Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: KiCad 6.0.0

KiCad logo (79 pix)De ontwikkelaars achter KiCad hebben een nieuwe versie uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van de pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, voetprint en 3d-modellen. Ook een Spice-simulator ontbreekt niet. De release notes voor versie 6.0 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

KiCad 6.0.0 Release

The KiCad project is proud to announce the release of version 6.0.0. This is the first major version release of KiCad since 5.0.0 was released in July of 2018. KiCad binaries are available for download for Windows, MacOS, and Linux or will be in the very near future. See the KiCad download page for guidance.

There have been many important changes that make this release a substantial improvement over the 5.x series and a worthwhile upgrade for users on all platforms. There are hundreds of new features and improvements, as well as hundreds of bugs that have been fixed. Below are some of the highlights of the new release. Thank you to all the developers, packagers, librarians, document writers, translators, and everyone else who helped make this release possible. We hope you enjoy the latest release of KiCad.

Modern, consistent look and feel

KiCad 6.0 features a refreshed user interface designed to reduce the barriers of entry for new users and ease friction when switching between KiCad and other design software. The visual design language, hotkeys, dialog layouts, and editing workflows have been harmonized across KiCad so that it no longer feels like you are using two different tools when switching between the schematic and PCB editors.

Upgraded schematic editing

KiCad’s schematic editor has received its biggest overhaul ever for version 6.0. It now uses the same object selection and manipulation paradigm as the PCB editor, and has received dozens of new features to empower your design. Assign net classes from within the schematic editor, and apply line color and style rules to wires and buses individually or based on net class. Create buses that group together multiple signals with different names for easier hierarchical design.

KiCad 6.0 also features a brand-new schematic and symbol library file format, based on the format used for KiCad board and footprint files. This new format enables long-desired features such as embedding symbols used in a schematic directly in the schematic file, so that cache libraries are no longer needed.

Improved PCB design experience

KiCad’s PCB editor has had a complete look and feel upgrade, featuring many new options to help you navigate complicated designs. Save and restore custom view presets. Hide certain nets from the ratsnest. Control the opacity of zones, pads, vias, and tracks independently. Set colors for specific nets and net classes, and apply those colors to the ratsnest or to all the copper attached to that net. Use the new Selection Filter panel in the lower-right corner of the editor to control what types of objects can be selected.

Create advanced boards with KiCad’s added support for rounded tracks, hatched copper zones, and unconnected annular ring removal. The push-and-shove router and track length tuning features have also been improved for faster, easier, and more user-friendly routing.

Visualize your board in more ways than ever with KiCad’s updated 3D viewer, featuring raytracing lighting controls, highlighting of objects selected in the PCB editor, and easier access to frequently-used controls.

A new custom design rule system allows complex design rules to be defined, including area-specific rules, layer-specific rules, and other constraints required for advanced designs.

And much more…​

With the thousands of changes made between KiCad 5 and KiCad 6, it is difficult to capture all the new and improved features in one place. Below is a partial list of new features in KiCad 6. In addition to these new features, hundreds of bug fixes and performance improvements have been contributed by dozens of volunteers. Thank you to everyone who helped make KiCad 6 our biggest release ever.

