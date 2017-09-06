Gebruikers debetkaarten BNP Paribas en KBC kunnen betalen met Android Pay

Ik zie eigenlijk niet de meerwaarde om een online-adverteerder als Google op te nemen in de betaalketen van het pinnen.
Nu is de keten al vrij 'lang' bij het pinnen. Met Google komt er nog een tussenpartij bij bij het doen van zo'n transactie. Wat dat betreft is de 'Nederlandse' optie, dat de Banken/Meastro zelf via een app de betaling met NFC verzorgen netter beter voor je privacy en efficiënter.
Nu zitten er in de betaalketen van een pintransactie al de volgende partijen:
- De winkelier en zijn bank.
- De pinautomaatleverancier.
- De Betaalverwerker (Maestro/Mastercard, VPay/Visa) & Atos of Equens
- Bedrijven als Gemalto en Morpho leveren de beveiliging (dit kan google zelf ook)
- De Bank of creditcardbedrijf van de particulier (schrijft het geld af)
Daar komt met Google Pay dus nog een partij bij. Waarbij hoe Google en andere partijen om mogen gaan met de privacy van de betaler nogal discutabel is:
Privacy concerns include the storing of data regarding payment information, transaction details, payment attempts and other information stored by Google indefinitely. The privacy policy for Google Wallet, called the Google Payments Privacy Notice, indicates that much of the data is stored but may not be shared outside Google except under certain circumstances. Information that may be collected upon signing up includes credit or debit card number and expiration date, address, phone number, date of birth, social security number, or taxpayer ID number. Information that may be collected about a transaction made through Google Wallet includes date, time, and amount of transaction, merchant’s location and description, a description of goods or services purchased, any photo the user associates with the transaction, the names and email addresses of sender and recipient, the type of payment method used, and a description of the reason for the transaction if included.
The storage of such personal information about users' transactions is of significant financial value to a company that earns much of its revenue from data, but may be controversial to users aware of the policies. Information collected is shared with Google’s affiliates, meaning other companies owned and controlled by Google Inc., which can be used for their everyday business purposes. They provide the option to opt out of certain sharing capacities with these affiliates. Google states that it will only share personal information with other companies or individuals outside of Google in the specific circumstances. [..] [bron]
Hoe de Nederlandse banken het doen met Equens, door zelf de NFC transactie met de hulp Meastro en Gemalto af te handelen vind ik een beter systeem. Omdat daardoor je betalingsgegevens niet geleverd worden aan 's werelds grootste adverteerder en dataverzamelaar. Het direct verlenen van je betaalgegevens aan klantenkaart programma's is ook niet altijd privacy vriendelijk.
Wat mij betreft zouden belgische banken er goed aan doen om zowel Apple
- die wil monitzen op hun 'monopolie' op het ios platform - als Google
- die op zeer agressieve wijze (meer) data wil verzamelen - gewoon uit te sluiten in hun betalingsketen.
