Vertroetel je bofh op de achttiende SysAdminDay (of laat hem met rust)

29 reacties

Kantoren zijn leeg, heel Nederland is op vakantie. Heel Nederland? Nee, ergens in de donkere krochten van bedrijfspanden blijven systeembeheerders weerstand bieden aan de zomerse wens het werk enkele weken neer te leggen. Ook op SysAdminDay.

Traditiegetrouw is de laatste vrijdag van juli Sysmas, de dag waarop kantoorpersoneel geacht wordt hun systeembeheerder in het zonnetje te zetten. Want welke dag is beter geschikt dan die middenin de zomervakantie, als zowat elke medewerker daadwerkelijk in de zon zit, behálve de systeembeheerder?

Want servers moeten doordraaien, databases onderhouden blijven, kabelspaghetti ontward worden, uptime richting 100 procent gehouden worden en beveiligingsproblemen per direct verholpen worden. Zo redundant als de sysadmin zijn infrastructuur heeft ingesteld, zo alleen staat hij zelf vaak binnen bedrijven voor het beheer. Hooguit is er een trainee die glazig naar de terminals met statusupdates staart in zijn of haar afwezigheid.

Maar misschien is het ook maar beter zo. Want waarmee doe je de echte bofh namelijk meer plezier dan hem tijdens zijn werk met rust te laten? Dus geen slingers, feesthoedjes, confetti of baksels; wat ons betreft mogen ze een extra blikje Jolt opentrekken, een luxe pizza laten bezorgen en de hele dag kattenfilmpjes kijken. Of vooruit, spreek je waardering bij de koffieautomaat ook maar voorzichtig uit voor het feit dat ze COMPLEET ONMISBAAR zijn.

Een extra shout-out gaat uit naar de helden die Tweakers technisch draaiende houden: Kees en ACM  Klachten over het uitblijven van schouderklopjes kunnen gedeponeerd worden in het topic Systeembeheerders en hun problemen.

Servers IT-beheer Pro netwerken Hardware Systeembeheer
Reacties (29)


+2 TERW_DAN

28 juli 2017 14:30
Ik ben blijkbaar een knap waardeloze sysadmin als ik zelf vergeet dat 't vandaag sysadmin-day is :D
Reageer
+1 maartenverbaan
@TERW_DAN28 juli 2017 14:40
Het beste is om PRTG te installeren. De gratis versie krijg je 100 sensors bij. Vraag een certificaat aan dat geldig is tot volgend jaar, de laatste vrijdag van de maand. Monitor die en stel bij de waarschuwing en error in, dat het weer bijna sysadmin dag is!
Reageer
0 My-life
@maartenverbaan28 juli 2017 15:00
Ja, dat is inderdaad het beste.
Reageer
0 Titan_Fox
@TERW_DAN28 juli 2017 15:08
Grappig, ik had juist vandaag vrij genomen hoewel ik geen flauw benul van Sysadmin Day had :-)
Reageer
+2 GhostShinigami
28 juli 2017 14:39
Zijn er ergens bedrijven waar hier wel aan word gedacht? Enigste mensen die er meestal aan deken zijn Tech personeel.. zo jammer weer... :P ach, rust is ook fijn..
Reageer
+1 Excirial
28 juli 2017 14:46
Voor de niet systeembeheerders onder ons: Geef je systeembeheerder vandaag een cadeautje, en geef hem een dag rust.
  • Doet de printer het niet? Kijk dan eens eerst of de kabel erin zit of dat het papier mogelijk op is.
  • Heb je geen internet? Zet het systeem eerst eens uit en aan.
  • Heb je een ander probleem? Google dan eerst eens even.
Heb je toch de systeembeheerder nodig? Neem dan een kopje koffie voor hem mee als je toch langs komt lopen. Prima excuus om er zelf ook een te halen. :)

Edit: Toch maar even mijn geweldige advies om het systeem "aan en uit" te zetten aangepast naar "uit en aan". :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door Excirial op 28 juli 2017 15:05]

Reageer
+1 AnonymousWP

@Excirial28 juli 2017 14:47
Aanvulling op nummer 2: Check eerst of de ethernetkabel erin zit, en/of je Wi-Fi aan staat :p.
Reageer
+1 Sporedd
@Excirial28 juli 2017 14:52
Bij punt twee zullen ze na deze handeling nooit internet hebben :+
Reageer
+1 TERW_DAN

@Excirial28 juli 2017 14:57
• Heb je geen internet? Zet het systeem eerst eens aan en uit.
Dit is hier een beetje de standaardinsteek.

