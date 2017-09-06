Cookies op Tweakers

Gebruikers debetkaarten BNP Paribas en KBC kunnen betalen met Android Pay

Door

Android Pay krijgt in België ondersteuning voor de debetkaarten van BNP Paribas Fortis en KBC. Daarmee kunnen in een klap veel meer Belgen gebruik maken van de betaaldienst van Google. Het is voor het eerst dat Google debetkaarten ondersteunt.

Het is mogelijk om met de debetkaarten in vrijwel elke winkel in België te betalen en als zij contactloze betalingen ondersteunen, zal Android Pay daar dus ook werken. De ondersteuning komt voort uit een samenwerking van Google en Mastercard.

Gebruikers moeten om de functie te activeren de Android Pay-app uit de Play Store installeren en de debetkaart koppelen. Na een authenticatie kunnen ze zonder code betalingen tot 25 euro uitvoeren. Smartphones moeten Android 4.4 of hoger hebben en een nfc-chip in de behuizing hebben zitten. Bij veel smartphones is dat zo, hoewel er vooral goedkopere modellen zijn die de technologie niet ondersteunen.

De debetkaarten van BNP Paribas Fortis, Hello bank!, Fintro, KBC, CBC en KBC Brussels werken per direct met de functie. Android Pay is sinds mei in België beschikbaar, maar werkte tot nu toe met creditcards. Veel Belgen hebben geen creditcard en doen alle betalingen met debetkaarten.

Arnoud Wokke

Redacteur mobile

6 september 2017 19:22

11 reacties

Software Betalingsmethode Betalingsverkeer

Reacties (11)

+3 3x3
6 september 2017 19:33
Ik zie eigenlijk niet de meerwaarde om een online-adverteerder als Google op te nemen in de betaalketen van het pinnen.

Nu is de keten al vrij 'lang' bij het pinnen. Met Google komt er nog een tussenpartij bij bij het doen van zo'n transactie. Wat dat betreft is de 'Nederlandse' optie, dat de Banken/Meastro zelf via een app de betaling met NFC verzorgen netter beter voor je privacy en efficiënter.

Nu zitten er in de betaalketen van een pintransactie al de volgende partijen:
  • De winkelier en zijn bank.
  • De pinautomaatleverancier.
  • De Betaalverwerker (Maestro/Mastercard, VPay/Visa) & Atos of Equens
  • Bedrijven als Gemalto en Morpho leveren de beveiliging (dit kan google zelf ook)
  • De Bank of creditcardbedrijf van de particulier (schrijft het geld af)
Daar komt met Google Pay dus nog een partij bij. Waarbij hoe Google en andere partijen om mogen gaan met de privacy van de betaler nogal discutabel is:
Privacy concerns include the storing of data regarding payment information, transaction details, payment attempts and other information stored by Google indefinitely. The privacy policy for Google Wallet, called the Google Payments Privacy Notice, indicates that much of the data is stored but may not be shared outside Google except under certain circumstances. Information that may be collected upon signing up includes credit or debit card number and expiration date, address, phone number, date of birth, social security number, or taxpayer ID number. Information that may be collected about a transaction made through Google Wallet includes date, time, and amount of transaction, merchant’s location and description, a description of goods or services purchased, any photo the user associates with the transaction, the names and email addresses of sender and recipient, the type of payment method used, and a description of the reason for the transaction if included.

The storage of such personal information about users' transactions is of significant financial value to a company that earns much of its revenue from data, but may be controversial to users aware of the policies. Information collected is shared with Google’s affiliates, meaning other companies owned and controlled by Google Inc., which can be used for their everyday business purposes. They provide the option to opt out of certain sharing capacities with these affiliates. Google states that it will only share personal information with other companies or individuals outside of Google in the specific circumstances. [..] [bron]
Hoe de Nederlandse banken het doen met Equens, door zelf de NFC transactie met de hulp Meastro en Gemalto af te handelen vind ik een beter systeem. Omdat daardoor je betalingsgegevens niet geleverd worden aan 's werelds grootste adverteerder en dataverzamelaar. Het direct verlenen van je betaalgegevens aan klantenkaart programma's is ook niet altijd privacy vriendelijk.

