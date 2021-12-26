Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Remote Utilities 7.1.1.0

Remote Utilities logo (79 pix) Remote Utilities is een programma waarmee computers op afstand kunnen worden beheerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, Android en iOS, en wanneer er niet meer dan 10 apparaten worden beheerd kan het gratis worden gebruikt. Uitgebreide informatie over de mogelijkheden van dit programma kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. Verleden week is versie 7.1.0.0 van Remote Utilities uitgekomen en inmiddels is er ook alweer een opvolger verschenen die enkele kleine problemen moet verhelpen. Omdat het programma alweer een tijd lang niet in de Downloads voorbijgekomen is, is hieronder de changelog van het afgelopen jaar te vinden.

Remote Utilities 7.1.1.0

  • A persistent connection alert window shown for trial and free license users was restricted to Internet-ID connections only. This alert is not shown for direct connections.
  • Minor fixes and improvements.

Remote Utilities 7.1.0.0

  • The Terminal mode has been improved—added full command line support and ability to run advanced console apps such as FAR Manager. Windows 10 and later only.
  • The Wake-On-LAN command can be sent via an intermediate Host.
  • A new type of package—Host EXE— has been added to MSI Configurator.
  • You can now launch Viewer with a URI. Use our URI Generator to build a URI link with the necessary parameters.
  • Support for Windows 11 interface has been improved.
  • A new customer notification system has been implemented in Viewer. Critical alerts and messages about important updates will be delivered directly to Viewer in a non-intrusive manner. The alerts can be dismissed or turned off completely in Viewer options.
  • The Online option—which produces a digitally signed Host or Agent package— in MSI Configurator is now only available for paid users.
  • A persistent semi-transparent connection alert is now shown at the bottom right corner of the screen for trial and free license users.
  • RU Server now requires registration with a valid Remote Utilities license key.
  • Minor fixes and improvements.

Viewer for Mac and Linux, Beta 11

  • Added: Ability to sync an address book via RU Server.
  • Fixed: Viewer crashing unexpectedly when run on MacOS Big Sur in certain cases.
  • Minor fixes and improvements.

Remote Utilities 7.0.2.0

  • Fixed: Issues with settings not applied properly for Agent modules built using the MSI Configurator.
  • Minor fixes and improvements.

Remote Utilities 7.0.1.0

  • Fixed: Some connectivity issues (hanging "worldmap" screen) caused by the screensaver with a black screen running on the remote computer.
  • Fixed: Some issues caused by file overwrite prompts in File Transfer mode.
  • Fixed: Modal prompts in the File Transfer mode blocking the entire application.
  • Fixed: Some issues with the Remote execute connection mode.
  • Improved: The "Do not ask for confirmation before installation" checkbox/option in the MSI Configurator has been removed. Now manual installation of the Host from a custom package always requires an explicit user consent.
  • Improved: Displaying the search results when doing search in the address book.

Remote Utilities 7.0.0.3

  • Fixed: License file drag-and-drop onto the drop area in License key storage didn't work in some cases.
  • Fixed: Minor issues when uninstalling the product.
  • Fixed: Minor issues with Arabic and Hebrew translations.

Remote Utilities 7.0.0.2

  • Fixed: Full Control and View mode indefinitely showed the "Connecting" screen ("worldmap") in certain conditions.
  • Fixed: The Ask user permission feature didn't work when the "Ask only if user logged on" checkbox was enabled.
  • Fixed: Various commands in the File Transfer mode, such as Edit (F4) and Execute (F9) did not work properly. This also included issues with overwriting remove files.
  • Fixed: The Remote Execute mode protocol has been revamped. Fixed issues with running files and programs as a given user. Both Viewer and Host must be updated for this fix to apply.
  • Fixed: Dragging-and-dropping files onto a remote desktop did not work.
  • Fixed: Restarting Agent as did not work in certain conditions.
  • Fixed: The Monitors dropdown list on the Full Control mode toolbar did not work if the remote desktop was showing the Logon screen.
  • Fixed: Simple update mechanism logging improved, plus minor fixes to the mechanism itself.
  • Fixed: Viewer main window froze when receiving multiple notifications from RU Server (e.g. about new address books found and license keys available on the server).
  • Fixed: A bug with mouse cursor position when clicking.
  • Improved: Mouse cursor shape for mobile clients.
  • Added: Greek interface language.
  • Minor fixes to localization files.
  • Other fixes and improvements.

RU Server 3.0.0.1

  • Greek interface language added.
  • Minor fixes to other localization files.

