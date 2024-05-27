Software-update: SnappyMail 2.36.3

SnappyMail logo (79 pix)SnappyMail is een snelle en overzichtelijke webmailclient die ook nog eens integreert als app binnen Nextcloud. Het is ontstaan als een afsplitsing van de populaire RainLoop Webmail, dat echter niet actief meer wordt ontwikkeld. SnappyMail werkt goed in alle moderne browsers en ook op mobiele apparaten. Een demo van het programma is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog van de afgelopen paar versies kan hieronder worden gevonden.

SnappyMail version 2.36.3

Changed
  • UserAuth prevent plugin errors (like the Nextcloud plugin did) or else login fails
Fixed
  • Undefined variable $aTokenData #1567

SnappyMail version 2.36.2

Added
  • "copy to" action in menu's for #1559
  • Log signal info for #1569
  • OpenPGP.js automatically import backup keys from server
Changed
  • Improved "remember me" cookie handling
  • Update Basque
  • Update Portuguese
Fixed
  • "Account already exists" #1561
  • Properly escape path separator in tar.php file list regex
  • Prevent mkdir() error #1565
  • SCRAM Exception when trying to log in to SMTP #1575
  • Error when redirected back to instance after Gmail OAuth #1580
  • Uncaught TypeError: hasPublicKeyForEmails(...).then is not a function #1589
  • Undefined variable $sFilename
  • GPG/PGP exec() return false handling

SnappyMail version 2.36.1

I've released the login-gmail extension so that you can use OAuth2 for login. Follow the instructions how you can set this up here. The added "Have I Been Pwned" class can be used with the "change password" extension. When enabled it disallows passphrases that are known in the Have I Been Pwned database. Also a new extension is in development so that users can check if their email address is also pwned. It is still a work in progress and to use it, you must have a key subscription. More info.

Added

  • Autoconfig detect through DNS SRV (RFC 6186 & 8314) and disable MX
  • Have I Been Pwned class to check breached passwords and email addresses
  • Handle RFC 5987 in Content-Disposition header
  • Ignore text/x-amp-html
  • Show SMTP error to user #1521
  • OAuth2 for login using gmail (and others)
Changed
  • logMask all AUTHENTICATE requests
  • ErrorTip use white-space: pre
  • Simplify LoginProcess handling
  • ES2020 everywhere (require Safari 13.1)
  • Modified Squire to be more in line with v2.2.8
  • CSS set min-width for .attachmentParent and .flagParent to line them up
  • cPanel use extension login-cpanel instead of login-remote
  • Improved login credentials handling
  • Speedup Knockout a bit
  • Update Belarusian
  • Update Chinese
  • Update French
  • Update Polish
  • Update Portuguese
Fixed
  • Content encoding and type detection in JavaScript could fail due to case-sensitivity.
  • Extensions set logger failed
  • GnuPG check open_basedir and if shell_exec is disabled #1385, #1496 and #1555
  • Hide pagination when search result has no messages
  • Prevent mbstring error before setup.php
  • Prevent MessagesPerPage Infinity #1540
  • Reseal CryptKey failed #1543

SnappyMail

Versienummer 2.36.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website SnappyMail
Download https://github.com/the-djmaze/snappymail/releases/tag/v2.36.3
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-05-2024 22:01
16 • submitter: reefclaw

27-05-2024 • 22:01

16

Submitter: reefclaw

Bron: SnappyMail

Update-historie

09-10 SnappyMail 2.38.2 1
16-09 SnappyMail 2.38.0 9
08-'24 SnappyMail 2.37.3 0
08-'24 SnappyMail 2.37.1 0
06-'24 SnappyMail 2.36.4 6
05-'24 SnappyMail 2.36.3 16

Reacties (16)

jurroen 27 mei 2024 23:22
Misschien ook leuk om te vermelden dat dit van een Tweaker af komt, onze eigen @DJMaze. Een enorme held als je het mij vraagt.
DJMaze @jurroen28 mei 2024 10:31
Een enorme held als je het mij vraagt.
Bedankt _/-\o_ ! YouTube: Peter Blanker - 't Is Moeilijk Bescheiden Te Blijven.
reefclaw @jurroen28 mei 2024 06:56
Wat leuk, dat had ik nog niet door. _/-\o_
HertogJan @jurroen28 mei 2024 09:01
_/-\o_
i-chat 28 mei 2024 08:37
Hoe is het eigenlijk met de andere nextcloud integratie in deze mail cliënt

Denk aan
- agenda, taken etc,
- opslaan naar nextcloud van bijlagen
- andere dingen
DJMaze @i-chat28 mei 2024 10:36
- Kan opslaan in agenda
- Kan bijlages en hele e-mails opslaan
- Kan Nextcloud bestanden als bijlage invoegen of als (interne/publieke) links
- Kan Nextcloud contacten gebruiken

[Reactie gewijzigd door DJMaze op 24 juli 2024 00:53]

reefclaw 28 mei 2024 06:55
Ik vind het echt een fijne mail client.
Vooral met de Next cloud integratie.
Vele fijner en stabieler dan Next cloud mail, en cleaner dan roundcube.
willemb2 27 mei 2024 23:26
(overbodig, iemand was net eerder)

[Reactie gewijzigd door willemb2 op 24 juli 2024 00:53]

anzaya 27 mei 2024 23:42
Hoe download je het in Godsnaam.. zie geen .exe..
willemb2 @anzaya27 mei 2024 23:44
https://github.com/the-dj...Installation-instructions
Anoniem: 718943 @anzaya28 mei 2024 00:01
Of als je Nextcloud hebt draaien, daar de app op installeren vanuit de catalog.
anzaya @Anoniem: 71894328 mei 2024 13:57
ah, thanks!
CH4OS @anzaya28 mei 2024 08:21
Je hebt een webserver met php nodig om dit te laten werken, een Windows binary zul je dus niet krijgen. ;)
Wolfos @anzaya28 mei 2024 10:23
Als je een native client wil kan je naar Thunderbird kijken. Die is flink verbeterd de afgelopen jaren.
Anck 28 mei 2024 19:52
Duimpje omhoog voor rfc8314 SRV, zouden meer clients moeten doen.