Wat mij betreft zouden belgische banken er goed aan doen om zowel Apple - die wil monitzen op hun 'monopolie' op het ios platform - als Google - die op zeer agressieve wijze (meer) data wil verzamelen - gewoon uit te sluiten in hun betalingsketen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door 3x3 op 6 september 2017 19:42]

Reageer
0 Blokker_1999

@3x36 september 2017 19:50
De huidige keten met debetkaarten kan in België dan weer zeer kort zijn als je met bancontact betaald:
  • handelaar met zijn bank
  • de pinautomaatleverancier, wat bij heel veel handelaars nog altijd Atos is
  • de betaalverwerker, in geval van b/c is dat opnieuw Atos
  • de klant en zijn bank
Al zien we ook daar een instroom van nieuwe leveranciers voor de betaalterminals. Meer en meer banken zijn trouwens ook bezig in B met het uitleveren van NFC enabled bankkaarten. Al denk ik niet dat ze zich snel gaan wagen aan het zelf inbouwen van NFC functionaliteit in de eigen apps.
Reageer
+1 johannesz
6 september 2017 19:46
Ja, je ziel aan de duivel vekopen. Blijf liever bij de bank app.
Reageer
0 Swindowmasher
6 september 2017 19:25
Cool! Maar wat is het voordeel tegenover bv. KBC mobile app?

Edit: Blijkbaar kan ik in android pay al mijn bonuskaarten toevoegen. Dus in de winkel gewoon scherm tonen en gsm tegen betaalkastje houden en done. Ik ben fan!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Swindowmasher op 6 september 2017 19:34]

Reageer
0 Cosa
@Swindowmasher6 september 2017 19:32
Android Pay werkt contactloos via NFC... dus niet door het inscannen van een QR-code
Reageer
0 Quas
@Swindowmasher6 september 2017 19:34
Android pay is een uitgebreid betaal systeem. Je kan het ook op het web en binnen apps gebruiken. (Ik ben niet bekend met de KBC app maar wel met de ING app). Ook zit er een mogelijkheid in om loyaltyprogramma te koppelen ( nu alleen bij Coca-Cola en wallmarkt) en heb je in de toekomst bijvoorbeeld geen losse bonuskaart meer nodig bij de appie.

Waarschijnlijk zal er net als bij Apple een percentage afgedragen moeten worden aan Google waar ik het dan niet mee eens ben. Toch wel fijn dat ze het nu uitlrollen. Wel een beetje laat als ik eerlijk ben.
Reageer
0 Swindowmasher
@Quas6 september 2017 19:35
Moet ik dan extra betalen of de winkelketen?
Reageer
0 Sethie
@Swindowmasher6 september 2017 19:37
Met de KBC Mobile app kan je geen NFC betalingen doen.
Het voordeel is dus dat je gewoon door je GSM tegen de kaartlezer te houden dat je kan betalen - heel handig :)
Ook worden enkel betalingen via Maestro ondersteund. Dus bij (vooral kleine) winkeltjes die enkel het Bancontact schema ondersteunen gaat het niet lukken.
Reageer
0 Blokker_1999

@Sethie6 september 2017 19:51
Maar je kan er wel QRC betalingen mee doen (net als met de bancontact app). Iets wat ook al in verschillende winkels wordt ondersteund. Daarnaast ben ik nog niet veel winkels tegengekomen die wel BanContact aanvaarden, maar geen Maestro.
Reageer
0 dennissimeau
6 september 2017 19:32
Interessant om te zien dat de banken in de Benelux nu ook langzaam met de Silicon Valley bedrijven gaan samenwerken. Ik weet niet of in België een heel ander betaalsysteem bestaat dan in Nederland, maar hopelijk kom het door deze implementatie nu ook snel naar Nederland. Apple kan nu ook niet lang meer op zich laten wachten met Apple Pay hopelijk.
Reageer


