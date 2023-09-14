Software-update: LibreOffice 7.6.1

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.6.1 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. In versie 7.6 zijn onder meer stijlthema's toegevoegd in Writer, is er een nieuwe wizard voor paginanummering en kan er in Calc op kleur worden gesorteerd. Meer informatie is in de releasenotes te vinden. Versie 7.6.1 is verder een bugfixuitgave en kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 122 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

Changes in version 7.6.1 RC1:
  • cid#1539504 division or modulo by zero
  • fdo#50114 Bad inserted simple SVG
  • tdf#54908 printing when a selection is active should take in account it and activate the "print selection" radio button
  • tdf#80467 UI: "Element anchor" appears RTL aligned, with bad bidi braces in Hebrew UI version and possibly other RTL languages.
  • tdf#83618 SIDEBAR: Paragraph dialog and SideBar Paragraph Content Panel -- using different source for their Line spacing values
  • tdf#86630 MENU: Easily insert page number into header/footer with extended menu Insert
  • tdf#86938 Inserted SVG image gets mangled: vertical position of text
  • tdf#93583 EDITING formatted text on embedded SVG file displayed incorrectly
  • tdf#95400 FILEOPEN: SVG: textLength and lengthAdjust attributes are not imported
  • tdf#104918 LibreOffice SQL parser chokes on Firebird's DATEDIFF syntax, making use impossible in normal (non-direct SQL) queries
  • tdf#107612 NNBSP rendered incorrectly in Mongolian when font fallback is used
  • tdf#112594 Mongolian letters failed to join with NNBSP when it is preceded by different script group
  • tdf#117920 SVG is shifted after inserting in document
  • tdf#120262 Fileopen DOC: floating tables piled on top of each other - probably due to in-line tables not wrapping around flies
  • tdf#127334 Regression: Incompatible changes in date/time arithmetic introduced between Version: 6.0.4.2 (x64) and version 6.2.6.2 (ubuntu)
  • tdf#129356 VIEWING: SVG image are incorrectly rendered (CSS combinators)
  • tdf#137523 Part of the footer of the first page is not shown at doc opening even is visible at save
  • tdf#139164 Always default to 'whole document' in Print and PDF export dialogs
  • tdf#142694 Writer stops responding with busy CPU after opening this document
  • tdf#144072 LibreofficeBase crashed when 2 fields selected in report builder from different sections and width is adjusted 2nd time
  • tdf#144073 UI. Corner of screen appears white when presenting, using the Lights template (Windows-only)
  • tdf#145743 Embedded file crash master document
  • tdf#146258 Labels synchronisation does not sync all formatting (spacing above paragraph)
  • tdf#147645 Linear and axial gradients lost in presentation mode if enable Skia with enabled Hardware Acceleration
  • tdf#147666 Viewport does not jump to location when large image is inserted and window not maximised
  • tdf#147938 Crash in: msvcp140.dll
  • tdf#147955 FILEOPEN XLSX with formulas (=number) displays as zero
  • tdf#148729 Setting Comments to "In Margin" causes links not to be annotated in PDF exports
  • tdf#149555 Section header ignored (multiple headers + table of contents)
  • tdf#150137 Crash when parsing an XML with undeclared namespace
  • tdf#150606 Undo of table in columns adds multiple additional pages + broken layout
  • tdf#151103 SVG: text-anchor and tspan don't play well
  • tdf#151134 FILESAVE PPTX: indentation of second (and other) textbox(es) shifts to the left
  • tdf#151866 Crash swlo!SwFrame::GetPrevSctLeaf+0x52d: on Ctrl+X
  • tdf#152048 Wrong rendering of underline for justified Arabic/Persian text with kashida
  • tdf#152307 Content of row in a table is cut after Tools → Update → Update all