Remote Utilities 7.0.0.1

  • Fixed: An issue with the Host's "Close remote session if idle" feature that caused remote connection to drop unexpectedly.

Remote Utilities 7.0 + RU Server 3.0

New features and improvements
  • Centralized license key management on RU Server. You can add license keys on RU Server and deploy them across connected (signed in) Viewers.
  • Import of Active Directory computers into RU Server address book on schedule. The server address book can be synced with Viewers using the address book sync role.
  • Ability to disable syncing of certain connection properties. This allows multiple techs to have unique properties for the same connections in a synced address book.
  • Host log can now optionally be written to Windows event log.
  • Program interface now fully supports high DPI resolutions. No ugly scaling on 2K/4K monitors anymore.
  • Added Viewer command line parameter that allows you to send username in the command line.
  • New blank remote screen mechanism with the ability to add custom text to the remote screen when it's blanked.
  • Sending emails with access credentials using the "SMTP" feature (see configurator) now supports TLS 1.2
  • Clipboard transfer can now be disabled in Host settings for added security/privacy.
  • Maximum address book thumbnail size is now 1024px instead of 250px.
  • Added port manager in RU Server settings that allows for more granular port settings. For example, different roles and IP filters can be set for different ports.
  • Signing in on a self-hosted server is now in background with the status shown in the status bar
  • Viewer-to-RUServer and Host-to-RUServer authentication is now TLS 1.2-based instead of RSA, which makes authentication on the server significantly faster.
  • Viewer now automatically signs back in on a self-hosted server if connection is interrupted.
  • The "Send clipboard as keystrokes" feature has been added. This may help with entering passwords on a remote Windows welcome screen.
  • Host log now displays the originating IP address of the Viewer.
  • Overall improved Host, Agent and RU Server logging.
Fixes
  • The remote File Transfer folders now open much faster. Note: this feature requires updating both Viewer and Host to the new version.
  • Fixed memory leak issues when running Host/Agent on certain configurations that could cause Host/Agent to freeze.
  • Fixed NTLM authentication issue in Viewer running on a computer with online Microsoft account.
  • Some issues that could make RU server freeze during custom server security authentication or when viewing active/idle connections in the Admin Console.
  • Fixed issue with some keys (Enter, Shift) not working on a remote computer in some circumstances.
  • Fixed some issues with the advanced mouse scroll.

Versienummer 7.1.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Remote Utilities
Download https://www.remoteutilities.com/download/
Bestandsgrootte 43,20MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-12-2021 18:4429

26-12-2021 • 18:44

29 Linkedin

Bron: Remote Utilities

Update-historie

15-01 Remote Utilities 7.1.2.0 19
26-12 Remote Utilities 7.1.1.0 29
07-'19 Remote Utilities 6.10.10.0 14

Lees meer

Remote Utilities

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (29)

-Moderatie-faq
-129028+121+21+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+2Remag22
26 december 2021 20:57
Via een andere update kreeg ik vorige week de gouden tip om met Windows 10 "Quick Assist" te proberen.
Dat had ik heel graag eerder geweten. Hiermee kan ik nu iedereen op afstand helpen die W10 heeft. Het is gratis en alle versie van W10 hebben dit:

