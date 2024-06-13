Software-update: Bitwarden 2024.6.0

Bitwarden logo (79 pix) Bitwarden is een crossplatform- en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals het kunnen opslaan van totp-codes, inloggen met een YubiKey en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. Nieuw in deze versie is onder meer de mogelijkheid om extra verificatie voor gebruik van passkeys in te stellen. Het instellingenscherm van de browserextensie heeft een opfrisbeurt gekregen en Bitwarden werkt nu ook volledig in een privéscherm binnen Firefox. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:

Password Manager
  • User verification for passkeys: Browser extensions may now prompt users to verify with biometrics, PIN, or master password when using a stored passkey to login. Learn more here.
  • In-product getting started: Users that are new to Password Manager will now be shown a getting started module to help them get started protecting credentials quickly.
  • Browser extension settings reorganization: Use the newly reorganized settings screen on browser extensions to quickly locate and modify browser extension settings.
  • Firefox extension gains full functionality in private windows: Bitwarden browser extensions used in Firefox private windows no longer have any limitations. Learn more here.
  • Additional location for product switcher: The product switcher, used to move between Password Manager, Admin Console, Secrets Manager, and Provider Portal can now also be found in the bottom left of your navigation.
  • Password-protected export for browser extensions and desktop: Browser extensions and desktop apps can now export password protected encrypted exports. Learn more here.
Bitwarden Authenticator
  • Import to Bitwarden Authenticator: Import data directly to Bitwarden Authenticator from a variety of other authenticator apps, including Google Authenticator, LastPass Authenticator, Raivo, and 2FAS. Learn more here.
Secrets Manager
  • Start a Secrets Manager trial: Start a Secrets Manager enterprise trial to test a proof-of-concept and gain access to enterprise features like SSO and SCIM integrations, enterprise policies, self-hosting, event logs, and priority support. Sign-up for a free 7-day trial of Secrets Manager today.
  • Secrets Manager Kubernetes Operator (beta): Use the Bitwarden Secrets Manager Kubernetes Operator to securely and efficiently integrate Secrets Manager into Kubernetes workflows. Learn more here.
Admin Console
  • Collections management update: A collection management option has been added that allows you to determine whether admins and owners are automatically provided management permissions to all collections, and the items therein, in your organization. Learn more here.
  • Configure custom users via API: Organization members' custom role permissions can now be configured via the Public API. Learn more here.

Bitwarden

Versienummer 2024.6.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Bitwarden
Download https://bitwarden.com/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Bitwarden

Update-historie

15-05 Bitwarden 2025.5.0 13
30-04 Bitwarden 2025.4.3 6
17-04 Bitwarden 2025.4.0 2
03-04 Bitwarden 2025.3.4 23
20-03 Bitwarden 2025.3.0 10
13-03 Bitwarden 2025.2.1 20
07-02 Bitwarden 2025.1.2 25
22-01 Bitwarden 2025.1.1 15
15-01 Bitwarden 2025.1.0 23
12-12 Bitwarden 2024.12.0 34
Meer historie

Aegir81 13 juni 2024 06:22
Dit blijft een geweldige, gratis open source applicatie. En voor 10€ per jaar krijg je nog een aantak extra functies waarvan ik voordal de beveiligheidsrapporten handig vind: je kunt late controleren op gelekte wachtwoorden, dubbele wachtwoorden en gelekte wachtwoorden. Op zich allemaal zaken die ook handmatig kunnen, maar het gaat wel veel sneller met enkele honderden accounts als dit geautomatiseerd kan. Ik vind het de prijs wel waard.

@Drobanir moet de licentie niet 'freemium open-source (GPL) betaald' zijn? Ik vind het 'open source' gedeelte wel een belangrijke toevoeging.
AuteurDrobanir Downloads en Best Buy Guide @Aegir8113 juni 2024 07:30
Je hebt op zich gelijk, maar ik kan in de backend waar de artikelen in worden opgemaakt maar een licentietype kiezen en dan komt freeware/betaald het dichtste in de buurt.
retc 13 juni 2024 07:44
Als men er niet vies van is om met docker aan de slag te gaan: je kunt dit ook volledig lokaal zelf hosten in de vorm van Vaultgarden, waarbij je lokaal en in de browser gebruik maakt van de Bitwarden apps/plugins.
mikeoke @retc13 juni 2024 08:39
Je bedoelt zeker Vaultwarden ;)

De Vaultwarden build gebruik ik ook, hoewel deze wel een paar maanden in ontwikkeling achterloopt helaas.

@The Zep Man ik had even opgezocht wat een AUR package (an online store of packages for Arch Linux that users can access)
Toen ik door de AUR packages aan het bladeren was zag ik ook een Goldwarden versie.

Heeft iemand daar ervaring mee?

Goldwarden is a Bitwarden compatible desktop client. It focuses on providing useful desktop features that the official tools do not (yet) have or are not willing to add (for example, because the integrations are not mature enough for a broad userbase), and enhanced security measures that other tools do not provide, such as:
  • Support for SSH Agent (Git signing and SSH login)
  • System wide autotype (On Linux (Wayland/XOrg), Mac and Windows)
  • Biometric authentication
  • Implements Bitwarden browser-extension biometrics on Linux
  • Support for injecting environment variables into the environment of a cli command
  • Vault content is held encrypted in memory and only briefly decrypted when needed
  • Kernel level memory protection for keys (via the memguard library)
  • Additional measures to protect against memory dumps
  • Passwordless login (Both logging in, and approving logins)
  • Fido2 (Webauthn) support
  • more to come...?
The Zep Man
@mikeoke13 juni 2024 08:46
@The Zep Man ik had even opgezocht wat een AUR package (an online store of packages for Arch Linux that users can access)
Toen ik door de AUR packages aan het bladeren was zag ik ook een Goldwarden versie.

Heeft iemand daar ervaring mee?
Geen ervaring mee. Het lijkt met name gericht op Linux. Ik gebruik wel Linux (Vaultwarden als server en Bitwarden browser client), maar heb (nu) geen behoefte aan de extra genoemde functionaliteit. 100% interoperabiliteit voor als ik toch eens niet onder Linux zou moeten werken vind ik belangrijker, en Bitwarden clients zijn makkelijker te installeren vanuit bestaande repositories/"stores"/add-on sites van browsers.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 22 juli 2024 21:20]

DJanmaat @mikeoke14 juni 2024 11:14
Heb het gedraaid maar wil de hussle niet meer, multi-MFA is top en zeker met SSO koppeling. Wel altijd een backup maken hè, just in case.
The Zep Man
@retc13 juni 2024 07:45
Als men er niet vies van is om met docker aan de slag te gaan:
Of AUR packages te draaien.
DJanmaat 14 juni 2024 00:14
Gebruik Bitwarden Enterprise met SSO naar mijn Azure tenant. Was begonnen met de subscriptie van €10 euro per jaar.

De Edge Bitwarden extensie heeft nog versie 2024.4.2, de cloud-server versie is vanzelfsprekend wel up-to-date.
sellh @DJanmaat14 juni 2024 00:26
Ik zie in de Edge Bitwarden extensie staan: versie 2024.6.0, serverversie: 2024.6.0.
DJanmaat @sellh14 juni 2024 11:12
Kan de update knop niet vinden, zal blijkbaar automatisch opgehaald worden.
duderuud 13 juni 2024 19:05
Ah, zo te zien is eindelijk die bug opgelost van de Safari extensie die constant vastliep. :*)
sircampalot 13 juni 2024 19:48
Mooi product, en werkt naar mijn volle tevredenheid.
De premium functies gebruik ik niet, maar ik doneer wel om het project te steunen en het op deze manier hopelijk gratis te houden voor diegene die er niet voor kan/wil/mag/etc betalen.

