Software-update: Zettlr 3.0.3

Zettlr logo (79 pix)Versie 3.0.3 van Zettlr is uitgekomen. Zettlr is een op zettelkasten gebaseerde opensource- en crossplatform-markdown editor, waarmee artikelen, e-boeken en content kunnen worden gecreëerd. Ook kan het orde scheppen in de chaos van notities en artikelen, bronvermelding genereren en interactieve vragenlijsten maken. Het is daarmee geschikt voor onder meer ontwikkelaars, onderzoekers, journalisten en bloggers. De releasenotes sinds versie 3.0.0 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release v3.0.3

This patch includes a series of minor bug fixes and performance improvements. In addition, this patch refactors a lot of the theming of the app. This should not impact anyone, but may lead to some of you having to do minor updates to your Custom CSS, if you use any.

A Note on Custom CSS

This update includes a full refactor of the theming: The editor themes (Berlin, Frankfurt, Bielefeld, Karl-Marx-Stadt, and Bordeaux) have now moved to their own theme files and do not come with standard CSS anymore. This heavily un-clutters the codebase, but it may impact your Custom CSS, should you use this feature. We have ensured that no class names change and that the styling is mostly the same, but the possibility of having to adapt the Custom CSS may arise for some of you.

GUI and Functionality
  • Fixed a visual issue that would handle overly long window titles improperly
  • Fixed Tab not indenting/unindenting code in the CodeEditors (snippets, profiles, etc.)
  • Fixed a precedence issue that would make it impossible to use autocomplete while filling in a snippet; now, accepting a potential autocomplete has a higher precedence than moving to the next tabstop of a snippet, making working with snippets more ergonomic
  • Images now render more appropriately in inline-contexts
  • Updated the German translation
  • Fixed the keyboard shortcut for inserting footnotes on Windows and Linux
  • Removed the accent color setting: now the accent color will always be the system accent color on macOS and Windows, and Zettlr's brand green on Linux; themes do not provide an accent color anymore
  • Restored syntax highlighting for inline math code
  • Fixes an issue that would frequently may make the cursor appear to jump or a dialog appearing warning of external changes (#4729; #4732)
  • Added some translations
  • Generating link previews no longer downloads the entire link target if the content is not preview-able
  • Improved layout of link previews
  • Overly long summaries of link previews are now shortened
  • Project properties now adequately resolve the readers and writers of the existing profiles, enabling the usage of profiles with extended readers/writers (#4699)
  • GraphView's labels are now rendered filled instead of stroked, to make it easier to read the labels.
  • The GraphView does now support multi-window, so clicking a link will open it in the last focused window. If the file is already open in a leaf, that file will be in that leaf, otherwise it will open the file in the last focused leaf.
  • Alt+Click in GraphView will force the document to be opened in a new tab.
  • Zettelkasten links and tags will now be output by our custom Markdown-to-HTML parser (i.e., in various places in the app as well as on Copy with Style)
Under the Hood
  • Moved all themes from the *.less-files into proper theme plugins for CodeMirror v6; this means that they will not provide any global styles anymore; any applicable styling has been moved to more appropriate places (CodeMirror plugins as well as the WindowChrome and the various remaining *.less files). We tested the changes out and in our settings, no changes were necessary; sometimes you may need to adapt class definitions
  • Remove unused color variable definitions
  • Move gray color palette to the Window Chrome component
  • Fixed an issue where the font definitions were borked and required usage of !important to make them work (#4719)
  • Upgraded all available CodeMirror components to the most recent version
  • Replaced fs.unlink with fs.rm in safeDelete to support recursive removal of directories
  • fsal-directory::removeChild now calls pathExists instead of isFile to make sure directories also are removed in removeChild
  • pathExists wraps fs.promises.access.
  • (CodeMirror) Move plugin-specific base styles from the main override as well as from the themes to the respective plugin files
  • Bump Pandoc to version 3.1.9
  • Fixed a weird layouting issue with the code block backgrounds
  • DocumentManager's openFile does now handle the case when windowId and leafId is undefined, by keeping track on the last used editor.

Zettlr

Versienummer 3.0.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Zettlr
Download https://zettlr.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 25-11-2023 13:06 13

25-11-2023 • 13:06

13

Bron: Zettlr

Update-historie

28-05 Zettlr 3.5.0 0
16-04 Zettlr 3.4.4 0
28-02 Zettlr 3.4.3 0
21-02 Zettlr 3.4.2 0
23-12 Zettlr 3.4.1 2
21-11 Zettlr 3.3.1 0
28-10 Zettlr 3.2.3 6
01-10 Zettlr 3.2.2 0
09-'24 Zettlr 3.2.1 7
06-'24 Zettlr 3.2.0 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

Zettlr

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (13)

-Moderatie-faq
13
13
12
0
0
1
Wijzig sortering
brobro 25 november 2023 17:02
ik vind het echt een ontzettende aanrader. Notities zijn gewoon tekst /markdown bestanden in een folder. Met tags en links vind je al je aantekening makkelijk terug. Zoekfunctie werkt. Je kunt er allerlei zaken mee, maar dat zit totaal niet in de weg. Het is tamelijk minimalistisch.
downtime @brobro25 november 2023 19:00
Notities zijn gewoon tekst /markdown bestanden in een folder.
Dat zou leuk zijn als je die bestanden ook buiten om Zettlr om kon editen. Maar dat werkt helaas niet. Ik heb de applicatie na een uurtje proberen weer gedeïnstalleerd.
sfranken @downtime26 november 2023 00:00
Hoe bedoel je dat het niet werkt? Ik kan hier met vim/gedit/nano/leafpad/vscode gewoon de markdown bestanden van Zettlr vinden en bewerken, geen issue.