Project management and core functionality
  • Integrated automatic project backup system (Jon Evans)
  • Plugin and Content Manager (Andrew Lutsenko)
  • Side-by-side installation with independent settings (Jon Evans)
  • Expanded mouse and touchpad settings (Jon Evans)
  • Dark mode support on Linux and macOS (Jon Evans)
  • Support for displaying measurements in inches (Mikołaj Wielgus)
  • Project-wide text replacement variables (Jeff Young)
  • Standardized recommended user content folder locations (Mark Roszko)
Schematic and symbol editing
  • Intersheet references (Franck Jullien)
  • One-click wire start (Mark Roszko)
  • Align to Grid action (Seth Hillbrand)
  • Edit Text and Graphic Properties dialog (Jeff Young)
  • Mark certain ERC errors as ignored (Jeff Young)
  • Additional ERC checks (Jon Evans)
  • Assign net classes inside schematic (Jeff Young)
  • Line color and style by net class (Jeff Young)
  • More flexible annotation of pasted objects (Roberto Fernandez Bautista)
  • Improved symbol inheritance model (Wayne Stambaugh)
  • Improved page number support (Wayne Stambaugh)
PCB and footprint editing
  • Drag components with traces attached (Tomasz Wlostowski)
  • Push-and-shove router improvements (Tomasz Wlostowski, Jon Evans)
  • Remove unused annular rings from vias and pads (Seth Hillbrand)
  • 3D viewer performance and visual improvements (Mario Luzeiro, Oleg Endo)
  • Drilled holes statistics table (Mikołaj Wielgus)
  • New dimension types (Jon Evans)
  • Convert between graphic lines, polygons, and tracks (Jon Evans)
  • Multi-layer copper zones and rule areas (Jon Evans)
  • Graphical board stackup table (Fabien Corona)
  • Improved snapping behavior (Seth Hillbrand)
  • Improved net inspector tool (Oleg Endo)
  • Object grouping (Joshua Redstone)
  • Geographic Re-annotation (Brian Piccioni)
  • Physical stackup editor (Jean-Pierre Charras)
  • Easy what-you-see-is-what-you-get custom footprint pad creation (Jeff Young)
  • Allow inverting coordinate axes (Reece Pollack)
Simulation and utilities
  • Expanded support for SPICE simulation (Sylwester Kocjan)
  • Improvements to simulation GUI (Mikołaj Wielgus)
  • E-Series resistor calculator (janvi)
  • Improvements to GerbView "Export to PCB" (Peter Montgomery)
Plotting, importing and exporting
  • Altium Designer importer (Thomas Pointhuber)
  • CADSTAR importer (Roberto Fernandez Bautista)
  • EAGLE importer improvements (Jeff Young, Seth Hillbrand, Jan Mrázek, Thomas Pointhuber)
  • Improved Gerber format support (Jean-Pierre Charras)
  • Selectable color themes for printing (Jon Evans)
  • Improved STEP format support (Mark Roszko, Seth Hillbrand)
  • Improved DXF import support (Mark Roszko, Tomasz Wlostowski)
  • HyperLynx exporter (Tomasz Wlostowski)
Deprecation notes

The following features are deprecated as of version 6.0:

  • XSLT BOM generation scripts will no longer be supported in the next major release of KiCad, and KiCad 6.0 no longer ships with example XSLT scripts. If you currently use XSLT scripts, please migrate to Python BOM scripts during the 6.x release cycle.
  • The SWIG Python API will be removed in a future release of KiCad and replaced with a new Python API. Users may continue to use the SWIG API and report bugs against it during the 6.x release cycle, but no new major features will be added to the SWIG API.

Versienummer 6.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website KiCad
Download https://kicad.org/download/
Bestandsgrootte 1.000,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 25-12-2021 16:4220

25-12-2021 • 16:42

20 Linkedin

Bron: KiCad

Update-historie

19-03 KiCad 6.0.4 14
17-02 KiCad 6.0.2 3
19-01 KiCad 6.0.1 5
25-12 KiCad 6.0.0 20
12-11 KiCad 5.1.12 2
05-'21 KiCad 5.1.10 2
12-'20 KiCad 5.1.9 49
Meer historie

Lees meer

KiCad

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (20)

-Moderatie-faq
-120020+113+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1wolkewietje
26 december 2021 02:59
Het is voor mij heel lang geleden dat ik nog met de hand een schema en daarna een PCB met de hand heb leren tekenen en daarna eigenlijk nooit meer een eigen ontwerp gedaan.
Van de ene kant wel leuk om weer eens een simpele flipflop te tekenen als schema met conventionele onderdelen, maar het is wel op een paar punten lastig om alles goed te krijgen voor een simpele print.
Je moet erg veel extra's doen om componenten van een behuizing te voorzien zodat je de print kunt maken.

