Versie 3.0.3 van Zettlr is uitgekomen. Zettlr is een op zettelkasten gebaseerde opensource- en crossplatform-markdown editor, waarmee artikelen, e-boeken en content kunnen worden gecreëerd. Ook kan het orde scheppen in de chaos van notities en artikelen, bronvermelding genereren en interactieve vragenlijsten maken. Het is daarmee geschikt voor onder meer ontwikkelaars, onderzoekers, journalisten en bloggers. De releasenotes sinds versie 3.0.0 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

This patch includes a series of minor bug fixes and performance improvements. In addition, this patch refactors a lot of the theming of the app. This should not impact anyone, but may lead to some of you having to do minor updates to your Custom CSS, if you use any.

This update includes a full refactor of the theming: The editor themes (Berlin, Frankfurt, Bielefeld, Karl-Marx-Stadt, and Bordeaux) have now moved to their own theme files and do not come with standard CSS anymore. This heavily un-clutters the codebase, but it may impact your Custom CSS, should you use this feature. We have ensured that no class names change and that the styling is mostly the same, but the possibility of having to adapt the Custom CSS may arise for some of you.

Fixed a visual issue that would handle overly long window titles improperly

Fixed Tab not indenting/unindenting code in the CodeEditors (snippets, profiles, etc.)

Fixed a precedence issue that would make it impossible to use autocomplete while filling in a snippet; now, accepting a potential autocomplete has a higher precedence than moving to the next tabstop of a snippet, making working with snippets more ergonomic

Images now render more appropriately in inline-contexts

Updated the German translation

Fixed the keyboard shortcut for inserting footnotes on Windows and Linux

Removed the accent color setting: now the accent color will always be the system accent color on macOS and Windows, and Zettlr's brand green on Linux; themes do not provide an accent color anymore

Restored syntax highlighting for inline math code

Fixes an issue that would frequently may make the cursor appear to jump or a dialog appearing warning of external changes (#4729; #4732)

Added some translations

Generating link previews no longer downloads the entire link target if the content is not preview-able

Improved layout of link previews

Overly long summaries of link previews are now shortened

Project properties now adequately resolve the readers and writers of the existing profiles, enabling the usage of profiles with extended readers/writers (#4699)

GraphView's labels are now rendered filled instead of stroked, to make it easier to read the labels.

The GraphView does now support multi-window, so clicking a link will open it in the last focused window. If the file is already open in a leaf, that file will be in that leaf, otherwise it will open the file in the last focused leaf.

Alt+Click in GraphView will force the document to be opened in a new tab.

Alt+Click in GraphView will force the document to be opened in a new tab. Zettelkasten links and tags will now be output by our custom Markdown-to-HTML parser (i.e., in various places in the app as well as on Copy with Style)