  • tdf#153008 FILEOPEN PPTX: images (clipped against a shape) appear horizontally compressed
  • tdf#153012 FILEOPEN PPTX: ring segment renders black (or transparent?) instead of grey
  • tdf#153102 docx: instead of line showing triangle at left bottom
  • tdf#153115 Deleted tracked information re-inserted after undo of text to table & Assertion failed: (!pLayout->HasMergedParas() || pNd->GetRedlineMergeFlag() != SwNode::Merge::Hidden), function InsertCnt_, file frmtool.cxx, line 1977.
  • tdf#153319 Crash in: SwFrame::GetPhyPageNum() const or SwFrame::ImplFindPageFrame() shortly after opening ODT
  • tdf#154038 UI: Wrong line spacing value in sidebar properties editor
  • tdf#154265 Cannot return to (first) slide when in presentation mode
  • tdf#154939 PDF/UA Image with hyperlink results in ""Link" annotation is not nested inside a "Link" structure element" in PAC
  • tdf#154955 PDF/UA Grouped shapes accessible description is missing
  • tdf#154990 PDF/UA Content controls generate ""Widget" annotation not nested inside a "Form" structure element" error message in PAC tool
  • tdf#155510 The cell loses background-color on page break; a strange vertical whitespace gap
  • tdf#155526 Moving average trend line equation on chart does not show period and R^2
  • tdf#155716 Context menu of the input line doesn't work on input line contents, unless left clicked first (gtk3)
  • tdf#155736 Fileopen DOCX:Page numbers (from field of course, but inside a nested block SDT) are missing in the footer for a particular file
  • tdf#155796 Deselecting merged cells using Shift+ doesn't work in some cases
  • tdf#156100 some combo command not appear in gtk3 in rtl mod
  • tdf#156174 Bug in VLOOKUP formula if delete a sheet
  • tdf#156209 Font size increases when copying from cell in edit mode and pasting into another in non-edit mode
  • tdf#156260 multipage floating table collapses when entering text outside of the table
  • tdf#156270 EDITING: blocking behaviour on resizing (croping) copy-pasted long spreadsheet on Writer
  • tdf#156283 SVG: wrong display when list of dx is longer than list of x
  • tdf#156321 FORMATTING: Styles lost on nested elements in content
  • tdf#156349 LibreOffice hangs when floating table gets caption below
  • tdf#156350 docx floating table has suspicious additional frame after converting to odt
  • tdf#156351 border error when docx floating table breaks to two pages because of caption above
  • tdf#156372 The height of the header is larger when compared to MSO
  • tdf#156411 Width and Height fields of the Compress dialog don't keep aspect ratio, reset to default value (GTK3)
  • tdf#156419 Section within Linked Frames Will Not Continue Beyond Page
  • tdf#156467 Should COLUMN() and ROW() in array mode in the case of a single element matrix be changed to return a scalar value?
  • tdf#156473 NVDA doesn't announce cells in UNO grid control
  • tdf#156474 Bad accept of tracked column insertion
  • tdf#156475 If there are empty cells in the column, then the change tracking deletion does not work.
  • tdf#156482 After enabling "Ignore double spaces" autocorrect option, it can't be disabled again
  • tdf#156487 If the show changes mode is turned off and the column is deleted, it will not be hidden.
  • tdf#156492 Alt+Enter in last (rightmost merged) cell in a table doesn't add paragraph below the table
  • tdf#156528 Very wide page affects following pages' objects size
  • tdf#156534 Firebirds DATEADD function can't be executed in Design View, only can be executed in SQL direcct
  • tdf#156544 empty columns are deleted without change tracking
  • tdf#156545 a11y checker warns about some character style formattings
  • tdf#156546 Writer freezes/hangs at redo inserting a table
  • tdf#156548 Some hyperlinks don't work after DOCX export
  • tdf#156550 Accessibility sidebar complains about TOC hyperlinks