Alleen nog een normale 5v en GND aansluit punten heb ik nog niet voor elkaar gekregen, als ook de randen van de PCB wilde niet lukken.

Maar al met al wel een leuk programma om eens lekker in te duiken en zekers de moeite waard voor iemand die een eigen print wil maken.
+2Vette73
@wolkewietje27 december 2021 09:17
Zelf heb ik de volgende video zeer gewaardeerd: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7-8nUU6e3E
De punten die jij noemt komen daarin aan bod.

Zelf gebruik ik KiCad al jaren. Ik kom nog uit de tijd van Orcad en Ultiboard en voor mij is het onbegrijpelijk dat je zo'n mooi, goed werkend programma gratis kan installeren en gebruiken.
Als je de 'flow' van het programma door hebt dan is het een verademing om een schema te tekenen, footprints voor de componenten te kiezen en daarnaa de PCB te tekenen (en te exporteren).

Ik ken geen alternatief voor thuisgebruik dat zo makkelijk werkt en waarmee je vervolgens (in China) voor een paar € professioneel uitziende printjes kan ontwerpen.
+1Blamm
@wolkewietje26 december 2021 13:10
https://youtu.be/-tN14xlWWmA
Goeie video om te starten ermee
+1Lord Anubis
@Blamm26 december 2021 21:01
Er zit te veel verschil tussen deze en de nieuwe 6 versie.
+1patmes
25 december 2021 16:48
Kun je hiermee je electrisch schema voor thuis tekenen. Dus gewone schakelaars en stopcontacten.
+1habbekrats
@patmes25 december 2021 17:31
https://qelectrotech.org/ kun je ook een bekijken, gebruik is ook gratis.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0G-U7BeK1tM&t=29s
+1D-Three
@habbekrats25 december 2021 21:28
Hiermee heb ik ook mijn thuisinstallatie uitgetekend om te laten keuren. Het is niet geheel bugloos, heel af en toe had ik een crash. En het vereist wat inlees- en configureerwerk. Maar inderdaad een aanrader, het heeft toch wel wat mogelijkheden (die ik niet allemaal heb gebruikt :P).

Voor Belgen, hier kan je de AREI symbolen downloaden: https://www.shadowhunter.co.uk/nl/downloads.php

[Reactie gewijzigd door D-Three op 25 december 2021 22:31]

+1TNG128MB
@D-Three26 december 2021 09:27
Heb ik in de tijd gewoon in Cad zelf gedaan, en de symbolen zelf nagetekend uit mijn AREI boek. :D
+1LiMy
@patmes25 december 2021 16:55
Daar is het niet bepaald voor geschikt.
Beste kijk je voor jouw toepassing naar het programma DrawIO

https://drawio-app.com/
+1Creesch
@LiMy25 december 2021 23:29
Waarom die betaalde versie terwijl er gewoon een open source variant is die identiek lijkt te zijn? https://www.draw.io
0OxWax
@Creesch26 december 2021 12:06
Die vraagt wel toegang tot mijn cloud
0rob12424
@OxWax26 december 2021 13:11
Om dingen op te slaan ja. Dat kan ook lokaal zover ik kan zien 😉
0OxWax
@rob1242426 december 2021 13:15
Om dingen op te slaan ja. Dat kan ook lokaal zover ik kan zien 😉
Inderdaad, had de 'decide later' niet gezien :X
0Mr.Master
25 december 2021 19:57
Als je Linux Mint gebruiker bent, zal versie 6.0 helaas niet werken: "Linux Mint is not officially supported by the KiCad project. This link is provided as a reference to Linux Mint users but the KiCad project cannot guarantee that users will not encounter distribution-specific issues. Issues encountered while using Linux Mint will need to be recreated in a supported distribution before the KiCad developers can address it. "

De laatste versie te installeren via de software manager van Mint zelf zal versie 5.1.5 zijn.

