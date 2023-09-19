Software-update: Kdenlive 23.08.1

Kdenlive logo (79 pix)Versie 23.08.1 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd, niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Kdenlive 23.08.1 released

The first maintenance release of the 23.08 series is out:

  • Fix audio channel setting breaking opening of existing project file. Commit.
  • Fix possible crash in audiolevel widget. Commit.
  • Fix default audio channels for project not correctly saved. Commit.
  • Fix guide/marker categories all black on some non english locales. Commit.
  • Ensure Media browser saves zoom level when using mouse wheel to zoom. Commit.
  • Extract audio: export only active streams, merge all if requested. Commit.
  • Fix crash on subclip transcoding. Commit.
  • Fix audio extract for multi stream clips. Commit.
  • When restoring audio or video component in timeline, first try target track, then mirror track. Commit.
  • Fix multi guide export enabled by default. Commit.
  • Fix guides categories all black when opening a project from a different locale. Commit.
  • Fix archiving crash on Windows caused by filesystem case sensitivity. Commit.
  • Project Bin: don’t draw icon frame if icon size is null. Commit.
  • Fix zone rendering not remembered when reopening a project. Commit.
  • Fix detection/fixing when several clips in the project use the same file. Commit.
  • Correctly update guides list when switching timeline tab. Commit.

Kdenlive

Versienummer 23.08.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Kdenlive
Download https://kdenlive.org/en/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-09-2023 07:08 0

19-09-2023 • 07:08

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Bron: Kdenlive

Update-historie

10-07 Kdenlive 26.04.3 1
07-06 Kdenlive 26.04.2 0
10-05 Kdenlive 26.04.1 5
10-03 Kdenlive 25.12.3 0
10-02 Kdenlive 25.12.2 0
16-01 Kdenlive 25.12.1 5
19-12 Kdenlive 25.12.0 4
11-'25 Kdenlive 25.08.3 1
10-'25 Kdenlive 25.08.2 0
09-'25 Kdenlive 25.08.1 0
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