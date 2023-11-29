Microsoft heeft versie 17.8.2 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.8 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. De changelog voor versie 17.8.2 ziet er als volgt uit:
Summary of What's New
Developer Community
- Fixed an issue where, in certain situations, a document window can get stuck showing a loading message.
- In some cases (when a project is located under a solution folder) you may see an error when saving the project. The project would get saved but you would see an error about unable to cast a COM object. This issue is now fixed so the error is no longer displayed.
- RemoteSemanticClassificationService.GetClassificationsAsync: SyntaxTree is not part of the compilation
- When change to another file, VS get stuck on "loading editor components"
- After upgrade to Visual Studio 17.8.0, Interactive REST Tests no longer work
- ASP.NET Core web apps targeting .NET 5.0 and below stopped working after 17.8.0 update
- could not create a .net framework console app