitch streams maken of art tekenen etc. Of misschien wel zelf games developpen! Hoe awesome is dat! Het heet een game PC maar de kids doen natuurlijk veel meer ermee! Zo een machine staat er als een soort centrale hub naar van alles en nog wat wat ze doen. Er is een reden dat hij een PC wil ipv een PS5. Ik betwijfel dan ook zeer of zo een streaming abbotje met gelimiteerd aantal games is wat hij wil!

Sorry maar ik gruwel altijd een beetje ouders die de potentie van een goede PC voor hun kinderen niet in zien. Van die ouders waar een kind dan maar een uurtje per dag erop mag. Ik was als kind slecht in school, slecht in sport. Maar een ding kon ik als een malle en dat was met mijn computer werken ook al was het meeste wat ik erop deed gamen. Ik heb nu 30 jaar later een aardige IT carriere achter de rug, als ik geen pc als kind had gehad was er waarschijnlijk weinig van mij terecht gekomen. En natuurlijk betekent dat niet dat dit voor alle kinderen zo is, maar onderschat de potentie van zo een machine in je huis niet. Investeer het geld gewoon want het is het waard! Investeer in je zoon, dat hij erom vraagt is al gewoon hartstikke mooi!

[Reactie gewijzigd door ro8in op 5 maart 2021 09:38]

0hois
@ro8in5 maart 2021 09:44
Weuweuweuw, niet gedacht dat ik op een tweakers pagina ooit nog is een opvoedkundig reactie zou lezen. Chapeau! Denk dat jij en ik beetje dezelfde weg zijn bewandeld haha.
0ro8in
@hois5 maart 2021 09:47
Haha! Ja je hoort het vaker. Zeker vroeger lag IT zo ver af van het normale “zo moet een kind opgroeien” systeem dat je bijna wel buiten alles moest vallen om goed erin te zijn.
0Apolopo
@ro8in5 maart 2021 09:53
Dank voor je reactie. Jammer dat je allerlei aannames maakt over het soort ouder dat ik zou zijn, maar fijn dat het met jou nog goed gekomen is. De enige reden dat hij een PC wil is dat zijn vrienden dat ook willen en hij dan niet meer samen met hun kan gamen (Fortnite, Minecraft en GTA). Hij heeft al een goede laptop, maar daar zit geen videokaart in waar je mee kan gamen.
0ro8in
@Apolopo5 maart 2021 09:57
Maar wellicht dat hij ook nog nieuwe mogelijkheden ontdekt ermee waar hij nu nog niet aant had. Ik wil alleen aangeven go for it! Het is het gewoon waard. Ook al blijft het uiteindelijk enkel een game machine, dan heeft hij iig de kans gehad.
En mijn bericht was niet enkel aan jou gericht, maar wellicht overtuig ik nog andere ouders hier die aan het twijfelen waren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ro8in op 5 maart 2021 09:58]

0hois
@Apolopo5 maart 2021 10:08
Gamen lijkt een zinloze tijdsbesteding maar als ik nadenk wat het mij allemaal heeft geboden destijds zie ik meer positieve dan negatieve kanten. Je leert samen te werken (als je online speelt dan met vrienden), je leert goed Engels, je leert consessies doen, hand oog coördinatie, reactievermogen, je leert mensen kennen, probleemoplossend vermogen in stressvolle situaties, als je het eng vind om in rl mensen te benaderen kan je het op deze manier toch een beetje leren als jong bent. Ik ben 33 game nu nog steeds vaak met vrienden online, nu met de lockdown is dat nog beetje de enige manier waarop ik in verbinding sta met vrienden en zo af en toe nog de ballen uit me broek lach. Zolang het gamen maar wel een vorm van entertainment blijft en niet een verslaving of een middel om weg te rennen van alle problemen in het echte leven zie ik het probleem niet helemaal.

