Voor de veiligheid is het beter om verschillende wachtwoorden te gebruiken, zodat als een bepaalde service wachtwoorden laat uitlekken, niet al je andere accounts met hetzelfde wachtwoord toegankelijk zijn. Voor het bijhouden van al deze verschillende wachtwoorden zijn wachtwoordmanagers een uitkomst. 1Password is er hier een van, en is beschikbaar als webapplicatie en als app op verschillende platforms, zoals Android, iOS, macOS en Windows. Het kan twee weken geprobeerd worden, waarna een licentie moet worden aangeschaft. Voor meer informatie over de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De changelog voor de afgelopen paar versies kan hieronder worden gevonden.

1Password for Windows 8.10.33 We’ve fixed an issue that caused the app to crash when editing a date item using an unsupported language locale. 1Password for Windows 8.10.32 We’ve improved the experience of creating an item sharing link.

When you search in notes, you’ll now see highlighted matched terms. ,

We’ve added recovery codes for Individual accounts. You can now create a recovery code in Manage Account > Sign-In & Recovery and store it somewhere safe to prevent account lockouts in the future.

When sharing an item, you’ll now be able to edit the recipients' email addresses.

If you try to import data and create a vault without vault creation permissions, you’ll now see a prompt to use the web importer instead.

If you import items but they are only partially transferred, you’ll now see a message about the items with missing data.

We’ve fixed an issue where you couldn’t open an item in a new window.

We’ve fixed an issue where closing the sign-in prompt while signed in to a previously used account would lock you out of the app.

We’ve removed an unnecessary scrollbar on the screen you see when you unlock 1Password.

We’ve made visual improvements to the unlock prompt on Windows 11.

You’ll now be able to use snap layouts in the title bar of the app.

We’ve fixed an issue where the wrong Shared vault icon was shown on a person’s details view in the app.

You can now sign in to 1Password with SSO when you’re using a proxy.

We’ve fixed the error message displayed when trying to sign back into a recovered account that had previously signed in with SSO.

We’ve fixed an issue where passwords were missing in Password items imported from 1Password 7.

We’ve fixed an issue where the text box to re-enter a recovery code was resizable.

We’ve improved the import options screen by adding a search field and a default import option if you can’t find the import method you’re searching for.

We’ve fixed an issue where the verification screen would not dismiss after entering your verification code when signing in with SSO.

We’ve fixed an issue where family accounts subscribed through the apps would see the wrong family account limits in an error message when trying to invite additional family members above their account limit.

We’ve fixed an issue where a user’s role (such as Family Organizer) was only shown in the Your Details screen and not in a Person Detail screen.

We’ve fixed an issue that prevented viewing or exporting older items in 1Password 8.

We’ve fixed an issue where choosing the back arrow button on a person’s details screen you back to the Account Overview screen instead of the People screen.

We’ve fixed an issue where the prompts to get started with 1Password would appear over the list of accounts during sign-in.

We’ve fixed an issue that prevented signing in to an account with SSO when using a proxy. 1Password for Windows 8.10.30 When you share an item, you’ll now see options to either copy the item link or share it.

You’ll now see a banner on deleted items with an option to restore or permanently delete the item.

The pop-up to help you import items into 1Password now has buttons to help you learn how to import from browsers and other password managers.

Localization has been improved for a number of our supported languages using new translations from Crowdin.

We’ve improved the formatting on the Credits & Acknowledgements page in Settings > About.

You can now unlock the 1Password browser extension and Quick Access from a new pop-up, without the need to navigate to the 1Password app.

We’ve improved the in-app messaging when you copy the link to a shared item.

We’ve improved the reliability of 1Password updates and the specificity of error messages related to updates when they occur.

The search bar will now change when you adjust the size of the window.

The prompt for Windows Hello will now display in front of the lock screen.

When you edit a field in the auto-saved web form details section of an item, removing a field’s contents will no longer hide the field.

We’ve fixed an issue where you may have been unable to manage your accounts if one of your accounts was offline.

If you have Settings > Labs > “Add locations to items” turned on, the Maps header in the Privacy settings is no longer displayed in all capital letters.

The list of users shown when you share a vault will no longer visually flicker when first loading up the list.

We’ve fixed an issue where the Manage Accounts pop-up would close after you signed out of an account.

We’ve fixed an issue where you wouldn’t be prompted to download the 1Password browser extension when first setting up the app.

We’ve fixed a visual issue where the messaging on an empty item list was displaying incorrectly as a banner. 1Password for Windows 8.10.28 You can now quickly and easily log in to apps using auto-type. Turn this on in Settings > Labs > “Auto-type”. The next time you’re in an app that you want to fill your username and password in, open Quick Access, select a Login item, and press Enter on your keyboard to fill it.

You can now enter a zip code when adding an address in Barbados to an Identity item.

You can now choose from more formats when you export an SSH key.

Additional spaces at the end of an username will no longer be factored into results in the “Items in another account” Watchtower category.

The verification code that appears when you set up a new trusted device is now entirely uppercase to make the characters clearer.

Biometrics are no longer required to turn on integration with 1Password CLI.

We’ve increased the height of the Settings window so you can see more settings.

Localization has been improved for a number of our supported languages using new translations from Crowdin.

Created and modified dates for items are now formatted according to your operating system’s language settings and standards specified by the Unicode Consortium.

1Password will no longer restart silently if an update is available when you quit the app.

We’ve fixed an issue when importing from LastPass that caused a “Failed to find private vault” error.

We’ve fixed an issue that caused some LastPass items to be imported as “unknown items”.

We’ve fixed an issue in the LastPass importer that prevented regular users from seeing admin options if they had “administrator” permissions on any LastPass folders.

We’ve fixed an issue where you couldn’t clear a search query after editing and saving an item in the list of results.

The Credits & Acknowledgements link in the About settings now works properly again.

We’ve fixed an issue where using certain tags could result in visual issues or cause the app to become unresponsive.

We’ve fixed an issue that caused the app to display an incorrect location in Add & Remove Programs when it was installed with the MSI.

We’ve fixed an issue where menu options for the app, such as New Item or Lock 1Password, wouldn’t always be available.