  • tdf#156551 Texttables - Writer not responding anymore
  • tdf#156553 Accessibility sidebar not updated after image deletion
  • tdf#156554 Undo deleting an image does not update a11y sidebar
  • tdf#156557 Cannot use Shift+Tab to tab backwards through side bar
  • tdf#156561 NVDA doesn't announce popup content when it's made visible after the parent widget
  • tdf#156568 A11Y sidebar: not clickable warning about "Hyperlink text is the same as the link address"
  • tdf#156570 UI Accessibility warning not clickable
  • tdf#156577 SVG: incorrect text position when tspan inside text
  • tdf#156579 Regression - SVG files are not displayed and exported
  • tdf#156589 CRASH: inserting page break
  • tdf#156594 A11Y sidebar: not fixable warning about "Avoid background images."
  • tdf#156595 LO crash when deleting a table row in a row with a hidden deleted table column at the beginning.
  • tdf#156602 HTML export of a table nested in another table may make outer table content out-of-table, when both tables are very first elements in the document
  • tdf#156614 A11Y sidebar: not clickable warning about fake forms
  • tdf#156615 A11Y sidebar: not clickable warning about empty table cells
  • tdf#156616 SVG: incorrect text alignment
  • tdf#156620 A11Y sidebar: not clickable warning about tables containing headings
  • tdf#156622 A11Y sidebar: not clickable warning about blinking text
  • tdf#156647 ReqIF: cell padding is exported, but not imported
  • tdf#156670 No context menu option to set alternative text or decorative status of Shapes in Writer
  • tdf#156681 The underline line in Writer doesn't match the length of the sentence, even in simple cases
  • tdf#156682 Floating table "loops" back to top of the cell, hangs when continuing inserting paragraphs
  • tdf#156683 Crash in: comphelper::AccessibleEventNotifier::revokeClientNotifyDisposing(unsigned int, com::sun::star::uno::Reference<com::sun::star::uno::XInterface> const&)
  • tdf#156721 Crash if cursor in Basic IDE is in a macro from a document and that document is closed
  • tdf#156722 Document layout changed in PDF export: content in frames slips upwards
  • tdf#156724 Document layout changed in PDF export: content overlaps footnote
  • tdf#156725 Table inside frame layout changed: content shifted to the left and 2 rows
  • tdf#156727 Document layout changed in PDF export: new soft page break
  • tdf#156728 Document layout changed: shape is vertically centered instead of aligned to bottom
  • tdf#156741 A11Y sidebar: drawing shape is not highlighted by clicking "Avoid floating text" warning
  • tdf#156745 CLI PDF export: document is 2 pages instead of 7
  • tdf#156777 SVG: incorrect style in textPath
  • tdf#156782 Track changes: Right table border disappears when deleting right table column with track changes record ON and show OFF
  • tdf#156783 LO crash selecting table with the whole document and changing table border
  • tdf#156834 SVG: dominant-baseline attribute not supported
  • tdf#156836 ScriptForge Form service crashes on MoveFirst / MoveNext
  • tdf#156837 SVG: baseline-shift not used if css style is used
Changes in version 7.6.1 RC2:
  • tdf#144906 CRASH when editing date field - floating Navigator open
  • tdf#149069 Warning when using libreoffice.jar from Maven, NativeLibraryLoader expects UnoClassLoader
  • tdf#154138 "Change line color" animation effect for rectangle, bottom line
  • tdf#156683 Crash in: comphelper::AccessibleEventNotifier::revokeClientNotifyDisposing(unsigned int, com::sun::star::uno::Reference<com::sun::star::uno::XInterface> const&)
  • tdf#156784 LO freezes if delete the first column on the table and the TC are hidden, pressing Ctrl+A
  • tdf#156967 CALC: Basic: CSV import macro crashes Calc 7.6.0.3 (worked fine in 7.5)
  • tdf#156985 SUM() with mixed formula and value cells may give slightly inaccurate result

