De Document Foundation heeft versie 24.2.5 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 24.2.5 is een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 78 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:
Bugs fixed in 24.2.5 RC1:
Bugs fixed in 24.2.5 RC2:
- cid#1598442 dereference null return value
- i#78474 Font effect "small capitals" change the Arabic font size in dialog preview
- tdf#57414 File Recovery: Don't include unmodified files for AutoRecovery (comment 26)
- tdf#77388 Images, inserted in a table cell, go out of cell borders when the document (and thus the table) is zoomed.
- tdf#96787 AutoCorrect: After Removal of Replacement Entry the Replacement Itself is still Performed.
- tdf#136294 Red wrong spelled lining needs a trigger to get activated (spell checker)
- tdf#141773 Autocorrection for all languages doesn't work anymore
- tdf#144208 Slow File OPEN of 477 pages ODT with 282 comments and track changes
- tdf#144752 Misspelled word is not marked this way after undo of suggestion
- tdf#145972 UI: Displayed image width PROPERTY relative to page erroneous after changing default measurement unit to Pt
- tdf#148569 Character highlighting: custom color color picker shows wrong colors with Skia raster on macOS
- tdf#150582 Words with smart quotes/apostrophes get added to custom dictionaries via Writer but not Draw/Impress/Calc
- tdf#155212 Writer is very slow when opening a file that includes embedded fonts (macOS)
- tdf#155692 Resizing RTL table cells is almost impossible (very tricky)
- tdf#157009 Android: F-Droid listing lacks app icon
- tdf#157533 Unpredictable cursor and keyboard behaviour after deselecting a math formula
- tdf#157833 Unable to resize columns and rows of a table inside of a frame using the cursor
- tdf#157931 Top right close button fails to close form
- tdf#158023 Incorrect recognition of ")" when importing formulas from docx
- tdf#158051 Problem with s in Greek Language
- tdf#158658 FILEOPEN DOCX/DOC/RTF Tabs closing header paragraph are wrapped and not flowing outside the page area
- tdf#158789 Allow SUMIF and SUBTOTAL to apply to arrays
- tdf#158914 Calc leaks RAM when using macOS accessibility
- tdf#159175 macOS: instruments dectect leaks when open new calc document 5 times
- tdf#159680 Memory not freed after PDF export
- tdf#159741 Pressing Print button followed by cancel is marked as document modification
- tdf#159835 Styles pane burger menu not fully populated on the first attempt
- tdf#160056 calc threaded calculation performance issue
- tdf#160170 FILEOPEN .DOCX: words pulled together, characters overlap in some line of hyphenated paragraph
- tdf#160371 Import filter xlsx does not replace MS intersect operator with LibreOffice intersect operator
- tdf#160399 Print Preview freezes with whole row merged in large spreadsheet
- tdf#160401 FILEOPEN PPTX: wrong word order and font size when cap="small" on right-to-left text (Regression)
- tdf#160522 Generating Chart with more than 4 columns selecting stock first than column or bar: Only 4 colors
- tdf#160635 open or insert a TIFF image over 33,554,432 pixels fails in various ways ("Image Filter not found" in sd, Section dialog in sw, Push button in sc)
- tdf#160769 LibreOffice 24.2 Document recovery (from timed autoSave) doesn't restore all open files after crash
- tdf#160801 Writer crash when use clear formatting after insert page break (macOS only)
- tdf#160844
Ctrl+
F6does not switch to (bring the focus back to) the document
- tdf#160877 Paragraph classification deleted after Print Preview or when opening file
- tdf#160888 Cannot unprotect protected macro library (hang)
- tdf#160958 Hiding section covering at least two pages doesn't work properly
- tdf#161086 bitmap image transforms itself depending on position on a page - SVG with an embedded PNG
- tdf#161190 LibreOffice Calc crashes if you export a spreadsheet as PDF with "whole sheet export" option enabled.
- tdf#161202 Hiding a section containing a table leads to unintended page breaks
- tdf#161213 Wrong SVG arrow end marker color
- tdf#161215 FILEOPEN DOCX Endless loop upon opening specific file with floating tables
- tdf#161217 FILEOPEN DOCX Crash when opening specific file
- tdf#161219 Exporting an XML filter as a package, in the XML Filter Settings window, results in a jar file with only an empty folder
- tdf#161222 Labels not shown in chart in tiled rendering mode
- tdf#161261 Instead of resizing, the image loses its original size in fixed-height table cell
- tdf#161288 Wrong Chinese upper number negative sign
- tdf#161301 The Japanese calendar format in the xlsx file created by MS Office disappears in Calc
- tdf#161310 French missing translation insert autotext
- tdf#161318 Unexpected page break, related to clearing break
- tdf#161332 floating table is not selectable by the mouse, if it contains an image cropped by the right border
- tdf#161346 CRASH: exporting to PDF
- tdf#161360 fix lost cursor position at pressing Escape at image selection in text tables
- tdf#161413 BASIC help diagrams: bad clipping to page width
- tdf#161426 Clicking on cell content of column 2 selected the cropped image in a different cell
- tdf#161430 odp with duplicate stylenames doesn't display the same
- tdf#161443 Table text is cut off from DOCX (border / margin problem)
- tdf#161457 Autofilter result is wrong when cells contain formatted rounded values
- tdf#161461 Crash on second copy after pasting using Enter in Calc on macOS
- tdf#161488 Approving loading of a specific broken ODG package still fails
- tdf#161498 autocontour function is broken (does not take into account PNG transparency)
- tdf#161508 Writer hangs opening a specific document with a table with table with some cells merged and a minimal row height
- tdf#161511 [CRASH] Macro using seekGoal crashes on a brand new document
- tdf#161570 FILEOPEN DOCX: numbering of paragraph style is not applied
- tdf#161573 open recent files: files that don't exist now display two error messages (Linux)
- tdf#161631 FILEOPEN: DOCX: paragraph not imported
- tdf#161708 Content control: color is lost when exporting to PDF forms
- tdf#161718 FILEOPEN DOCX Specific document is 2 pages instead of 1
- tdf#161721 FILEOPEN RTF DOCX Space and field are rendered after tabs flowing out of page area
- tdf#161786 Manually entering "oper" in the formula editor will cause a crash
- tdf#158556 DOCX Document That Opens/Loads Extremely Slowly
- tdf#161461 Crash on second copy after pasting using Enter in Calc on macOS
- tdf#161712 Crash when undoing after fill down while in edit mode (comment 7)
- tdf#161946 ScriptForge's CreateMenu method does not accept integer value for the Before argument
- tdf#161833 Wrap > Contour clips semi-transparent shadow