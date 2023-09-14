De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.6.1 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. In versie 7.6 zijn onder meer stijlthema's toegevoegd in Writer, is er een nieuwe wizard voor paginanummering en kan er in Calc op kleur worden gesorteerd. Meer informatie is in de releasenotes te vinden. Versie 7.6.1 is verder een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 122 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:
Changes in version 7.6.1 RC1:
Changes in version 7.6.1 RC2:
- cid#1539504 division or modulo by zero
- fdo#50114 Bad inserted simple SVG
- tdf#54908 printing when a selection is active should take in account it and activate the "print selection" radio button
- tdf#80467 UI: "Element anchor" appears RTL aligned, with bad bidi braces in Hebrew UI version and possibly other RTL languages.
- tdf#83618 SIDEBAR: Paragraph dialog and SideBar Paragraph Content Panel -- using different source for their Line spacing values
- tdf#86630 MENU: Easily insert page number into header/footer with extended menu Insert
- tdf#86938 Inserted SVG image gets mangled: vertical position of text
- tdf#93583 EDITING formatted text on embedded SVG file displayed incorrectly
- tdf#95400 FILEOPEN: SVG: textLength and lengthAdjust attributes are not imported
- tdf#104918 LibreOffice SQL parser chokes on Firebird's DATEDIFF syntax, making use impossible in normal (non-direct SQL) queries
- tdf#107612 NNBSP rendered incorrectly in Mongolian when font fallback is used
- tdf#112594 Mongolian letters failed to join with NNBSP when it is preceded by different script group
- tdf#117920 SVG is shifted after inserting in document
- tdf#120262 Fileopen DOC: floating tables piled on top of each other - probably due to in-line tables not wrapping around flies
- tdf#127334 Regression: Incompatible changes in date/time arithmetic introduced between Version: 6.0.4.2 (x64) and version 6.2.6.2 (ubuntu)
- tdf#129356 VIEWING: SVG image are incorrectly rendered (CSS combinators)
- tdf#137523 Part of the footer of the first page is not shown at doc opening even is visible at save
- tdf#139164 Always default to 'whole document' in Print and PDF export dialogs
- tdf#142694 Writer stops responding with busy CPU after opening this document
- tdf#144072 LibreofficeBase crashed when 2 fields selected in report builder from different sections and width is adjusted 2nd time
- tdf#144073 UI. Corner of screen appears white when presenting, using the Lights template (Windows-only)
- tdf#145743 Embedded file crash master document
- tdf#146258 Labels synchronisation does not sync all formatting (spacing above paragraph)
- tdf#147645 Linear and axial gradients lost in presentation mode if enable Skia with enabled Hardware Acceleration
- tdf#147666 Viewport does not jump to location when large image is inserted and window not maximised
- tdf#147938 Crash in: msvcp140.dll
- tdf#147955 FILEOPEN XLSX with formulas (=number) displays as zero
- tdf#148729 Setting Comments to "In Margin" causes links not to be annotated in PDF exports
- tdf#149555 Section header ignored (multiple headers + table of contents)
- tdf#150137 Crash when parsing an XML with undeclared namespace
- tdf#150606 Undo of table in columns adds multiple additional pages + broken layout
- tdf#151103 SVG: text-anchor and tspan don't play well
- tdf#151134 FILESAVE PPTX: indentation of second (and other) textbox(es) shifts to the left
- tdf#151866 Crash swlo!SwFrame::GetPrevSctLeaf+0x52d: on
Ctrl+
X
- tdf#152048 Wrong rendering of underline for justified Arabic/Persian text with kashida
- tdf#152307 Content of row in a table is cut after Tools → Update → Update all
- tdf#153008 FILEOPEN PPTX: images (clipped against a shape) appear horizontally compressed
- tdf#153012 FILEOPEN PPTX: ring segment renders black (or transparent?) instead of grey
- tdf#153102 docx: instead of line showing triangle at left bottom
- tdf#153115 Deleted tracked information re-inserted after undo of text to table & Assertion failed: (!pLayout->HasMergedParas() || pNd->GetRedlineMergeFlag() != SwNode::Merge::Hidden), function InsertCnt_, file frmtool.cxx, line 1977.
- tdf#153319 Crash in: SwFrame::GetPhyPageNum() const or SwFrame::ImplFindPageFrame() shortly after opening ODT
- tdf#154038 UI: Wrong line spacing value in sidebar properties editor
- tdf#154265 Cannot return to (first) slide when in presentation mode
- tdf#154939 PDF/UA Image with hyperlink results in ""Link" annotation is not nested inside a "Link" structure element" in PAC
- tdf#154955 PDF/UA Grouped shapes accessible description is missing
- tdf#154990 PDF/UA Content controls generate ""Widget" annotation not nested inside a "Form" structure element" error message in PAC tool
- tdf#155510 The cell loses background-color on page break; a strange vertical whitespace gap
- tdf#155526 Moving average trend line equation on chart does not show period and R^2
- tdf#155716 Context menu of the input line doesn't work on input line contents, unless left clicked first (gtk3)
- tdf#155736 Fileopen DOCX:Page numbers (from field of course, but inside a nested block SDT) are missing in the footer for a particular file
- tdf#155796 Deselecting merged cells using
Shift+
⬆doesn't work in some cases
- tdf#156100 some combo command not appear in gtk3 in rtl mod
- tdf#156174 Bug in VLOOKUP formula if delete a sheet
- tdf#156209 Font size increases when copying from cell in edit mode and pasting into another in non-edit mode
- tdf#156260 multipage floating table collapses when entering text outside of the table
- tdf#156270 EDITING: blocking behaviour on resizing (croping) copy-pasted long spreadsheet on Writer
- tdf#156283 SVG: wrong display when list of dx is longer than list of x
- tdf#156321 FORMATTING: Styles lost on nested elements in content
- tdf#156349 LibreOffice hangs when floating table gets caption below
- tdf#156350 docx floating table has suspicious additional frame after converting to odt
- tdf#156351 border error when docx floating table breaks to two pages because of caption above
- tdf#156372 The height of the header is larger when compared to MSO
- tdf#156411 Width and Height fields of the Compress dialog don't keep aspect ratio, reset to default value (GTK3)
- tdf#156419 Section within Linked Frames Will Not Continue Beyond Page
- tdf#156467 Should COLUMN() and ROW() in array mode in the case of a single element matrix be changed to return a scalar value?
