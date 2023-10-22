Versie 9.5.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend Pea 1.15 from checksum/hash screen context menu can now save selected CRC or hash values for all listed files, compatible with Coreutils sha256sum and similar utilities Code Improved memory management and listing algorithm Updated Browser optimization levels to more efficiently scale for browsing archives containing a very large number of items; for 256K items archive as reference: Up to -10% memory usage (in Always pre-parse mode) Up to +25% browsing speed (in Normal browsing mode), up to +50% browsing speed (in Always pre-parse mode) New quicker Fast browsing mode with pre-parsing applied only if errors are detected opening the archive Up to +60% speed for tasks working on multiple separate small archives

7z alias is now applied also when using system's binary

It is now possible use binaries in system paths (e.g. as found in $PATH) for all supported Operating Systems The option can be set for 7z / p7zip backend only, or for all backend binaries The option can be hardcoded at compile time with HSYSBIN constant, 0 (default) means the value is not hardcoded and the option is read from configuration The option does not apply to specific binaries which are meant to remain in app's own path: peazip binary itself, pea, PeaZip configuration wizard (Windows), and legacy binaries in unace and urar5 plugins

Improved batch command switches for archive creation Added -add2arc, -add2sfxarc, and -add2rar switches (usable in batch scripts, context menus, .destop files, Automator scripts) to directly add items to ARC, self extracting ARC, and RAR archive (needs WinRar rar.exe or equivalent being available in the system) Those switches can be used in .reg files in the add2multi* form Removed legacy code for functions of -add2* and -add2separate* switch groups

Various fixes and improvements File manager Added quicker control to change ZIP filenames encoding Codepage can be selected from a list in main menu Options > Text encoding, from file manager's context menu, and from archiving / extraction context menus The last item in list "Text encoding..." brings to Settngs, Advanced tab which shows all text encoding options Improved detection of empty archives

Improved tabbed browsing Added option to Save tabs (switch in tab bar context menu) If the option is checked open tabs will be saved on exit and re-loaded when the application is opened again It is now possible to define at compile time the maximum number of allowed tabs with MAXTABN constant Can now reopen last closed tab

Updated main theme and default system icons main theme now shows extension text into image of most common archive formats (7Z, RAR, ZIP) main-noextension theme and system icon pack are now available separately from Themes and Icons repository

Extraction and archiving Fixed working dir parameter for ARC format, some forms of the address were previously not properly supported by the backend

Improved task scheduler with better usability of the Pause button when running multiple fast tasks

Improved extraction context menu, more elements are now available when extracting items from archives, previously those elements were available only when extracting entire single or multiple archives