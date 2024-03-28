De Document Foundation heeft versie 24.2.2 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 24.2.2 is een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 77 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:
Bugs fixed in 24.2.2 RC1:
Bugs fixed in 24.2.2 RC2:
- cid#1592908 dereference null return value
- tdf#55004 backup copy fails when using share / samba (if nobrl cifs mount option not used)
- tdf#63259 It should be possible to use
Shift+
F3case change (cycle case), when cursor is at the beginning or end of a word and not only in the middle
- tdf#83720 PIVOTTABLE: Wrong date format in column field
- tdf#92389 Writer: Comment text not accessible with screen reader
- tdf#99969 COPYING cells containing a chart and pasting as embedded spreadsheet doesn't copy the data chart (comment 14)
- tdf#124591 Update Noto Fonts to latest releases
- tdf#125934 No application icon on Wayland with the qt5 / kf5 backend
- tdf#126638 macOS: Can't paste, copy, cut or ⌘A (select all) using keyboard shortcuts in Save-As field (workaround: comment 38)
- tdf#129701 Skip empty cells option does not work for the last column in Calc Text Import dialog
- tdf#131550 Notifications bloating the UI
- tdf#136905 NB Layout tab 'Page Size' drop list UX is poor
- tdf#146356 ODT: No easy way to create an empty paragraph before Table of Content if document starts with table of content
- tdf#147731 Crash in SwFrameFormat::~SwFrameFormat()
- tdf#150408 "Legal numbering style" is not applied to list levels with <w:isLgl/> tag
- tdf#150443 Track changes: Crash rejecting a grouped change
- tdf#153196 FILEOPEN RTF/DOCX Extra footer appears when section break is in the middle of page
- tdf#153706 Pasting Selected Range to Sheet as GDI Image, Chart image is incorrect.
- tdf#153761 FILESAVE ODT->DOCX hatch fill in shape is lost
- tdf#155663 FILEOPEN RTF Image crop not imported
- tdf#155710 Calc crashes every time when saving linked files on macOS
- tdf#155961 cannot access the controls close to vertical scrollbar
- tdf#157135 LibreOffice 7.6 stalls/crashes under Windows 11 with Norwegian (Bokmål) locale when opening file dialog
- tdf#157158
- tdf#158597 FILEOPEN DOCX Numbering in specific file is unexpectedly bold
- tdf#158735 Solver options are no longer saved during a spreadsheet load.
- tdf#158947 Pasting clipboard contents is not possible under certain circumstances with Wayland
- tdf#158983 FILEOPEN: RTF: 2 page table is displayed in one page
- tdf#158986 FILEOPEN: RTF: Extra page break
- tdf#159251 After using the navigator w/rtl user interface, text is garbled during selection / after hovering
- tdf#159285 LAYOUT floating table: 2007 DOCX hangs trying to open
- tdf#159420 EDITING Autofilter for empty cells disabled when by Autofilter in other column empty cells filtered out
- tdf#159438 ODF export: bookmarks' starts and ends interleave
- tdf#159453 Importing DOCX: Position of frame has gone
- tdf#159483 Calc HTML import: support data-sheets attributes
- tdf#159502 missing XML2 version
- tdf#159515 Custom shape with bitmap fill with image with transparent parts is wrongly rendered in extrusion mode
- tdf#159565
Ctrl+
Aand Select All don't work when section at the start of document body is hidden
- tdf#159666 Crash when table and line object are selected at the same time
- tdf#159689 Exporting glyphs to PDF produces validation warnings in VeraPDF
- tdf#159696 Small capitals with 'Underlining' does not react to the flag for 'Single words'
- tdf#159704 FILESAVE exporting to SVG loses the text in some shapes
- tdf#159730 RTF table split document layout
- tdf#159735 Crash when using APSO extension and closing LibreOffice
- tdf#159752 17 Noto Fonts dropped from 24.2 bundle without notice (and 1 added)
- tdf#159769 Can't open ODF files when LibreOffice's lu* subdirectory in system TEMP directory is deleted
- tdf#159793 Paper tray settings not saved in RTF and DOCX
- tdf#159797 Autocorrection: Replace dashes should also work between sentences.
- tdf#159802 Writer Document does not print with Form detail in 24.2 release
- tdf#159813 Assertion failed when dragging-and-dropping text
- tdf#159815 Unexpected content inside content control with track changes and anchored images from DOCX
- tdf#159816 Crash in drag-n-drop of multiple paragraphs with a bookmark
- tdf#159817 Form controls coordinates scrambled when exporting to pdf with uncheked form creation in Writer
- tdf#159824 FILESAVE ODF->RTF: axial gradients become 2-color linear
- tdf#159854 Trigger text is black on dark grey in Animation sidebar deck (dark mode)
- tdf#159862 Calc Macro set SearchWildcard to False changes SearchRegularExpression value.
- tdf#159865 Font of the drop down menu in Page Size is very low (in NB bar Tabbed UI)
- tdf#159879 Crash when closing "3D View" dialog
- tdf#159908 LibreOffice crashes when using a constant as a loop variable in BASIC code, leading to data loss.
- tdf#159910 Buttons in navigator not properly announced by Orca screen reader (gtk3 VCL plugin)
- tdf#159938 Moving through cells with overflowing content changes the cells' height and wrapping
- tdf#159955 When using a custom page number in Writer, the custom page number and the actual sum of pages are switched in the sidebar
- tdf#159968 LibreOffice can't render markers (eg. arrows) embeded to end of line
- tdf#160003 Copying a sheet with chart and pasting to other document's sheet with a different name looses chart
- tdf#152524 macOS: LibreOffice crashes (gpgme / gpgmeio) on macOS 13 Ventura
- tdf#157241 Freeze when removing table
- tdf#158783 editing alphabetical index crashes Writer
- tdf#159373 Crash in: ScTable::HasAttrib(short,long,short,long,HasAttrFlags)
- tdf#159730 RTF table split document layout
- tdf#159915 LibreOffice scaled incorrectly when running with KF6 or Qt6 VCL on Wayland
- tdf#159931 Exported pptx cannot be opened in PowerPoint because a referenced part does not exist
- tdf#159996 Dialogs editor don't show controls correctly
- tdf#160036 Selection invisible in a11y High Contrast modes with SKIA/Raster, Skia/Vulkan unaffected
- tdf#160095 CRASH: using
Alt+
Returntwice
- tdf#160117 Conditional formatting handling bug in Calc 24.2 with different but overlapping ranges
- tdf#160149 CRASH: undoing conditional format
- tdf#160180 About box for 24.2 has out of date copyright year