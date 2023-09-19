Software-update: WingetUI 2.1 bèta 2

WingetUI logo (79 pix)Er is een nieuwe ontwikkelversie van WingetUI uitgekomen. Dit programma dient als grafische gebruikersinterface voor de bekendste softwarebeheerprogramma's voor Windows, namelijk WinGet, Chocolatey en Scoop. Met die packagemanagers kan software vanaf de commandline worden geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd worden, en WinGetUI probeert dat dus eenvoudiger te maken. Het programma is open source, in veel talen te gebruiken waaronder in het Nederlands, heeft een donker thema en geeft notificaties als er nieuwe versies van geïnstalleerde programma's beschikbaar zijn. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Reduced changelog:
  • WingetUI is now digitally signed
  • Notifications have been fixed
  • Fixed issues with Chocolatey 2.x
  • Scoop search improved
  • Winget search improved
  • Added native support for arm Winget
  • Packages will show tags in form of custom icons
  • Update translations from Tolgee in #1251
  • Fix typo in #1252
  • Update icons and screenshots from the excel file in #1266
  • Support markdown on scoop in #1317
  • [NPM] manage updates for global installed packages and fix uninstall command in #1318
  • Allow custom icon data base in #1319
  • Fix typo in licenses section in #1343
  • Automatically change theme when system theme changes in #1345
  • Finish Implement winget sources in #1352
  • Add an interface to filter packages by source in #1353
  • Add base structure of new filtering options in #1361
  • Lots of other changes

WingetUI

Versienummer 2.1 bèta 2
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website WingetUI
Download https://github.com/marticliment/WingetUI/releases/tag/2.1.0-beta2
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-09-2023 12:39 5

19-09-2023 • 12:39

5

Bron: WingetUI

Update-historie

30-07 UniGetUI 2026.2.6 10
15-07 UniGetUI 2026.2.4 13
28-06 UniGetUI 2026.2.2 4
16-06 UniGetUI 2026.2.1 4
03-06 UniGetUI 2026.2.0 0
27-04 UniGetUI 2026.1.7 4
16-04 UniGetUI 2026.1.5 9
07-04 UniGetUI 2026.1.4 7
16-03 UniGetUI 2026.1.1 4
11-03 UniGetUI 2026.1.0 11
Meer historie

Lees meer

UniGetUI

geen prijs bekend

3 van 5 sterren
Systeem- en netwerkutility's

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
5
5
4
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
ViTO_xp 19 september 2023 13:18
Werkt erg prettig, ik merk dat ik nu veel beter bij blijf. Dat komt de veiligheid uiteraard ten goede!
24hourpartypal @ViTO_xp19 september 2023 14:27
Ik heb in een ver verleden wel Chocolatey gebruikt maar merkte dat sommige packages best wel achterliepen. Toen was dit soort software op Windows wel een stuk minder populair, is dit nu beter? (Zeker misschien omdat dit proramma winget, chocolatey en scoop met elkaar combineert)
Arunia @24hourpartypal19 september 2023 18:36
Ik gebruik het op mijn server op basis van W10. Het werkt, echter op sommige momenten zegt hij dat je moet updaten, maar uiteindelijk heb je al een latere versie. Maar goed, dat is af en toe gelukkig.
Amiga3000 19 september 2023 14:30
Toch krijg ik vaak nog een voorstel tot update en dan kan deze niet gedownload worden.
Sommige updates werken niet goed, bij mij teamviewer bijv.

Verder werkt het prima.
SuperSonicFreak @Amiga300019 september 2023 16:32
Ik denk niet dat het zo zeer aan deze app ligt, maar puur aan de app(s) die probeert te updaten. Dit gebeurd namelijk ook via wintget-auto-update (zonder UI) en exclude deze.

Ik heb deze tool niet gebruikt, gezien ik nodige software via Winget installeer via PS, maar autoupdater of een optie, zal mooi zijn. Of gewoon WAU als “main” updater gebruiken, exclude apps die falen bij updaten en die dit handmatig via deze UI-versie

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.