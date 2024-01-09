Software-update: SyncBackFree 11.2.33.0

SyncBackFree logo (75 pix) 2Brightsparks heeft versie 11.2.33.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een USB-stick, FTP-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 48 en 65 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New:
  • -delay command line parameter
  • (SE/Pro): Button on Fast Backup settings not to rescan when using Archival Fast Backup
  • (Pro): Several new script functions, e.g. LeftStr, StartsText, ReplaceStr, etc.
  • (Pro): CustomFilter script (which makes use of new MatchesMask script function)
  • Option to scan neither source/left or destination/right when choosing files and folders
Updated:
  • To avoid issues with multi-monitor setups SyncBack will briefly appear and minimize when set to run on login
  • (SE/Free): Profiles not automatically imported if other edition of SyncBack is installed for current user only
  • Better feedback when importing password protected profiles and decryption not possible
Fixed:
  • (Pro): Fixes to Secrets Manager window
  • (Pro/SE): Rapid Transfer setting was ignored when testing connection to SyncBack Touch
  • Was reverting to default Windows style when using Windows screen reader even when SyncBack configured not to use screen reader
  • (Pro): Expiring Exchange/EWS tokens with OAUTH when backing up email
  • (Pro): Problems with meta-data when files exported from Amazon S3 to other S3 compatible services (e.g. R2) using 3rd party software
  • (Pro): Scanning of R2 when over 1000 files in a folder
  • (Pro/SE): Files ignored (and warning given) if names or attributes are deemed invalid by the O/S where SyncBack Touch is running
  • (Pro): Google Docs files (on Google Drive) downloaded again even when no changes
  • (Pro): Fix throttling looping issue when uploaded file names contain illegal/invalid characters (OneDrive and SharePoint)
  • Slow to start first time after installing
  • Aborting a verify sometimes does not result in a copy failure

Versienummer 11.2.33.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website 2Brightsparks
Download https://www.2brightsparks.com/download-syncbackfree.html
Bestandsgrootte 40,64MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

09-01-2024 • 09:48
3 • submitter: danmark_ori

09-01-2024 • 09:48

3

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: 2Brightsparks

dvdrstore 9 januari 2024 10:21
Blijft een handige tool wat doet wat het moet doen en ook ftp aan kan.
De export van de profielen is handig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door dvdrstore op 23 juli 2024 12:26]

rsbroer @dvdrstore9 januari 2024 10:39
Zekers.

Ik ben alleen al jaren blijven hangen op v3.2.26.0
De nieuwere versies vond ik minder overzichtelijk.

Erg fijn zijn ook de filter functies om folders of bestanden met bestaande extension niet te syncen
henkkeumus 9 januari 2024 12:31
Goede tool, aanrader! Vaak gebruikt bij profiel migraties of syncs :).

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