- tdf#156473 NVDA doesn't announce cells in UNO grid control
- tdf#156474 Bad accept of tracked column insertion
- tdf#156475 If there are empty cells in the column, then the change tracking deletion does not work.
- tdf#156482 After enabling "Ignore double spaces" autocorrect option, it can't be disabled again
- tdf#156487 If the show changes mode is turned off and the column is deleted, it will not be hidden.
- tdf#156492
Alt+
Enterin last (rightmost merged) cell in a table doesn't add paragraph below the table
- tdf#156528 Very wide page affects following pages' objects size
- tdf#156534 Firebirds DATEADD function can't be executed in Design View, only can be executed in SQL direcct
- tdf#156544 empty columns are deleted without change tracking
- tdf#156545 a11y checker warns about some character style formattings
- tdf#156546 Writer freezes/hangs at redo inserting a table
- tdf#156548 Some hyperlinks don't work after DOCX export
- tdf#156550 Accessibility sidebar complains about TOC hyperlinks
- tdf#156551 Texttables - Writer not responding anymore
- tdf#156553 Accessibility sidebar not updated after image deletion
- tdf#156554 Undo deleting an image does not update a11y sidebar
- tdf#156557 Cannot use
Shift+
Tabto tab backwards through side bar
- tdf#156561 NVDA doesn't announce popup content when it's made visible after the parent widget
- tdf#156568 A11Y sidebar: not clickable warning about "Hyperlink text is the same as the link address"
- tdf#156570 UI Accessibility warning not clickable
- tdf#156577 SVG: incorrect text position when tspan inside text
- tdf#156579 Regression - SVG files are not displayed and exported
- tdf#156589 CRASH: inserting page break
- tdf#156594 A11Y sidebar: not fixable warning about "Avoid background images."
- tdf#156595 LO crash when deleting a table row in a row with a hidden deleted table column at the beginning.
- tdf#156602 HTML export of a table nested in another table may make outer table content out-of-table, when both tables are very first elements in the document
- tdf#156614 A11Y sidebar: not clickable warning about fake forms
- tdf#156615 A11Y sidebar: not clickable warning about empty table cells
- tdf#156616 SVG: incorrect text alignment
- tdf#156620 A11Y sidebar: not clickable warning about tables containing headings
- tdf#156622 A11Y sidebar: not clickable warning about blinking text
- tdf#156647 ReqIF: cell padding is exported, but not imported
- tdf#156670 No context menu option to set alternative text or decorative status of Shapes in Writer
- tdf#156681 The underline line in Writer doesn't match the length of the sentence, even in simple cases
- tdf#156682 Floating table "loops" back to top of the cell, hangs when continuing inserting paragraphs
- tdf#156683 Crash in: comphelper::AccessibleEventNotifier::revokeClientNotifyDisposing(unsigned int, com::sun::star::uno::Reference<com::sun::star::uno::XInterface> const&)
- tdf#156721 Crash if cursor in Basic IDE is in a macro from a document and that document is closed
- tdf#156722 Document layout changed in PDF export: content in frames slips upwards
- tdf#156724 Document layout changed in PDF export: content overlaps footnote
- tdf#156725 Table inside frame layout changed: content shifted to the left and 2 rows
- tdf#156727 Document layout changed in PDF export: new soft page break
- tdf#156728 Document layout changed: shape is vertically centered instead of aligned to bottom
- tdf#156741 A11Y sidebar: drawing shape is not highlighted by clicking "Avoid floating text" warning
- tdf#156745 CLI PDF export: document is 2 pages instead of 7
- tdf#156777 SVG: incorrect style in textPath
- tdf#156782 Track changes: Right table border disappears when deleting right table column with track changes record ON and show OFF
- tdf#156783 LO crash selecting table with the whole document and changing table border
- tdf#156834 SVG: dominant-baseline attribute not supported
- tdf#156836 ScriptForge Form service crashes on MoveFirst / MoveNext
- tdf#156837 SVG: baseline-shift not used if css style is used
- tdf#144906 CRASH when editing date field - floating Navigator open
- tdf#149069 Warning when using libreoffice.jar from Maven, NativeLibraryLoader expects UnoClassLoader
- tdf#154138 "Change line color" animation effect for rectangle, bottom line
- tdf#156683 Crash in: comphelper::AccessibleEventNotifier::revokeClientNotifyDisposing(unsigned int, com::sun::star::uno::Reference<com::sun::star::uno::XInterface> const&)
- tdf#156784 LO freezes if delete the first column on the table and the TC are hidden, pressing
Ctrl+
A
- tdf#156967 CALC: Basic: CSV import macro crashes Calc 7.6.0.3 (worked fine in 7.5)
- tdf#156985 SUM() with mixed formula and value cells may give slightly inaccurate result