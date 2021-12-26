Remote Utilities is een programma waarmee computers op afstand kunnen worden beheerd. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS, Android en iOS, en wanneer er niet meer dan 10 apparaten worden beheerd kan het gratis worden gebruikt. Uitgebreide informatie over de mogelijkheden van dit programma kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. Verleden week is versie 7.1.0.0 van Remote Utilities uitgekomen en inmiddels is er ook alweer een opvolger verschenen die enkele kleine problemen moet verhelpen. Omdat het programma alweer een tijd lang niet in de Downloads voorbijgekomen is, is hieronder de changelog van het afgelopen jaar te vinden.

Remote Utilities 7.1.1.0 A persistent connection alert window shown for trial and free license users was restricted to Internet-ID connections only. This alert is not shown for direct connections.

Minor fixes and improvements. Remote Utilities 7.1.0.0 The Terminal mode has been improved—added full command line support and ability to run advanced console apps such as FAR Manager. Windows 10 and later only.

The Wake-On-LAN command can be sent via an intermediate Host .

. A new type of package—Host EXE— has been added to MSI Configurator .

. You can now launch Viewer with a URI. Use our URI Generator to build a URI link with the necessary parameters.

with a URI. Use our URI Generator to build a URI link with the necessary parameters. Support for Windows 11 interface has been improved.

A new customer notification system has been implemented in Viewer. Critical alerts and messages about important updates will be delivered directly to Viewer in a non-intrusive manner. The alerts can be dismissed or turned off completely in Viewer options.

The Online option—which produces a digitally signed Host or Agent package— in MSI Configurator is now only available for paid users.

A persistent semi-transparent connection alert is now shown at the bottom right corner of the screen for trial and free license users.

RU Server now requires registration with a valid Remote Utilities license key.

now requires registration with a valid Remote Utilities license key. Minor fixes and improvements. Viewer for Mac and Linux, Beta 11 Added: Ability to sync an address book via RU Server .

. Fixed: Viewer crashing unexpectedly when run on MacOS Big Sur in certain cases.

Minor fixes and improvements. Remote Utilities 7.0.2.0 Fixed: Issues with settings not applied properly for Agent modules built using the MSI Configurator .

. Minor fixes and improvements. Remote Utilities 7.0.1.0 Fixed: Some connectivity issues (hanging "worldmap" screen) caused by the screensaver with a black screen running on the remote computer.

Fixed: Some issues caused by file overwrite prompts in File Transfer mode.

mode. Fixed: Modal prompts in the File Transfer mode blocking the entire application.

Fixed: Some issues with the Remote execute connection mode.

Improved: The "Do not ask for confirmation before installation" checkbox/option in the MSI Configurator has been removed. Now manual installation of the Host from a custom package always requires an explicit user consent.

has been removed. Now manual installation of the from a custom package always requires an explicit user consent. Improved: Displaying the search results when doing search in the address book . Remote Utilities 7.0.0.3 Fixed: License file drag-and-drop onto the drop area in License key storage didn't work in some cases.

Fixed: Minor issues when uninstalling the product.

Fixed: Minor issues with Arabic and Hebrew translations. Remote Utilities 7.0.0.2 Fixed: Full Control and View mode indefinitely showed the "Connecting" screen ("worldmap") in certain conditions.

mode indefinitely showed the "Connecting" screen ("worldmap") in certain conditions. Fixed: The Ask user permission feature didn't work when the "Ask only if user logged on" checkbox was enabled.

Fixed: Various commands in the File Transfer mode, such as Edit (F4) and Execute (F9) did not work properly. This also included issues with overwriting remove files.

mode, such as Edit (F4) and Execute (F9) did not work properly. This also included issues with overwriting remove files. Fixed: The Remote Execute mode protocol has been revamped. Fixed issues with running files and programs as a given user. Both Viewer and Host must be updated for this fix to apply.

Fixed: Dragging-and-dropping files onto a remote desktop did not work.

Fixed: Restarting Agent as did not work in certain conditions.

Fixed: The Monitors dropdown list on the Full Control mode toolbar did not work if the remote desktop was showing the Logon screen.

Fixed: Simple update mechanism logging improved, plus minor fixes to the mechanism itself.

Fixed: Viewer main window froze when receiving multiple notifications from RU Server (e.g. about new address books found and license keys available on the server).

Fixed: A bug with mouse cursor position when clicking.

Improved: Mouse cursor shape for mobile clients.

Added: Greek interface language.

Minor fixes to localization files.

Other fixes and improvements. RU Server 3.0.0.1 Greek interface language added.

Minor fixes to other localization files. Remote Utilities 7.0.0.1 Fixed: An issue with the Host's "Close remote session if idle" feature that caused remote connection to drop unexpectedly. Remote Utilities 7.0 + RU Server 3.0 New features and improvements Centralized license key management on RU Server . You can add license keys on RU Server and deploy them across connected (signed in) Viewers.

. You can add license keys on RU Server and deploy them across connected (signed in) Viewers. Import of Active Directory computers into RU Server address book on schedule. The server address book can be synced with Viewers using the address book sync role.

on schedule. The server address book can be synced with Viewers using the address book sync role. Ability to disable syncing of certain connection properties . This allows multiple techs to have unique properties for the same connections in a synced address book.

. This allows multiple techs to have unique properties for the same connections in a synced address book. Host log can now optionally be written to Windows event log.

log can now optionally be written to Windows event log. Program interface now fully supports high DPI resolutions. No ugly scaling on 2K/4K monitors anymore.

Added Viewer command line parameter that allows you to send username in the command line.

New blank remote screen mechanism with the ability to add custom text to the remote screen when it's blanked.

Sending emails with access credentials using the "SMTP" feature (see configurator) now supports TLS 1.2

Clipboard transfer can now be disabled in Host settings for added security/privacy.

Maximum address book thumbnail size is now 1024px instead of 250px.

Added port manager in RU Server settings that allows for more granular port settings. For example, different roles and IP filters can be set for different ports.

Signing in on a self-hosted server is now in background with the status shown in the status bar

Viewer-to-RUServer and Host-to-RUServer authentication is now TLS 1.2-based instead of RSA, which makes authentication on the server significantly faster.

Viewer now automatically signs back in on a self-hosted server if connection is interrupted.

The "Send clipboard as keystrokes" feature has been added. This may help with entering passwords on a remote Windows welcome screen.

Host log now displays the originating IP address of the Viewer.

Overall improved Host , Agent and RU Server logging. Fixes The remote File Transfer folders now open much faster. Note: this feature requires updating both Viewer and Host to the new version.

folders now open much faster. Note: this feature requires updating both Viewer and Host to the new version. Fixed memory leak issues when running Host/Agent on certain configurations that could cause Host/Agent to freeze.

Fixed NTLM authentication issue in Viewer running on a computer with online Microsoft account.

Some issues that could make RU server freeze during custom server security authentication or when viewing active/idle connections in the Admin Console.

Fixed issue with some keys (Enter, Shift) not working on a remote computer in some circumstances.

Fixed some issues with the advanced mouse scroll.