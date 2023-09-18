Firmware-update: Apple iOS 17.0

Apple iOS 17 logo (79 pix) Apple heeft versie 17 van iOS uitgebracht. In iOS 17, dat geschikt is voor de tweede generatie iPhone SE en later, is het onder meer mogelijk om een persoonlijk belscherm aan te maken. De persoon die je belt, krijgt dat te zien. Verder is er een stand-bymodus, waarbij de telefoon bij het opladen als een smart display functioneert. Ook zijn AirDrop, de berichtenapp en de autocorrectie verbeterd. Uitgebreide informatie over iOS 17 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Dit zijn de hoogtepunten:

Nieuw in iOS versie 17:
  • Nieuwe telefoonfuncties en contactposters
  • Stand-by-modus
  • Verbeterde stickersfunctie
  • AirDrop vernieuwd
  • Vernieuwde Berichten-app en iMessage
  • Betere autocorrectie
  • Journal-app
  • Nieuwe CarPlay-functies

Apple iOS 17 op iPhone

Versienummer 17.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Website Apple
Download https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT204204
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-09-2023 21:45
133 • submitter: fwp

18-09-2023 • 21:45

133

Submitter: fwp

Bron: Apple

Update-historie

28-07 Apple iOS 26.6 35
30-06 Apple iOS 26.5.2 17
12-05 Apple iOS 26.5 72
10-04 Apple iOS 26.4.1 14
25-03 Apple iOS 26.4 40
06-03 Apple iOS 26.3.1 21
12-02 Apple iOS 26.3 52
27-01 Apple iOS 26.2.1 46
13-12 Apple iOS 26.2 38
11-'25 Apple iOS 26.1 75
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Reacties (133)

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Roel1966 18 september 2023 23:13
Ik mis eigenlijk dat iPadOS vandaag ook gelanceerd word maar ik eerlijk gezegd nog niet op mijn iPad gekeken heb of de update al gereed staat. Neem wel aan dat Tweakers dat ook hier bij Downloads nog zal vermelden.
01001000 @Roel196619 september 2023 01:35
Optionele update naar 17 staat er nu ook voor de iPad
Roel1966 @0100100019 september 2023 01:49
Ah oke dank je, dan strakjes even installeren.
Eugene_85 @Roel196619 september 2023 09:27
Ik zag op mijn iPad dat ik eerst naar iPadOS 16.7 moest updaten en daarna pas zag ik dat er onderin een feature update stond naar iPadOS 17. Ik meende dat je op de iPhone niet perse de laatste iOS versie van de vorige build moest hebben en je meteen de nieuwe grote update kon installeren.

Hoe dan ook hij staat op mijn iPad en het ziet er weer allemaal net wat beter uit. Ik waardeer het nieuwe lockscreen dat je nu op de iPad ook kan customizen.
ucsdcom @Eugene_8519 september 2023 11:02
Ik zag op mijn iPad dat ik eerst naar iPadOS 16.7 moest updaten en daarna pas zag ik dat er onderin een feature update stond naar iPadOS 17. Ik meende dat je op de iPhone niet perse de laatste iOS versie van de vorige build moest hebben en je meteen de nieuwe grote update kon installeren.

Hoe dan ook hij staat op mijn iPad en het ziet er weer allemaal net wat beter uit. Ik waardeer het nieuwe lockscreen dat je nu op de iPad ook kan customizen.
Je kan via het OS 17 icoontje onderaan de upgrade pagina inderdaad direct upgraden naar iPadOS 17 zonder de tussentijdse kleinere OS 16 versies te downloaden inderdaad.

En de eerste dag(en) moet je vaak even de software upgrade handmatig triggeren. Volgens mij doet Apple het batch gewijs automatisch om hun server capaciteit beter te verdelen waardoor het upgradeproces voor iedereen sneller blijft. En je kan bij de xx.0 versie soms nog wat gekke bugs tegenkomen die pas boven komen als het grote publiek ermee aan de gang gaat. Soms kan je dus beter een paar dagen wachten tot de xx.1 versie er is.

Nog een beveiligingstip: zet je bedieningspaneel uit op je lockscreen! Dus voor je ingelogd bent op je iphone of ipad. Een dief kan als dit aanstaat direct na het stelen van je toestel alles op vliegtuigstand zetten zonder in te loggen op je telefoon. Hierdoor is “zoek mijn iphone” dan al meteen niet meer te gebruiken.

Het zit wat weggestopt in de menu’s terwijl dit best belangrijk is;
  • Open de Instellingen-app.
  • Tik op Face ID/Touch ID en toegangscode.
  • Voer je toegangscode in.
  • Scrol naar beneden en zet onder het kopje Toegang bij vergrendeling de schakelaar bij Bedieningspaneel uit.
Na de software upgrade staat dit gekgenoeg weer aan, terwijl mijn slider daarbij nog steeds op “uit” staat. Bij opnieuw aanzetten en uitzetten van de slider is het bedieningspaneel van de flightmodus etc. gewoon pas weer beschikbaar nadat je op je toestel bent ingelogd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ucsdcom op 23 juli 2024 01:08]

Tr1pke @Eugene_8519 september 2023 10:52
Zeer interessant
sus @Roel196619 september 2023 07:46
Neem wel aan dat Tweakers dat ook hier bij Downloads nog zal vermelden.
Als hij gesubmit wordt wel - daar doet Tweakers weinig mee
Roel1966 @sus19 september 2023 17:49
Meestal is het wel zo dat als er een IOS update is dat die wel gelijk loopt met iPadOS updates. Maar inmiddels al iPadOS 17 erop staan en die gisterenavond als optitionele update gereed stond.
ucsdcom @Roel196619 september 2023 11:26
Ik mis eigenlijk dat iPadOS vandaag ook gelanceerd word maar ik eerlijk gezegd nog niet op mijn iPad gekeken heb of de update al gereed staat. Neem wel aan dat Tweakers dat ook hier bij Downloads nog zal vermelden.
De meesten hier weten wel dat dat in veel gevallen gelijktijdig komt. Al had Apple dit vorig jaar uit elkaar getrokken vanwege de problemen met het aansturen van meer schermen.

Iets wat ook niet vermeld is, is dat de Airpods pro 2 ook van een update voorzien zijn. Deze zijn nu van versie 5E135 naar versie 6A301 gegaan. Vermoedelijk aanpassingen voor de Apple VR bril? We gaan het zien, want de Nederlandse Apple support site heeft vanochtend tenminste nog steeds 5E135 staan. Terwijl mijn Airpods pro 2 de nieuwe versie al laten zien nadat ik ze een kwartiertje in de upgrade stand heb laten staan. (Contact maken met een geupgrade Iphone of Ipad en telefoon en deze telefoon en de Airpods allebei aan een oplader leggen.)

https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT213317

[Reactie gewijzigd door ucsdcom op 23 juli 2024 01:08]

Marco 18 september 2023 22:28
Er zitten helaas weinig zinvolle vernieuwingen in.
mjl @Marco19 september 2023 00:17
Safari heeft een verbeterde interface mbt privacy mode.
Deleon78 @mjl19 september 2023 00:47
Eindelijk geen onzinnige clicks on naar private te gaan, heel blij mee!
mjl @Deleon7819 september 2023 00:53
Het is ff wennen maar ik denk dat het inderdaad een verbetering is.
B0KIT0 @Deleon7819 september 2023 11:30
Ook de onzinnige clicks om ff een fotootje te croppen zijn weg nu. Heel welkom hier :)
OruBLMsFrl @Marco19 september 2023 11:10
Toch echt wel wat handige dingen zo stiekem links en rechts. Veel quality of life.

Comprehensive Updates to Autocorrect and Dictation
Autocorrect receives a comprehensive update with a new transformer language model, a state-of-the-art on-device machine learning language model for word prediction — improving the experience and accuracy for users every time they type. Sentence-level autocorrections can fix more types of grammatical mistakes, and the refreshed design better supports typing by temporarily underlining corrected words and allowing users to revert back with just a tap. Inline predictive text helps quickly finish sentences, while Dictation’s new speech recognition model brings improved accuracy.

For easier and more secure password and passkeys sharing, users can share passwords with a group of trusted contacts. Since sharing is through iCloud Keychain, it is end-to-end encrypted.

Apple Music adds SharePlay support in the car, making it possible for all passengers to easily control the music right from their own devices, even if they don’t have an Apple Music subscription. Crossfade smoothly transitions between songs, and later this year, users will be able to collaborate on playlists in Apple Music, making listening to music with friends easier than ever before.

AirPlay gets even better with iPhone using on-device intelligence to learn a user’s preferences, and later this year, will add support for televisions in hotels, allowing users to easily enjoy their favorite content on the TV when traveling.

AirPods receive powerful new features, including Adaptive Audio, Personalized Volume, and Conversation Awareness, that redefine the personal audio experience. Plus, improvements to Automatic Switching and call controls make AirPods even easier to use.

Maps adds offline maps, so users can download a specific area and access turn-by-turn navigation, see their estimated time of arrival, find places in Maps, and more while offline.

Privacy updates include Communication Safety expanding beyond Messages to help keep kids safe when sending and receiving content via AirDrop, Contact Posters, a FaceTime message, and when using the Photos picker to choose content to send. It also expands to cover video content in addition to still images. A new feature, Sensitive Content Warning, helps adult users avoid seeing unwanted nude images and videos. As with Communication Safety, all image and video processing for Sensitive Content Warning occurs on-device, so Apple does not get access to the content.

Accessibility updates include Assistive Access, a customizable interface that helps users with cognitive disabilities use iPhone with greater ease and independence; Live Speech, which gives nonspeaking users the option to type and have their words spoken in person, or on phone and FaceTime calls; Personal Voice, which gives users at risk of speech loss the option to create a voice that sounds like theirs; and Point and Speak, which helps users who are blind or have low vision read text on physical objects by pointing.
Get!em @OruBLMsFrl19 september 2023 12:00
AirTag: je kunt deze nu delen met vertrouwde personen.

Ideaal voor bijv autosleutels.
jverstraate 18 september 2023 22:11
De beste nieuwe functionaliteit van iOS 17 is dat ik nu per SIM een andere beltoon in kan stellen. Nu hoor ik aan het geluid of ik voor werk of privé gebeld wordt
(jaja, android had dat al)
haagsepracht @jverstraate18 september 2023 22:35
Dat is inderdaad heel fijn. Custom Whatsapp ringtones blijven spijtig genoeg nog steeds uit.
Havelock @haagsepracht18 september 2023 23:30
Technisch is het gewoon mogelijk want bij signal kan je namelijk ook custom ringtone instellen.
Dan lijk me dat het met whatsapp ook gewoon moet kunnen!
Jammer dat nog niet met whatsapp kan helaas….
Thombias @jverstraate19 september 2023 09:04
Is het niet mogelijk om per contact een andere beltoon in te stellen?
vickypollard @Thombias19 september 2023 09:40
Wellicht, maar dat werkt slechts voor een klein clubje collega's. En als je belletjes van (potentiele) klanten kan krijgen wordt het al helemaal lastig om dat in te stellen. Ik snap dat het per SIM een stuk handiger is dan :)
Blizz @vickypollard20 september 2023 05:39
Een stuk minder werk ook!
antonyv 19 september 2023 11:13
Is er eigenlijk een mogelijkheid een tweede sim te plaatsen die vervolgens volgens een schema uit te schakelen is? Dus buiten kantooruren, uit?
Of nog beter, wel de apps beschikbaar hebben als WhatsApp e.d. maar niet de beltonen en SMS?
Of kon dit al?
Henk Poley @antonyv19 september 2023 12:04
Volgens mij is er geen SIM in-/uit-schakelen op de iPhone.

Anders even de ideeënbus invullen: https://www.apple.com/feedback/iphone/
RefriedNoodle @Henk Poley19 september 2023 14:21
Volgens mij is er geen SIM in-/uit-schakelen op de iPhone.
Ik heb even gekeken op 2 iPhones met 1 en 2 simkaarten erin: de optie om sims individueel aan/uit te zetten is wel aanwezig zodra je meerdere sims in je telefoon hebt. Als je maar 1 sim hebt, zie ik die optie niet.