Versienummer 7.6.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-nieuwste-versie/
Bestandsgrootte 345,09MB
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-09-2023 17:27 19

14-09-2023 • 17:27

19

Bron: Document Foundation

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Reacties (19)

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pepsiblik 14 september 2023 17:31
Weet iemand hoe het zit met de App ontwikkeling en de uitbreiding naar het Web? Of blijft dit Client install only?
sebati
@pepsiblik17 september 2023 10:16
LibreOffice Online wordt ontwikkeld door de LibreOffice Enterprise partner Collabora. Zij leveren diensten en een Enterprise Ready versie (Long Term Support, ondersteuning, etc) van LibreOffice onder de naam Collabora Office. Deze versie is net als LibreOffice open source, is te vinden op GitHub en wordt gebruikt als basis voor Collabora Online wat de browser versie van LibreOffice is. Collabora ontwikkelt op basis van hun Collabora Office patches welke daarna in de LibreOffice master branch worden opgenomen zodat ze onderdeel van de volgende LibreOffice release worden. Dit geeft Collabora de mogelijkheid de ontwikkelingen (security patches, features, etc) eerder vrij te geven aan hun partners en klanten tov het LibreOffice release schema. Op basis hiervan worden ook de Collabora Office App voor IOS en Android ontwikkels die je in de verschillende App Stores kunt vinden. Zoals anderen ook al aangeven heb je voor Collabora Online een (web)server waarin je bestanden hebt die je dan in de Online versie kunt openen en bewerken. Je kunt hiervoor bijvoorbeeld Nextcloud gebruiken of een aantal andere Open- en Closed Source oplossingen die de Online versie integreren. Collabora werkt onder andere samen aan de ontwikkeling van Online met Nextcloud; zij integreren Online diep in hun oplossing onder de naam Nextcloud Office. Betalende Nextcloud gebruikers kunnen dan ook via Nextcloud ondersteuning op Online krijgen of deze direct afnemen bij Collabora.
De vrij te gebruiken build wordt Collabora Online Development Edition (CODE) genoemd, de Enterprise builds Collabora Office OnLine (COOL). De open source versie kun je natuurlijk zelf builden of als Docker container ophalen (het eenvoudigst). Voor betalende klanten worden ook de RPM, DEB's etc beschikbaar gesteld.
Een andere LibreOffice in de browser ontwikkeling is op basis van Web Assembly (WASM). Deze wordt met name gedreven door de Enterprise partner Allotropia en wordt LibreOffice Web Assembly (LOWA) genoemd. Een demo van LOWA hebben ze online staan. Blijkt allemaal uiterst complex, waarbij een project als LibreOffice de grenzen van wat WASM op dit moment technologisch bied raakt. Op dit moment ligt het door technische zaken die in WASM moeten worden opgelost even stil maar op een gegeven moment zal de ontwikkeling van LOWA verdergaan. LOWA toepassingen kunnen een stand alone toepassing van LO in een browser zijn, lokaal op je werkplek, ter vervanging van je huidige installatie, maar dat levert wel allerlei technisch complexiteit op met toegang tot je bestandssysteem e.d. Een andere ontwikkeling is in samenwerking met Collabora om LOWA te integreren in COOL/CODE. Hierbij is het idee dat wanneer je in een browser Online in een document werkt deze LOWA en je document lokaal gaat cachen zodat wanneer je internet verbinding wegvalt (scenario: je rijd met een trein een tunnel in, e.d.) je dan toch verder kunt werken.

Edit: link naar LOWA presentaties van Fosdem 2022 toegevoegd. Fix typos.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sebati op 24 juli 2024 23:30]

pepsiblik @sebati17 september 2023 12:23
Ik kan het niet modereren, maar dit is natuurlijk een bijzonder mooi, uitgebreid en gedetaileerd antwoord op mijn vraag. Dankjewel!
Verwijderd @pepsiblik14 september 2023 17:40
Er is een web-versie beschikbaar genaamd 'LibreOffice Online'. Het gebruik is (was?) wel een ding, omdat je hiervoor een (eigen?) 'wopi-service' nodig hebt, dat zorgt voor het downloaden/uploaden van bestanden.

Een paar jaar geleden zat er trouwens een limiet om het max. aantal gebruikers bij voor-gecompileerde docker images. Geen idee hoe dat nu zit, had 't een paar jaar geleden zelf gecompileerd en gebruik die versie nogsteeds.