https://support.microsoft...f4-2529-1a47-21f6a9040bf3

Teamviewer etc. heeft me altijd tegen gehouden ivm risico's maar Quick Assist vertrouw ik nu voldoende :)
+1R0GGER
@Remag2227 december 2021 00:22
Quick Assist werkt alleen met Microsoft accounts niet met lokale gebruikers... Ik noem dit niet echt een alternatief.
+1Remag22
@R0GGER27 december 2021 00:28
Dit werkt over de hele wereld. MS heeft er goed aan gedaan een minimale veiligheid aan te koppelen. :)
+1Zer0
@R0GGER27 december 2021 00:38
Er is alleen een microsoft account nodig voor degene die assistentie verleent, de hulpvrager heeft het niet nodig.
+1GuruMeditation
@Remag2227 december 2021 10:35
Remote Assistance (msra.exe) gebruik ik nog altijd, hiermee stuur je een request naar de gebruiker en die krijgt dan een popup, dus ze kunnen accepteren. Werkt via lokaal netwerk en lokale gebruikers.
0Theone098
@Remag2226 december 2021 21:24
En waarom vertrouw je deze wel? Waar is dat op gebaseerd i.v.m. TeamViewer bijvoorbeeld ?
+1Remag22
@Theone09826 december 2021 23:25
Teamviewer is eerder in opspraak gekomen Quick Assist niet.
Quick Assist is van MS zelf en heeft tot dusver mijn vertrouwen, dat kan altijd nog veranderen...
+1Theone098
@Remag2227 december 2021 09:17
Ok. Was benieuwd of de werking ervan anders is dan teamviewer of gaat dit ook via de servers van (in dit geval) MS?
+1Bart_Smith
@Remag2227 december 2021 10:24
De Teamviewer hack was alleen bij de geinstalleerde versies, je kan Teanviewer ook als single-time run gebruiken, dan had je er geen last van.
Mircosoft's Quick assist is een van de eerste dingen die ik uitzet bij een nieuwe installatie.
0Darth Malak
@Bart_Smith27 december 2021 19:59
En niemand heeft teamviewer geinstalleerd?
0Bart_Smith
@Darth Malak28 december 2021 00:51
Natuurlijk wel, maar als je het hack verhaal erbij haalt, moet je ook het hele verhaal vertellen.
+1stopeens
26 december 2021 22:12
Kan het ook werken vanuit W10 op een oude Mac uit 2010?
Met Teamviewer geraak ik niet op de Mac wegens versieproblemen. Of is er daarvoor een nog beter alternatief?
+1R0GGER
@stopeens27 december 2021 00:17
Zodra de nieuwe selfhosted server van RustDesk (https://rustdesk.com/) uitkomt stap ik meteen over... Het is een opensource alternatief voor Anydesk / Teamviewer / Remote Utilities.
+1powerboat
@R0GGER27 december 2021 07:43
Ben daar ook op aan het wachten om het te testen :p
+1synoniem
@stopeens26 december 2021 22:21
Anydesk heeft over het algemeen geen problemen met oudere versies is mijn ervaring tot nu toe.
0ForresterInc
@stopeens28 december 2021 11:00
Als ik een ander alternatief mag voorstellen:
https://www.meshcommander.com/meshcentral2

Ik gebruik het zelf niet op Mac, maar voor Linux en Windows werkt het ongelooflijk goed. Je kan je eigen server opzetten, hoef je niet met de publieke servers te werken.
+1keejoz
26 december 2021 19:17
Iemand die dit gebruikt? Is het een waardig alternatief voor AnyDesk/Teamviewer?
+1e.dewaal
@keejoz26 december 2021 20:29
Heb je al wel eens gekeken naar hulp op afstand, gewoon ingebouwd in windows, zonder installatie.

En voor jezelf remote acces zou ik rdp over vpn aanraden.
+1habbekrats
@keejoz26 december 2021 21:03
Je kunt ook eens naar litemanager kijken http://www.litemanager.com/ is er gratis en betaald. Ik beheer er ergens 20 windows dozen mee,
0OxWax
@keejoz26 december 2021 19:36
Rechts kan je zien dat er 14 reacties zijn op de vorige versie :Y)
downloads: Remote Utilities 6.10.10.0
+1Primal
26 december 2021 21:47
Ik gebruik Remote Utilities al jaren naar tevredenheid in de familie omgeving. Het is qua response snelheid niet helemaal hetzelfde als wat Team Viewer behaalt, maar verder dan dat vind ik het helemaal prima werken. Het is rijk uitgerust met features en ik gebruik het met een administratieve omgeving. Ik raad aan deze applicatie eens de kans te geven!
+1powerboat
27 december 2021 07:42
Check meshcentral of remotely ook 2 selfhosted RMM tools.

Of tactical rmm gebaseerd op meshcentral.
+1me23
27 december 2021 09:42
Nog een aanrader in deze categorie is https://mobaxterm.mobatek.net/.

Iets meer gericht op Linux clients maar praat naast SSH ook VNC en RDP. Het fijne hiervan is dat het nog een aantal andere fijne tools heeft zoals het opzetten van SSH tunnels.

Is gratis te gebruiken maar voor 49 euro heb je een lifetime licentie waarmee je nog net iets meer kunt.
+1Rixard
27 december 2021 10:53
Uit deze reactie van een eerdere release blijkt dat het wel een interessante applicatie -kan- zijn:
Murdockx in 'downloads: Remote Utilities 6.10.10.0'
+1mjansen2016
27 december 2021 13:54
Ik gebruik waar teamviewer loopt te zeuren over gratis versies en vermoed commercieel gebruik Ammyy admin als alternatief.
0Stufipower
27 december 2021 08:29
Ansible is wellicht een andere invalshoek maar bevalt me vrij goed!
+1me23
@Stufipower27 december 2021 09:54
Wat heeft Ansible te maken met remote viewer/beheer??

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True