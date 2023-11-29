Software-update: Tails 5.20

Tails logo (79 pix) Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 5 is op Debian 11 gebaseerd en onder meer OpenPGP is vervangen door Kleopatra. In versie 5.20 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes and updates
  • Update Tor Browser to 13.0.4.
  • Update Thunderbird to 115.5.0.
  • Stop downloading the AdGuard filter list for uBlock Origin in the language of the session. This prevents some advanced browser fingerprinting. (#20022)
Fixed problems

Since many of you are still reporting issues with the new Persistent Storage, we are releasing several improvements to the Persistent Storage and the WhisperBack error reporting tool:

  • Fix an error when activating the Persistent Storage. (#20011)
  • Fix the translation of the WhisperBack interface. (#20040)
  • Improve the interface of WhisperBack to make it easier to report the information we need to troubleshoot issues. (#19351)
For more details, read our changelog. See the list of long-standing issues.

Tails 5.0 desktop

Versienummer 5.20
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Tails
Download https://tails.boum.org/install/index.en.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 29-11-2023 04:04
1 • submitter: Munchie

29-11-2023 • 04:04

1

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Tails

Update-historie

29-05 Tails 6.16 0
21-05 Tails 6.15.1 0
01-05 Tails 6.15 7
17-04 Tails 6.14.2 0
04-04 Tails 6.14.1 0
06-03 Tails 6.13 0
06-02 Tails 6.12 4
09-01 Tails 6.11 0
28-11 Tails 6.10 0
31-10 Tails 6.9 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Tails

geen prijs bekend

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
1
1
1
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod 29 november 2023 08:25
Weer een mooie update. Ik hoop dat de verbeteringen aan de Persistent Storage de problemen oplossen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq