Er is een nieuwe versie van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

New: Plugins: MyClouds - support for servers operating in streaming mode only Updated: General: localizations has been updated

General: compatibility with the ExplorerPatcher app

File Manager: the __MACOSX system folder is now ignored Fixed: Audio converter - an error occurs on attempt to abort multithreaded encoding

Sound engine - WASAPI Shared - unable to recognize 32-bit float sample format

Sound engine - Winamp DSP - adapter cache is not flushed on starting a new track

Album arts - extension variation is not taken into account for templates without the asterisks

Tag editor - in-place expressions does not work (regression 2549)

Music Library - inconsistent in saved sort template data that lead template cannot be marked as selected`

Other minor issues