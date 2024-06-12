Software-update: AIMP 5.30 build 2554

AIMP logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe versie van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

New:
  • Plugins: MyClouds - support for servers operating in streaming mode only
Updated:
  • General: localizations has been updated
  • General: compatibility with the ExplorerPatcher app
  • File Manager: the __MACOSX system folder is now ignored

Fixed:

  • Audio converter - an error occurs on attempt to abort multithreaded encoding
  • Sound engine - WASAPI Shared - unable to recognize 32-bit float sample format
  • Sound engine - Winamp DSP - adapter cache is not flushed on starting a new track
  • Album arts - extension variation is not taken into account for templates without the asterisks
  • Tag editor - in-place expressions does not work (regression 2549)
  • Music Library - inconsistent in saved sort template data that lead template cannot be marked as selected`
  • Other minor issues

Aimp 5.0 screenshot

Versienummer 5.30 build 2554
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AIMP
Download https://www.aimp.ru/?do=download&os=windows
Bestandsgrootte 15,16MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: AIMP

Reacties (3)

3
3
1
0
0
2
fordrwd4ever 13 juni 2024 08:43
Dit is 1 van de weinige players die zelf stereo naar 5.1 (of meer) kan upmixen.
Dat is iets wat helaas niet meer mogelijk is met de meeste onboard geluidskaarten.

Gebruik deze al jarenlang, met de old skool Marantz cassettedeck skin :)
beerse
@fordrwd4ever13 juni 2024 13:32
Hoe gaat dat upmixen dan? Net zoals vroeger van mono naar stereo door aan 1 van de 2 boxen de kabels om te draaien zodat ze in tegenfase werken? Dat een nep ruimtelijk geluid ontstaat waarbij je wel het idee van ruimte hebt maar geen idee wat waar staat?

Dan is het van stereo naar 5.1 te doen door voor de bas box een laag-filter te gebruiken, voor de centrale speaker een midden-filter voor het spraak spectrum. En voor het voor-achter effect de zelfde truuk uit te halen als van mono naar stero: Naar keuze de voor of de achter speakers in tegen-fase zetten. En voor onafhankelijkheid van de bas en de centrale speaker eventueel de fase-verdraaiing voor en achter apart in te stellen.

Toegegeven, dit is een technische beschrijving, geen idee hoe of waar je dat eventueel ergens kan instellen. Zelf houdt ik mijn geluidsinstallatie op stereo ook voor geluid bij beeld zoals van tv/dvd/blueray en zo.
fordrwd4ever 13 juni 2024 13:37
Dat staat standaard al aan.

Aimp kijkt zelf hoeveel speakers je ingesteld hebt en maakt dan zelf een upmix naar alle speakers aan.
Standaard kopieert deze linksvoor naar linksachter en rechtsvoor naar rechtsachter.

De middenspeaker krijgt het mono signaal van links + rechts

Je kan dit ook wel aanpassen, maar is eigenlijk niet nodig.

Scheelt weer het moeilijk doen met EqualizerAPO :)