App/mobiel geen idee wat daar de stand van zaken is.
pepsiblik @Verwijderd14 september 2023 17:43
Ok. Dankjewel.
sebati
@Verwijderd17 september 2023 10:32
Connectie limiet is er niet meer in de Docker container. Dit was een (niet zo populaire) manier om gebruikers te dwingen na te denken of je de gratis versie wilt gebruiken of zou moeten overwegen de ondersteunde builds van Collabora af te nemen en daarmee de ontwikkeling te financieren. Denk hierbij aan 3de partijen die de container commercieel zouden gaan inzetten zonder dat Collabora hiervoor inkomsten zou krijgen terwijl zij wel 95 procent van het ontwikkel werk doen. De connectie limiet is vervangen door een eenmalige popup die de gebruiker wijst op het feit dat deze gebruik maakt van de Collabora Office Development Editie (CODE). Je kunt natuurlijk CODE altijd zelf vanaf de github source builden, maar je mag het dan volgens de gebruiksvoorwaarden niet "Collabora Online" noemen. Veel open source projecten hebben last van 3e partijen die open source verkopen maar -niets- bijdragen aan zo'n project.
scholtnp @pepsiblik14 september 2023 18:03
Je kunt zelf een server draaien of gebruik maken van de service die ze daar aanbieden.
Uruk-Hai 14 september 2023 22:02
tekenprogramma Draw
Ik vind Draw eerlijk gezegd geen tekenprogramma. 'DTP programma' is volgens mij beter. Het doet namelijk hetzelfde als Microsoft Publisher en kan ook Publisher bestanden openen.

Ik vind Base tegen vallen op Windows. Base kan niet zonder Java. Het is mij niet gelukt om het werkend te krijgen, ondanks dat ik de juiste download van Java had geïnstalleerd volgens aanwijzingen van de website van Libre Office. Base werkt standaard vanaf mijn Linux Mint iso wel goed.

Een Impress presentatie kun je niet eeuwig door laten draaien in een loop, want op een gegeven moment loopt hij vast. Een Powerpoint presentatie met Powerpoint kun je daarentegen wel oneindig door laten draaien.

Dat maakt voor mij privé allemaal niet uit, want ik gebruik alleen Writer en Calc.
De wizard voor pagina nummering lijkt me wel een mooie upgrade van Writer.
Dat er in Calc nu op kleur kan worden gesorteerd lijkt me ook wel handig.

Op mijn werk neig ik meer naar Microsoft Office omdat de UniFlow Online printservice op mijn werk geen open document formaten ondersteund. Ik weet wel dat Libre Office zo kan worden ingesteld dat die automatisch in Microsoft Office formaten gaat opslaan, maar daardoor vervalt voor mij het nut van Libre Office op mijn werk.

Ik vind het trouwens onbegrijpelijk dat open document formaten niet veel breder ondersteund worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 24 juli 2024 23:30]

scholtnp @Uruk-Hai15 september 2023 07:04
Ik vind het trouwens onbegrijpelijk dat open document formaten niet veel breder ondersteund worden.
Als je niet denkt in functionaliteit voor de eindgebruiker, maar in strategisch voordeel dan valt het direkt te begrijpen:

Voor de eindgebruiker zou het handig zijn om een open, de jure standaard formaat te gebruiken waarmee je de mogelijkheid hebt om je eigen voorkeursprogramma te kiezen.

Voor de fabrikant zou het handig zijn om eindgebruikers te dwingen jouw eigen (bij voorkeur gesloten) de facto formaat te gebruiken: ook wie het niet het beste programma vindt wordt dan gedwongen het te gebruiken, waarmee je je marktaandeel of zelfs monopolie verzilverd.
pepsiblik @scholtnp17 september 2023 12:34
Voor de fabrikant zou het handig zijn om eindgebruikers te dwingen jouw eigen (bij voorkeur gesloten) de facto formaat te gebruiken: ook wie het niet het beste programma vindt wordt dan gedwongen het te gebruiken, waarmee je je marktaandeel of zelfs monopolie verzilverd.
Zowel DOCX (Office Open XML) als ODT zijn open standaarden. Ik weet niet precies op welke fabrikant je doelt, maar Microsoft kan het geen zier schelen wat je kiest. Wanneer je bijvoorbeeld Office installeert krijg je ook netjes de vraag of je DOCX of ODT wilt gebruiken als default en dat kan je altijd veranderen.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Office_Open_XML

