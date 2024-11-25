Software-update: Patch My PC 5.0.5.0

Patch My PC logo (79 pix) Versie 5.0.5.0 van Patch My PC is uitgekomen. Dit programma kan controleren of de laatste versies van ruim 500 populaire programma's zijn geïnstalleerd. Daarnaast kan het deze programma's ook installeren als ze nog niet aanwezig zijn en uiteraard ook weer verwijderen. In versie 5.0.0.0 heeft de gebruikersinterface een opfrisbeurt gekregen en moet het programma nu geïnstalleerd worden, waar het voorheen als portable app gebruikt kon worden. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Fixes and Improvements:
  • Improved Application Detection: Resolved an issue where Patch My PC could incorrectly detect applications when an entry in Add/Remove Programs had an empty DisplayName.
  • Update Status Handling: Fixed a problem where an application might incorrectly display a “Pending Update” status in the UI, even after it had been successfully updated. This ensures accurate update status reporting.
  • Updated Terms of Service: Updated the Terms of Service document to the latest version (dated 10/22/24).
These updates enhance reliability and ensure smoother application management.

Versienummer 5.0.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Patch My PC
Download https://patchmypc.com/home-updater
Bestandsgrootte 52,14MB
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (34)

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
25 november 2024 09:04
Ik ben steeds minder gecharmeerd van deze software. Je moet het tegenwoordig installeren ipv dat het ook portable te gebruiken is en de hoeveelheid software lijkt niet hard te groeien.

Voor veel mensen is winget wellicht alleen al voldoende.

Voor het installeren van applicaties:
winget install <appname>

Zoeken kan met:
winget search <appname>

Updaten kan met
winget upgrade <appname>

Een lijst met te updaten software
winget upgrade
furian88 @Bor25 november 2024 09:14
winget upgrade --all
hiermee update je meteen alles.
Hann1BaL @furian8825 november 2024 09:16
Ik ben ook zeker fan van winget maar winget heeft als nadeel dat het apps dienop een andere manier geïnstalleerd zijn niet altijd kan updaten.


Dus als
Je alles met winget installeert dan is winget geweldig
goldk @Hann1BaL25 november 2024 09:48
Ik heb niets geïnstalleerd met winget.
Net voor de grap het upgrade commando ingetikt en krijg een beste lijst te zien.
Stel ik zou alles updaten met dit commando, gaat het dan goed?
Korvaag @goldk25 november 2024 10:38
Dat merk je vanzelf. Hangt volledig af van wat ie gaat updaten.
DaHoot @furian8825 november 2024 10:27
winget upgrade --all --include-unknown gebruik ik :)
James RB @furian8825 november 2024 10:37
winget upgrade --all --accept-package-agreements --accept-source-agreements --include-unknown
UPPERKEES @furian8825 november 2024 09:49
Het is bijna net zo user friendly als Linux :P Update het ook firmware, zoals de GNOME Software app?
HertogJan @Bor25 november 2024 09:08
Ja, of unigetui (voorheen wingetui)

https://www.marticliment.com/unigetui/

[Reactie gewijzigd door HertogJan op 25 november 2024 09:10]

Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@HertogJan25 november 2024 09:21
Uniget raad ik nog steeds niet aan. Daar gaan updates met enige regelmaat nog fout en wanneer je alleen winget als bron gebruikt biedt Uniget eigenlijk amper voordelen (behalve dan een GUI).
GebakkePizza @Bor25 november 2024 10:12
Is winget al in staat om versies of alle updates van programma's te negeren? Want dat is voor mij voornamelijk de reden om UniGetUI juist wel te gebruiken. Er zijn namelijk best wat programma's die ik niet wil updaten, omdat ik geen licentie voor nieuwere versies heb, omdat ze nog niet compatibel zijn met afhankelijke dev tools of omdat ze altijd mislukken.
delta1 @HertogJan26 november 2024 23:39
Ik raad deze sterk af. Heb laatst geprobeerd dit te adopteren. Ideaal met het opzetten van een vers geïnstalleerde windows machine dacht ik, maar wat een drama. Weinig software updates gingen goed, en nieuwe software installeren kon hij ook niet goed. Dan heb je nog de mogelijkheid om een software-lijst te maken zodat je dat makkelijk kunt uitrollen op een nieuwe computer, maar zelfs dat was onbruikbaar.
_Thanatos_ @Bor25 november 2024 10:20
Ik ben na de dood van SUMo overgestapt naar UCheck. Die heeft het aanroepen van winget ingebouwd zitten.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@_Thanatos_25 november 2024 10:33
Die heb ik ook geprobeerd maar UCheck detecteert wel heel erg weinig wat het zelf kan updaten. Ik zie dit soort tooling meer en meer ingehaald worden door Windows eigen oplossingen als winget.
_Thanatos_ @Bor25 november 2024 14:23
Aan de ene kant vind ik het prettig om zelf de juiste installers te downloaden. Geeft misschien ook wel aan hoe oud ik ben :X

Anderzijds is winget een terminal command, wat toch weer als een hassle voelt / iets om te moeten leren en onthouden, en iets wat het ongeschikt maakt voor niet-technische gebruikers.
lezzmeister @_Thanatos_25 november 2024 15:29
Terminal heeft voordelen. En in geval van winget is er niet veel te leren en is het wel heel makkelijk.
_Thanatos_ @lezzmeister28 november 2024 09:33
Voor jou en mij, maar voor mijn moeder is het min of meer onleerbaar.
Marve79 @Bor25 november 2024 10:43
Winget is een beetje beperkt qua apps. Chocolatey is dan een betere keuze.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Marve7925 november 2024 10:48
Echter kent Chocolatey weer zijn eigen nadelen. De winget repository groeit inmiddels ook. Ik heb liever een officieel product dan 3rd party wanneer het op software installatie aankomt.
_Thanatos_ @Bor25 november 2024 14:26
Vanuit het perspectief van de apps is winget in principe ook 3rd party. Of misschien 2nd party? Vanuit die gedachte vind ik het dan ook niet raar dat zoveel apps hun eigen updater hebben, hoe goed of slecht die ook zijn, en dat het hele update-gebeuren in Windows nog altijd zo gefragmenteerd is.
ThinkPad @Bor25 november 2024 09:18
Ik heb een snelkoppeling op m'n desktop gemaakt die powershell.exe aanroept met de volgende parameters:
winget upgrade –all && Stop-Computer -force