Alleen om die reden heb ik deze op m'n bureau staan: https://tweakers.net/ext/f/I4TAHpP5ihuNJTXtQIGI1Eol/full.jpg
Reageer
0 FuaZe
@Excirial28 juli 2017 14:52
*Heb je geen internet? Zet het systeem eerst eens uit en aan.
Reageer
0 S-Cript
@Excirial28 juli 2017 15:11
en dan nog 1x per maand gebeld worden
'Mn scherm doet het niet'
'Brand het lampje van de monitor?'

Zet aan
'Was het echt zo makkelijk'
Reageer
0 CAPSLOCK2000

@Excirial28 juli 2017 15:11
Edit: Toch maar even mijn geweldige advies om het systeem "aan en uit" te zetten aangepast naar "uit en aan". :+
Persoonlijk adviseer ik om het systeem uit te zetten en er dan van af te blijven.
Reageer
0 D3F
@Excirial28 juli 2017 15:19
Hier nog een mooi lijstje die ik ooit van het internet geplukt heb (een Read More... functie had fijn geweest):

1. When a tech says he's coming right over, go for coffee. It's nothing to us to remember 481 screen saver passwords.

2. When you call us to have your computer moved, be sure to leave it buried under half a ton of postcards, baby pictures, stuffed animals, dried flowers, bowling trophies and Popsicle art. We don't have a life, and we find it deeply moving to catch a fleeting glimpse of yours.

3. When you call the help desk, state what you want, not what's keeping you from getting it. We don't need to know that you can't get into your mail because your computer won't power on at all.

4. When tech support sends you an email with high importance, delete it at once. We're just testing the public groups.

5. When a tech is eating lunch in his cube, walk right in and spill your guts right out. We exist only to serve.

6. When a tech tells you that computer monitors don't have cartridges in them, argue. We love a good argument.

7. When you get a message about insufficient disk space, delete everything in the Windows directory. It's nothing but trouble anyway.

8. When you get a message about a hard disk controller failure, and then you reboot and it looks okay, don't call tech support. We'd much rather troubleshoot it when it's dead as a doornail.

9. When a tech tells you that he'll be there shortly, reply in a scathing tone of voice: "And just how many weeks do you mean by shortly?" That'll get us going.

10. When we offer training on the upcoming OS upgrade, don't bother. We'll be there to hold your hand after it's done.

11. When the printer won't print, re-send the job at least 20 times. Print jobs frequently get sucked into black holes.

12. When the printer still won't print after 20 tries, send the job to all 68 printers in the building. One of them is bound to work.

13. Don't learn the proper name for anything technical. We know exactly what you mean by "my thingy's outta whack".

14. If you're taking night classes in computer science, feel free to go around and update the network drivers for your all your co-workers. We're grateful for the overtime money.

15. If you're an intern, feel free to bring in all your friends from college and have your Daddy complain to our boss when we won't let them use the scanner. We had no friends when we were in college; that's why we're such a bunch of tight-assed little twerps.

16. If the mouse cable keeps knocking down the framed picture of your dog, lift the computer and stuff the cable under it. Mouse cables were designed to have 45 lbs. of computer sitting on top of them.

17. If the space bar on your keyboard doesn't work, blame it on the mail upgrade. Keyboards are actually very happy with half a pound of muffin crumbs and nail clippings in them.

18. When you get a message saying "Are you sure?", click on that Yes button as fast as you can. Hell, if you weren't sure, you wouldn't be doing it, would you?

19. Feel perfectly free to say things like "I don't know nothing about that computer crap". We don't mind at all hearing our area of professional expertise referred to as crap.

20. When you can't find someone in the government directory, call tech support. Due to budget restrictions, we double as 113.

21. When you have a lock to pick on an old file cabinet, call tech support. We love to hack.

22. When something's the matter with your computer, ask your secretary to call the help desk. We enjoy the challenge of having to deal with a third party who doesn't know jack shit about the problem.

