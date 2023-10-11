Microsoft heeft versie 17.7.5 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.7 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. De changelog voor versie 17.7.5 ziet er als volgt uit:
what's new in this release
Developer Community
- This fixes an issue where the configuration that was selected in previous Visual Studio sessions wasn't being restored.
- The CMake cache no longer generates automatically when "Never run configure step automatically" is selected in the settings.
- Fixed C++ modules bugs and added several modules throughput improvements. When using LTCG (/GL), in certain rare cases, the compiler could fail to realize that a global variable might be modified during program execution and instead incorrectly conclude it's constant, and improperly propagate it's initial value to locations where the global variable is used.
- Updates .NET 7 MAUI to SR8. Fixes an issue where MAUI apps cannot compile with Xcode 15 when Linker was disabled. For full release notes please visit: https://github.com/xamarin/xamarin-macios/releases
- Fixed several issues related to display DPI changes that could result in a crash or hang.
- Fixed an issue where opening a folder would cause an error related to "Process Telemetry" to be displayed if certain Visual Studio Workloads or Individual Components are not installed.
