SnappyMail is een snelle en overzichtelijke webmailclient die ook nog eens integreert als app binnen Nextcloud. Het is ontstaan als een afsplitsing van de populaire RainLoop Webmail, dat echter niet actief meer wordt ontwikkeld. SnappyMail werkt goed in alle moderne browsers en ook op mobiele apparaten. Een demo van het programma is op deze pagina te vinden. Versie 2.37.3 is uitgekomen en de changelog sinds versie 2.37.2 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

SnappyMail 2.37.3

Mark images with width=1 as tracking pixel

Show warning in Admin -> About when PHP runs in 32bit

Edit ACL rules #157

Show GnuPG version for #1560

Make sure only scalar values are allowed in $_ENV for #1560

Change minimum new mail check interval #1678

Sieve editor does not support "index" extension #1709

Improved domain autoconfig interaction

MS autodiscover priorities DNS over subdomain

Simplify sieve scripts list #1675

Handling of (token) errors due to #1706

Sabre/Xml to v4.0.5

Update Chinese by @Artoria2e5

Update French by @hguilbert

Thread sorting visible after disabling the imap capability #1574

Creating new message impossible as long as a draft exists? #1710

InvalidToken error at login #1706

SnappyMail 2.37.2

Due to my Office365 code for #1645 it made a mess of the Nextcloud integration. It worked on my test instance, but failed on a different instance (which i didn't use for testing). So my false assumption was that the failures were inside Nextcloud. This release removes the Office365 code and it should work again.

Validate Fetch JSON response

PATH_INFO bug due to Office365 OAuth login

Prevent logout loop on error