[Reactie gewijzigd door hois op 5 maart 2021 10:09]

0FreqAmsterdam
@hois5 maart 2021 10:34
Je noemt goede dingen. Die zaken kun je echter ook leren/opdoen zonder elke dag uren te gamen. Kinderen moet je grenzen stellen. Anders krijgen ze er in het latere leven last van. Dat heet opvoeden. Het is natuurlijk wel lekker makkelijk om als ouder je kind onbeperkt laten gamen, heb je er geen last van.
0saren
@ro8in5 maart 2021 09:55
Sorry maar ik gruwel altijd een beetje ouders die de potentie van een goede PC voor hun kinderen niet in zien. Van die ouders waar een kind dan maar een uurtje per dag erop mag.
Ik gruwel altijd een beetje van technische mensen die zich zo blindstaren op de goede potentie van techniek dat ze de (ethische/sociale) nadelen ervan niet willen inzien. Er is niets mis met je kind leren dat 24/7 achter een scherm zitten niet normaal is. Sociale contacten, fysieke vaardigheden leren doe je door met andere kinderen om te gaan, in de fysieke wereld rond te dwalen. Hoe veel wij tweakers er ook van houden, achter een scherm zitten, chatten of social media is GEEN vervanging voor deze basale skills, die steeds meer lijken te ontbreken bij de huidige jeugd. Er is een sterk verband gelegd tussen schermgebruik en het ontwikkelen van depressies en anxiety in dit wetenschappelijke artikel. En dan heb ik nog geen woord gerept over het ultieme kwaad dat Sociale Media heet, met wederom sterke verbanden met een toename van depressies en zelfmoord onder jongeren. Ik spreek als jongvolwassene ook deels uit eigen ervaring als ik zeg dat technologie als PC's niet alleen maar hosanna voordelen heeft.

https://www.sciencedirect...cle/pii/S2211335518301827
Abstract
Previous research on associations between screen time and psychological well-being among children and adolescents has been conflicting, leading some researchers to question the limits on screen time suggested by physician organizations. We examined a large (n = 40,337) national random sample of 2- to 17-year-old children and adolescents in the U.S. in 2016 that included comprehensive measures of screen time (including cell phones, computers, electronic devices, electronic games, and TV) and an array of psychological well-being measures. After 1 h/day of use, more hours of daily screen time were associated with lower psychological well-being, including less curiosity, lower self-control, more distractibility, more difficulty making friends, less emotional stability, being more difficult to care for, and inability to finish tasks. Among 14- to 17-year-olds, high users of screens (7+ h/day vs. low users of 1 h/day) were more than twice as likely to ever have been diagnosed with depression (RR 2.39, 95% CI 1.54, 3.70), ever diagnosed with anxiety (RR 2.26, CI 1.59, 3.22), treated by a mental health professional (RR 2.22, CI 1.62, 3.03) or have taken medication for a psychological or behavioral issue (RR 2.99, CI 1.94, 4.62) in the last 12 months.
https://journals.sagepub..../10.1177/2167702617723376
Abstract
In two nationally representative surveys of U.S. adolescents in grades 8 through 12 (N = 506,820) and national statistics on suicide deaths for those ages 13 to 18, adolescents’ depressive symptoms, suicide-related outcomes, and suicide rates increased between 2010 and 2015, especially among females. Adolescents who spent more time on new media (including social media and electronic devices such as smartphones) were more likely to report mental health issues, and adolescents who spent more time on nonscreen activities (in-person social interaction, sports/exercise, homework, print media, and attending religious services) were less likely. Since 2010, iGen adolescents have spent more time on new media screen activities and less time on nonscreen activities, which may account for the increases in depression and suicide. In contrast, cyclical economic factors such as unemployment and the Dow Jones Index were not linked to depressive symptoms or suicide rates when matched by year.

[Reactie gewijzigd door saren op 5 maart 2021 09:58]

0ro8in
@saren5 maart 2021 10:05
Hoeveel schade heeft het mij aangericht dan? Jouw ouders zeiden vroeger ook zeker dat je niet te lang tv moest kijken omdat de straling slecht voor je ogen is. Hoeveel blijkt daar uiteindelijk van waar. Het niet te lang op de PC zitten is gewoon de niet te lang tv kijken variant van de ouders van nu. Het zijn theorieën die in de praktijk nog niet bewezen zijn. Dat er een aanname is en het onderzocht wordt maakt nog niet dat het zo is.

