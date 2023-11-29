Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 5 is op Debian 11 gebaseerd en onder meer OpenPGP is vervangen door Kleopatra. In versie 5.20 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Update Tor Browser to 13.0.4.

Update Thunderbird to 115.5.0.

Stop downloading the AdGuard filter list for uBlock Origin in the language of the session. This prevents some advanced browser fingerprinting. (#20022)

Since many of you are still reporting issues with the new Persistent Storage, we are releasing several improvements to the Persistent Storage and the WhisperBack error reporting tool: