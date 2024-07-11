Software-update: LibreOffice 24.2.5

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 24.2.5 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 24.2.5 is een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 78 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

Bugs fixed in 24.2.5 RC1:
  • cid#1598442 dereference null return value
  • i#78474 Font effect "small capitals" change the Arabic font size in dialog preview
  • tdf#57414 File Recovery: Don't include unmodified files for AutoRecovery (comment 26)
  • tdf#77388 Images, inserted in a table cell, go out of cell borders when the document (and thus the table) is zoomed.
  • tdf#96787 AutoCorrect: After Removal of Replacement Entry the Replacement Itself is still Performed.
  • tdf#136294 Red wrong spelled lining needs a trigger to get activated (spell checker)
  • tdf#141773 Autocorrection for all languages doesn't work anymore
  • tdf#144208 Slow File OPEN of 477 pages ODT with 282 comments and track changes
  • tdf#144752 Misspelled word is not marked this way after undo of suggestion
  • tdf#145972 UI: Displayed image width PROPERTY relative to page erroneous after changing default measurement unit to Pt
  • tdf#148569 Character highlighting: custom color color picker shows wrong colors with Skia raster on macOS
  • tdf#150582 Words with smart quotes/apostrophes get added to custom dictionaries via Writer but not Draw/Impress/Calc
  • tdf#155212 Writer is very slow when opening a file that includes embedded fonts (macOS)
  • tdf#155692 Resizing RTL table cells is almost impossible (very tricky)
  • tdf#157009 Android: F-Droid listing lacks app icon
  • tdf#157533 Unpredictable cursor and keyboard behaviour after deselecting a math formula
  • tdf#157833 Unable to resize columns and rows of a table inside of a frame using the cursor
  • tdf#157931 Top right close button fails to close form
  • tdf#158023 Incorrect recognition of ")" when importing formulas from docx
  • tdf#158051 Problem with s in Greek Language
  • tdf#158658 FILEOPEN DOCX/DOC/RTF Tabs closing header paragraph are wrapped and not flowing outside the page area
  • tdf#158789 Allow SUMIF and SUBTOTAL to apply to arrays
  • tdf#158914 Calc leaks RAM when using macOS accessibility
  • tdf#159175 macOS: instruments dectect leaks when open new calc document 5 times
  • tdf#159680 Memory not freed after PDF export
  • tdf#159741 Pressing Print button followed by cancel is marked as document modification
  • tdf#159835 Styles pane burger menu not fully populated on the first attempt
  • tdf#160056 calc threaded calculation performance issue
  • tdf#160170 FILEOPEN .DOCX: words pulled together, characters overlap in some line of hyphenated paragraph
  • tdf#160371 Import filter xlsx does not replace MS intersect operator with LibreOffice intersect operator
  • tdf#160399 Print Preview freezes with whole row merged in large spreadsheet
  • tdf#160401 FILEOPEN PPTX: wrong word order and font size when cap="small" on right-to-left text (Regression)
  • tdf#160522 Generating Chart with more than 4 columns selecting stock first than column or bar: Only 4 colors
  • tdf#160635 open or insert a TIFF image over 33,554,432 pixels fails in various ways ("Image Filter not found" in sd, Section dialog in sw, Push button in sc)
  • tdf#160769 LibreOffice 24.2 Document recovery (from timed autoSave) doesn't restore all open files after crash
  • tdf#160801 Writer crash when use clear formatting after insert page break (macOS only)
  • tdf#160844 Ctrl+F6 does not switch to (bring the focus back to) the document
  • tdf#160877 Paragraph classification deleted after Print Preview or when opening file
  • tdf#160888 Cannot unprotect protected macro library (hang)
  • tdf#160958 Hiding section covering at least two pages doesn't work properly
  • tdf#161086 bitmap image transforms itself depending on position on a page - SVG with an embedded PNG
  • tdf#161190 LibreOffice Calc crashes if you export a spreadsheet as PDF with "whole sheet export" option enabled.
  • tdf#161202 Hiding a section containing a table leads to unintended page breaks
  • tdf#161213 Wrong SVG arrow end marker color
  • tdf#161215 FILEOPEN DOCX Endless loop upon opening specific file with floating tables
  • tdf#161217 FILEOPEN DOCX Crash when opening specific file
  • tdf#161219 Exporting an XML filter as a package, in the XML Filter Settings window, results in a jar file with only an empty folder
  • tdf#161222 Labels not shown in chart in tiled rendering mode
  • tdf#161261 Instead of resizing, the image loses its original size in fixed-height table cell
  • tdf#161288 Wrong Chinese upper number negative sign
  • tdf#161301 The Japanese calendar format in the xlsx file created by MS Office disappears in Calc
  • tdf#161310 French missing translation insert autotext
  • tdf#161318 Unexpected page break, related to clearing break
  • tdf#161332 floating table is not selectable by the mouse, if it contains an image cropped by the right border
  • tdf#161346 CRASH: exporting to PDF
  • tdf#161360 fix lost cursor position at pressing Escape at image selection in text tables
  • tdf#161413 BASIC help diagrams: bad clipping to page width
  • tdf#161426 Clicking on cell content of column 2 selected the cropped image in a different cell
  • tdf#161430 odp with duplicate stylenames doesn't display the same
  • tdf#161443 Table text is cut off from DOCX (border / margin problem)
  • tdf#161457 Autofilter result is wrong when cells contain formatted rounded values
  • tdf#161461 Crash on second copy after pasting using Enter in Calc on macOS
  • tdf#161488 Approving loading of a specific broken ODG package still fails
  • tdf#161498 autocontour function is broken (does not take into account PNG transparency)
  • tdf#161508 Writer hangs opening a specific document with a table with table with some cells merged and a minimal row height
  • tdf#161511 [CRASH] Macro using seekGoal crashes on a brand new document
  • tdf#161570 FILEOPEN DOCX: numbering of paragraph style is not applied
  • tdf#161573 open recent files: files that don't exist now display two error messages (Linux)
  • tdf#161631 FILEOPEN: DOCX: paragraph not imported
  • tdf#161708 Content control: color is lost when exporting to PDF forms
  • tdf#161718 FILEOPEN DOCX Specific document is 2 pages instead of 1
  • tdf#161721 FILEOPEN RTF DOCX Space and field are rendered after tabs flowing out of page area
  • tdf#161786 Manually entering "oper" in the formula editor will cause a crash
Bugs fixed in 24.2.5 RC2:
  • tdf#158556 DOCX Document That Opens/Loads Extremely Slowly
  • tdf#161461 Crash on second copy after pasting using Enter in Calc on macOS
  • tdf#161712 Crash when undoing after fill down while in edit mode (comment 7)
  • tdf#161946 ScriptForge's CreateMenu method does not accept integer value for the Before argument
  • tdf#161833 Wrap > Contour clips semi-transparent shadow

LibreOffice 24.2.0

Versienummer 24.2.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website The Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-nieuwste-versie/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-07-2024 20:00 40

11-07-2024 • 20:00

40

Bron: The Document Foundation

Update-historie

25-07 LibreOffice 26.2.5 99
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30-04 LibreOffice 26.2.3 9
26-03 LibreOffice 26.2.2 22
27-02 LibreOffice 26.2.1 40
04-02 LibreOffice 26.2 8
18-12 LibreOffice 25.8.4 4
11-'25 LibreOffice 25.8.3 15
10-'25 LibreOffice 25.8.2 25
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Reacties (40)

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Uruk-Hai 11 juli 2024 20:47
Mijn dagelijkse office tool voor thuis. Op mijn werk gebruik ik Microsoft Office. Maar de eerlijkheid gebied te zeggen dat, voor zover ik iets met een officepakket doe, het voor mij niets uitmaakt welke van de twee ik gebruik.

Het enige waar ik bij LibreOffice Calc sinds kort tegenaan loop is dat kleuren in spreadsheets na een aantal jaren gereset lijken te worden, bijvoorbeeld van standaard zwarte tekens naar witte tekens als ik een donkere achtergrondkleur heb gekozen. Dat is wel een beetje vervelend, maar makkelijk te verhelpen.
sebati
@Uruk-Hai12 juli 2024 10:51
Komt dat niet doordat de testkleur op "automatisch" staat en bij een dondere achtergrond (Dark Mode) de text automatisch licht wordt ingesteld?
Uruk-Hai @sebati12 juli 2024 11:51
Ik gebruik geen Dark Mode.
beerse
@Uruk-Hai12 juli 2024 13:15
Hier het zelfde: Privé LibreOffice onder linux en onder msWindows. Zakelijk naast msOffice gelukkig ook LibreOffice.
Mijn redenen om LibreOffice ook zakelijk te verantwoorden: De veel betere export naar PDF. En misschien ook wel omdat de organisatie 'open-source-tenzij' heeft verkondigd.
Grimm 12 juli 2024 09:39
Wanneer een document, gemaakt in ms-office, er niet goed uit ziet in LibreOffice, dan ligt dat aan LibreOffice.
Wanneer een document, gemaakt in LibreOffice, er niet goed uit ziet in ms-office, dan ligt dat aan LibreOffice.
Wanneer een document, gemaakt in ms-office versie x, er niet goed uit ziet in ms-office versie y, dan is dat... logisch!
beerse
@Grimm12 juli 2024 13:19
Delen van mijn presentaties, gemaakt in LibreOffice werden door anderen ge/mis-bruikt. Dat er een issue was met de presentatie werd blind verteld dat het origineel vast onder msOffice op een apple gemaakt was :+ Eerlijk is eerlijk, ik heb ze in die waan gelaten.

Als mij als computer-techneut wordt gevraagd om te helpen met issues in msOffice dan zeg ik altijd dat ik daar geen verstand van heb: Ik gebruik LibreOffice en daar heb ik die problemen niet. }>

En als ze een document van mij wensen, dan krijgen ze het eerst in pdf. Pas als ze het willen hergebruiken kunnen ze het krijgen zoals ze het hebben willen. LibreOffice kan het heel goed in een ander formaat leveren.
springtouwtje @Grimm12 juli 2024 10:06
_/-\o_
Biggg @Grimm15 juli 2024 13:20
Er is volgens mij vooral nogal vaak gedoe door verschil in geinstalleerde lettertypes. Als het lettertype niet beschikbaar is, dan gaat de opmaak er ook anders uitzien.

Er zijn genoeg gratis/vrije lettertypes, toch zijn er maar heel weinig waarbij je er blind vanuit kan gaan dat iedere machine (mac/windows/linux) deze geinstalleerd heeft staan.
Aardwolf 12 juli 2024 01:26
Vreemd, geen checksum en PGP sig bij de download aanwezig (bij de downloads onder info > file information). Bij de versie hiervoor (en hiervoor sowieso altijd) was het nog opvraagbaar. Of ben ik dit keer zo vroeg dat het er nog niet bij staat? even afwachten.

Edit: blijkbaar toch te vroeg, inmiddels staat het erbij. Meestal wacht ik ook een week oid, het is dat ik de download nu toevallig op Tweakers voorbij zag komen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Aardwolf op 22 juli 2024 15:30]

pastafan 12 juli 2024 20:09
vraagje: ik heb Libreoffice 24.2.4.2 geinstalleerd. Als ik kies voor "Controleer op updates" wordt gemeld dat de software up-to-date is.

Hoe dan?
Sjah 12 juli 2024 17:47
Ben op OnlyOffice over.
Jiggaman 13 juli 2024 09:42
Ik vind het nog steeds een geweldig pakket maar de dark mode is gewoon dramatisch. Alsof je in win 95 de scherm bezels van kleur wou veranderen. Je moet er echt in duiken om het enigzins werkbaar te krijgen. Ik snap niet waarom dat zo moeilijk kan zijn.

De normale interface ziet er best redelijk uit tegenwoordig niet zo gelikt als betaalde pakketten maar voor mij wel overzichtelijker. Maar als je de kleuren gaat veranderen lijkt het nergens meer op.
Jack Flushell @C64Boy11 juli 2024 21:09
Welke functionaliteit ontbreekt dan volgens jou?
Ik moet zeggen dat ik redelijk veel gebruik maak van LibreOffice, maar eigenlijk niets mis en het verbaasd me dat iemand dan VEEL functionaliteit mist. Of heb je het voor het laatst in 2008 getest ofzo? De spellingscontrole onder linux is zeer goed (via hunspell), maar ik weet niet of dat onder Windows slecht is, is dat zo?
sebati
@Jack Flushell12 juli 2024 11:02
Ontwikkelaars die vrijwel zonder sturing werken aan wat ze leuk vinden, maar niet aan functionaliteit die door gebruikers gevraagd wordt.
Onzin, bij een open source project als LibreOffice zijn er twee groepen ontwikkelaars:
  • De grootste groep: betaalde ontwikkelaards die in dienst zijn bij de ecosysteempartners (Collabora, Allotropia, CIB, aantal zelfstandigen, etc) deze verdienen hun geld met betaalde ondersteuning en uitbreidingen. Simple: wie betaald, bepaald. Wil je een feature, dan kun je deze mensen inhuren. Zij lossen essentiele bugs op voor hun betalende klanten en zij nemen het overgrote deel van functionaliteitsuitbreidingen op zich.
  • Vrijwilligers: Zij sporen vooral problemen op en waar het kan lossen zij deze op. Allemaal "best efford", deze mensen kun je niet (nauwelijks) sturen want dit is allemaal op vrijwillige basis.
Zie ook https://qa.blog.documentfoundation.org/ voor meer info wie en wat uitvoerd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sebati op 22 juli 2024 15:30]

