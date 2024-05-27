Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om Sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. Versie 9.6.1 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende verbeteringen in aangebracht:

Improvements To enhance user experience, the shortcut for the Insert Text into Shape feature is now Shift + T .

+ . All right panel inspectors now have the same width for a more consistent interface.

Improved Figma import to handle the latest URL format.