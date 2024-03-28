De Document Foundation heeft versie 24.2.2 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 24.2.2 is een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 77 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

Bugs fixed in 24.2.2 RC1: cid#1592908 dereference null return value

tdf#55004 backup copy fails when using share / samba (if nobrl cifs mount option not used)

tdf#63259 It should be possible to use Shift + F3 case change (cycle case), when cursor is at the beginning or end of a word and not only in the middle

+ case change (cycle case), when cursor is at the beginning or end of a word and not only in the middle tdf#83720 PIVOTTABLE: Wrong date format in column field

tdf#92389 Writer: Comment text not accessible with screen reader

tdf#99969 COPYING cells containing a chart and pasting as embedded spreadsheet doesn't copy the data chart (comment 14)

tdf#124591 Update Noto Fonts to latest releases

tdf#125934 No application icon on Wayland with the qt5 / kf5 backend

tdf#126638 macOS: Can't paste, copy, cut or ⌘A (select all) using keyboard shortcuts in Save-As field (workaround: comment 38)

tdf#129701 Skip empty cells option does not work for the last column in Calc Text Import dialog

tdf#131550 Notifications bloating the UI

tdf#136905 NB Layout tab 'Page Size' drop list UX is poor

tdf#146356 ODT: No easy way to create an empty paragraph before Table of Content if document starts with table of content

tdf#147731 Crash in SwFrameFormat::~SwFrameFormat()

tdf#150408 "Legal numbering style" is not applied to list levels with <w:isLgl/> tag

tdf#150443 Track changes: Crash rejecting a grouped change

tdf#153196 FILEOPEN RTF/DOCX Extra footer appears when section break is in the middle of page

tdf#153706 Pasting Selected Range to Sheet as GDI Image, Chart image is incorrect.

tdf#153761 FILESAVE ODT->DOCX hatch fill in shape is lost

tdf#155663 FILEOPEN RTF Image crop not imported

tdf#155710 Calc crashes every time when saving linked files on macOS

tdf#155961 cannot access the controls close to vertical scrollbar

tdf#157135 LibreOffice 7.6 stalls/crashes under Windows 11 with Norwegian (Bokmål) locale when opening file dialog

tdf#157158

tdf#158597 FILEOPEN DOCX Numbering in specific file is unexpectedly bold

tdf#158735 Solver options are no longer saved during a spreadsheet load.

tdf#158947 Pasting clipboard contents is not possible under certain circumstances with Wayland

tdf#158983 FILEOPEN: RTF: 2 page table is displayed in one page

tdf#158986 FILEOPEN: RTF: Extra page break

tdf#159251 After using the navigator w/rtl user interface, text is garbled during selection / after hovering

tdf#159285 LAYOUT floating table: 2007 DOCX hangs trying to open

tdf#159420 EDITING Autofilter for empty cells disabled when by Autofilter in other column empty cells filtered out

tdf#159438 ODF export: bookmarks' starts and ends interleave

tdf#159453 Importing DOCX: Position of frame has gone

tdf#159483 Calc HTML import: support data-sheets attributes

tdf#159502 missing XML2 version

tdf#159515 Custom shape with bitmap fill with image with transparent parts is wrongly rendered in extrusion mode

tdf#159565 Ctrl + A and Select All don't work when section at the start of document body is hidden

+ and Select All don't work when section at the start of document body is hidden tdf#159666 Crash when table and line object are selected at the same time

tdf#159689 Exporting glyphs to PDF produces validation warnings in VeraPDF

tdf#159696 Small capitals with 'Underlining' does not react to the flag for 'Single words'

tdf#159704 FILESAVE exporting to SVG loses the text in some shapes

tdf#159730 RTF table split document layout

tdf#159735 Crash when using APSO extension and closing LibreOffice

tdf#159752 17 Noto Fonts dropped from 24.2 bundle without notice (and 1 added)

tdf#159769 Can't open ODF files when LibreOffice's lu* subdirectory in system TEMP directory is deleted

tdf#159793 Paper tray settings not saved in RTF and DOCX

tdf#159797 Autocorrection: Replace dashes should also work between sentences.

tdf#159802 Writer Document does not print with Form detail in 24.2 release

tdf#159813 Assertion failed when dragging-and-dropping text

tdf#159815 Unexpected content inside content control with track changes and anchored images from DOCX

tdf#159816 Crash in drag-n-drop of multiple paragraphs with a bookmark

tdf#159817 Form controls coordinates scrambled when exporting to pdf with uncheked form creation in Writer

tdf#159824 FILESAVE ODF->RTF: axial gradients become 2-color linear

tdf#159854 Trigger text is black on dark grey in Animation sidebar deck (dark mode)

tdf#159862 Calc Macro set SearchWildcard to False changes SearchRegularExpression value.

tdf#159865 Font of the drop down menu in Page Size is very low (in NB bar Tabbed UI)

tdf#159879 Crash when closing "3D View" dialog

tdf#159908 LibreOffice crashes when using a constant as a loop variable in BASIC code, leading to data loss.

tdf#159910 Buttons in navigator not properly announced by Orca screen reader (gtk3 VCL plugin)

tdf#159938 Moving through cells with overflowing content changes the cells' height and wrapping

tdf#159955 When using a custom page number in Writer, the custom page number and the actual sum of pages are switched in the sidebar

tdf#159968 LibreOffice can't render markers (eg. arrows) embeded to end of line

tdf#160003 Copying a sheet with chart and pasting to other document's sheet with a different name looses chart Bugs fixed in 24.2.2 RC2: tdf#152524 macOS: LibreOffice crashes (gpgme / gpgmeio) on macOS 13 Ventura

tdf#157241 Freeze when removing table

tdf#158783 editing alphabetical index crashes Writer

tdf#159373 Crash in: ScTable::HasAttrib(short,long,short,long,HasAttrFlags)

tdf#159730 RTF table split document layout

tdf#159915 LibreOffice scaled incorrectly when running with KF6 or Qt6 VCL on Wayland

tdf#159931 Exported pptx cannot be opened in PowerPoint because a referenced part does not exist

tdf#159996 Dialogs editor don't show controls correctly

tdf#160036 Selection invisible in a11y High Contrast modes with SKIA/Raster, Skia/Vulkan unaffected

tdf#160095 CRASH: using Alt + Return twice

+ twice tdf#160117 Conditional formatting handling bug in Calc 24.2 with different but overlapping ranges

tdf#160149 CRASH: undoing conditional format

tdf#160180 About box for 24.2 has out of date copyright year