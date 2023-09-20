Bitwarden is een cross-platform en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals kunnen inloggen met een hardwaresleutel voor extra veiligheid en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. Nieuw in deze release is dat de voorheen betaalde optie, om met een hardwaresleutel als tweede factor in te loggen, nu voor iedereen beschikbaar is. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Bitwarden 2023.9.0 FIDO2 WebAuthn now a free two-step login option: The FIDO2 WebAuthn method for two-step login has been expanded to free accounts. Now every Bitwarden user can improve login security using compatible FIDO2 WebAuthn credentials, such as those device-bound to hardware security keys (see here).

Organization member email verification: Organization members will have their email automatically verified when they accept an invitation to join or if they are a member of an organization using domain verification.

Export update: JSON exports of vault data will now include the password history for applicable items (see here).

CLI password generator options: Generating a password using the CLI has additional option flags for customizing password complexity (see here).

ProtonPass JSON importer: ProtonPass JSON has been added to the list of formats available for direct import into Bitwarden Password Manager (see here).

Desktop app theme update: The desktop app's dark theme has been updated!