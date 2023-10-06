Software-update: Calibre 6.28.1

Calibre logo (75 pix) Versie 6.28 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van RSS-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels.

In versie 6.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Qt 6 gemaakt. Dit betekent wel dat het programma alleen werkt op computers uitgerust met een 64bit-processor en er minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 11 wordt vereist. Verder kan er nu gezocht worden in alle boeken in de bibliotheek in plaats van alleen in het huidige boek, en zijn er ook versies voor Arm- en Apple Silicon-processors. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

New features
  • Edit book: Show full path to book being edited in the status bar.
  • Edit book: When adding dictionaries allow directly a LibreOffice adding the dictionary just by choosing the language.
  • Edit book: When saving a copy add some convenience actions to edit the copy immediately either in the current editor window or a new window.
  • E-book viewer: Highlights panel: Allow right clicking to export only selected highlights.
Bug fixes
  • Edit book: Fix a regression in the previous release that caused Text search to sometimes not select matches correctly. Closes tickets: 2034900.
  • Edit book: When copying files do it in order so that the files are pasted in the same order when pasting into another editor instance. Closes tickets: 2037198.
  • Edit book: Fix smart tag insert not working correctly if the selected text starts with the closing angle bracket of a tag.
  • Save to disk: Do not limit the total path length to 240 characters on non-Windows platforms. Closes tickets: 2038238.
  • Fix incorrect cover for AZW3 version of calibre User Manual. Closes tickets: 2037898.
  • Content server: Change formatting of book details to match new de-emphasized titles based formatting in the main calibre program. Closes tickets: 2029723.
  • PDF metadata: Fix a regression that broke updating metadata in PDF files without an /Info dictionary.
  • NOOK driver: For the Glowlight 2023 write the calibre metadata files into the NOOK sub-folder as the firmware does not allow writing files into the root folder.
  • NOOK driver: Fix Glowlight 2023 not being detected on Linux and macOS.
  • E-book viewer: Make CFI calculation more robust especially on pages with very little content. Closes tickets: 2037454.
  • E-book viewer: Workaround bug in Chromium where getBoundingClientRect() fails sometimes leading to incorrect calculation of anchor positions.Closes tickets: 2037543
  • Fix errors caused by .DS_Store files inserted into the .caltrash directory on macOS if the user happens to open .caltrash in Finder. Closes tickets: 2037237.
  • Version 6.28.1 fixes a regression in 6.28.0 that could cause errors when merging some book records in calibre
New news sources
  • Business Standard Print Edition by unkn0wn
Improved news sources
  • National Geographic
  • Bloomberg
  • Endgadget
  • Times of India
  • Horizons

Calibre 6.0

