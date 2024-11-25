Versie 5.0.5.0 van Patch My PC is uitgekomen. Dit programma kan controleren of de laatste versies van ruim 500 populaire programma's zijn geïnstalleerd. Daarnaast kan het deze programma's ook installeren als ze nog niet aanwezig zijn en uiteraard ook weer verwijderen. In versie 5.0.0.0 heeft de gebruikersinterface een opfrisbeurt gekregen en moet het programma nu geïnstalleerd worden, waar het voorheen als portable app gebruikt kon worden. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Fixes and Improvements: Improved Application Detection: Resolved an issue where Patch My PC could incorrectly detect applications when an entry in Add/Remove Programs had an empty DisplayName.

Update Status Handling: Fixed a problem where an application might incorrectly display a “Pending Update” status in the UI, even after it had been successfully updated. This ensures accurate update status reporting.

Updated Terms of Service: Updated the Terms of Service document to the latest version (dated 10/22/24). These updates enhance reliability and ensure smoother application management.