TechSmith heeft versie 2023.4 van Camtasia voor Windows en macOS uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen op een eenvoudige manier video's voor trainingen en presentaties worden gemaakt. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een video over de werking van een bepaalde applicatie die met een voice-over wordt toegelicht, of een PowerPoint-presentatie samengevoegd met een opname van een lezing. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features Improved Batch Video Export

Introducing a new set it and forget it experience for exporting videos in Camtasia! With the improved Batch Exporter, you can now add multiple projects to a queue and export them all together. All of your standard and custom export presets are available, allowing you to export a series of projects in a variety of sizes and formats. Walk away and let Camtasia's Batch Exporter work through a number of projects, or keep working on a current project while your other projects export in the background. Feature Updates Added a cursor pack with three new cursors (Christmas tree, candy cane, Santa Claus hand).

Added the ability to resize the Tool Panel Updates for IT Administrators Fixed a security issue where user interaction with a maliciously crafted project file could result in arbitrary code execution.

Fixed a security issue with the custom file handler protocol, which could result in arbitrary file downloads. Bug Fixes Fixed a memory leak related to video decoding.

Fixed a bug that could cause the video to flicker when transitions were applied to special annotations such as Blur or Spotlight.

Fixed an issue with a label being cut-off in the Media Bin in certain locales

Fixed a bug that could cause warnings when exporting from Camtasia Rev that did not apply to the Camtasia Rev recording.

Fixed a bug: Recorder can initialize webcam improperly sometimes.

Fixed a bug that could cause a detached Canvas to change size after an export is completed.

Updates to mic volume in system settings are now properly reflected in the Recorder interface.