Bumpy_NL @Jack Flushell11 juli 2024 21:31
Ik mis ook weinig functionaliteiten, maar ik ben het wel eens met de interface. Die is niet meer echt modern en zeker de dark mode is slecht.
asing @Bumpy_NL12 juli 2024 00:11
Er zijn opties om dat aan te passen. Je kan het er bijna net zo uit laten zien als Microsoft Office. Hint : tabbed interface aanzetten.
Jazco2nd @asing12 juli 2024 00:21
Dan ben je er nog niet. Je moet ook de juiste icon set vinden bijvoorbeeld.

En zelfs nadat ik Hunspell NL heb gekozen kan ik nergens NLse spellcheck aanzetten wanneer ik de UI op Engels wil laten.
Rolio @Jazco2nd12 juli 2024 00:38
Tools=>language=>for document, for selection ...
2green @Bumpy_NL12 juli 2024 03:51
Persoonlijk vind ik alle interfaces onder Linux vrij slecht of "net niet". Inclusief die van de populaire desktop managers met mouse events die op click-down in plaats van up staan ingesteld, tot aan de UX en hoe vaak ik zelfs in 2024 nog naar de commandline moet.

Groot fan van Linux, geen fan van de opensource UX, die is gewoon slecht.
Verwijderd @Jack Flushell12 juli 2024 08:08
Iets dat als student voor mij erg belangrijk is is dat je geen goede bronnenlijst kan maken. Verwijzingen kan niet. Bibliografie kan niet.

Hoewel libreoffice wel hoofdstukken en inhoudsopgaven kan maken werkt het enorm omslachtig terwijl dat bij Word vrij makkelijk is.

Om maar eens wat te noemen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Verwijderd op 22 juli 2024 15:30]

fenrirs @Verwijderd12 juli 2024 08:41
Zotero plugin? Kan niet meer zonder. Doe dan ook ff de firefox plugin en desktop client. Kan je alle referenties perfect mee bijhouden

[Reactie gewijzigd door fenrirs op 22 juli 2024 15:30]

sebati
@fenrirs12 juli 2024 10:54
Precies, Zotero.
Verwijderd @fenrirs12 juli 2024 15:47
Daar had ik nog niet eerder van gehoord. Maar extensies vind ik zo'n zwak antwoord als Word het gewoon standaard kan.
fenrirs @Verwijderd12 juli 2024 18:39
Zotero is veel meer dan dat. Geloof me, wil je echt gebruiken. Word kan daar niet aan tippen. Btw, ik gebruik het ook in Word

[Reactie gewijzigd door fenrirs op 22 juli 2024 15:30]

Tweaker626 @Verwijderd12 juli 2024 14:03
LO heeft diverse APA extensies:
https://extensions.libreoffice.org/en/extensions/show/27477
Ik neem aan dat je als student de APA regels moet volgen?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tweaker626 op 22 juli 2024 15:30]

Verwijderd @Tweaker62612 juli 2024 15:47
Zeker. Maar extensies vind ik zo'n zwak antwoord als Word het gewoon standaard kan.

En daarbij is wat jij linkt een template document en geen extensie voor zover ik kan zien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Verwijderd op 22 juli 2024 15:30]

bzzzt @Jack Flushell12 juli 2024 09:29
Mijn laatste 'aanvaring' met LibreOffice was met de Mac versie. Die versie was zo langzaam op een moderne Mac dat scrollen over de pagina in een leeg document (!) tergend traag was, en de applicatie vrijwel onbruikbaar met een gevuld document.
Sorry, maar met dat soort bugs die direct opvallen een release neerzetten is domweg lak hebben aan gebruikerservaring.
En ja, de bug was al gemeld maar werd kennelijk niet zo belangrijk gevonden...
sebati
@bzzzt12 juli 2024 12:39
En ja, de bug was al gemeld maar werd kennelijk niet zo belangrijk gevonden...
Gezien LO een community project is moeten er prioriteiten worden gesteld. Mogelijk is er voor een probleem niet een simpele oplossing en/of doet deze zich niet alle gebruikers voor... desalniet vervelend. Maar stellen dat problemen "niet zo belangrijk gevonden" worden is natuurlijk een beetje flauw, alle software bevat fouten (ook bij bijvoorbeeld Microsoft) die soms jaren later pas worden opgelost. Als je snel een fix eist dan moet je een betaalde versie van LibreOffice afnemen bij Collabora, Allotropia of een andere enterprise partner. Dan kun je een ticket bij hen aanmaken en wordt het opgelost. Gebruik je de "gratis" Community editie, dan kan het wat langer duren voordat een probleem wordt opgelost, als je gelukt hebt dan wordt het snel door een ecosysteem partner opgepakt omdat een betalende klant het probleem ook heeft opgemerkt, zo niet dan val je terug op de mensen die in hun vrije tijd problemen proberen op te lossen.
bzzzt @sebati12 juli 2024 15:39
Het ging om een issue op alle retina (high DPI) Macs, dat waren toen al modellen van 6-7 jaar oud. En het was ook niet een 'beetje traag', maar gewoon onbruikbaar op een i7 Mac. Geen idee of die bug ooit is opgelost.
Zeg dan gewoon eerlijk dat er wegens omstandigheden geen support is, maar ga niet met droge ogen roepen dat je Mac "support" en zet dan ook geen build neer die voor de meerderheid van de Mac gebruikers niet werkt. Dan krijg je inderdaad mensen die de conclusie trekken dat het 'troep' is.
sebati
@bzzzt12 juli 2024 16:09
Neem aan dat het inmiddels is opgelost want er is volgens mij best een grote groep MacOS gebruikers en naast de Intel versie ook de Arm/Apple Silicon versie van MacOS die wordt ondersteund met een eigen build.

De ontwikkelaar van NeoOffice (OSX/MacOS, nu stopgezet) is zinds een tijdje in dienst van Collabora, dus patches van hen die altijd naar NeoOffice gingen gaan nu direct naar LibreOffice in plaats van via backport van Neoffice naar LibreOffice.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sebati op 22 juli 2024 15:30]

filip.heremans @sebati13 juli 2024 09:48
Ik gebruik de Apple silicon versie op Mac en die crasht een aantal keer per dag (vooral Calc). Een kolom resizen, plakken, opmaak aanpassen, .. kan het al triggeren. Jammer..
sebati
@filip.heremans14 juli 2024 22:41
Dan kun je het beste een melding maken op https://bugs.documentfoundation.org/
Mijn ervaring is dat crashes over het algemeen snel worden opgelost.
sebati
@filip.heremans15 juli 2024 11:10
Als voorbeeld: https://bugs.documentfoundation.org/show_bug.cgi?id=161815 en https://bugs.documentfoundation.org/show_bug.cgi?id=161729 reageert Patrick Luby gewoon op en test dit op z'n Apple Silicon. Heeft dus zin om bugreports aan te maken, zeker wanneer deze reproduceerbaar zijn. Succes!

[Reactie gewijzigd door sebati op 22 juli 2024 15:30]

C64Boy @Jack Flushell14 juli 2024 09:36
Laat ik wat meer context geven, hoewel ik verwacht hier natuurlijk ook op te worden aangevallen:

Ik heb Libreoffice vaak genoeg geprobeerd in te zetten, met wisselend succes. Ik heb namelijk heel lang vrijwel uitsluiten Ubuntu gebruikt. Importeren van diverse MS office bestanden ging wel steeds beter, maar was bij lange na niet zo goed als bijvoorbeeld bij Softmaker Office of WPS office. Het zelfde geldt voor de interface. Redelijk brak bij Libreoffice. De oude interface werkte nog het beste in mijn ogen. De ribbon achtige pogingen waren in elk geval niet erg overtuigend. Calc liep altijd mijlenver achter met de laatste ontwikkelingen op formules gebied met compatibiliteitsissues als gevolg met collega's die andere pakketten (met name MS Office) gebruikten. Er leek bij de ontwikkelaars ook vaak weinig animo om dit op te lossen.

De macro ondersteuning/ macro taal in Libreoffice is naar mijn mening is ook een stuk minder. Er is geen voorziening zoals power query/ power pivot.