En zoals ik hierboven al zei: deze optie is vanuit Opdrachten als taak in een script op te nemen.
Henk Poley @RefriedNoodle19 september 2023 16:10
Ah, cool. 😎
RefriedNoodle @antonyv19 september 2023 14:18
Is er eigenlijk een mogelijkheid een tweede sim te plaatsen die vervolgens volgens een schema uit te schakelen is? Dus buiten kantooruren, uit?
Jazeker, in ‘Opdrachten’ (of ‘Shortcuts’ in het Engels) kun je eenvoudige (en complexe) scriptjes schrijven en die aan triggers (zoals tijd, locatie, whatever) koppelen. En je kunt als taak ‘Zet het mobiele abonnement xxx aan/uit’ uitvoeren. Heb net even gekeken op mijn iPhone (met dual sim), ik kan kiezen welk abonnement je aan of uit kunt zetten.
Of nog beter, wel de apps beschikbaar hebben als WhatsApp e.d. maar niet de beltonen en SMS?
Of kon dit al?
Ik weet niet zeker of ik je goed begrijp, maar ik zou me eens verdiepein in ‘Focus’ in de instellingen. Daar kun je meerdere profielen aanmaken, en daarin aangeven welke contactpersonen en/of welke applicaties je mogen storen. Vervolgens kun je deze focus-modi automatisch laten triggeren op basis van tijd of locatie of opstarten van een bepaalde app. (Via ‘Opdrachten’ kun je vast nog meer triggers koppelen.)
cracking cloud 19 september 2023 06:53
Andere update: personal voice. Je kan de telefoon laten praten met jouw stem. Werkt vooralsnog alleen met een Engels toetsenbord. Na het inspreken van 150 zinnen en de telefoon een nachtje laten stampen kan je ineens je eigen stem terug horen
pjdijkema @cracking cloud19 september 2023 07:17
Ik denk dat de meeste mensen het verschrikkelijk vinden om hun eigen stem te horen, althans ik wel.
Holk @pjdijkema19 september 2023 10:16
Vooral ook omdat dit heel anders klinkt dan dat je zelf gewoon bent. Ik vind het vooral een 'enge' feature, want het zal allemaal wel helemaal dichtgetimmerd zijn, maar iemand anders zou je telefoon kunnen gebruiken in een gesprek. Ik zie daar wel mogelijke toekomstige fraude mee gebeuren.
desmond @cracking cloud19 september 2023 10:31
Dit is geweldig voor mensen in heel specifieke situatie. Bij een deel van de ALS-patienten worden de spraakspieren aangetast, waardoor ze al heel snel moeilijk verstaanbaar zijn. De kwaliteit van leven neemt daarmee zeer snel af. Voor mensen in deze aandoening biedt dit een uitkomst om een langer op hoger niveau te kunnen communiceren.
MarnickS 18 september 2023 22:47
Wel raar, dan komt er in de komende maanden waarschijnlijk een update om sideloading toe te voegen
MrCrashdummy @MarnickS18 september 2023 23:04
Is volgens mij pas vanaf Maart volgend jaar verplicht, dus ze zullen vast wel zo lang mogelijk willen wachten met dat te implementeren / activeren.
C64Boy @MarnickS19 september 2023 10:20
Ik zit er niet op te wachten eerlijk gezegd. Ben blij dat er maar 1 App Store is en ik me niet helemaal gek hoef te maken over de veiligheid. Dat gaat potentieel onderuit. Zal het daarom vrijwel zeker niet gebruiken. Zo ook het EU stekker geneuzel: ondertussen laad ik enkel draadloos
Stronk @C64Boy19 september 2023 10:46
Het is toch prima als je er voor kiest om niet gebruik te maken van sideloading en je te limiteren tot de app store? Er veranderd dan in principe niks voor jou.

De rest van ons staan echter te popelen om Youtube zonder reclame te bekijken ;)
Henk Poley @Stronk19 september 2023 11:52
"er voor kiest om"? Vertel dat 'even' tegen iedereen die in die trapt in die SMSjes met "Je krijgt een pakketje binnen, installeer deze app om je pakket te volgen." (zoals Flubot).
Stronk @Henk Poley19 september 2023 12:02
Ik snap je punt, maar risico's heb je altijd als je de gebruikersgroep een stukje vrijheid gunt. Ik vind niet dat de mensen die wel gebruik willen maken van sideloading hieronder moeten lijden. Dit is echt een kwestie van awareness creëren.

Volgen mij tonen ze op Android ook een uitgebreide waarschuwing met de desbetreffende risico's wanneer je een APK probeert te downloaden. Zolang de risico's bekend zijn moeten mensen op basis hiervan hun eigen keuzes kunnen maken.

Maargoed, Apple stond sideloading niet toe omdat ze dan centjes zouden mislopen en niet omdat ze de gebruikers wouden beschermen ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Stronk op 23 juli 2024 01:08]

