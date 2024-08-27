Software-update: SnappyMail 2.37.3

SnappyMail logo (79 pix)SnappyMail is een snelle en overzichtelijke webmailclient die ook nog eens integreert als app binnen Nextcloud. Het is ontstaan als een afsplitsing van de populaire RainLoop Webmail, dat echter niet actief meer wordt ontwikkeld. SnappyMail werkt goed in alle moderne browsers en ook op mobiele apparaten. Een demo van het programma is op deze pagina te vinden. Versie 2.37.3 is uitgekomen en de changelog sinds versie 2.37.2 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

SnappyMail 2.37.3

Added
  • Mark images with width=1 as tracking pixel
  • Show warning in Admin -> About when PHP runs in 32bit
  • Edit ACL rules #157
  • Show GnuPG version for #1560
  • Make sure only scalar values are allowed in $_ENV for #1560
  • Change minimum new mail check interval #1678
  • Sieve editor does not support "index" extension #1709
Changed
  • Improved domain autoconfig interaction
  • MS autodiscover priorities DNS over subdomain
  • Simplify sieve scripts list #1675
  • Handling of (token) errors due to #1706
  • Sabre/Xml to v4.0.5
  • Update Chinese by @Artoria2e5
  • Update French by @hguilbert
Fixed
  • Thread sorting visible after disabling the imap capability #1574
  • Creating new message impossible as long as a draft exists? #1710
  • InvalidToken error at login #1706

SnappyMail 2.37.2

Due to my Office365 code for #1645 it made a mess of the Nextcloud integration. It worked on my test instance, but failed on a different instance (which i didn't use for testing). So my false assumption was that the failures were inside Nextcloud. This release removes the Office365 code and it should work again.

Added
  • Validate Fetch JSON response
Fixed
  • PATH_INFO bug due to Office365 OAuth login
  • Prevent logout loop on error
Nextcloud
  • Failed loading due to Office365 OAuth2 attempt #1703

