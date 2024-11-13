Software-update: 1Password 8.10.52

1Password logo (79 pix)Voor de veiligheid is het beter om voor ieder account een ander en sterk wachtwoord te gebruiken. Als een bepaalde dienst wachtwoorden laat uitlekken, zijn niet al je andere accounts met hetzelfde wachtwoord toegankelijk. Voor het bijhouden van al deze verschillende wachtwoorden zijn wachtwoordmanagers een uitkomst.

1Password is er hier een van en is beschikbaar als webapplicatie en als app op verschillende platforms, zoals Android, iOS, macOS en Windows. Het kan twee weken geprobeerd worden, waarna een licentie moet worden aangeschaft. Voor meer informatie over de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De changelog sinds versie 8.10.48 vind je hieronder.

1Password for Windows 8.10.52
  • You can now delete SSH keys directly from the Developer Watchtower.
  • We’ve made visual improvements to the Welcome page.
  • We’ve made improvements to the category and website search results in the “+ New item” page.
  • We’ve simplified the item creation process by displaying fewer categories when you select “+ New item” in the app.
  • Localization has been improved for a number of our supported languages using new translations from Crowdin.
  • We’ve fixed an issue where you could get an error if you tried to search 1Password with the search bar empty.
  • We’ve fixed an issue where you could get an error if you tried to sign in to the app with SSO.
  • We’ve fixed an issue where some features being gradually released or enabled through Labs were unavailable in the app.
1Password for Windows 8.10.50
  • When you export or copy an SSH key with a passphrase, the passphrase is now automatically included with the SSH Key item.
  • We’ve improved the message you see when you try to leave the recovery code setup or replacement process.
  • We’ve made visual improvements to the empty “Items in wrong account” Watchtower list.
  • We’ve improved the wording for the require password settings.
  • We’ve fixed an issue where you wouldn’t see search highlighting for secure notes when the “Format secure notes using Markdown” setting was turned off.
  • We’ve fixed an issue where the Auto-lock policy wasn’t reflected correctly in the app.
  • We’ve made visual improvements to the device enrollment prompt.
  • We’ve fixed a visual issue on the lock screen where icons weren’t rounded.
  • The 1Password Developer experience is now available in the sidebar, which helps you discover, configure, and use our bundle of tools designed to simplify security of developer credentials. To enable the experience, navigate to Settings > Developer and select “Show 1Password in the sidebar.”
  • You’ll now be able to use OneLogin as an SSO provider in the LastPass importer.
  • Watchtower now remains selected in the sidebar when you navigate to one of the Watchtower lists, like Password Strength or Vulnerable Passwords.
  • We’ve made visual improvements to the Watchtower item menu.
  • The Lastpass importer will now use the same redirect URL regardless of which SSO provider you use during the import.
  • We’ve fixed an issue where vault and device text were shortened unnecessarily.
  • We’ve fixed an issue where the “Sign in with Okta” page could remain after you successfully signed in.
  • We’ve fixed an issue where if you right-clicked any account in Manage Accounts > Accounts, it highlighted the top account.
  • We’ve added self-update support to the Windows ARM version of 1Password.

1Password

Versienummer 8.10.52
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website 1Password
Download https://1password.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

13-11-2024 • 09:00

13-11-2024 • 09:00

11

Bron: 1Password

Beveiliging en antivirus

Reacties (11)

T-men 13 november 2024 09:26
Ik gebruik KeePass met een eigen Nextcloud-sever voor het hosten van de data-file.
Gratis en alles in eigen beheer.
Op zich ben ik tevreden, maar zijn er redenen om over te stappen naar b.v. 1password ?
niqck @T-men13 november 2024 09:59
Als je tevreden bent van je huidige oplossing zie ik geen reden. Zelf ben ik al 1PW gebruiker sinds versie 2.0 en de oplossing bevalt me heel goed.

Je vindt eigen beheer blijkbaar belangrijk. Hoewel ik eigen oplossingen best leuk vind, vertrouw ik persoonlijk voor dergelijke zaken liever op een oplossing die ge-audit wordt en waar ik mij geen zorgen moet maken wanneer er iets faalt (crash, hw-issue etc..). KeePass wordt ge-audit bij mijn weten maar jouw NextCloud server niet ;)

Geen idee of KeePass passkeys ondersteunt maar 1PW ondersteunde dit redelijk snel en dit werkt ook super. Password sharing gebruiken we binnen ons gezin (Netflix etc..) wat met KeePass niet mogelijk lijkt. En ik vind persoonlijk de UI van 1PW mooier.

Een redelijk up-to-date vergelijking vind je hier: https://cybernews.com/bes...ers/keepass-vs-1password/

Belangrijkste voordeel van KeePass is dat het gratis is. Maar ik vind 1PW zijn prijs waard.
T-men @niqck13 november 2024 10:38
Je vindt eigen beheer blijkbaar belangrijk.
Dat klopt. De belangrijkste reden is gelegen in het feit dat een dienst, waar ik letterlijk mijn hele hebben en houwen, aan toevertrouw zomaar kan besluiten de stekker er uit te trekken. Of prijzen te verhogen.