En wellicht, omdat ik vooral de calc/ excel kant gebruik vallen dit soort zaken bij mij dan op. De tekstverwerker van Libreoffice heb ik wel jaren geleden heel goed kunnen inzetten bij een Master Thesis. Dat was fijner dan MS Word, hoeveel ik wel wat issues had met software te koppelen voor de literatuurverwijzingen.

In een aantal calc formules met name aan financiële rekenkunde kant zaten hele vervelende fouten. Die heb ik meerdere keren gemeld/ gerapporteerd. Het heeft jaren geduurd voordat een ontwikkelaar zich er uiteindelijk over heeft ontfermd. In een commercieel pakket was dit nooit gebeurd: dat zou sneller zijn opgelost.

Over het algemeen sta ik positief tegen de gedachte van een open source office pakket. Ik erger me er ook aan dat je feitelijk geen keuze hebt door de macht van Microsoft, maar ik vind het ook jammer te moeten zien dat na jarenlange ontwikkeling bij Libreoffice men niet in staat is gebleken om in de buurt te komen. Het is wellicht gekleurd zoals ik aangaf doordat ik met name aan de Calc/Excel hoek zit.
AlbertG80 @C64Boy12 juli 2024 00:13
Wat een argument zeg.
Gebruik het jaren en kan mij er niet in vinden.
Misschien is het gewoon niet jouw ding.
beerse
@C64Boy12 juli 2024 13:59
Is en blijft een teringbende.
Begrijp ik het goed dat jij je weg niet kan vinden in de huidige standaard interface van LibreOffice omdat het niet genoeg lijkt op wat je gewend bent? Waar ben je aan gewend? Hoe ben je daar gekomen?
Of bedoel je dat je diep in de ontwikkeling van LibreOffice door de code schuimt op zoek naar plekken om jouw gewenste functionaliteit aan te brengen? Sorry, maar dan moet je niet hier zijn maar op de forums die over software ontwikkeling gaan.
10 verschillende pogingen om tot een moderne interface te komen,
Zie het niet als 10 verschillende pogingen maar 10 verschillende, nog steeds beschikbare, interfaces. Toegegeven, in diverse kwaliteit. Zelf gebruik ik nog steeds de voortzetting van wat ik 20 jaar geleden al gebruikte. Dat kan bij msOffice al lang niet meer.
slechte spel- en grammatica check,
Hoe weet je dat die spelcheck zo slecht is? Besef dat het een spelcheck is en geen grammatica-controle. Tel daarbij dat je kan kiezen welke spellcheck je wenst te gebruiken.
veel ontbrekende functionaliteit,
Welke functies had je er wel bij gewenst?
maar wel importfilters voor bestandsformaten uit een zeer ver verleden.
Daar is zeker al wel opruiming in geweest. Al zijn er ook nog antieke formaten die nog steeds gebruikt worden.
Ontwikkelaars die vrijwel zonder sturing werken aan wat ze leuk vinden,
Die ontwikkelaar zijn er zeker ook. Er zijn ook zeker wel ontwikkelaars die gestuurd worden. Bijvoorbeeld door organisaties die functionaliteit wensen en dat dus implementeren en terug geven aan de wereld. Als jij functionaliteit mist, en dan bedoel ik niet dat je iets niet kan vinden maar dat je iets niet voor elkaar kan krijgen, Dan kan en mag je dat zelf implementeren of daar iemand voor inhuren. Als zijn er ook best veel zaken die in LibreOffice net even anders werken dan in andere office pakketten. Gewoon omdat er verschillende wegen naar Rome zijn.
maar niet aan functionaliteit die door gebruikers gevraagd wordt.
Sorry, maar het is niet 'u vraagt, wij draaien'. Als je het niet zelf kan maken, dan moet je iemand anders overtuigen om het te maken. Waar en hoe heb jij je wensen ingediend? Of ben je dan LibreOffice maar niet gaan gebruiken?

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 22 juli 2024 15:30]

rbr320 @C64Boy11 juli 2024 21:21
Met andere woorden, bijna een 1-op-1 kopie van Microsoft Office.
punishedbrains @rbr32011 juli 2024 22:33
Oftewel een office pakket. En gratis, wat precies is daar een kopie aan en is dat uberhaupt een probleem?
sebati
@rbr32012 juli 2024 12:26
Closed- vs open source lijkt me een nogal groot verschil.

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