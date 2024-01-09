2Brightsparks heeft versie 11.2.33.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een USB-stick, FTP-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 48 en 65 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New: -delay command line parameter

(SE/Pro): Button on Fast Backup settings not to rescan when using Archival Fast Backup

(Pro): Several new script functions, e.g. LeftStr, StartsText, ReplaceStr, etc.

(Pro): CustomFilter script (which makes use of new MatchesMask script function)

Option to scan neither source/left or destination/right when choosing files and folders Updated: To avoid issues with multi-monitor setups SyncBack will briefly appear and minimize when set to run on login

(SE/Free): Profiles not automatically imported if other edition of SyncBack is installed for current user only

Better feedback when importing password protected profiles and decryption not possible Fixed: (Pro): Fixes to Secrets Manager window

(Pro/SE): Rapid Transfer setting was ignored when testing connection to SyncBack Touch

Was reverting to default Windows style when using Windows screen reader even when SyncBack configured not to use screen reader

(Pro): Expiring Exchange/EWS tokens with OAUTH when backing up email

(Pro): Problems with meta-data when files exported from Amazon S3 to other S3 compatible services (e.g. R2) using 3rd party software

(Pro): Scanning of R2 when over 1000 files in a folder

(Pro/SE): Files ignored (and warning given) if names or attributes are deemed invalid by the O/S where SyncBack Touch is running

(Pro): Google Docs files (on Google Drive) downloaded again even when no changes

(Pro): Fix throttling looping issue when uploaded file names contain illegal/invalid characters (OneDrive and SharePoint)

Slow to start first time after installing

Aborting a verify sometimes does not result in a copy failure