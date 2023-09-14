De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.6.1 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. In versie 7.6 zijn onder meer stijlthema's toegevoegd in Writer, is er een nieuwe wizard voor paginanummering en kan er in Calc op kleur worden gesorteerd. Meer informatie is in de releasenotes te vinden. Versie 7.6.1 is verder een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 122 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

Changes in version 7.6.1 RC1: cid#1539504 division or modulo by zero

fdo#50114 Bad inserted simple SVG

tdf#54908 printing when a selection is active should take in account it and activate the "print selection" radio button

tdf#80467 UI: "Element anchor" appears RTL aligned, with bad bidi braces in Hebrew UI version and possibly other RTL languages.

tdf#83618 SIDEBAR: Paragraph dialog and SideBar Paragraph Content Panel -- using different source for their Line spacing values

tdf#86630 MENU: Easily insert page number into header/footer with extended menu Insert

tdf#86938 Inserted SVG image gets mangled: vertical position of text

tdf#93583 EDITING formatted text on embedded SVG file displayed incorrectly

tdf#95400 FILEOPEN: SVG: textLength and lengthAdjust attributes are not imported

tdf#104918 LibreOffice SQL parser chokes on Firebird's DATEDIFF syntax, making use impossible in normal (non-direct SQL) queries

tdf#107612 NNBSP rendered incorrectly in Mongolian when font fallback is used

tdf#112594 Mongolian letters failed to join with NNBSP when it is preceded by different script group

tdf#117920 SVG is shifted after inserting in document

tdf#120262 Fileopen DOC: floating tables piled on top of each other - probably due to in-line tables not wrapping around flies

tdf#127334 Regression: Incompatible changes in date/time arithmetic introduced between Version: 6.0.4.2 (x64) and version 6.2.6.2 (ubuntu)

tdf#129356 VIEWING: SVG image are incorrectly rendered (CSS combinators)

tdf#137523 Part of the footer of the first page is not shown at doc opening even is visible at save

tdf#139164 Always default to 'whole document' in Print and PDF export dialogs

tdf#142694 Writer stops responding with busy CPU after opening this document

tdf#144072 LibreofficeBase crashed when 2 fields selected in report builder from different sections and width is adjusted 2nd time

tdf#144073 UI. Corner of screen appears white when presenting, using the Lights template (Windows-only)

tdf#145743 Embedded file crash master document

tdf#146258 Labels synchronisation does not sync all formatting (spacing above paragraph)

tdf#147645 Linear and axial gradients lost in presentation mode if enable Skia with enabled Hardware Acceleration

tdf#147666 Viewport does not jump to location when large image is inserted and window not maximised

tdf#147938 Crash in: msvcp140.dll

tdf#147955 FILEOPEN XLSX with formulas (=number) displays as zero

tdf#148729 Setting Comments to "In Margin" causes links not to be annotated in PDF exports

tdf#149555 Section header ignored (multiple headers + table of contents)

tdf#150137 Crash when parsing an XML with undeclared namespace

tdf#150606 Undo of table in columns adds multiple additional pages + broken layout

tdf#151103 SVG: text-anchor and tspan don't play well

tdf#151134 FILESAVE PPTX: indentation of second (and other) textbox(es) shifts to the left

tdf#151866 Crash swlo!SwFrame::GetPrevSctLeaf+0x52d: on Ctrl + X

+ tdf#152048 Wrong rendering of underline for justified Arabic/Persian text with kashida

tdf#152307 Content of row in a table is cut after Tools → Update → Update all

tdf#153008 FILEOPEN PPTX: images (clipped against a shape) appear horizontally compressed

tdf#153012 FILEOPEN PPTX: ring segment renders black (or transparent?) instead of grey

tdf#153102 docx: instead of line showing triangle at left bottom

tdf#153115 Deleted tracked information re-inserted after undo of text to table & Assertion failed: (!pLayout->HasMergedParas() || pNd->GetRedlineMergeFlag() != SwNode::Merge::Hidden), function InsertCnt_, file frmtool.cxx, line 1977.

tdf#153319 Crash in: SwFrame::GetPhyPageNum() const or SwFrame::ImplFindPageFrame() shortly after opening ODT

tdf#154038 UI: Wrong line spacing value in sidebar properties editor

tdf#154265 Cannot return to (first) slide when in presentation mode

tdf#154939 PDF/UA Image with hyperlink results in ""Link" annotation is not nested inside a "Link" structure element" in PAC

tdf#154955 PDF/UA Grouped shapes accessible description is missing

tdf#154990 PDF/UA Content controls generate ""Widget" annotation not nested inside a "Form" structure element" error message in PAC tool

tdf#155510 The cell loses background-color on page break; a strange vertical whitespace gap

tdf#155526 Moving average trend line equation on chart does not show period and R^2

tdf#155716 Context menu of the input line doesn't work on input line contents, unless left clicked first (gtk3)

tdf#155736 Fileopen DOCX:Page numbers (from field of course, but inside a nested block SDT) are missing in the footer for a particular file

tdf#155796 Deselecting merged cells using Shift + ⬆ doesn't work in some cases

+ doesn't work in some cases tdf#156100 some combo command not appear in gtk3 in rtl mod

tdf#156174 Bug in VLOOKUP formula if delete a sheet

tdf#156209 Font size increases when copying from cell in edit mode and pasting into another in non-edit mode

tdf#156260 multipage floating table collapses when entering text outside of the table

tdf#156270 EDITING: blocking behaviour on resizing (croping) copy-pasted long spreadsheet on Writer

tdf#156283 SVG: wrong display when list of dx is longer than list of x

tdf#156321 FORMATTING: Styles lost on nested elements in content

tdf#156349 LibreOffice hangs when floating table gets caption below

tdf#156350 docx floating table has suspicious additional frame after converting to odt

tdf#156351 border error when docx floating table breaks to two pages because of caption above

tdf#156372 The height of the header is larger when compared to MSO

tdf#156411 Width and Height fields of the Compress dialog don't keep aspect ratio, reset to default value (GTK3)

tdf#156419 Section within Linked Frames Will Not Continue Beyond Page

tdf#156467 Should COLUMN() and ROW() in array mode in the case of a single element matrix be changed to return a scalar value?

