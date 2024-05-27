SnappyMail is een snelle en overzichtelijke webmailclient die ook nog eens integreert als app binnen Nextcloud. Het is ontstaan als een afsplitsing van de populaire RainLoop Webmail, dat echter niet actief meer wordt ontwikkeld. SnappyMail werkt goed in alle moderne browsers en ook op mobiele apparaten. Een demo van het programma is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog van de afgelopen paar versies kan hieronder worden gevonden.
SnappyMail version 2.36.3Changed
Fixed
- UserAuth prevent plugin errors (like the Nextcloud plugin did) or else login fails
- Undefined variable $aTokenData #1567
SnappyMail version 2.36.2Added
Changed
- "copy to" action in menu's for #1559
- Log signal info for #1569
- OpenPGP.js automatically import backup keys from server
Fixed
- Improved "remember me" cookie handling
- Update Basque
- Update Portuguese
- "Account already exists" #1561
- Properly escape path separator in tar.php file list regex
- Prevent mkdir() error #1565
- SCRAM Exception when trying to log in to SMTP #1575
- Error when redirected back to instance after Gmail OAuth #1580
- Uncaught TypeError: hasPublicKeyForEmails(...).then is not a function #1589
- Undefined variable $sFilename
- GPG/PGP exec() return false handling
SnappyMail version 2.36.1
I've released the login-gmail extension so that you can use OAuth2 for login. Follow the instructions how you can set this up here. The added "Have I Been Pwned" class can be used with the "change password" extension. When enabled it disallows passphrases that are known in the Have I Been Pwned database. Also a new extension is in development so that users can check if their email address is also pwned. It is still a work in progress and to use it, you must have a key subscription. More info.
Added
Changed
- Autoconfig detect through DNS SRV (RFC 6186 & 8314) and disable MX
- Have I Been Pwned class to check breached passwords and email addresses
- Handle RFC 5987 in Content-Disposition header
- Ignore text/x-amp-html
- Show SMTP error to user #1521
- OAuth2 for login using gmail (and others)
Fixed
- logMask all AUTHENTICATE requests
- ErrorTip use white-space: pre
- Simplify LoginProcess handling
- ES2020 everywhere (require Safari 13.1)
- Modified Squire to be more in line with v2.2.8
- CSS set min-width for .attachmentParent and .flagParent to line them up
- cPanel use extension login-cpanel instead of login-remote
- Improved login credentials handling
- Speedup Knockout a bit
- Update Belarusian
- Update Chinese
- Update French
- Update Polish
- Update Portuguese
- Content encoding and type detection in JavaScript could fail due to case-sensitivity.
- Extensions set logger failed
- GnuPG check open_basedir and if shell_exec is disabled #1385, #1496 and #1555
- Hide pagination when search result has no messages
- Prevent mbstring error before setup.php
- Prevent MessagesPerPage Infinity #1540
- Reseal CryptKey failed #1543