Software-update: Bitwarden 2023.9.0

Bitwarden logo (79 pix)Bitwarden is een cross-platform en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals kunnen inloggen met een hardwaresleutel voor extra veiligheid en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. Nieuw in deze release is dat de voorheen betaalde optie, om met een hardwaresleutel als tweede factor in te loggen, nu voor iedereen beschikbaar is. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in Bitwarden 2023.9.0
  • FIDO2 WebAuthn now a free two-step login option: The FIDO2 WebAuthn method for two-step login has been expanded to free accounts. Now every Bitwarden user can improve login security using compatible FIDO2 WebAuthn credentials, such as those device-bound to hardware security keys (see here).
  • Organization member email verification: Organization members will have their email automatically verified when they accept an invitation to join or if they are a member of an organization using domain verification.
  • Export update: JSON exports of vault data will now include the password history for applicable items (see here).
  • CLI password generator options: Generating a password using the CLI has additional option flags for customizing password complexity (see here).
  • ProtonPass JSON importer: ProtonPass JSON has been added to the list of formats available for direct import into Bitwarden Password Manager (see here).
  • Desktop app theme update: The desktop app's dark theme has been updated!

Bitwarden

Versienummer 2023.9.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Bitwarden
Download https://bitwarden.com/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-09-2023 17:30
7 • submitter: Munchie

20-09-2023 • 17:30

7

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Bitwarden

Update-historie

24-07 Bitwarden 2026.7.0 10
26-06 Bitwarden 2026.6.1 0
30-05 Bitwarden 2026.5.0 24
15-05 Bitwarden 2026.4.1 4
02-04 Bitwarden 2026.3.2 55
05-03 Bitwarden 2026.2.1 17
06-02 Bitwarden 2026.1.1 5
12-12 Bitwarden 2025.12.0 9
15-11 Bitwarden 2025.11.0 21
10-'25 Bitwarden 2025.10.0 2
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Verwijderd 20 september 2023 19:14
Deze versie van de extensie voor Edge niet downloaden. Die geeft een hele hoge CPU load in edge en crashed met memory shortage. Ik heb dat al gemeld op het Bitwarden forum en op een forum hier op Tweakers. Het is al bevestigd op het Bitwarden forum door twee anderen die hetzelfde probleem hebben.

https://gathering.tweakers.net/forum/list_messages/2208234
https://community.bitward...-9-0-is-installed/58309/6

Als je toch deze versie automatisch toch krijgt (zoals bij mij het geval was) dan kun je hem verwijderen en zolang de 2023.8.3 versie voor chrome installeren. Die heeft dit probleem niet.

Dit is de tweede keer in korte tijd dat er problemen zijn met deze plugin. Vorige keer (volgens mij versie 2023.6.0) konden we niet inloggen en was het gedrag totaal weird.

Update - 21:51 uur: Er komt later vandaag een versie 2023.9.1, volgens het Bitwarden forum, die dit probleem moet oplossen.

Update - 22:02 uur: Versie 2023.9.1 staat nu in de Microsoft store en lijkt bij een eerste test het probleem niet te hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Verwijderd op 24 juli 2024 08:15]

jcbvm 20 september 2023 17:41
Ik had gehoopt op passkey ondersteuning met deze versie… nog even wachten dus :)
robbinkg @jcbvm20 september 2023 18:49
Passkey storage in Bitwarden Password Manager will be released in October. Sign in with passkey will come shortly after.
https://bitwarden.com/blog/bitwarden-passkey-management/
vrow @robbinkg20 september 2023 23:28
Ja, laten we het hopen. Ze hebben die datum al een paar keer aangepast :-(
En passkeys worden in snel tempo opeens heel belangrijk.
Maar zonder goede optie om ze op te slaan, zijn ze nu nog onpraktisch.
Ik snap dat alles wat je kan synchroniseren natuurlijk inherent onveiliger is dan als dat niet kan, maar het grote nadeel van de Yubikeys (Fido2) is toch dat.
Ik heb bij een aantal diensten dus 2 hardwarekeys geregistreerd.
Maar als er dus eentje stukgaat, moet je een nieuwe (nummer 3 feitelijk) kopen dan en al je diensten weer bij langs om die key te registreren. Vergeet je er eentje en gaat key 2 ook opeens stuk, dan kan je dus nergens meer inloggen :-)

Met passkeys in Bitwarden ben je dat nadeel kwijt. En je hebt wel het grote voordeel van dat het phising-proof is en per definitie geen korte/te raden wachtwoorden meer of hetzelfde wachtwoord voor meerdere sites.
Dus kom maar snel door met die passkeys!
MrMarcie 20 september 2023 17:37
Gebruik ik al een jaar of 6 a 8 sinds LastPass er een zooitje van maakte voor de eerste keer. Nooit meer omgekeken. Fantastisch programma. Werkt op al mijn devices zonder problemen of gedoe. Dikke aanrader.
GPS 21 september 2023 15:31
Gebruiken jullie bitwarden.com of bitwarden.eu?
System @GPS21 september 2023 18:27
Vaultwarden.
Eigen beheer en gratis

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