tdf#156473 NVDA doesn't announce cells in UNO grid control

tdf#156474 Bad accept of tracked column insertion

tdf#156475 If there are empty cells in the column, then the change tracking deletion does not work.

tdf#156482 After enabling "Ignore double spaces" autocorrect option, it can't be disabled again

tdf#156487 If the show changes mode is turned off and the column is deleted, it will not be hidden.

tdf#156492 Alt + Enter in last (rightmost merged) cell in a table doesn't add paragraph below the table

+ in last (rightmost merged) cell in a table doesn't add paragraph below the table tdf#156528 Very wide page affects following pages' objects size

tdf#156534 Firebirds DATEADD function can't be executed in Design View, only can be executed in SQL direcct

tdf#156544 empty columns are deleted without change tracking

tdf#156545 a11y checker warns about some character style formattings

tdf#156546 Writer freezes/hangs at redo inserting a table

tdf#156548 Some hyperlinks don't work after DOCX export

tdf#156550 Accessibility sidebar complains about TOC hyperlinks

tdf#156551 Texttables - Writer not responding anymore

tdf#156553 Accessibility sidebar not updated after image deletion

tdf#156554 Undo deleting an image does not update a11y sidebar

tdf#156557 Cannot use Shift + Tab to tab backwards through side bar

+ to tab backwards through side bar tdf#156561 NVDA doesn't announce popup content when it's made visible after the parent widget

tdf#156568 A11Y sidebar: not clickable warning about "Hyperlink text is the same as the link address"

tdf#156570 UI Accessibility warning not clickable

tdf#156577 SVG: incorrect text position when tspan inside text

tdf#156579 Regression - SVG files are not displayed and exported

tdf#156589 CRASH: inserting page break

tdf#156594 A11Y sidebar: not fixable warning about "Avoid background images."

tdf#156595 LO crash when deleting a table row in a row with a hidden deleted table column at the beginning.

tdf#156602 HTML export of a table nested in another table may make outer table content out-of-table, when both tables are very first elements in the document

tdf#156614 A11Y sidebar: not clickable warning about fake forms

tdf#156615 A11Y sidebar: not clickable warning about empty table cells

tdf#156616 SVG: incorrect text alignment

tdf#156620 A11Y sidebar: not clickable warning about tables containing headings

tdf#156622 A11Y sidebar: not clickable warning about blinking text

tdf#156647 ReqIF: cell padding is exported, but not imported

tdf#156670 No context menu option to set alternative text or decorative status of Shapes in Writer

tdf#156681 The underline line in Writer doesn't match the length of the sentence, even in simple cases

tdf#156682 Floating table "loops" back to top of the cell, hangs when continuing inserting paragraphs

tdf#156683 Crash in: comphelper::AccessibleEventNotifier::revokeClientNotifyDisposing(unsigned int, com::sun::star::uno::Reference<com::sun::star::uno::XInterface> const&)

tdf#156721 Crash if cursor in Basic IDE is in a macro from a document and that document is closed

tdf#156722 Document layout changed in PDF export: content in frames slips upwards

tdf#156724 Document layout changed in PDF export: content overlaps footnote

tdf#156725 Table inside frame layout changed: content shifted to the left and 2 rows

tdf#156727 Document layout changed in PDF export: new soft page break

tdf#156728 Document layout changed: shape is vertically centered instead of aligned to bottom

tdf#156741 A11Y sidebar: drawing shape is not highlighted by clicking "Avoid floating text" warning

tdf#156745 CLI PDF export: document is 2 pages instead of 7

tdf#156777 SVG: incorrect style in textPath

tdf#156782 Track changes: Right table border disappears when deleting right table column with track changes record ON and show OFF

tdf#156783 LO crash selecting table with the whole document and changing table border

tdf#156834 SVG: dominant-baseline attribute not supported

tdf#156836 ScriptForge Form service crashes on MoveFirst / MoveNext

tdf#156837 SVG: baseline-shift not used if css style is used Changes in version 7.6.1 RC2: tdf#144906 CRASH when editing date field - floating Navigator open

tdf#149069 Warning when using libreoffice.jar from Maven, NativeLibraryLoader expects UnoClassLoader

tdf#154138 "Change line color" animation effect for rectangle, bottom line

tdf#156683 Crash in: comphelper::AccessibleEventNotifier::revokeClientNotifyDisposing(unsigned int, com::sun::star::uno::Reference<com::sun::star::uno::XInterface> const&)

tdf#156784 LO freezes if delete the first column on the table and the TC are hidden, pressing Ctrl + A

+ tdf#156967 CALC: Basic: CSV import macro crashes Calc 7.6.0.3 (worked fine in 7.5)

tdf#156985 SUM() with mixed formula and value cells may give slightly inaccurate result