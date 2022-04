Versie 21.3.2 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE - en EE -smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 21.3.2: Data editor: Auto-completion was fixed in filters panel XML auto-format was fixed (elements sort was disabled) Filter by column with alias was fixed Numeric type transformer was fixed Extra tab close action were added (close to the left/right) Arrays presentation in record view was fixed

Files drag-n-drop (between DBeaver and OS file explorer) support was added in the project explorer

SQL editor: “hippie” auto-completion support was added (beta)

SSHJ implementation now included in DBeaver Community by default

Problem with DBeaver crash was fixed (when workspace path contains spaces)

Driver management: New Java11 modules were added to support new JDBC drivers (java.net.http) Drivers copying was fixed (keep advanced driver settings) Maven artifacts edit dialog was fixed

Data transfer: CSV parser performance was significantly improved Identifiers case configuration was added in SQL export format Option to append results to an existing file was added Date formatting was fixed for JSON format Variables support in saved tasks was fixed Support of arrays import from CSV was added Problem with export wizard buttons enablement was fixed

Session manager: column grouping was added

Command line support: default connection now set for opened SQL scripts

SalesForce driver was added

AWS Athena: driver version was updated, problem with column filters was resolved

Babelfish: Synonyms, sequences and triggers were removed from metadata navigator Cross-database access was disabled, only default database is visible

Clickhouse: typed arrays support was added

Derby: check constraints support for remote server driver was fixed

SAP HANA: public schema presentation was changed (thanks to @kai-morich)

SQL Server: external tables support was added