Proton logo (79 pix)Versie 9.0-3 van Proton is uitgekomen. Proton is een door Valve en met hulp van CodeWeavers ontwikkelde compatibiliteitslaag die bedoeld is om Windows-spellen zo goed mogelijk onder Linux en dan met name op de Steam Deck te laten draaien. Het geheel bestaat uit verschillende softwarebibliotheken en een aangepaste versie van Wine. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Proton version 9.0-3
  • Now playable:
    • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (desktop only)
    • Ball at Work: The Ultimate Speedrun Platformer!
    • Banyu Lintar Angin
    • Dinner with an Owl,
    • Farlight 84
    • Flatout 3
    • KinitoPET
    • Owl Observatory Demo
    • Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
    • Super
    • Sword of Convallaria
    • Syberia
    • THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII STEAM EDITION
    • To Pixelia Demo
    • Unity of Command II
    • Zaccaria Pinball
  • Fixed 9.0 regressions:
    • Alan Wake's American Nightmare's DLC is playable again.
    • Bionic Commando is playable again.
    • Controllers work again in Sonic Forces.
    • GRID Autosport and GRID 2 are playable again.
    • Noita mods no longer fail to update.
    • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide no longer freezes randomly when processing shaders for the cache.
  • Improved language support for Guild Wars 2.
  • Enable controller support in the launchers of Fallout 3 (standard and GOTY edition) via Xalia.
  • Fixed cutscene playback in Iragon games.
  • Fixed Yakuza Kiwami not working on certain setups.
  • Added support for D3D12 in OpenXR.
  • Fixed AVPro playback in VRChat.
  • Fixed video quality of live streamed episodes in Quantum Break.
  • Fixed artifacts in Yakuza 4 Remastered opening video.
  • Improved support for workshop levels in Zeepkist.
  • Improved loading time of Arcanum.
  • Fixed Aimlabs having broken News section.
  • Fixed RAID: World War II randomly hanging on start.
  • Fixed Strip Fighter ZERO not starting on some setups.
  • Fixed Undecember not being playable after a recent game update.
  • Fixed missing cursor in IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover Blitz Edition.
  • Fixed a crash in Starfield: Creation Kit.
  • Fixed text not being displayed during the installation of EA Desktop launcher.
  • Fixed "Customize Setup" not working during EA Launcher installation.
  • Fixed Halo Infinite rendering using a weird resolution on a Steam Deck.
  • Improved microphone support in Squad.
  • Fixed License Agreement not displaying correctly in Romance of the Three Kingdoms [JP].
  • Fixed FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE displaying white screen on launch on Steam Deck OLED.
  • Fixed microphone not working with Helldivers 2 after a recent game update.
  • Fixed freezes in Dinogen Online.
  • Fixed Dinogen Online crashing randomly on start.
  • Fixed SCP Secret Laboratory crashing after a recent game update.
  • Fixed Burnout Paradise Remastered crashing when an input video device is plugged in.
  • Improved memory usage of Burnout Paradise Remastered and lowered the chances of crashing.
  • Fixed font rendering in Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet.
  • Fixed Once Human crashing when trying to join a server or opening the EULA on fresh Proton prefixes.
  • Fixed Ubisoft Connect requiring a manual log in with a new prefix with Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon (some other games may still suffer from that similarly as on Windows with a clean Ubisoft Connect install).
  • Fixed The Finals not being playable after a recent game update.
  • Fixed video playback in Spirit Hunter: NG.
  • Improved memory usage when playing videos in 32bit games.
  • Fixed font rendering in Shady Brook - A Dark Mystery Text Adventure.
  • Fixed Steam Deck users being forced to use MTL145 nickname in Project Kunai.
  • Fixed connecting with Unreal Insights to games running under Proton.
  • Added a warning that appears in Proton Log for systems that have low file descriptor limit (e.g. non-systemd distributions).
  • Fixed video playback in One Finger Death Punch.
  • Fixed Hell Yeah! Wrath of the Dead Rabbit crashing when reaching first boss.
  • Updated Wine Mono to 9.2.0.
  • Updated vkd3d-proton to v2.13-64-g47840a4bb614.
  • Updated dxvk to v2.4-40-gd0ea5a4a87c9.
  • Updated dxvk-nvapi to v0.7.1-19-gbd542144518d.

batumulia 20 september 2024 09:19
Het werk wat Valve en Wine hebben verricht aan Proton is geweldig. Als nu kernel anti-cheat de nek omgedraaid kan worden, kan ik Windows achterlaten en volledig over op Linux.
Hydranet @batumulia20 september 2024 09:47
Kernel anti cheat zal waarschijnlijk niet de nek om worden gedraaid en ook al zou het wel gebeuren dat betekend niet gelijk dat alle spellen op Linux ineens wel gaan werken.

https://www.gamingonlinux...-things-for-linux-gaming/

Ik draai al jaren alleen Linux, maar ook al zou kernel anti-cheat op Linux werken of als ik zou dual-booten zou ik zo ie zo geen spellen met kernel anti-cheat spelen. Puur om reden dat die anti-cheat software alles op mijn systeem kan uitlezen. En het is maar wachten tot een Crowdstrike type geval gebeurd met een van die anti-cheat engines of dat zo'n anti-cheat bedrijf gehackt word en de hackers kernel toegang hebben op alle systemen waar die anti-cheat software draait.

Ik ben ook zeker blij met Valve en hun ontwikkelingen m.b.t gamen op Linux. Heb daarom ook maar de Steam Deck gekocht ook al gebruik ik 'm niet vaak.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 20 september 2024 09:58]

batumulia @Hydranet20 september 2024 11:11
Dat klopt, maar het is wel goed dat proton en wine er zijn om de weg open te breken. Hoe meer mensen op Linux gaan gamen, hoe belangrijker het voor devs om native Linnux support in hun games te bouwen.

En overigens compleet met je eens, kernel level anticheat is een dikke no-go.
Hydranet @batumulia20 september 2024 12:38
Kans is niet groot dat er veel native ports van Game voor Linux gemaakt worden omdat het percentage van Linux gamers nog klein is vergeleken met Windows ook al is het wel wat gegroeid. Ik heb wel een aantal spellen mee gemaakt die een Linux port hadden maar zo erg op de Windows versie achter liepen dat ik geen eens online kon spelen met vrienden tot dat ik naar de Proton versie overschakelde, voorbeeld Borderlands 2.

Nu had Last Epoch eerst ook een Native Linux build, die hebben ze nu ook opgheven.
https://www.reddit.com/r/..._have_removed_the_native/

Maar ik gebruikte de native Linux port ook niet omdat bij die mijn controller niet werkte en met de Proton versie werkte dat gewoon wel. Het zou leuk zijn dat alle spellen ook Linux native ports krijg. Maar op dit moment is dat niet te doen voor game ontwikkelaars en mogen we blij zijn dat we compatibiliteit software hebben zoals Wine, Proton, vulkan, etc.
rbr320 @batumulia20 september 2024 09:54
Uit interesse: welke games speel je nu op Windows die anti-cheat op kernelniveau vereisen?

Persoonlijk heb ik jaren geleden bewust de keuze gemaakt om Windows uit mijn (privé) leven te verbannen en alleen nog maar te spelen op Linux. Dat was nog voordat Valve met Proton kwam dus destijds was de keuze aan spellen nog een stuk beperkter dan nu, maar ik had (en heb nog steeds) een enorme backlog aan indiegames met native Linux versies dus ik hoefde me echt niet te vervelen. Daarnaast speel ik met vrienden voornamelijk Dota 2 en ook dat werkt al sinds het begin native op Linux. Inmiddels is mede dankzij Proton de keuze aan spellen flink groter geworden en speel ik naast Dota 2 ook andere spellen online met vrienden zoals Factorio en Valheim (beide native), maar ook Helldivers 2 en Satisfactory, die beide prima werken met Proton. Een spel dat niet werkt onder Linux, eventueel via Proton, heb ik simpelweg geen interesse in. Er zijn genoeg spellen die wel werken om me mee te vermaken.
Exqua @rbr32020 september 2024 10:20
League of Legends en GTA 5, voor zover ik weet.
batumulia @Exqua20 september 2024 11:05
Die twee ja, maar ook Valorant, Helldivers 2 en Rainbow six siege bijvoorbeeld. Er zijn helaas behoorlijk wat multiplayer games met kernel level anticheats.
Hydranet @batumulia20 september 2024 11:09
Wat maanden terug heb ik nog Helldivers 2 gespeeld op Linux, gewoon multiplayer. Heb 'm uiteindelijk wel gerefund omdat ik 'm niet leuk genoeg vond om op lange termijn te spelen. Maar daar hebben ze nu ook kernel anti-cheat ingestopt begrijp ik?
batumulia @Hydranet20 september 2024 11:13
Is inderdaad speelbaar op Linux, maar maakt gebruik van nProtect GameGuard welke een kernel level anticheat is.
Hydranet @batumulia20 september 2024 11:36
Ik heb even rond gezocht maar het blijkt dat het er wel in zit maar wanneer je het via Proton draait het in een soort nep kernel komt te draaien binnen je Proton prefix dus. De gebruiker van de hoogste reactie punten legt het in het kort uit met een bron ook.

https://www.reddit.com/r/...2_on_linux_does_that_get/
Exqua @batumulia20 september 2024 17:23
Oh, daar was ik niet eens van op de hoogte. Bedankt voor je toevoeging!
rbr320 @Exqua20 september 2024 10:34
Tsja ik denk dat we eindeloos kunnen discussiëren over welke community meer toxic is, die van LoL of die van Dota 2, maar de Valorant anti-cheat software van Riot zou er bij mij in ieder geval ook op een Windows systeem niet in komen.

GTA 5 maakt voor zover ik weet gebruik van BattlEye, maar alleen voor het online gedeelte van het spel. In principe is BattleEye geschikt te maken voor gebruik met Proton, dit is zelfs erg eenvoudig maar vereist wel een klein beetje moeite van de ontwikkelaar, moeite die Rockstar blijkbaar niet bereid is te doen.
ge-flopt @batumulia20 september 2024 09:49
Ik begrijp het wel, maar snap het niet zou Bassie zeggen. Maar de stappen voor die anti-cheat worden inmiddels al gezet begrijp ik uit dit filmpje: YouTube: i was right.
batumulia @ge-flopt20 september 2024 11:08
Ja die zag ik ook, en daarna deze: YouTube: Microsoft IS NOT Killing Kernel Anti Cheat!!

Helaas hebben veel mensen de berichtgeving niet goed begrepen en op basis daarvan de conclusie getrokken dat kernel level anticheat op zn einde is.
Exqua @batumulia20 september 2024 10:20
Ik zit met hetzelfde, ik speel af en toe LoL en GTA. Ik begreep dat GTA ook kernel level anti-cheat gaat krijgen. Ik stap zelf niet meer over op Windows 11, dus op het moment dat de ‘support’ voor Windows 10 stopt zal ik over gaan naar Linux.