We leven nou eenmaal in een wereld waarin techniek de overhand heeft. Elk uur dat jij je kind niet met deze techniek laat werken is een uur dat je hem wellicht een stukje toekomst ontneemt. Dat hij veel voor een scherm zit betekent nog niet dat hij niet genoeg sociale contacten zou hebben. Iedereen heeft andere behoefte in andere maten. Mijn zoon heeft veel behoefte eraan en zoekt die ook op! Hij zit uit zichzelf al minder achter een scherm want hij heeft dat blijkbaar nodig. Ik vind het juist voorbarig dat jij gaat bepalen wat een iemand nodig zou hebben op onbewezen theorieën. Wat wel bewezen is is dat het fijn is om een toekomst te hebben. En als dat ligt in techniek en computers moet je hun die kans zeker niet ontnemen door een houten blokken ouder te zijn! Dat is helemaal niet wij “techniek” mensen die zich blind staren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ro8in op 5 maart 2021 10:12]

0Deleon78
@ro8in5 maart 2021 10:29
N=1.

Vergeet ook niet de fysieke gevolgen. Myopia is a thing.
En botten/spierontwikkeling ook.

Maar goed, de waarheid zit in het midden :)
0The Zep Man

@Deleon785 maart 2021 10:34
N=1.

Vergeet ook niet de fysieke gevolgen. Myopia is a thing.
En botten/spierontwikkeling ook.
Voor iedereen die denkt "maar ik ben niet bijziend, maar ben toch een vette nerd die te veel tijd naar een scherm staart", jij bent een uitzondering! In veel culturen van het blind leren en staren naar schermen en boeken zie je dat bijziendheid significant toeneemt en een epidemie wordt genoemd.

Om terug te komen op de hele discussie:
Alles met mate, en met mate met je maten. Niet alleen voor jezelf, maar ook voor je kroost. :P

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 5 maart 2021 10:38]

0bilbob
@Deleon785 maart 2021 14:57
en dat je ogen slecht worden als je non-stop naar een scherm zit te kijken..
0Deleon78
@bilbob5 maart 2021 15:11
Dat heet meestal myopia, maar evt ook problemen met oogspieren :)
0Anoniem: 87047
@saren5 maart 2021 10:35
De waarheid ligt in het midden. 24/7 achter de PC is zeker niet ideaal, maar een kind dwingen om dingen te doen die hij pertinent niet wil doen is volgens mij ook niet heel goed. Bij ons thuis was het vroeger ook altijd gedoe om de computer, ga huiswerk maken - etc. Op een gegeven moment heeft mijn vader zelfs een hele kast om de PC behuizing gebouwd met daarin een tijdschakelaar die er voor zorgde dat de PC slechts een paar uur per dag aan kon. Ik heb daar geen warme herinneringen aan en ben er van overtuigd dat die aanpak gewoon niet goed was.

Het is net als op school waar je allerlei nutteloze dingen moet leren waar je helemaal geen interesse in hebt. Een soort one size fits all oplossing. Je ziet vaak dat mensen die helemaal passen in dat schoolsysteem en braaf hun huiswerk maken later juist helemaal niet kunnen aarden bij een werkgever waar meer gevraagd wordt dan alleen simpelweg opdrachtjes doen en mensen die niet in het schoolsysteem passen pas opbloeien als ze er van bevrijd zijn.

Ik denk dat je een kind beter zijn interesses kunt laten volgen dan dwingen om dingen te doen waar hij geen zin in heeft. Natuurlijk kun je wel proberen om andere interesses te stimuleren, etc.
0Caelestis
@saren5 maart 2021 11:06
Het blijft altijd lachen met zulke verhalen.
Er wordt letterlijk nooit maar dan ook echt nooit een onderscheid gemaakt tussen een extrovert of een introvert.
Het zijn ook altijd enkel extroverts die zulke onderzoek bedenken en uitvoeren want wie anders is = raar.
Het invloed van van langdurig achter een pc hangen of zelfs boeken lezen, uit zich heel anders bij verschillende persoonlijkheden maar de uitslag is altijd een gemiddelde dus onjuist/fake/irrelevant.
Maar als je het woord "zelfmoord" erbij betrekt dan is het opeens een serieus probleem.
Zulke onderzoeken kunnen nooit een juiste beeld geven omdat de data gewoon fout is om mee te beginnen.
0batjes

@saren5 maart 2021 11:21
Er is niets mis met je kind leren dat 24/7 achter een scherm zitten niet normaal is
De mensen die mij leerde dat ik minder achter de PC of TV console moest zitten, want "anders krijg je vierkante ogen", zijn precies de mensen die nu de hele dag met hun mobieltje in de hand bezig zijn.