Edit: Rare moderaties, 2x -1 ongewenst, 5x irrelevant, vreemd dat dit niet wordt gecorrigeerd of gemodereerd. Er staat duidelijk aangegeven dat de PPA in het geval van Mint Debian al helemaal niet wordt ondersteund of gaat werken. Daar verwijs ik enkel naar. Het is gewoon een nette verwijzing en dus ontopic voor wat er eventueel te verwachten is. Derhalve is het een fijn programma om mee te werken, maar kennelijk wordt een normale reactie hier niet op prijs gesteld. Jammer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mr.Master op 26 december 2021 19:39]

+1rbr320
@Mr.Master25 december 2021 20:24
Als je Linux Mint gebruiker bent, zal versie 6.0 helaas niet werken:
Dat is niet wat er staat.
"Linux Mint is not officially supported by the KiCad project. [...]"
Ze leveren geen officiële ondersteuning voor Linux Mint. Waarschijnlijk is dat omdat Linux Mint 2 versies heeft waar nogal wat verschillen tussen zijn, namelijk een Ubuntu gebaseerde versie en een Debian gebaseerde versie. De KiCad PPA voor Ubuntu zal zeer waarschijnlijk ook gewoon werken op Linux Mint met Ubuntu als basis, maar niet op de Debian versie van Linux Mint.
De laatste versie te installeren via de software manager van Mint zelf zal versie 5.1.5 zijn.
Dat zal kloppen maar deze versie wordt dan ook gepackaged door de Linux Mint maintainers, niet door de ontwikkelaars van KiCad. Als de mensen achter Linux Mint KiCad 6 gecompileerd krijgen dan zal deze gewoon in de software manager beschikbaar komen.
+1bzuidgeest
@Mr.Master25 december 2021 21:56
Ik heb het net op mint geïnstalleerd, werkt prima, zelfde instructies als altijd op de kicad site. Pakte meteen keurig mijn donkere thema op. Niet de belangrijkste functie maar een gewaardeerde.
+1bzuidgeest
@Mr.Master27 december 2021 10:37
Rare moderaties, 2x -1 ongewenst, 5x irrelevant,
Nee dat is niet raar. Je doet alsof kicad totaal niet gaat werken op mint en daar klopt gewoon niets van. Op de Ubuntu base versie werkt het gewoon met de ppa. Voor de Debian gebaseerde versie kun je de debs van een andere Debian gebaseerde distro pakken. Die zijn alleen niet specifiek voor Linux mint gemaakt. Maar dat maakt weinig uit. Ik kan op mijn normale Ubuntu gebaseerde Linux mint ook gewoon debs installeren van pakketten waar mijn distro niet word ondersteund. Geeft gewoon eigenlijk nooit problemen.

Het enige dat ze zeggen is dat ze Linux mint Debian niet officieel ondersteunen. Maar je krijgt echt wel hulp in de forums als je beleefd bent.
0Mr.Master
@bzuidgeest28 december 2021 00:29
Je doet alsof kicad totaal niet gaat werken op mint en daar klopt gewoon niets van.
Maar dat is toch echt jouw interpretatie. En sowieso snap je dan niet hoe moderaties werkt, want een -1 is echt in het geval van trollen, flamebait, etc. Dat is echt een vergaande moderatie, ik troll niet, ik doe nergens aan flaimebaits, etc. Hoe zou jij het vinden als nu jouw reactie als -1 word weggemodereerd, omdat je een mening hebt wat een ander niet aanstaat?
0Jogai
@Mr.Master27 december 2021 09:49
Rare moderaties, 2x -1 ongewenst, 5x irrelevant
Ik heb geen reactie hieronder ge+/-nd, maar ik snap het wel. Jouw opmerkingen gaan meer over Mint dan over KiCad. Bovendien zeggen standaard disclaimers niet zoveel over de daadwerkelijke werking, zoals @bzuidgeest laat zien.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True