23. When you receive a 30-meg movie file, send it to everyone as a mail attachment. We got lots of disk space on that mail server.

24. When your eyes fall on the family pictures on a tech's desk, exclaim in a flabbergasted tone of voice: "YOU have a child?!?" We need to be reminded of how lucky we were to ever have gotten laid.

25. When you bump into a tech at the grocery store on a Saturday, ask a computer question. We don't do weekends.

26. When you see a tech having a beer with a member of the opposite sex on a Friday night, walk right up to them and ask a computer question. We don't do dating; the reason why we have that horny look on our faces is because we're discussing the new Intel processor.

27. Don't bother to tell us when you move computers around on your own. Computer names are just a cosmetic feature in NT 4.0; they won't be doing anything useful until the next major release.

28. If you need to buy a computer for your daughter in college, feel free to pick our brains while we're taking a leak. We're good at talking shop with our dicks in our hands.

29. When you bring your own personal home PC for repair at the office, leave the documentation at home. We'll find the jumper settings on the Internet.

30. When you detect a French accent in a tech's voice, switch to French. We don't mind that your level of fluency is that of a mildly retarded 4-year-old; you don't make a whole lot of sense in your own mother tongue either.

Last but not least: Don't ever thank us. We're getting paid for this!

[Reactie gewijzigd door D3F op 28 juli 2017 15:20]

Reageer
+1 AnonymousWP

28 juli 2017 14:44
Volgens mij is er geen hond die weet dat deze dag bestaat. Secretaressedag bestaat ook en volgens mij word daar wel aan gedacht. Ik vraag me af of werkgevers ervan weten (van de niet-IT bedrijven dan).

Zelfs op vakantie zijn er mensen die mij WhatsAppjes sturen. Of ik even via Teamviewer wat kan oplossen. Nee, dat gaat niet, ik ben op vakantie. Word daarvoor wel betaald, maar als ik terug ben is 'ie de eerste :).

Systeembeheerders, @ACM en @Kees: happy SysAdminDay!

[Reactie gewijzigd door AnonymousWP op 28 juli 2017 14:58]

Reageer
+1 Sphirical
@AnonymousWP28 juli 2017 14:48
Ik ben zelf wel opgebeld met de melding! Wist er zelf niks van maar het is toch wel leuk om soms een beetje waardering te krijgen.
Reageer
0 CAPSLOCK2000

@AnonymousWP28 juli 2017 15:14
Volgens mij is er geen hond die weet dat deze dag bestaat. Secretaressedag bestaat ook en volgens mij word daar wel aan gedacht. Ik vraag me af of werkgevers ervan weten (van de niet-IT bedrijven dan).
Secretaresses beheren de agenda van hun baas. Die zorgen er wel voor dat de baas het niet vergeet. Systeembeheerders beheren de servers waar die agenda op staat, de e-mail, de website, etc ... het moet toch lukken om ergens op een tactische plek een aantekening te maken.
Reageer
+1 wilmardo
28 juli 2017 14:30
https://gathering.tweaker...ist_messages/1739243/last < Link naar het laatste topic deel van Systeembeheerders en hun problemen :)
Reageer
0 JelleDJs
@wilmardo28 juli 2017 15:19
Alleen beetje jammer dat linkje linkt naar een onderdeel van forum dat voor sommigen niet bereikbaar is.
Reageer
+1 Chuk
28 juli 2017 14:32
Nog mensen die de knipoog (intro) naar Asterix en Obelix kunnen waarderen? ;)
Reageer
0 zonoskar
@Chuk28 juli 2017 15:13
Het is dat je er over begint...
Reageer
+1 technomania
28 juli 2017 14:33
Leuk geschreven stukje!

Heb er smakelijk om kunnen lachen.
Reageer
+1 Teuntje55
28 juli 2017 14:38
Hier gaat de systeembeheerder op vakantie, en neem ik het stokje over als vakantiekracht :) , wat nou trainee? :Y) (studeer nog steeds)
Reageer
+1 sniek
28 juli 2017 14:38
Er staat nog niemand aan mijn bureau :'(
Reageer
0 Sphirical
@sniek28 juli 2017 14:53
Dat kan ook positief zijn!
Reageer
+1 3dmaster
28 juli 2017 14:40
De slingers hangen al hier in mijn kantoor :+ 8-)
Reageer



