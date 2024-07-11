De Document Foundation heeft versie 24.2.5 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 24.2.5 is een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 78 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

Bugs fixed in 24.2.5 RC1: cid#1598442 dereference null return value

i#78474 Font effect "small capitals" change the Arabic font size in dialog preview

tdf#57414 File Recovery: Don't include unmodified files for AutoRecovery (comment 26)

tdf#77388 Images, inserted in a table cell, go out of cell borders when the document (and thus the table) is zoomed.

tdf#96787 AutoCorrect: After Removal of Replacement Entry the Replacement Itself is still Performed.

tdf#136294 Red wrong spelled lining needs a trigger to get activated (spell checker)

tdf#141773 Autocorrection for all languages doesn't work anymore

tdf#144208 Slow File OPEN of 477 pages ODT with 282 comments and track changes

tdf#144752 Misspelled word is not marked this way after undo of suggestion

tdf#145972 UI: Displayed image width PROPERTY relative to page erroneous after changing default measurement unit to Pt

tdf#148569 Character highlighting: custom color color picker shows wrong colors with Skia raster on macOS

tdf#150582 Words with smart quotes/apostrophes get added to custom dictionaries via Writer but not Draw/Impress/Calc

tdf#155212 Writer is very slow when opening a file that includes embedded fonts (macOS)

tdf#155692 Resizing RTL table cells is almost impossible (very tricky)

tdf#157009 Android: F-Droid listing lacks app icon

tdf#157533 Unpredictable cursor and keyboard behaviour after deselecting a math formula

tdf#157833 Unable to resize columns and rows of a table inside of a frame using the cursor

tdf#157931 Top right close button fails to close form

tdf#158023 Incorrect recognition of ")" when importing formulas from docx

tdf#158051 Problem with s in Greek Language

tdf#158658 FILEOPEN DOCX/DOC/RTF Tabs closing header paragraph are wrapped and not flowing outside the page area

tdf#158789 Allow SUMIF and SUBTOTAL to apply to arrays

tdf#158914 Calc leaks RAM when using macOS accessibility

tdf#159175 macOS: instruments dectect leaks when open new calc document 5 times

tdf#159680 Memory not freed after PDF export

tdf#159741 Pressing Print button followed by cancel is marked as document modification

tdf#159835 Styles pane burger menu not fully populated on the first attempt

tdf#160056 calc threaded calculation performance issue

tdf#160170 FILEOPEN .DOCX: words pulled together, characters overlap in some line of hyphenated paragraph

tdf#160371 Import filter xlsx does not replace MS intersect operator with LibreOffice intersect operator

tdf#160399 Print Preview freezes with whole row merged in large spreadsheet

tdf#160401 FILEOPEN PPTX: wrong word order and font size when cap="small" on right-to-left text (Regression)

tdf#160522 Generating Chart with more than 4 columns selecting stock first than column or bar: Only 4 colors

tdf#160635 open or insert a TIFF image over 33,554,432 pixels fails in various ways ("Image Filter not found" in sd, Section dialog in sw, Push button in sc)

tdf#160769 LibreOffice 24.2 Document recovery (from timed autoSave) doesn't restore all open files after crash

tdf#160801 Writer crash when use clear formatting after insert page break (macOS only)

tdf#160844 Ctrl + F6 does not switch to (bring the focus back to) the document

+ does not switch to (bring the focus back to) the document tdf#160877 Paragraph classification deleted after Print Preview or when opening file

tdf#160888 Cannot unprotect protected macro library (hang)

tdf#160958 Hiding section covering at least two pages doesn't work properly

tdf#161086 bitmap image transforms itself depending on position on a page - SVG with an embedded PNG

tdf#161190 LibreOffice Calc crashes if you export a spreadsheet as PDF with "whole sheet export" option enabled.

tdf#161202 Hiding a section containing a table leads to unintended page breaks

tdf#161213 Wrong SVG arrow end marker color

tdf#161215 FILEOPEN DOCX Endless loop upon opening specific file with floating tables

tdf#161217 FILEOPEN DOCX Crash when opening specific file

tdf#161219 Exporting an XML filter as a package, in the XML Filter Settings window, results in a jar file with only an empty folder

tdf#161222 Labels not shown in chart in tiled rendering mode

tdf#161261 Instead of resizing, the image loses its original size in fixed-height table cell

tdf#161288 Wrong Chinese upper number negative sign

tdf#161301 The Japanese calendar format in the xlsx file created by MS Office disappears in Calc

tdf#161310 French missing translation insert autotext

tdf#161318 Unexpected page break, related to clearing break

tdf#161332 floating table is not selectable by the mouse, if it contains an image cropped by the right border

tdf#161346 CRASH: exporting to PDF

tdf#161360 fix lost cursor position at pressing Escape at image selection in text tables

tdf#161413 BASIC help diagrams: bad clipping to page width

tdf#161426 Clicking on cell content of column 2 selected the cropped image in a different cell

tdf#161430 odp with duplicate stylenames doesn't display the same

tdf#161443 Table text is cut off from DOCX (border / margin problem)

tdf#161457 Autofilter result is wrong when cells contain formatted rounded values

tdf#161461 Crash on second copy after pasting using Enter in Calc on macOS

tdf#161488 Approving loading of a specific broken ODG package still fails

tdf#161498 autocontour function is broken (does not take into account PNG transparency)

tdf#161508 Writer hangs opening a specific document with a table with table with some cells merged and a minimal row height

tdf#161511 [CRASH] Macro using seekGoal crashes on a brand new document

tdf#161570 FILEOPEN DOCX: numbering of paragraph style is not applied

tdf#161573 open recent files: files that don't exist now display two error messages (Linux)

tdf#161631 FILEOPEN: DOCX: paragraph not imported

tdf#161708 Content control: color is lost when exporting to PDF forms

tdf#161718 FILEOPEN DOCX Specific document is 2 pages instead of 1

tdf#161721 FILEOPEN RTF DOCX Space and field are rendered after tabs flowing out of page area

tdf#161786 Manually entering "oper" in the formula editor will cause a crash Bugs fixed in 24.2.5 RC2: tdf#158556 DOCX Document That Opens/Loads Extremely Slowly

tdf#161461 Crash on second copy after pasting using Enter in Calc on macOS

tdf#161712 Crash when undoing after fill down while in edit mode (comment 7)

tdf#161946 ScriptForge's CreateMenu method does not accept integer value for the Before argument

tdf#161833 Wrap > Contour clips semi-transparent shadow