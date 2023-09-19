Er is een nieuwe ontwikkelversie van WingetUI uitgekomen. Dit programma dient als grafische gebruikersinterface voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows, namelijk WinGet, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden, en WinGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is open source, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Reduced changelog: WingetUI is now digitally signed

Notifications have been fixed

Fixed issues with Chocolatey 2.x

Scoop search improved

Winget search improved

Added native support for arm Winget

Packages will show tags in form of custom icons

Update translations from Tolgee in #1251

Fix typo in #1252

Update icons and screenshots from the excel file in #1266

Support markdown on scoop in #1317

[NPM] manage updates for global installed packages and fix uninstall command in #1318

Allow custom icon data base in #1319

Fix typo in licenses section in #1343

Automatically change theme when system theme changes in #1345

Finish Implement winget sources in #1352

Add an interface to filter packages by source in #1353

Add base structure of new filtering options in #1361

Lots of other changes