Ik hou niet van dat soort afhankelijkheden en ik heb er al meer dan me lief is.

Stel je voor dat 1PW plots failliet gaat... daar sta je dan met al je sterke wachtwoorden. Mijn Nextcloud server is inderdaad niet geaudit, maar KeePass zelf is dat wel. Mocht een hacker mijn file te pakken krijgen, dan ben ik, als het goed is, toch nog veilig.

Maar, da's mijn filosofie... de reden dat ik hier deze vraag stel is om te horen of anderen daar anders over denken, en zo ja: waarom dan :)
niqck @T-men13 november 2024 13:37
Ik begrijp je volledig. Ik was ook zo maar met de jaren is dat veranderd... Voor sommige zaken vind ik de flexibiliteit van eigen beheer nuttig, hier hoeft dit niet. Ik heb bv. Bitwarden/Vaultwarden een tijdje geprobeerd maar tov 1PW vond ik het een enorme stap terug. En een bedrijf/dienst als 1PW zie ik niet zo snel over kop gaan maar je weet idd nooit.

Wat de prijs betreft vond ik de overgang van een betaalde app naar een subscription in het begin ook niet leuk. Maar de meerwaarde overhaalde me toen toch. Ondertussen heb ik een Business abo via mijn werkgever met als extra een gratis familie-abonnement. Toen ik mijn bestaande familie-abo wou overzetten naar dit abo nam ik contact op met 1PW. Zij boden spontaan aan om mij 6 maanden terug te storten, hoewel ik dat niet gevraagd had. Mooie commerciele geste.

Al bij al is mijn ervaring al bijna 20 jaar heel goed.
timeraider @niqck13 november 2024 13:47
Gewoon benieuwd btw, weet niet hoe lang geleden je Bitwarden hebt geprobeerd maar was er een specifieke reden waarom het niet goed viel?
Zelf over de jaren genoeg password managers gebruikt, van Sticky password of Lastpast tot Bitwarden en 1password. Op dit moment Bitwarden zelf gehost staan en 1password word gebruikt op mijn werk.. kan nu niet zeggen dat er al teveel verschil tussen zit buien het feit dat ik Bitwarden er toch net wat moderner uit vind zien.
niqck @timeraider13 november 2024 14:30
Was schat ik 1 tot 2 jaar geleden. De UI van Bitwarden op Mac vond/vind ik me iets te Windows-achtig. Ben al 20 jaar de 1PW interface gewend dus ja... smaken en kleuren verschillen.

Ik herinner me dat ik ook technische beperkingen merkte op dat moment maar vraag me niet meer specifiek welke. Kleine dingetjes die net iets minder vlot werkten (autofill, passkeys, reset/recovery etc...). Wou het gewoon eens bekijken als alternatief en om het eens op te zetten maar de incentive om het te blijven gebruiken was er niet gezien mijn 1PW abo.
storeman @T-men13 november 2024 09:38
Ik heb ook jarenlang keepass gebruikt, maar daar had ik toch altijd wat meer werk mee. Zeker in geval van synchronisatie tussen telefoon en laptop.

Het het werken met groepen is heel fijn. In KeePass was dit heel omslachtig, in 1Password is het delen van credentials heel fijn.

Ik gebruik 1Password zakelijk en privé en zou niet meer terug willen.
GnrlSchnavy 13 november 2024 09:53
Ondanks dat ik genoeg zelf host ben ik toch na twee jaar lang 1password zakelijk te gebruiken het blijven gebruiken ipv een bitwarden of keepass zelf te hosten.

Reden voor mij is (en ik heb dit niet voor andere pw managers heel goed uitgezocht) dat het echt mega goed werkt op alle devices. Verder ben ik heel blij dat ze een dev api key beschikbaar stellen waardoor ik 1p als plugin kan gebruiken voor bijvoorbeeld Alfred. Al hebben ze sinds kort ook een eigen super goede 'hotkey' integratie op MacOS.
BeosBeing 13 november 2024 11:27
Als een bepaalde dienst wachtwoorden laat uitlekken, zijn dan niet al je andere accounts met hetzelfde wachtwoord toegankelijk.
Wel als het precies die wachtwoorddienst is die lekt of gekraakt is, zoiets is afgelopen jaar al eens gebeuerd bij een andere wachtwoordmanager.
Anoniem: 2193470 13 november 2024 16:13
Het grootste voordeel aan 1Password is toch wel de gebruiksvriendelijkheid: er is goed over nagedacht en er zitten zoveel slimme oplossingen in dat je razendsnel al je taken kunt voltooien, zelfs 'on the fly'. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan het aanvullen van gebruikersnamen en e-mailadressen die je vaak gebruikt. Dit wordt maar al te pijnlijk merkbaar als je naar bijvoorbeeld Bitwarden overschakelt, waar het een hoop tijd en moeite kost om überhaupt te navigeren tussen verschillende schermen.
slechtvalk 13 november 2024 21:27
Twee weken proberen? Liever zoals Bitwarden een free en een premium versie.

