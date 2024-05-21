Software-update: AdGuard Home 0.107.49

Adguard Home logo (79 pix)AdGuard Home versie 0.107.49 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het hele netwerk, waardoor dat niet langer op elk individueel apparaat nodig is. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Security
  • Go version has been updated to prevent the possibility of exploiting the Go vulnerabilities fixed in Go 1.22.3.
Added
  • Support for comments in the ipset file (#5345).
Changed
  • Private rDNS resolution now also affects SOA and NS requests (#6882).
  • Rewrite rules mechanics were changed due to improved resolving in safe search.
Deprecated
  • Currently, AdGuard Home skips persistent clients that have duplicate fields when reading them from the configuration file. This behaviour is deprecated and will cause errors on startup in a future release.
Fixed
  • Acceptance of duplicate UIDs for persistent clients at startup. See also the section on client settings on the Wiki page.
  • Domain specifications for top-level domains not considered for requests to unqualified domains (#6744).
  • Support for link-local subnets, i.e. fe80::/16, as client identifiers (#6312).
  • Issues with QUIC and HTTP/3 upstreams on older Linux kernel versions (#6422).
  • YouTube restricted mode is not enforced by HTTPS queries on Firefox.
  • Support for link-local subnets, i.e. fe80::/16, in the access settings (#6192).
  • The ability to apply an invalid configuration for private RDNS, which led to server inoperability.
  • Ignoring query log for clients with ClientID set (#5812).
  • Subdomains of in-addr.arpa and ip6.arpa containing zero-length prefix incorrectly considered invalid when specified for private RDNS upstream servers (#6854).
  • Unspecified IP addresses aren't checked when using "Fastest IP address" mode (#6875).

Adguard Home 0.103.2 screenshot

Versienummer 0.107.49
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AdGuard Team
Download https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardHome/releases/tag/v0.107.49
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-05-2024 18:30 7

21-05-2024 • 18:30

7

Bron: AdGuard Team

Update-historie

27-05 AdGuard Home 0.107.62 8
22-04 AdGuard Home 0.107.61 0
14-04 AdGuard Home 0.107.60 2
19-03 AdGuard Home 0.107.58 18
21-02 AdGuard Home 0.107.57 15
23-01 AdGuard Home 0.107.56 23
11-12 AdGuard Home 0.107.55 12
06-11 AdGuard Home 0.107.54 25
03-10 AdGuard Home 0.107.53 5
07-'24 AdGuard Home 0.107.52 47
Meer historie

Lees meer

AdGuard Home

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
7
7
4
1
0
3
Wijzig sortering
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
21 mei 2024 22:06
Deze upgrade ging hier niet helemaal goed. Het upgrade proces lijkt te hangen maar is wel afgerond. Na een lange tijd een refresh geven aan de pagina lost dat probleem op. Het lijkt er op dat de update procedure wel zijn werk doet maar niet uit zijn feedback loopt komt zonder refresh.
Glassertje
@Bor22 mei 2024 05:02
Hier geupdate zonder problemen.
lenwar
@Bor22 mei 2024 10:10
Welke browser gebruik je?

Ik heb dit deze ronde niet ervaren, maar ik heb in het verleden dit wel is gehad met een Firefox browser. (ik had toen teruggedraaid en kon het met Firefox reproduceren. Met Edge ging het wel goed.)

Dus misschien dat die combinatie niet helemaal jofel gaat op dit vlak.
xaz 22 mei 2024 06:16
Hier ook problemen, in docker. Beide dns servers waren naar de nieuwe versie geupdate en konden geen upstream connecties meer maken. Ik ben tijdelijk terug naar v0.107.48.

Update: er is een github issue met een fix, die in ieder geval bij mij werkt: Zet use_private_ptr_resolvers op false in de AdGuardHome.yaml config.

[Reactie gewijzigd door xaz op 23 juli 2024 18:37]

Crusader1978 @xaz22 mei 2024 13:38
Zelfde hier, ook docker draaien.
Vorige versie terug draaien heeft het gefixed idd.
Heb de :latest tag er maar even uit gelaten voor nu.
UniPer 22 mei 2024 13:35
Hier ook problemen:

2024/05/22 11:34:51.026039 [error] dnsproxy: x.x.x.x.x:53: response received over udp: "exchanging with x.x.x.x:53 over udp: read udp 172.17.0.3:35139->x.x.x.x:53: i/o timeout"

Update: Opgelost d.m.v. een recreate vanuit Portainer...vreemd maar dit heeft het opgelost.

[Reactie gewijzigd door UniPer op 23 juli 2024 18:37]

Glassertje
22 mei 2024 18:54
Issue op GitHub met een fix op het edge kanaal voor docker https://github.com/Adguar...3#issuecomment-2124867748

[Reactie gewijzigd door Glassertje op 23 juli 2024 18:37]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq