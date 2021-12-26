Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Sandboxie Plus 5.55.5 / 1.0.5

Sandboxie logo (45 pix) Sandboxie is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om onder Windows programma's in een afgeschermde omgeving te draaien. Op die manier zijn wijzigingen die door programma's of webbrowsers worden uitgevoerd, eenvoudig ongedaan te maken, en is er bovendien geen risico dat belangrijke onderdelen van het besturingssysteem worden aangetast.

Sandboxie kan worden gebruikt op Windows 7 of hoger en wordt tegenwoordig als opensource aangeboden, nadat Sophos er niet meer verder mee wilde. Sandboxie is verkrijgbaar in een classic- en plus-uitvoering. Intern werken ze gelijk, maar die laatste heeft een modernere met Qt gebouwde gebruikersinterface. Versie 1.0.5 is de eerste stabiele uitgave uit de 1.0-serie en de release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release v1.0.5 / 5.55.5

The 1.0.x line of builds is finally ready for a final release as version 1.0.5

The first major feature is Privacy Mode, here most of the PC is set to be treated like a Write[File/Key]Path meaning the sandbox locations are writable but the unsandboxed locations are not readable. The Hard disk appears empty except for C:\Windows and C:\Program Files and the registry only allows reading of the machine but not user root keys. This way sandboxed processes can work but can not access private user data.

To make this mode useful an other feature has been implemented called “Rule Specificity” it can be enabled independently but is always enabled in Privacy enhanced boxes. It allows to specify rules to override other rules, this is not based on specifying an order or priority, but instead by measuring how specific a rule is and always attributing the highest priority to the most specific rule.
Here the specificity is measures by the path length that matches the rule, except the last wildcard.

So for example the built in privacy rules plus a custom one
OpenFilePath=%AppData%\Mozilla\Firefox\Profiles*
NormalFilePath=C:\Program Files*
NormalFilePath=C:\Windows*
WriteFilePath=C:*
Here the rules are ordered by their specificity.
Also there is a new type Normal[File/Key/Ipc]Path which defines a default sandbox behavior for a path.

The next major feature is "App Compartment" mode "NoSecurityIsolation=y", this is a new mode of operation which disables the token based security isolation, which brings the security down to the level of other sand boxing solutions, but by doing so greatly improves compatibility. For all use cases where the goal is only compartmentalization, running multiple instances, etc, but not hard core security this mode is preferable as it should avoid many typical sandboxie issues caused by processes running with a heavily restricted token.
In this mode file system and registry accesses are still being filtered to enforce the access rules, this filtering can be disabled with "NoSecurityFiltering=y"

To ensure this “unsecure” mode is at least as secure as the sandboxing offered by other sandboxing products, a new object access filter was added that can be enabled with "EnableObjectFiltering=y" in the global settings.

Sandboxie

Versienummer 5.55.5 / 1.0.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sandboxie
Download https://github.com/sandboxie-plus/Sandboxie/releases/tag/1.0.5.1#download
Bestandsgrootte 16,70MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-12-2021 07:0212

26-12-2021 • 07:02

12 Linkedin

Bron: Sandboxie

Update-historie

24-03 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.14 / 1.0.14 2
05-03 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.12 / 1.0.12 0
14-02 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.11 / 1.0.11 12
07-02 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.10 / 1.0.10 8
31-01 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.9 / 1.0.9 0
18-01 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.8 / 1.0.8 1
31-12 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.6 / 1.0.6 2
26-12 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.5 / 1.0.5 12
07-12 Sandboxie Plus 5.55.1 / 1.0.1 0
15-10 Sandboxie Plus 5.53.0 / 0.9.8 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

Sandboxie

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
-112012+19+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Bor

26 december 2021 10:34
Volgens mij neemt de populariteit van deze tool snel af. Dit mede omdat Windows nu zelf ook een Sandbox mogelijkheid heeft. Zijn er nog mensen die het actief gebruiken?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bor op 26 december 2021 11:03]

+1dog4life
@Bor26 december 2021 11:08
2 weken geleden nog om een tooltje te testen!
Neemt ie puur volgens jou af, of heb je een bron?
+1Bor

@dog4life26 december 2021 11:12
Dat is puur gebaseerd op wat ik om mij heen zie. Hier op Tweakers zie je ook amper nog reacties bij nieuwe versies.
+1Seppelucas
@Bor26 december 2021 12:38
Ik heb recent sandboxie moeten gebruiken op mijn opleiding HBO-ICT voor meerdere opdrachten, werdt vanuit de leeraren actief gebruikt en aangeraden. dat was zeker 200 man.
0Zodiac
@Seppelucas26 december 2021 22:07
Niks mis mee uiteraard, maar weet wel dat er meerdere tools hiervoor geschikt zijn - eigenlijk is Windows Sandbox is alles wat je nodig hebt als je snel even een onvertrouwd bestand wilt bekijken. Ontwijfeld weten je docenten dit ook wel, maar wie weet...
+1zalazar
@Bor26 december 2021 21:04
Ik gebruik het nog steeds en al meer dan 10 jaar.
Je kunt niet op gevoel dit soort opmerkingen maken.
Je zou dan naar de downloads op GitHub moeten kijken.
Windows Sandbox is gewoon een aparte container en na het afsluiten is alles weer weg.
Dan is bijvoorbeeld een VirtualBox VM met snapshots een betere oplossing.
Voor browsen heeft Windows ook Defender Application Guard maar dat heeft een hoog CPU gebruik en kan niet zo goed om gaan met audio/video.
Je kunt beide totaal niet vergelijken met Sandboxie.
Sandboxie heeft ontzettend veel configuratie mogelijkheden en is voor mij in ieder geval onmisbaar.
+1JKL-NL
@Bor27 december 2021 10:49
Ja, alle Home gebruikers die geen extra geld willen uitgeven aan een Pro licentie voor Windows. Ikzelf bijvoorbeeld.
0OxWax
@Bor26 december 2021 10:53
Volgens wie of wat?
+1Magic Power
26 december 2021 11:05
Toen ik nog Windows gebruikte, was dit voor mij het ideale programma om nieuwe programma's en spellen te testen. Ik runde het programma in een sandbox, kon het programma volledig testen (3D omgevingen werkte ook gewoon), en na afloop gooi je de sandbox weg en weet je zeker dat je systeem niet is aangepast.

Niet alles kon in sandboxen worden gegooid, drivers bijv werkte hoogstwaarschijnlijk niet. Maar de meeste programma's werkte er wel in en werden gesandboxed. Het is/was een goed programma.

Ik denk dat nu minder mensen het gebruiken omdat Sandboxie een handmatig programma is: Je moet het te testen programma zelf in een sandbox zetten, alhoewel er mogelijkheden zijn om dingen automatisch te laten sandboxen. Mijn gok is dat de meeste mensen 'gewoon' een virusscanner willen die automatisch voor hun werkt, en ze er niks aan te hoeven doen.
+1Marsmillo
26 december 2021 20:55
Gebruik het actief bij (schoon)ouders om de browser gesandboxed te draaien. Browser start via snelkoppeling automatische in een sandbox. Eenmaal de browser terug wordt afgesloten wordt alles gekild en de sandbox gewist. In gebruik merken ze er amper iets van, hun favorieten worden in de browser opgeslagen en gesynchroniseerd en mijn aantal interventies om ‘raar’ computer gedrag is fel afgenomen.

Gebruik het thuis ook zelf. Heb ook een linkje om de browser extra te sandboxen, is best handig… maar test er toch ook wel wat programma’s mee. Ik ben blij dat het nog in ontwikkeling is ondanks ik ook wel vaker Microsofts Sandbox in Windows optie gebruik om software te testen.

Benieuwd hoe anderen het gebruiken. Heb tijdje sandboxie ook gebruikt om zelf 2 profielen te maken in 1 app die dat niet ondersteunde. Zo kon ik de lay-out en andere configuraties instellen en in principe beide naast elkaar draaien gelijktijdig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marsmillo op 26 december 2021 21:01]

+1Ra_gdd
26 december 2021 21:46
Ik heb ze indertijd ook nog aangekocht.
En elke cent waard voor mij.
Een extra line of defence naast betaalde versie Kaspersky anti-virus en Hitman Alert/Pro.

Als ik een verdachte mail krijg met bijlage of een link, dan gebruik ik Sandboxie hiervoor.
Ook voor het openen van bestanden uit share netwerken en usenet die ik verdacht vind.
0woepel
26 december 2021 10:52
Doe tegenwoordig alles in een virtual machine.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True