Sociale skills leren ligt er maar net aan. Ik heb meer sociale skills geleerd dankzij die computers dan zonder. Vrijdag middag het computerlokaal in om vrienden te maken door ze kapot te rijden in GTA of omver te schieten in DOOM/Duke Nukem. Jaartjes later lekket tactisch via Teamspeak America's Army: Operations spelen of elkaar gek maken in RTCW:ET. Om vervolgens de dag er na in de klas en pauzes de grootste schik te hebben of de snoodse plannen te bedenken om klas B of C die avond helemaal af te maken. I.P.V brugpiepers "ontgroenen" door er dom tegen te doen, zoals de 4-5-6de klassers bij ons deden, nodigde we ze uit om mee te doen met een avondje gamen.

Het gamen heeft mij toen een sociaal leven gegeven, die ik als contactgestoorde niet zou hebben gehad in een wereld zonder computers. Mijn hele klas was vriendjes met elkaar, we waren vrienden met de klassen in hetzelfde jaar naast ons. Tijdlang ergens gewerkt waarbij ik langs scholen door het hele land kwam, op veel scholen hadden klassen niet zo'n band. Als ik ouders of leraren hoorde over vroeger..... Er werd in de klas altijd wel één iemand of een groepje gepest door anderen, kinderen in een klas gingen buiten schooltijd nauwelijks met elkaar om.

Blij opgegroeid te zijn in een omgeving waar de meeste klasgenoten (de dames wat minder tho) elke avond lekker een potje met elkaar zaten te gamen.
0FreqAmsterdam
@ro8in5 maart 2021 10:28
"Van die ouders waar een kind dan maar een uurtje per dag erop mag."
Kinderen hebben nog geen grenzen, dat moeten ze leren. Dat doe je door grenzen te stellen, bijvoorbeeld maximaal 1 uur op de PC per dag. Uiteraard moet je wel kijken wat ze doen, als ze programmeren en mooie dingen maken moet je dat niet remmen. Maar je kind onbeperkt laten gamen is nergens nuttig voor. Integendeel, je krijgt ontzettend saaie kinderen. Er is zoveel meer te ontdekken in de wereld. Kinderen kunnen nog niet zelf bepalen wat goed voor ze is op jonge leeftijd, daarom moet je als ouder je kind verschillende zaken aanbieden en niet ze onbeperkt achter de PC laten zitten.

"Elk uur dat jij je kind niet met deze techniek laat werken is een uur dat je hem wellicht een stukje toekomst ontneemt."
Eh lol, waar heb je het over. Wat een simplistische kijk op zaken.

Snap werkelijk niet hoe jij +2 gemod wordt. Waarschijnlijk door allemaal kinderen die maar 1 uur per dag op de pc mogen. Je idee in de basis is goed, maar de realiteit is gewoon heel anders.

[Reactie gewijzigd door FreqAmsterdam op 5 maart 2021 10:29]

0ro8in
@FreqAmsterdam5 maart 2021 10:37
Maar je kind onbeperkt laten gamen is nergens nuttig voor.
Hier ga je naar mijn mening al totaal de mist in. Games leren logisch nadenken, omgaan met stressvolle situaties, veerkracht, leren van trial en error, in veel gevallen ook Engels. Ook veel sociale aspecten komen tegenwoordig aan bod. Team work, communiceren, omgaan met verlies etc etc. Er zitten zoveel voordelen aan, maar omdat het niet in de gymzaal gebeurd is het een nutteloze bezigheid toch? Kom op nou mensen, ik dacht dat we dit station inmiddels wel gepasseerd waren!

Mijn +2 moderatie komt misschien wel gewoon omdat ik goede punten aanhaal ipv ouderwetse deeën aanhalen als gamen is nergens nuttig voor? Iedereen maar meteen uitmaken voor kinderen die niet op hun PC mogen slaat nergens op./

[Reactie gewijzigd door ro8in op 5 maart 2021 10:40]

0FreqAmsterdam
@ro8in5 maart 2021 10:41
Afgezien van dat je de genoemde skills ook elders kan leren, zijn er geen uren per dag nodig om die skills te leren. Met 1 uur per dag kom je een heel eind.
Daarnaast overschat je het ontzettend. En je moet ook niet zwart-wit denken. Vooral je laatste opmerking over gymzaal... er is nog een heel grijs gebied tussen onbeperkt achter de pc en niet achter de pc.

