Er is een nieuwe ontwikkelversie van WingetUI uitgekomen. Dit programma dient als grafische gebruikersinterface voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows, namelijk WinGet, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden, en WinGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is open source, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Reduced changelog:
- WingetUI is now digitally signed
- Notifications have been fixed
- Fixed issues with Chocolatey 2.x
- Scoop search improved
- Winget search improved
- Added native support for arm Winget
- Packages will show tags in form of custom icons
- Update translations from Tolgee in #1251
- Fix typo in #1252
- Update icons and screenshots from the excel file in #1266
- Support markdown on scoop in #1317
- [NPM] manage updates for global installed packages and fix uninstall command in #1318
- Allow custom icon data base in #1319
- Fix typo in licenses section in #1343
- Automatically change theme when system theme changes in #1345
- Finish Implement winget sources in #1352
- Add an interface to filter packages by source in #1353
- Add base structure of new filtering options in #1361
- Lots of other changes