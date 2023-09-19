Serif heeft versie 2.2 van de Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity Suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kan worden beschouwd als de tegenhanger van bijvoorbeeld Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator en InDesign. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt regelmatig met korting aangeboden. Verder betreft het een eenmalige aanschaf, want Serif doet niet aan abonnementen. Uitgebreide informatie over Affinity versie 2 kan hier worden gevonden; dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:
Features and improvements affecting all platforms
In addition to those features on all platforms above, these are the Windows and macOS features and improvements
- OCIO v2 support added in Photo
- OpenColorIOSetup and usage tutorial: https://youtu.be/NMc5Syoz8MU
- Custom text variables in Publisher
- Additional keyboard shortcuts for pixel brush tools
- Alt-click new layer automatically adds selection to that new layer
- Cross-references added in Publisher
- ‘Hide effects’ and ‘greyscale’ view mode options in Publisher and Designer
- Change guide colour
- Long press tool shortcuts
- Custom date formats available in Publisher
- All supported image files now available from File -> Open in Publisher
- ‘Find and Replace’ now includes scope and result count in Publisher
- Go to previously viewed spread in Publisher
- ‘Create symbol’ option added to Layer menu in Designer
- Additional options when creating indexes in Publisher
- Update table format from selection in Publisher
- Improved resistance to data loss when network connectivity is lost.
- Files are locked while they are being edited to avoid simultaneous edits by 2 users.
In addition to those features on all platforms above, these are the iPad features and improvements
- MacOS Sonoma Support
- Object creation data entry
- Move data entry
- ‘Delete Node’ added to right-click menu
- ‘Select All on Current Layer’ option now available
- Grid presets and favourite fonts now sync between apps on device
- Data merge in Publisher now allows fields to set URLs, file locations, emails and anchors