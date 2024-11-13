Voor de veiligheid is het beter om voor ieder account een ander en sterk wachtwoord te gebruiken. Als een bepaalde dienst wachtwoorden laat uitlekken, zijn niet al je andere accounts met hetzelfde wachtwoord toegankelijk. Voor het bijhouden van al deze verschillende wachtwoorden zijn wachtwoordmanagers een uitkomst.
1Password is er hier een van en is beschikbaar als webapplicatie en als app op verschillende platforms, zoals Android, iOS, macOS en Windows. Het kan twee weken geprobeerd worden, waarna een licentie moet worden aangeschaft. Voor meer informatie over de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De changelog sinds versie 8.10.48 vind je hieronder.
1Password for Windows 8.10.52
1Password for Windows 8.10.50
- You can now delete SSH keys directly from the Developer Watchtower.
- We’ve made visual improvements to the Welcome page.
- We’ve made improvements to the category and website search results in the “+ New item” page.
- We’ve simplified the item creation process by displaying fewer categories when you select “+ New item” in the app.
- Localization has been improved for a number of our supported languages using new translations from Crowdin.
- We’ve fixed an issue where you could get an error if you tried to search 1Password with the search bar empty.
- We’ve fixed an issue where you could get an error if you tried to sign in to the app with SSO.
- We’ve fixed an issue where some features being gradually released or enabled through Labs were unavailable in the app.
- When you export or copy an SSH key with a passphrase, the passphrase is now automatically included with the SSH Key item.
- We’ve improved the message you see when you try to leave the recovery code setup or replacement process.
- We’ve made visual improvements to the empty “Items in wrong account” Watchtower list.
- We’ve improved the wording for the require password settings.
- We’ve fixed an issue where you wouldn’t see search highlighting for secure notes when the “Format secure notes using Markdown” setting was turned off.
- We’ve fixed an issue where the Auto-lock policy wasn’t reflected correctly in the app.
- We’ve made visual improvements to the device enrollment prompt.
- We’ve fixed a visual issue on the lock screen where icons weren’t rounded.
- The 1Password Developer experience is now available in the sidebar, which helps you discover, configure, and use our bundle of tools designed to simplify security of developer credentials. To enable the experience, navigate to Settings > Developer and select “Show 1Password in the sidebar.”
- You’ll now be able to use OneLogin as an SSO provider in the LastPass importer.
- Watchtower now remains selected in the sidebar when you navigate to one of the Watchtower lists, like Password Strength or Vulnerable Passwords.
- We’ve made visual improvements to the Watchtower item menu.
- The Lastpass importer will now use the same redirect URL regardless of which SSO provider you use during the import.
- We’ve fixed an issue where vault and device text were shortened unnecessarily.
- We’ve fixed an issue where the “Sign in with Okta” page could remain after you successfully signed in.
- We’ve fixed an issue where if you right-clicked any account in Manage Accounts > Accounts, it highlighted the top account.
- We’ve added self-update support to the Windows ARM version of 1Password.