bzzzt
@C64Boy19 september 2023 10:55
Gebruik je Whatsapp? Want dat moet 99% van de Nederlanders kennelijk op de mobiel hebben. Denk dat Facebook heel snel met een eigen appstore komt zonder privacy labels.
MarnickS @bzzzt19 september 2023 12:17
Op Android gebeurt dat toch ook niet?
bzzzt
@MarnickS19 september 2023 12:40
Google stelt veel minder eisen.
Matthijs8 19 september 2023 10:41
Bijzonder dat er bij elke update (hoe klein dan ook) minimaal 50% batterij nodig is of dat ie aan de oplader moet liggen, maar nu begon iOS 17 uit zichzelf te installeren met maar 37% batterij. Lijkt me even opletten dus dat je batterijniveau niet zo laag is dat ie tijdens het installeren uitvalt..
bzzzt
@Matthijs819 september 2023 11:02
Op zich zou dat geen kwaad moeten kunnen. De upgrade wordt geïnstalleerd op een nieuw 'volume' van de interne SSD die pas definitief wordt geactiveerd bij de eerste keer succesvol opstarten. Bij afbreken of uitval tijdens de upgrade wordt herstart met het oude volume en de 'halve' upgrade verwijderd.
Matthijs8 @bzzzt19 september 2023 11:39
Ah goed om te weten.
niqck 18 september 2023 21:57
Enige update die ik wil is terug Siri in het Vlaams. Zal er waarschijnlijk wel niet inzitten. 300 nieuwe functies die ik niet nodig heb en nooit zal gebruiken daarentegen waarschijnlijk wel ;)
Winduss @niqck19 september 2023 08:32
Ik had Siri altijd graag op het Vlaams staan, ook al ben ik een Nederlander, klinkt veel plezanter dan dat Hollands :9
niqck @Winduss19 september 2023 08:47
Het stoort mij vooral dat dit een 'feature' was die aanwezig was in iOS 15 en dacht zelfs de eerste versies van 16 en dan plots, zonder (gekende) reden verdwenen is. In de plaats krijg ik een hoop features die ik niet nodig heb, niet gebruik of mij zelfs een grotere last dan hulp zijn. Je zou hopen op een vooruitgang maar ik merk eerder een stilstand/achteruitgang.
Winduss @niqck19 september 2023 09:18
Ze hadden in iOS 16 best wel wat features weggehaald. Bijvoorbeeld de bewegende achtergronden die apart voor elk iPhone model gemaakt waren, en ook het '3D' effect van de wallpaper als je de telefoon kantelt.
Snapt soms niet waarom zo'n dingen dan moeten wijken
bzzzt
@Winduss19 september 2023 10:54
Als blijkt dat die functionaliteit veel meer onderhoud nodig heeft om in lijn met andere aanpassingen gebracht te kunnen worden en het niet kritisch is voor veel mensen (een missende bewegende achtergrond is geen dealbreaker) kan het handiger zijn het maar weg te halen.
Ik heb liever dat programmeurs werken om echte problemen op te lossen dan bewegende 3d achtergronden te fixen.
LaPasta @niqck19 september 2023 09:42
Volgens mij is Siri ook in het Vlaams te verkrijgen hoor. Instellingen>Siri en zoeken>Taal>Nederlands (België) ;)
niqck @LaPasta19 september 2023 10:10
Nope, Stemmen zijn enkel 'Hollands'
C64Boy @niqck19 september 2023 10:17
We kunnen blij zijn dat Nederlands nog ondersteund wordt…..
BlaDeKke @C64Boy19 september 2023 11:32
Moeilijk, jullie nederlands is iets te nederlands. :+
Hypocry 19 september 2023 07:28
"A new Privacy feature, Sensitive Content Warning, helps adult users avoid seeing unwanted nude images and videos." Dus Apple haalt mijn afbeeldingen eerst even door een Media Categorisatie of op basis van skin tone of mijn foto naakt bevat? Is dat iets wat Apple al deed voor 17?
DigitalExorcist @Hypocry19 september 2023 08:09
Je hebt gemist dat Apple dat al járen doet met de Foto's app, en dat ie op basis daarvan on-phone beeldherkenning toepast? Of is dit selectieve verontwaardiging rond een functie die je geheel vrijwillig aan kán zetten als je dat zou willen?
Luuk2015 18 september 2023 22:33
Jammer dat live voicemail niet beschikbaar is in Nederland, hopelijk volgt dit in de toekomst.
Plofkotje @Luuk201519 september 2023 01:16
Visual Voicemail is beschikbaar bij T-Mobile/Odido in Nederland :)
Tweakert2020 @Plofkotje19 september 2023 05:57
Dat is wat anders
xoniq @Plofkotje19 september 2023 08:56
Niet bij ex Tele2 (migratie naar Odido), krijg bij Voicemail te zien dat ie visual voicemail niet beschikbaar is.
kipppertje @xoniq19 september 2023 13:37
Het is een pakket wat je erbij moet nemen bij Odido.
xoniq @kipppertje19 september 2023 13:43
Ah oke, dat wist ik niet. Naja, ik gebruik voicemail amper, zie liever die échte visual voicemail, maar zulke features is hier niet beschikbaar.

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