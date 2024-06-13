Software-update: Proton 9.0-2

Proton logo (79 pix)Versie 9.0-2 van Proton is uitgekomen. Proton is een door Valve en met hulp van CodeWeavers ontwikkelde compatibiliteitslaag die bedoeld is om Windows-spellen zo goed mogelijk onder Linux en dan met name op de Steam Deck te laten draaien. Het geheel bestaat uit verschillende softwarebibliotheken en een aangepaste versie van Wine. In versie 9.0-2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Proton version 9.0-2
  • Previously playable only with Proton Experimental:
    • Alpha League
    • Battlezone Gold Edition in VR mode
    • Black Desert Online
    • FreestyleFootball R
    • Helldivers 2
    • Hero's Land
    • Iragon
    • SimCity 3000 Unlimited
    • Warlords Battlecry III
  • Enabled controller support via Xalia in the launchers of:
    • Clustertruck
    • Fallout 3 (standard and GOTY edition) - partial support only
    • Fallout 4
    • Mugsters
    • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (72850)
    • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
    • Tomb Raider: Anniversary
    • Tomb Raider: Legend
  • Limited number of cores seen by the following games making them playable on a high core count CPUs:
    • Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
    • Command & Conquer and The Covert Operations
  • Fixed Ghost of Tsushima and Horizon Forbidden West displaying a warning about outdated drivers with Nvidia GPUs.
  • Fixed The Finals crashing on launch after a recent game update.
  • Fixed The Finals wrongly detecting button mashing.
  • Fixed The Finals not working on machines supporting AVX512 without clearcpuid=304 in the kernel command line.
  • Fixed Apex Legends not starting after a recent game update.
  • Fixed Tekken 8 reporting wrong connection type if both WiFi and Ethernet are present.
  • Fixed Ubisoft Launcher not starting games with a fresh Proton prefix.
  • Fixed Halo Infinite crashing randomly during "initializing data".
  • Fixed Beat Saber not being playable on Nvidia GPUs without using the legacy branch.
  • Fixed Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite crashing when creating multiplayer lobby.
  • Fixed hosting multiplayer games in Foundry.
  • Fixed rendering of Japanese characters in the launcher of Granado Espada Japan.
  • Fixed Nightingale not being able to authenticate with Steam on desktop.
  • Fixed Bloons Monkey City thinking it's offline with IPv6 support disabled.
  • Fixed Ubisoft Launcher asking for serial number on the first launch of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier.
  • Fixed Descent 3 not working in GL mode.
  • Fixed Shatterline freezing on loading screen when trying to join a second online match in a session.
  • Fixed Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood failing to launch on a fresh prefix and failing on NVIDIA GPUs.
  • Fixed audio stutter in Viking: Battle for Asgard.
  • Fixed Russian language rendering in Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons launcher.
  • Fixed scaling in The Desolate Hope when playing on desktop.
  • Improved controller input support for Tower Princess.
  • Improved performance in We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie.
  • Fixed GRIS showing error window when exiting the game.
  • Fixed issues with transparency in Akka Arrh.
  • Fixed load / save dialogs not working in Idle Spiral on Steam Deck.
  • Added raw HID support for VKB Gunfighter SCG.
  • Fixed random crashes in Cosmoteer Starship Architect & Commander.
  • Fixed font rendering in Cosmoteer Starship Architect & Commander on Steam Deck.
  • Improved Chinese font rendering in Cosmoteer Starship Architect & Commander.
  • Fixed Russian and Hebrew font rendering in Simon the Sorcerer: 25th Anniversary Edition.
  • Improved font rendering in Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop on Steam Deck.
  • Fixed Cities: Skylines not being playable on Intel GPUs.
  • Improved compatibility with OpenComposite.
  • Updated support for OpenXR to version 1.1.36.
  • Updated OpenVR support to v2.2.3.
  • Updated vkd3d-proton to v2.12-58-gf6d39052afb1.
  • Updated dxvk to v2.3.1-64-g60cfafe.
  • Updated dxvk-nvapi to v0.7.0-7-gaae4902b6ff7.
  • Updated Wine Mono to version 9.1.0.

Versienummer 9.0-2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Proton
Download https://github.com/ValveSoftware/Proton/releases/tag/proton-9.0-2
Licentietype GPL

MrFax 13 juni 2024 15:53
Proton is volgens mij de laag bovenop Wine. Valve die 100+ developers betaald (en nog steeds doet).

Toch zal Wine IMHO alleen een stap zijn in de richting van Gaming on Linux. Door Wine zijn meer mensen geneigd over te stappen naar Linux, waardoor er steeds een grotere market share is, waardoor game developers zelf ook games willen maken voor Linux.

Als dat zo door blijft gaan, dan zal Native Linux gaming opeens een grote sprong kunnen maken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 24 juli 2024 06:14]

Magic Power @MrFax13 juni 2024 16:28
Proton is niet alleen van Valve. Je kunt de source code van Proton ook zelf downloaden, compilen en aanpassen. En dat wordt ook gedaan, 1 van de bekendste custom versies van Proton is Proton GE, die een bleeding edge versie van proton aanbied.

De eerste stap is trouwens niet het maken van native Linux games. De eerst stap is Windows games compatible maken met Proton, zodat elke game die ze maken ook gelijk op Linux en de Steam Deck werkt.
MrFax @Magic Power13 juni 2024 17:04
Ik heb ook nergens gezegd dat het "de eerste stap is"? Ik zeg dat Proton/Wine een manier is om Linux gaming een grotere marketshare te geven, waardoor developers sneller geneigd zijn om ook echt voor Linux games te testen en te compileren, waardoor je straks Proton helemaal niet meer nodig hebt voor moderne games.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 24 juli 2024 06:14]

Cageman1984 15 juni 2024 19:30
Ik gebruik voor bijvoorbeeld Ubisoft eigenlijk altijd proton experimental. Met een standaard versie toch vaak problemen...

Voor de mensen die gaming on Linux met zo min mogelijk tweaken willen, kijk eens naar Nobara! Overigens in elkaar gehobbied door glorious eggroll. Was dat niet ook dezelfde GE als van protonGE?

En voor als je wil gamen met HDR, gebruik je de steamdeck editie.

Alleen het game streamen (sunshine) werkt nog niet zo lekker...

