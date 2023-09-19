Versie 23.08.1 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd, niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar er zijn ook downloads voor Windows en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT-videoframework. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Kdenlive 23.08.1 released
The first maintenance release of the 23.08 series is out:
- Fix audio channel setting breaking opening of existing project file. Commit.
- Fix possible crash in audiolevel widget. Commit.
- Fix default audio channels for project not correctly saved. Commit.
- Fix guide/marker categories all black on some non english locales. Commit.
- Ensure Media browser saves zoom level when using mouse wheel to zoom. Commit.
- Extract audio: export only active streams, merge all if requested. Commit.
- Fix crash on subclip transcoding. Commit.
- Fix audio extract for multi stream clips. Commit.
- When restoring audio or video component in timeline, first try target track, then mirror track. Commit.
- Fix multi guide export enabled by default. Commit.
- Fix guides categories all black when opening a project from a different locale. Commit.
- Fix archiving crash on Windows caused by filesystem case sensitivity. Commit.
- Project Bin: don’t draw icon frame if icon size is null. Commit.
- Fix zone rendering not remembered when reopening a project. Commit.
- Fix detection/fixing when several clips in the project use the same file. Commit.
- Correctly update guides list when switching timeline tab. Commit.