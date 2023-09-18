Apple heeft versie 17 van iOS uitgebracht. In iOS 17, dat geschikt is voor de tweede generatie iPhone SE en later, is het onder meer mogelijk om een persoonlijk belscherm aan te maken. De persoon die je belt, krijgt dat te zien. Verder is er een stand-bymodus, waarbij de telefoon bij het opladen als een smart display functioneert. Ook zijn AirDrop, de berichtenapp en de autocorrectie verbeterd. Uitgebreide informatie over iOS 17 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Dit zijn de hoogtepunten:

Nieuw in iOS versie 17: Nieuwe telefoonfuncties en contactposters

Stand-by-modus

Verbeterde stickersfunctie

AirDrop vernieuwd

Vernieuwde Berichten-app en iMessage

Betere autocorrectie

Journal-app

Nieuwe CarPlay-functies