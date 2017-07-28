Vertroetel je bofh op de achttiende SysAdminDay (of laat hem met rust)

Kantoren zijn leeg, heel Nederland is op vakantie. Heel Nederland? Nee, ergens in de donkere krochten van bedrijfspanden blijven systeembeheerders weerstand bieden aan de zomerse wens het werk enkele weken neer te leggen. Ook op SysAdminDay.

Traditiegetrouw is de laatste vrijdag van juli Sysmas, de dag waarop kantoorpersoneel geacht wordt hun systeembeheerder in het zonnetje te zetten. Want welke dag is beter geschikt dan die middenin de zomervakantie, als zowat elke medewerker daadwerkelijk in de zon zit, behálve de systeembeheerder?

Want servers moeten doordraaien, databases onderhouden blijven, kabelspaghetti ontward worden, uptime richting 100 procent gehouden worden en beveiligingsproblemen per direct verholpen worden. Zo redundant als de sysadmin zijn infrastructuur heeft ingesteld, zo alleen staat hij zelf vaak binnen bedrijven voor het beheer. Hooguit is er een trainee die glazig naar de terminals met statusupdates staart in zijn of haar afwezigheid.

Maar misschien is het ook maar beter zo. Want waarmee doe je de echte bofh namelijk meer plezier dan hem tijdens zijn werk met rust te laten? Dus geen slingers, feesthoedjes, confetti of baksels; wat ons betreft mogen ze een extra blikje Jolt opentrekken, een luxe pizza laten bezorgen en de hele dag kattenfilmpjes kijken. Of vooruit, spreek je waardering bij de koffieautomaat ook maar voorzichtig uit voor het feit dat ze COMPLEET ONMISBAAR zijn.

Een extra shout-out gaat uit naar de helden die Tweakers technisch draaiende houden: Kees en ACM Klachten over het uitblijven van schouderklopjes kunnen gedeponeerd worden in het topic Systeembeheerders en hun problemen.