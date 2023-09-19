Software-update: Affinity Suite 2.2

Affinity Photo logo (79 pix)Serif heeft versie 2.2 van de Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity Suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kan worden beschouwd als de tegenhanger van bijvoorbeeld Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator en InDesign. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt regelmatig met korting aangeboden. Verder betreft het een eenmalige aanschaf, want Serif doet niet aan abonnementen. Uitgebreide informatie over Affinity versie 2 kan hier worden gevonden; dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:

Features and improvements affecting all platforms In addition to those features on all platforms above, these are the Windows and macOS features and improvements In addition to those features on all platforms above, these are the iPad features and improvements

Affinity Photo 2

Versienummer 2.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, Windows 10, iPadOS, Windows 11
Website Serif
Download https://affinity.serif.com/en-gb/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-09-2023 11:47 5

19-09-2023 • 11:47

5

Bron: Serif

Update-historie

15-07 Affinity 3.2.3 2
15-06 Affinity 3.2.2 5
17-04 Affinity 3.2.0 11
16-03 Affinity 3.1.0 11
21-01 Affinity 3.0.3 19
04-12 Affinity 3.0.2 25
10-'25 Affinity 3.0.0 28
09-'25 Affinity Suite 2.6.4 7
05-'25 Affinity Suite 2.6.3 15
04-'25 Affinity Suite 2.6.2 15
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Maverick2001 19 september 2023 12:27
Ben een trouwe gebruiker van de Adobe software en heb dit pakket wel gekocht om te testen maar hoe mooi het allemaal ook is, ik kan er niet aan wennen. Wanneer je je er genoeg tijd aan/in besteed dan gaat het uiteraard vanzelf een keer wennen.

Hoop vooral dat ze hun aankoop model kunnen vasthouden in de toekomst! Als tegenhanger van het Adobe pakket is dit eigenlijk de enige concurrent voor de combinatie Illustrator + Indesign + Photoshop.
AibohphobiA BoB @Maverick200119 september 2023 21:47
En Fireworks. Het is (wat mij betreft) het eerste pakket dat zich kan meten met de door Adobe vernietigde functionaliteit van Fireworks.
Het is alleen al daarom dat ik Adobe nooit zal steunen. Het verpest de markt en verkloot goede pakketten door ze op te kopen en te verwaarlozen.
Cergorach @Maverick200119 september 2023 22:02
Ik heb ook beide (Adobe en Affinity). Met de upgrade naar Affinity 2.0 zijn de prijzen serieus gestegen. Van €55 per app, naar €75 per app, maar als je ze all drie koopt ben je 'slechts' €180 kwijt. Een upgrade van alle v1 apps (€72 voor de set van drie betaald) naar alle v2 apps koste me in 2022 €120. Voordeel is wel dat de v2 'suite' je toegang geeft tot alle platformen en alle drie de apps. Dus niet meer apart kopen voor de desktop (Windows of Mac) en voor de iPad...

Nu was er in de jaren voor de v2 release regelmatig alles 50% korting, zo heb ik dus ook mijn v1 gekocht. Sinds de release van v2 zijn alleen de add-ons in dergelijke aanbiedingen geweest.

Serif is dus bezig geweest met flink aandeel winnen door Affinity v1 producten relatief goedkoop aan te bieden door regelmatige sales. Je ziet met v2 die regelmatige aanbiedingen verdampen en ook een 'suite' product die meer voordelen bied. Ik zie daar wel een bepaalde trend in... Hoelang voordat Affinity Suite de standaard wordt en zal Affinity Photo 14 ook naar een subscription model gaan? ;)
DePruus 19 september 2023 15:55
Heb dit pakket al een hele tijd. En het heeft wel een steile leercurve. Eigenlijk kun je met de drie pakketten alles doen. Voor reclamebureaus die een workflow hebben voor Adobe, is dit pakket wat minder geschikt. Terwijl op beeldbewerking, vectoren deze software TOP KWALITEIT LEVERT. En heel belangrijk, er zijn vele tutorials op het net te vinden. En wellicht nog belangrijker. Loop je ergens tegen aan. De support is echt goed. Snel reactie bij bugs. En je kunt een bundel kopen, drie pakketten, zodat je licenties hebt voor Windows, Mac en IOS. Dus lekker door elkaar te gebruiken.
Tourmaline @DePruus19 september 2023 16:23
Als je Photoshop goed kent, kun je ook aardig uit de voeten met Affinity producten hoor. Meeste tools zijn hetzelfde maar werken anders...Soms zelfde shortcuts voor tools e.d.

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