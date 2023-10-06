Blackmagic Design heeft versie 18.6.1 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en het betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, dat over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processors en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's New in DaVinci Resolve 18.6.1 Systems now default to prefer proxy for single and multi user projects.

Addressed a cloud sync issue with projects updated from 18.5.

Addressed delays when performing ripple edits on long timelines.

Addressed issue where editing or moving clips would stop playback.

Addressed issue showing retimed clips with handles on the color page.

Addressed issue navigating clips with show handles enabled.

Addressed issue with grabbing stills after deleting a gallery album.

Addressed issue importing suffixed multi mono files from media storage.

Addressed waveform jump issue when performing multiframe nudges.

Addressed issue navigating powergrades album in certain sort modes.

Improved in or out point behavior in the transcription window

Dolby Vision 300 nit target display is now available.

Addressed issue with multiple timelines showing as current timeline.

Addressed a crash when using certain fonts on Text3D.

Addressed issue with grid depth occlusion in the USD viewer.

Addressed issue with disappearing key markers in the splines view.

Addressed issue with moving locked point selections in the splines view.

Addressed issue with polyline point scale and twist in the Edit viewer.

General performance and stability improvements.