Versie 0.4.6 van OpenRCT2 uitgekomen, de opensource-versie van RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Het project probeert zo veel mogelijk op het origineel te lijken, maar is in een moderne taal geschreven wat uitbreidingen en verbeteringen mogelijk maakt. Het is hiermee vergelijkbaar met bijvoorbeeld OpenTTD. Om het te kunnen spelen is het overigens wel noodzakelijk om het originele spel te hebben, want het heeft onder meer geluidsbestanden en de afbeeldingen nodig. Sinds versie 0.4.0 is er een nieuw bestandsformaat waarmee het spel wordt opgeslagen. Dit verruimt diverse limieten, zoals de grootte van de speelvelden en het aantal karretjes in de ritten. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New: [#15660] Ability to show window buttons on the left.

[#20680] New title sequences (more info).

[OpenMusic#41] Official Title Theme by Allister Brimble. Improved: [#20119, #20243] Add new colour presets to several roller coasters (using the new colours).

[#20393, #20410] Add Cyrillic characters Ґґ, Ѕѕ, Єє, Іі, Її, and Јј to the sprite font. Changed: [#19785] OpenMusic is now selected by default when opening SC4/SC6 - or creating new - scenarios.

[#20110] Fix a few RCT1 build height parity discrepancies.

[#20550] Change SEK conversion rate from 1 GBP to 0.1 GBP. Fixed: [#6152] Camera and UI are no longer locked at 40 Hz, providing a smoother experience.

[#9534] Screams no longer cut-off on steep diagonal drops.

[#17666] Using the mountain tool near the edge of the map with clearance checks disabled causes visual glitches.

[#19450] The correct element is now auto-suggested when building a Medium Half Loop backwards.

[#19735] Server unable to advertise to master server after a connection loss.

[#19822] Tile inspector does not deep copy banners.

[#19823] Parkobj: disallow overriding objects of different object types.

[#19878] Unresearched scenery can be placed via prebuilt rides.

[#20083] Cannot use terrain surfaces with ID > 32 and terrain edges with ID > 16.

[#20089] Potential crash when a window is closed from another window.

[#20103] [Plugin] Crash when custom plugin actions fail due to immutable state.

[#20111] All coaster types can access the new diagonal slope pieces.

[#20155] Fairground organ style 2 shows up as regular music, rather than for the merry-go-round.

[#20260] Ride locks up when inspecting/fixing staff member is fired.

[#20262] Title screen music missing when “random” title music is selected and RCT1 is no longer linked.

[#20310] Map animations are not created on the title screen.

[#20342] Large Half Loop (left) now only appears once in the special elements dropdown.

[#20361] Crash when using random map generation.

[#20364] Adding too much money with cheats causes an overflow.

[#20365] Money cheat input does not support negative values.

[#20389] Reversed vehicles are now correctly banked on diagonal slopes.

[#20413] Crash when attempting to navigate an empty console history.

[#20417] Plugin/custom windows are missing the left border in the title bar.

[#20429] Error window tooltip not closing after 8 seconds.

[#20456] Downward large half loops on flying coasters (fly-to-lie) are now correctly named.

[#20484] Console caret not properly updated when using command history.

[#20496] Ride rating requirements for compact inverted coasters is no longer relaxed.

[#20543] Crash using show segments height from debug paint options.

[#20607] Infinite loop when renaming rides with default names longer than 32 bytes.

[#20642] Track list is sometimes empty due to uninitialized data for the filter string.

[#20659] Phantom rides remain when closing construction window while paused.

[#20672] Maze ghost elements incorrectly displayed.

[#20684] Footpath additions getting removed by Miniature railway ghost elements.

[#20693] Incorrect information shown when hovering over station when another station before it was removed.

[#20739] Build version info on title screen leaving stray pixels when the camera is moved.