Wel zorgen dat hij runt als administrator (vinkje zetten bij de snelkoppeling). Aanklikken einde werkdag en weglopen :)
i-chat @Bor25 november 2024 11:21
ik weet eigenlijk niet wat deze app kan of doet maar winget aanraden betekent voor mij

OF dat patch my pc rete slecht is

OF dat je NULL ervaring hebt met winget: want zodra je winget aanraadt is het einde zoek,

ik heb niets dan ellende met winget gehad
-- slechte versie detectie
-- crashes bij updates en installie
-- slechte repository management

als ondanks al deze gebreken van winget en wingetUI deze tool Nóg slechter is dan weet ik het niet meer
Paul 25 november 2024 09:49
Wat is dat voor een draak van een programma op de screenshot? Versie 4.5 werkt hier uitstekend, is portable te starten, en heeft een normale lijst ipv die rare tegels die hier geen enkele meerwaarde bieden. Ze maken denk ik dezelfde fout als WinAMP en NERO maakten: meer (of nieuw) is lang niet altijd beter.

Alleen al het niet meer portable kunnen gebruiken is voor mij reden genoeg de nieuwe versie niet te gebruiken. Ik was al aan het kijken naar Chocolatey, maar gebaseerd op andere comments hier ga ik ook eens naar winget kijken.
DrPoncho @Paul25 november 2024 10:09
Hoezo is dat een 'draak'?
Paul @DrPoncho25 november 2024 10:23
Tegels ipv een lijst zonder dat die tegels iets toevoegen, twee tabs waarbij het in de vorige versie op één scherm stond, een permanente kolom rechts die een hoop ruimte wegneemt...

Er wordt zoals wel vaker gewoon zo veel mogelijk moeite gedaan om zo min mogelijk van de kern-taak weer te geven. Als ik in de vorige versie het scherm zo'n 1400x800 pixels groot maak (zelfde grootte als de screenshot) zie ik al mijn geïnstalleerde apps en hun status (ok, het zijn er maar 13, maar het neemt minder dan de helft van de hoogte in) terwijl de screenshot er maar 15 laat zien, waarvan 3 maar half. Tegelijkertijd zie ik 29 items van de library (31 als ik de header uit beeld scroll); op de screenshot staan er nul.

Less is moreless
passer @Paul25 november 2024 11:45
Zet je hem toch gewoon op Lijst ?
Zeezicht629 25 november 2024 11:48
Ik ook momenteel ... blijf de portable versie 4 gebruiken

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zeezicht629 op 25 november 2024 11:49]

Nijl @Zeezicht62925 november 2024 19:06
ja, die nieuwe interface is helemaal niet overzichtelijk. Echt jammer hoor.
Zeezicht629 25 november 2024 09:27
Bij de PatchMyPC V4 was er de mogelijkheid om "Dutch" in te stelen zodat je NL geïnstalleerde versie niet overschreven werd met een Engelse versie ... Hoe kan je dit in de V5 versie instellen ???
akimosan 25 november 2024 11:07
Als toevoeging aan de winget discussie:
Ben zelf inmiddels ook wel fan van Winget-Autoupdate van Romanitho:
https://github.com/Romanitho/Winget-AutoUpdate

Met winget te installeren:
winget install Romanitho.Winget-AutoUpdate

Clean and simple, geeft notificatie als hij een pakket gaat updaten.
Middels Mods kun je aangepaste scripts of install parameters maken voor bepaalde packages die Winget-Autoupdate dan gebruikt bij het bijwerken van je apps.
Ook kun je middels GPO wat instellingen beheren
Jbro 25 november 2024 11:26
Heb jarenlang de portable versie gebruikt: lekker klein en compact.
Nu alleen te installeren: een draak van ee programma --> als je meerdere PC's onderhoud was het makkelijk om de gedownloade pakketjes te bewaren .... maar dat is eruit gesloopt (als je erbij blijft en nog snel een kopietje uit de download lokatie haalt lukt dat misschien wel).
Maar de "Improved Application Detection: Resolved " werkt niet, geeft bij mij aan dat een app moet worden ge-update terwijl dat allang gebeurd is; lijkt erop dat het programma niet goed detecteerd wat er aan versies aanwezig is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jbro op 25 november 2024 11:41]

Berimbau 25 november 2024 12:10
Zelf gebruik ik Chocolatey voor bepaalde software. Periodiek run in dan "choco upgrade all" in een shell en dan heb ik de laatste versies van de software. Deze software staan klaar bij chocolatey op een repo en er worden wat checks uitgevoerd alvorens de boel wordt geinstalleerd. Bevalt mij een stuk beter dan weer een GUI waarvan ik niet zie wat er onderwater gebeurt.
Wouterie 25 november 2024 09:32
Ik blijf lekker de portable versie gebruiken. Wat een draak van een bloatware is het geworden zeg!

En natuurlijk winget. Eigenlijk nog fijner voor updaten.
Kanter 26 november 2024 08:41
De discussie over updates enz. daarom vind ik de MS Store apps tegenwoordig de voorkeur hebben. Die updaten automatisch en zonder gedoe met cli.