[Reactie gewijzigd door FreqAmsterdam op 5 maart 2021 10:43]

0ro8in
@FreqAmsterdam5 maart 2021 10:48
Is schaken bijvoorbeeld ook nutteloos? En wat is dan wel zinvol?

Of het nutteloos of heel waardevol is, is een oneindige discussie denk ik. De waarheid ligt ergens in het midden.

Het ging mij meer om dat het niet compleet nutteloos is en er echt wel belangrijke skills eruit zijn te halen. Niet voor niets wordt veel leerstof voor kinderen tegenwoordig in een game sausje gegooid. Het is inmiddels wel bekend dat je op deze manier prima lol kan hebben en toch een hoop kan leren!
0FreqAmsterdam
@ro8in5 maart 2021 10:53
"Het ging mij meer om dat het niet compleet nutteloos is en er echt wel belangrijke skills eruit zijn te halen."
Dat ben ik helemaal met je eens hoor, dat is geen punt van discussie.

Wat zinvol of nutteloos is weet ik niet, maar ik denk dat het wel goed is om als ouder je kind kennis te laten maken met verschillende zaken die de wereld te bieden heeft. Je kind kan op jonge leeftijd die beslissing nog niet maken, dus moet je dat voor ze doen. Onder andere door regels/grenzen te stellen.
0ro8in
@FreqAmsterdam5 maart 2021 11:00
Als ouder moet je zeker toezien op dat je kind niet naar extremen uitschiet, mee eens. Maar heeft een kind een bepaalde passie dan is dat helemaal niet erg om daar wat meer tijd aan toe te laten dan andere dingen, zeker als dat iets is wat ook nog een toekomst kan bieden. Genoeg ouders die vinden dat hun kind maar 1 uur per dag op een scherm mag, terwijl 5 uur buiten spelen geen enkel probleem is. Vertel mij de logica achter deze ratio maar.
0Jerie
@ro8in5 maart 2021 15:45
Vertel mij de logica achter deze ratio maar.
Het is al tientallen jaren bekend dat je door schermpje kijken een bijziende brildrager wordt.
0Jerie
@ro8in5 maart 2021 15:45
Hier ga je naar mijn mening al totaal de mist in. Games leren logisch nadenken
Bordspellen ook. Bovendien heb je dan ook sociale interactie, binnen het gezin.
0Jerie
@ro8in5 maart 2021 15:43
Begrijp me niet verkeerd ik ben groot fan van PC, en ik deel je enthousiasme. Maar ipv het zwitsers zakmess is er ook iets te zeggen voor apparaten die een specifiek iets heel goed kunnen.
Ik betwijfel dan ook zeer of zo een streaming abbotje met gelimiteerd aantal games is wat hij wil!
Ik ben van mening dat het met name iets is voor mensen die casual willen gamen, bijvoorbeeld in de zomervakantie of kerstvakantie een maandje een abonnement nemen. Daarnaast hou je als houder van abonnement de controle, en de initiële investering ligt lager. Daardoor kunnen armere mensen ook fatsoenlijk gamen. Het lijkt mij ook nog eens beter voor het milieu. Want je huurt de computer en gebruikt deze alleen wanneer deze nodig is.
Ik heb nu 30 jaar later een aardige IT carriere achter de rug, als ik geen pc als kind had gehad was er waarschijnlijk weinig van mij terecht gekomen.
Ik vind je erg negatief. Misschien zou een zoon met een spelcomputer wel proberen het ding te hacken of modden oid. Misschien zou een zoon met een spelcomputer meer buiten spelen met vriendjes en vriendinnetjes, daardoor meer sociale vaardigheden ontwikkelen, daardoor beter zijn in sport, daardoor niet worden gepest, en daardoor geen droevige boze IT man worden. Kortom, N=1, en negatief insinueren is makkelijk.
0EraYaN
@Jerie5 maart 2021 18:18
Misschien zou een zoon met een spelcomputer wel proberen het ding te hacken of modden oid.
Jij en ik weten allebei dat dat wishful thinking is en er zijn een stuk betere manieren om daar aan te beginnen. De spelcomputers van deze wereld zijn samen met smartphones waarschijnlijk de final boss.
Misschien zou een zoon met een spelcomputer meer buiten spelen met vriendjes en vriendinnetjes, daardoor meer sociale vaardigheden ontwikkelen, daardoor beter zijn in sport, daardoor niet worden gepest, en daardoor geen droevige boze IT man worden.
Als dat de reden is om een apparaat te kopen, van hij is minder bruikbaar dus wordt hij minder gebruikt kun je hem beter niet aan schaffen. En het buitenspelen wordt eigenlijk helemaal niet beslist door 1 set ouders, maar eerder wat alle kinderen in de buurt aan het doen zijn. Dus daar beslist eigenlijk eerder de cultuur van de buurt over dan dat je er echt veel invloed op hebt. Dus als iedereen op z'n PS5 FIFA zit te doen na school of na het voetballen, dan is dat wat men wil doen, en als dat dus Minecraft op de PC is dan is dat het. En die trends zijn moeilijk te beïnvloeden het enige wat je kan doen is het buitensluiten zeg maar.
0maniak
@Apolopo5 maart 2021 10:09
Geforce Now is voor mij perfect. Soms kan ik alleen een spel niet spelen, zoals star wars: squadrons. Maar voor die 5 euro per maand kan ik geen gaming PC voor kopen.
0Kriemoon
@Apolopo5 maart 2021 10:12
Geforce now bevalt mij prima. Ik heb altijd een game pc gehad maar een upgrade voor een paar uurtjes gamen vond ik toch wat prijzig (met een baby aanzienlijk minder tijd haha).

Een bijkomend voordeel: mijn laptop blijft lekker stil! (daar game ik tegenwoordig, mijn game pc staat een beetje stil tegenwoordig)

Paar kleine nadelen: het game aanbod is wel 'beperkt', goede internet verbinding is essentieel, je moet vaak opnieuw inloggen (steam lijkt mijn inlog maar niet te kunnen onthouden, gog doet het wel goed. Instellingen van games moet ik vaak opnieuw doen)
0Apolopo
@Kriemoon5 maart 2021 12:11
Dank voor de (inhoudelijke :) ) reacties, Hij heeft inmiddeld de gratis Geforce Now account al even getest met Fortnite en dat ging erg goed volgens hem zelf. Game PC komt er wellicht wel, maar nu de videokaarten zo lastig te verkrijgen en duur zijn is het een mooi alternatief.
+1VluggeJ4pie
5 maart 2021 08:56
Zelf een tijdje op Shadow gedraaid en werkte altijd soepel en vlot. Zeker in een tijd van schaarste op de GPU markt kan het een mooie overbrugging zijn voor sommige mensen.
0xoniq
@VluggeJ4pie5 maart 2021 09:15
Helemaal gezien van de prijs van een videokaart. Ik kan voor de prijs van een tweedehands GTX 1080 mooi wat maanden shadow gebruiken. En dan heb je het nog niet over de rest van het systeem.
0orvintax
@VluggeJ4pie5 maart 2021 09:27
Ik denk alleen dat shadow ook last heeft van deze schaarste. Iedereen werdt op een wachtlijst gezet omdat ze niet genoeg servers hadden.
0MacPoedel
5 maart 2021 09:01
Ze hebben momenteel een wachtrij tot voorbij november, daar moet dan wel iets mis zijn. Zeker als je ziet dat Stadia en Geforce Now hun dienst zonder wachtrij kunnen aanbieden. Nvidia zit met Geforce Now natuurlijk wel korter bij de bron als de wachttijd door gebrek aan videokaarten zou komen.
0jpsch
@MacPoedel5 maart 2021 09:07
Draaien die streaming diensten niet gewoon op CPU kracht?
0xmenno
@jpsch5 maart 2021 09:22
Nee, 1080, 2080 en Quadro
0MacPoedel
@jpsch5 maart 2021 09:24
Neen er moeten 3D beelden gerenderd worden en een GPU is daar veel performanter in dan een CPU.

Het zullen wel eerder datacenter varianten zijn zoals een Nvidia Tesla dan een GeForce.

Google Stadia gebruikte bv aangepaste AMD Vega 56's.
0jpsch
@MacPoedel5 maart 2021 09:52
Lijkt me lastig rendabel te krijgen als er achter elke gamer een "game pc" hangt.
0MacPoedel
@jpsch5 maart 2021 11:10
Het is niet één pc per gebruiker, in het geval van Geforce Now wordt er gebruik gemaakt van Tesla GPU's, die ondersteunen meerdere sessies tegelijk. Elke streaming sessie draait in een VM, met eigen toegewezen CPU cores en een GPU sessie.