Waarom je dat zou willen is een 2e, maar goed.
downtime @sfranken26 november 2023 00:03
Ik neem aan dat je het op Linux testte. Misschien is het een Windows-specifiek issue. Bij mij waren wijzigingen die ik met een andere editor maakte niet zichtbaar als ik daarna Zettlr weer opende.
sfranken @downtime26 november 2023 19:27
Op Linux en macOS. Het enige wat me opviel was dat ik de dingen moest bewerken als Zettlr niet draaide. Als ik dingen wijzigde buiten Zettlr om terwijl het nog draaide werd dat pas bij de volgende applicatie start opgepikt.

Maar goed, komt weer terug op mijn punt uit mijn vorige reactie; waarom zou je dat willen?
downtime @sfranken26 november 2023 20:58
Het grootste probleem is gewoon dat bijvoorbeeld backups een heikele zaak worden. Als de bestanden die op disk staan niet de echte inhoud weergeven, wat moet ik dan doen om een backup te maken?
sfranken @downtime27 november 2023 01:00
Je draait het om. De bestanden hebben de echte inhoud, maar de applicatie laat dat niet zien als je ze extern wijzigt. Een backup van je bestanden maak je sowieso pas als de applicatie niet draait, tenminste, dat doe ik.

Nu draai ik zelf geen Zettlr meer, heb het na ongeveer een uur verwijderd en teruggegaan naar Obsidian omdat Zettlr voor mij niet werkt, maar ook daar geld hetzelfde. Backuppen van bestanden neemt alleen dingen mee die géén lock hebben
brobro @downtime26 november 2023 21:00
[...]

Dat zou leuk zijn als je die bestanden ook buiten om Zettlr om kon editen. Maar dat werkt helaas niet. Ik heb de applicatie na een uurtje proberen weer gedeïnstalleerd.
Je doet echt iets niet goed. Die bestanden kan je gewoon elders bewerken. Zettlr heeft dit soort openheid juist als speerpunt. Er is overigens zelfs een instelling die vraagt of je elders bijgewerkte bestanden live wilt updaten of juist niet.
Sando @downtime28 november 2023 04:29
[...]

Dat zou leuk zijn als je die bestanden ook buiten om Zettlr om kon editen. Maar dat werkt helaas niet.
Dat is hoe ik Zettlr gebruik, dus het kan wel zo werken. Ik meen dat het in versie 3 altijd zo werkt maar dat je dat in versie 2 expliciet moest instellen, omdat hij standaard om de x minuten ging herladen.
Fred13 25 november 2023 19:05
Ik heb een tijdje Obsidian gebruikt echter ben nu omgeschakeld naar LogSeq. Beiden zijn dit MarkDown editors met goede handige functionaliteit. LogSeq heeft wat meer ahndigheden rechtstreeks OTB beschikbaar tov Obsidian. Bij Obsidian bleef ik aan het sleutelen om de optimale opzet te krijgen, je hebt er heel veel mogelijkheden. Dat is leuk echter ondertussen verlies je de effectiviteit uit het oog.

De manier van werken bij LogSeq is meer voorgedefinieerd (je werkt met blokken ipv bestanden) en dat is even wennen maar uiteindelijk effectiever als je eenmaal door hebt hoe de centrale Journal te gebruiken.

Zettlr kende ik nog niet maar ziet er ook goed uit. Misschien ook eens naar kijken.
Falco @Fred1325 november 2023 20:43
Ik heb een tijdje zettlr gebruikt, maar uiteindelijk overgestapt naar Logseq.
Zettlr vind ik vooral handig voor langere teksten of handleidingen, maar ik gebruik Logseq heel anders, meer als notitie en to do manager. Dat was met Zettlr minder handig, ligt dus een beetje aan wat je ermee wilt doen...
Fred13 @Falco26 november 2023 12:17
Ja, dat is ook waarom ik eigenlijk overschakelde naar LogSeq. Echter ik ben nog aan het twijfelen of langere teksten of documenten handig opgeslagen worden (en te managen zijn). Ik lees dat sommige mensen ook twee toold gebruiken bijvoorbeeld een vault in Obsidian en dezelfde voor Logseq. Niet ideaal maar zijn wel allemaal MD files....
Falco @Fred1326 november 2023 13:52
Ik meen ergens een keer gelezen te hebben dat Logseq en Zettlr ook op die manier gecombineerd kunnen worden.

Kan het artikel alleen niet vinden en zelf ook niet geprobeerd omdat ik niet veel met lange teksten doe in Logseq

[Reactie gewijzigd door Falco op 23 juli 2024 10:28]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq