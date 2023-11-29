Software-update: Visual Studio 2022 17.8.2

Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 17.8.2 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.8 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. De changelog voor versie 17.8.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

Summary of What's New
  • Fixed an issue where, in certain situations, a document window can get stuck showing a loading message.
  • In some cases (when a project is located under a solution folder) you may see an error when saving the project. The project would get saved but you would see an error about unable to cast a COM object. This issue is now fixed so the error is no longer displayed.
Versienummer 17.8.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Henk-Bakker 29 november 2023 09:25
Wanneer gebruik ik als leek/hobbyist nu de IDE of Code versie??
SenkZ @Henk-Bakker29 november 2023 09:30
In basis kun je die keuze baseren op wat voor jou het fijnste werkt. Voor mezelf merk ik dat ik voor dotnet projecten vaak nog de Visual Studio IDE gebruik, voor bijna alle andere web projecten (vaak node/npm omgevingen) gebruik ik visual studio code. De IDE voelt wat zwaarder/logger aan, daar waar de UI van visual studio code snel reageert.

Deze keuze wordt versterkt doordat dotnet projecten vaak een .vs .sln solution file hebben die ik heb geasocieerd met Visual Studio IDE. En voor VSC kun je gewoon een folder openenen en heb je geen specifieke workspace file.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SenkZ op 23 juli 2024 04:07]

Henk-Bakker @SenkZ29 november 2023 10:15
Dank je.

Nu nog de beste taal vinden voor een Old-Skool fat client op Windows aan een My-SQL database en ik ben los. Zoek iets met een 100% Windows look-and-feel, geen web-based sjizzel. Deed ooit dingen met Delphi, etc....
Boss @Henk-Bakker29 november 2023 10:21
Kan met VS als je in c#/.net aan de slag wil.
Maar als je Delphi gewent bent is dit misschien wat: https://www.freepascal.org/. Veel gebruikte opens source variant van Delphi. Erg snel en stabiel, heb het ook in een paar (zakelijke) projecten gebruikt. De IDE doet wat spartaans aan voor wie VS gewend is maar als je Delphi gewend bent zal je je snel thuis voelen.
SenkZ @Henk-Bakker29 november 2023 10:32
Voor SQL zou je Azure Data Studio kunnen overwegen, de UI lijkt sterk op VSCode, maar heeft wat extra functies zoals connect met een DB om queries uit te voeren en resultaten weer te geven.

https://learn.microsoft.c...nstall%2Credhat-uninstall
xFeverr @Henk-Bakker29 november 2023 13:43
Als we het over Visual Studio hebben, dan kun je natuurlijk kijken naar C#/.NET 8 (nieuwste versie) WPF applicatie. Moet je wel leren hoe XAML werkt, maar geloof me, dat kan heel goed werken als je eenmaal alles snapt mbt layouts, bindings en andere gekkigheid.

Of lekker old school WinForms. Kan volgens mij ook met .NET 8.
divvid @Henk-Bakker29 november 2023 15:26
Niet als flame ofzo, maar waarom nog ‘mySQL’? Het voelt zo…. Jaren 90 in vergelijking met PostgreSQL 16 als ik project met mysql moet doen
tgroeneveld1981 @SenkZ29 november 2023 10:12
Mee eens, hier VS voor .NET backend en VSCode voor frontend (SPA).
Daarnaast, VSCode heeft zelfs wat dingen die VS niet eens heeft zoals de uiterst handige Preserve Case bij find/replace. Hoewel ik voorbij zag komen dat deze feature toegevoegd zou worden, wellicht zit het in deze versie er al in.
Ablaze @tgroeneveld198129 november 2023 13:00
Ik gebruik de vorige Visual Studio 17.8.1 en Preserve Case is hier aanklikbaar.
xFeverr @SenkZ29 november 2023 13:39
Kleine verbetering: de solution heeft een .sln extensie.
Slashdotter @Henk-Bakker29 november 2023 10:30
.NET => Visual Studio
de rest => VS Code
Sebast1aan @Slashdotter29 november 2023 14:26
Het juiste antwoord. Daar komt bij dat vscode een god tier editor is met al die plugins, git integratie etc. Ik gebruik het echt voor alles wat maar een text file is. Van javascript, python tot aan go lang, mermaid diagrams, json files, etc. etc..

Het centrale concept dat een folder = project = git repo is, past super in mijn workflow. Gewoon vanuit je terminal (iTerm2 in mijn geval), cd ~/repos; git clone <some repo> of git init gevolgd door code . en gaan met die banaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sebast1aan op 23 juli 2024 04:07]

Ablaze @Henk-Bakker29 november 2023 13:09
Visual Studio is het beste als je een .NET taal gebruikt.
Betere intellisense, GUI tools voor desktop applicaties, management van solutions, ingebouwde publish tools, betere debugging en profiling.

VS Code werkt beter voor HTML, js, Python en dergelijke.
rnldbrwr @Ablaze29 november 2023 20:02
Mee eens en als je nog niet zo goed bekend bent met functies, code taal dan erop staan en F1 drukken en je komt op de juiste Ms site, heel handig.

