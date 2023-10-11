Versie 7.2.1.0 van Remote Utilities is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen computers op afstand worden beheerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, Android en iOS, en wanneer er niet meer dan 10 apparaten worden beheerd kan het gratis worden gebruikt. Uitgebreide informatie over de mogelijkheden van dit programma kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. Sinds versie 7.1.6.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Remote Utilities 7.2.1.0 Added Kerberos authentication support in the Windows version.

Fixed a UI bug related to using the Power Control and Send Message connection modes on multiple connections.

Resolved an issue with the mass application of the Logoff command.

Fixed a bug that prevented the deletion of user groups in the server console.

Implemented fixes for clipboard synchronization issues.

Improved the sorting functionality in the address book on Viewer and address book manager on RU Server.

Added the ability to export a saved RU server certificate on the Viewer side.

Optimized and slightly accelerated server authorization processes.

Applied fixes for integration issues with firewalls.

Minor fixes and improvements. Remote Utilities 7.1.7.0 Fixed issues with displaying the folder tree and the address book contents.

Fixed sorting of users and groups on RU Server.

Minor fixes and improvements.