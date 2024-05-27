SnappyMail is een snelle en overzichtelijke webmailclient die ook nog eens integreert als app binnen Nextcloud. Het is ontstaan als een afsplitsing van de populaire RainLoop Webmail, dat echter niet actief meer wordt ontwikkeld. SnappyMail werkt goed in alle moderne browsers en ook op mobiele apparaten. Een demo van het programma is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog van de afgelopen paar versies kan hieronder worden gevonden.

SnappyMail version 2.36.3

UserAuth prevent plugin errors (like the Nextcloud plugin did) or else login fails

Undefined variable $aTokenData #1567

SnappyMail version 2.36.2

"copy to" action in menu's for #1559

Log signal info for #1569

OpenPGP.js automatically import backup keys from server

Improved "remember me" cookie handling

Update Basque

Update Portuguese

"Account already exists" #1561

Properly escape path separator in tar.php file list regex

Prevent mkdir() error #1565

SCRAM Exception when trying to log in to SMTP #1575

Error when redirected back to instance after Gmail OAuth #1580

Uncaught TypeError: hasPublicKeyForEmails(...).then is not a function #1589

Undefined variable $sFilename

GPG/PGP exec() return false handling

SnappyMail version 2.36.1

I've released the login-gmail extension so that you can use OAuth2 for login. Follow the instructions how you can set this up here. The added "Have I Been Pwned" class can be used with the "change password" extension. When enabled it disallows passphrases that are known in the Have I Been Pwned database. Also a new extension is in development so that users can check if their email address is also pwned. It is still a work in progress and to use it, you must have a key subscription. More info.

Added

Autoconfig detect through DNS SRV (RFC 6186 & 8314) and disable MX

Have I Been Pwned class to check breached passwords and email addresses

Handle RFC 5987 in Content-Disposition header

Ignore text/x-amp-html

Show SMTP error to user #1521

OAuth2 for login using gmail (and others)

logMask all AUTHENTICATE requests

ErrorTip use white-space: pre

Simplify LoginProcess handling

ES2020 everywhere (require Safari 13.1)

Modified Squire to be more in line with v2.2.8

CSS set min-width for .attachmentParent and .flagParent to line them up

cPanel use extension login-cpanel instead of login-remote

Improved login credentials handling

Speedup Knockout a bit

Update Belarusian

Update Chinese

Update French

Update Polish

Update Portuguese