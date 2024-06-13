Bitwarden is een crossplatform- en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals het kunnen opslaan van totp-codes, inloggen met een YubiKey en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. Nieuw in deze versie is onder meer de mogelijkheid om extra verificatie voor gebruik van passkeys in te stellen. Het instellingenscherm van de browserextensie heeft een opfrisbeurt gekregen en Bitwarden werkt nu ook volledig in een privéscherm binnen Firefox. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:

Password Manager User verification for passkeys: Browser extensions may now prompt users to verify with biometrics, PIN, or master password when using a stored passkey to login. Learn more here.

In-product getting started: Users that are new to Password Manager will now be shown a getting started module to help them get started protecting credentials quickly.

Browser extension settings reorganization: Use the newly reorganized settings screen on browser extensions to quickly locate and modify browser extension settings.

Firefox extension gains full functionality in private windows: Bitwarden browser extensions used in Firefox private windows no longer have any limitations. Learn more here.

Additional location for product switcher: The product switcher, used to move between Password Manager, Admin Console, Secrets Manager, and Provider Portal can now also be found in the bottom left of your navigation.

Password-protected export for browser extensions and desktop: Browser extensions and desktop apps can now export password protected encrypted exports. Learn more here. Bitwarden Authenticator Import to Bitwarden Authenticator: Import data directly to Bitwarden Authenticator from a variety of other authenticator apps, including Google Authenticator, LastPass Authenticator, Raivo, and 2FAS. Learn more here. Secrets Manager Start a Secrets Manager trial: Start a Secrets Manager enterprise trial to test a proof-of-concept and gain access to enterprise features like SSO and SCIM integrations, enterprise policies, self-hosting, event logs, and priority support. Sign-up for a free 7-day trial of Secrets Manager today.

Secrets Manager Kubernetes Operator (beta): Use the Bitwarden Secrets Manager Kubernetes Operator to securely and efficiently integrate Secrets Manager into Kubernetes workflows. Learn more here. Admin Console Collections management update: A collection management option has been added that allows you to determine whether admins and owners are automatically provided management permissions to all collections, and the items therein, in your organization. Learn more here.

Configure custom users via API: Organization members' custom role permissions can now be configured via the Public API. Learn more here.