AdGuard Home versie 0.107.49 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het hele netwerk, waardoor dat niet langer op elk individueel apparaat nodig is. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Security Go version has been updated to prevent the possibility of exploiting the Go vulnerabilities fixed in Go 1.22.3. Added Support for comments in the ipset file (#5345). Changed Private rDNS resolution now also affects SOA and NS requests (#6882).

and requests (#6882). Rewrite rules mechanics were changed due to improved resolving in safe search. Deprecated Currently, AdGuard Home skips persistent clients that have duplicate fields when reading them from the configuration file. This behaviour is deprecated and will cause errors on startup in a future release. Fixed Acceptance of duplicate UIDs for persistent clients at startup. See also the section on client settings on the Wiki page.

Domain specifications for top-level domains not considered for requests to unqualified domains (#6744).

Support for link-local subnets, i.e. fe80::/16 , as client identifiers (#6312).

, as client identifiers (#6312). Issues with QUIC and HTTP/3 upstreams on older Linux kernel versions (#6422).

YouTube restricted mode is not enforced by HTTPS queries on Firefox.

Support for link-local subnets, i.e. fe80::/16 , in the access settings (#6192).

, in the access settings (#6192). The ability to apply an invalid configuration for private RDNS, which led to server inoperability.

Ignoring query log for clients with ClientID set (#5812).

Subdomains of in-addr.arpa and ip6.arpa containing zero-length prefix incorrectly considered invalid when specified for private RDNS upstream servers (#6854).

and containing zero-length prefix incorrectly considered invalid when specified for private RDNS upstream servers (#6854). Unspecified IP addresses aren't checked when using "Fastest IP address" mode (#6875).