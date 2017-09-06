Gebruikers debetkaarten BNP Paribas en KBC kunnen betalen met Android Pay

Android Pay krijgt in België ondersteuning voor de debetkaarten van BNP Paribas Fortis en KBC. Daarmee kunnen in een klap veel meer Belgen gebruik maken van de betaaldienst van Google. Het is voor het eerst dat Google debetkaarten ondersteunt.

Het is mogelijk om met de debetkaarten in vrijwel elke winkel in België te betalen en als zij contactloze betalingen ondersteunen, zal Android Pay daar dus ook werken. De ondersteuning komt voort uit een samenwerking van Google en Mastercard.

Gebruikers moeten om de functie te activeren de Android Pay-app uit de Play Store installeren en de debetkaart koppelen. Na een authenticatie kunnen ze zonder code betalingen tot 25 euro uitvoeren. Smartphones moeten Android 4.4 of hoger hebben en een nfc-chip in de behuizing hebben zitten. Bij veel smartphones is dat zo, hoewel er vooral goedkopere modellen zijn die de technologie niet ondersteunen.

De debetkaarten van BNP Paribas Fortis, Hello bank!, Fintro, KBC, CBC en KBC Brussels werken per direct met de functie. Android Pay is sinds mei in België beschikbaar, maar werkte tot nu toe met creditcards. Veel Belgen hebben geen creditcard en doen alle betalingen met debetkaarten.