Op een manier is elke VM is wel het equivalent van een "game pc", zeker ook qua investering in hardware, maar je moet ook bedenken dat die 24/7 gebruikt kan worden, als de ene user uitlogt, komt die vrij voor de volgende. Als jij een game pc thuis hebt staan maar niet gebruikt, staat die stof te happen. De ongeveer 6 euro per maand die Geforce Now momenteel kost, dekt de kosten waarschijnlijk niet helemaal (al is het games aanbod wel behoorlijk beperkt dus daar bespaart Nvidia toch wat op) maar bij dit soort diensten zie je dat men altijd begint met een aantrekkelijke prijs in het begin, om die dan geleidelijk te verhogen wanneer de dienst meer voet aan de grond krijgt (Netfix, Spotify).
0orvintax
@jpsch5 maart 2021 09:25
Ltt heeft een tijdje terug een video gemaakt over een van Shadow zijn servers (die ze toen opgestuurd gekregen hebben)

https://youtu.be/DS1FcT93Qy8
0xmenno
@orvintax6 maart 2021 07:40
Alleen is dit niet echt waar Shadow op draait. Dit is een Gigabyte server met Intel Skulake CPU.
De meeste servers van Shadow zijn gemaakt uit 2e hands Facebook server onderdelen zoals een Xeon E5-2678v3 CPU en een 1080 videokaart. Die servers zijn door 2CRSI in elkaar gezet.
0oef!
@MacPoedel5 maart 2021 09:24
Voor zover ik begrijp maakt GeForce Now geen gebruik van standaard gpu's maar van andere specialistische hardware.
0Caviatjuh
@oef!5 maart 2021 09:39
Dat zijn uiteindelijk ook 'gewoon' GPU's. Ze kunnen het beestje wel anders noemen en er wat extra hardware (en software) aan vast plakken maar uiteindelijk komt het op hetzelfde neer.
0Lord_indigo
5 maart 2021 09:19
Ik vermoed dat het impact van Corona hun hardware-instroom heeft vertraagd.
Ze zullen waarschijnlijk aan het maximum van hun huidige capaciteit zitten...
Ook gekeken voor dit systeem, maar mijn huidig systeem is beter dan wat ze momenteel aanbieden.
0MacPoedel
5 maart 2021 09:22
Reactie op verkeerde plaats.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MacPoedel op 5 maart 2021 09:24]

0Martinspire

5 maart 2021 09:24
Ik ben benieuwd. Ik verwacht dat er wel wat partijen klaar zullen staan. Ik vraag me af of hier ook nog een paar grote partijen zitten die benieuwd zijn naar de streaming-techniek. Het kan zo maar zijn dat bv Microsoft of Sony ook op het lijstje staan. Voor Microsoft zou het eigenlijk niet eens zo raar zijn om een dergelijke dienst aan te gaan bieden onder Xbox vlag.
0Soulw4x
5 maart 2021 09:34
Ze hadden ineens deze week mijn account gesloten, terwijl abonnement nog liep tot eind deze maand. Kut bedrijf!
0ProVine
@Soulw4x5 maart 2021 10:07
dat lijkt mij een fout, ik kon gisteren gewoon nog steeds gebruik maken van mijn shadow account. heb je al contact gehad met de klantenservice?
0uray
@Soulw4x5 maart 2021 10:20
Die van mij werkt nog gewoon, misschien iemand een foutje gemaakt ? Kan gebeuren toch...

Heb de laatste maanden wel gemerkt dat de Performance wat minder was.
Dit hebben ze ook wel gecommuniceerd, maar toch.
0juliank
5 maart 2021 10:07
Dus als ik het hieruit lees is shadow toch te goedkoop aangezien ze geen winst maken, en ondanks die miljoenen investering
0jpsch
@juliank5 maart 2021 11:27
Gebouw e.d. zijn natuurlijk op de groei gekocht
0Deleon78
5 maart 2021 10:32
“But sir, we are losing money on each sale.”
-“Don’t worry, we will make up for it in volume!”
0uah528
5 maart 2021 10:33
Ik hoop dat ze het allemaal rond krijgen, ik ben al een tijd een erg tevreden gebruiker (casual gamer)