[Reactie gewijzigd door pepsiblik op 24 juli 2024 23:30]

scholtnp @pepsiblik17 september 2023 13:50
ODT is al open vanaf de oprichting, en was er dus simpelweg jaren eerder open.
...maar Microsoft kan het geen zier schelen wat je kiest.
Als dat werkelijk zo was zouden ze gewoon kunnen aansluiten bij een bestand alternatief, de gebruiker is toch niet gebaat bij twee conflicterende formaten? Sterker, het zou Microsoft (een beetje) geld kunnen besparen als ze niet beide formaten hoeven te ondersteunen. Bedenk hoeveel arbeidskracht het kost om software wijzigingen alle testen weer te doorlopen.
Zie voor meer informatie ook slide 16.
pepsiblik @scholtnp17 september 2023 14:20
Alleen is DOCX wat uitgebreider in wat het kan dan ODT. Dus Microsoft zou zijn eigen userbase een oor aannaaien wanneer ze DOCX zouden laten vallen. Je kunt je beter afvragen waarom ODF die inhaalslag maar niet voor elkaar krijgt en waarom LibreOffice niet voor DOCX kiest.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pepsiblik op 24 juli 2024 23:30]

sebati
@pepsiblik17 september 2023 15:27
Je kunt je beter afvragen waarom ODF die inhaalslag maar niet voor elkaar krijgt en waarom LibreOffice niet voor DOCX kiest.
Omdat ODF een community efford is (waar Microsoft overigens ook op gezette een onderdeel van is, als sponsor en met mankracht) en OOXML een Microsoft-only feestje. OOXML bestaat uiteindelijk enkel om het MS Office ecosysteem te "dienen". Het is een defacto standaard geworden doordat veel organisaties MS Office gebruiken en/of zich (noodgedwongen; bijvoorbeeld door gebruik bepaalde 3th pary software) onlosmakelijk aan het ecosysteem hebben verbonden. Ondanks dat OOXML ISO gestandaardiseerd is, is het uiterst complex door de omvang van de documentatie die volgens de experts daardoor bijna onbruikbaar is door de hoeveelheid die ook met de document backward compatibilty/legacy te maken heeft. Daarnaast is er veel te doen geweest over de totstandkoming van de standaard. Veel is ook binary strings in een OOXML formaat, dus nog steeds onleesbaar voor 3e party ontwikkelaars zonder reverse engineering. Behalve MS Office zelf is er -niemand- die de OOXML standaard volledig heeft geïmplementeerd. Zelfs MS Office is soms inconsistent en kan voor zover ik begrijp zelf niet eens een OOXML Strict document genereren dat aan de standaard voldoet. Feit is dat Microsoft morgen aanpassingen aan OOMXL kan maken die niet open zijn en als je als LibreOffice of ander pakket dus geheel op OOXML zou verbinden je daarmee je eigen doodvonnis tekent. LibreOffice volgt nu het pad van "play nice" met OOXML met name gedreven door Collabora en Allotropia die veel kennis hebben van document standaarden en formaten. Zoals ik ook het andere draadje aanhaalde wordt Collabora Online in verschillende Open en Closed Source oplossingen gebruikt. Deze partijen leveren veel documenten aan die als input voor de verdere ontwikkelingen rond OOXML worden gebruikt. Wat de ontwikkelaars slim doen is dat OOXML gedreven ontwikkelingen nu direct als input worden gebruikt voor "ODF Next" wat je gebruiken kunt door het ODF 1.3 Extended document formaat in te stellen (standaard wordt dit gebruikt) in LibreOffice of als ODF als een feature heeft die vergelijkbaar is dan wordt dit gekoppeld zodat LibreOffice functionaliteit voor beide formaten bruikbaar is. Het alternatief zou zijn interface functies wel of niet beschikbaar te maken op basis van het document formaat waarin je werkt en dat is niet wenselijk. LibreOffice kiest dus voor het lange termijn pad en een strategisch alternatief. Wat is namelijk het nut van het nabouwen van MS Office? Als twee dingen hetzelfde doen, kies "je" meestal voor het origineel.
In MS Office op Windows kun je voor het alternatief ODF kiezen, maar niet op MacOS en ook de mobiele Apps ondersteunen geen ODF. Alle niet OOXML documenten die je opent in de mobiele apps worden gewoon eerst naar OOXML geconverteerd en dan opgeslagen als OOXML. Vandaar dat je ook veel bindery strings vind als je oudere documenten opent en opslaat in OOXML.

Edit: typos

[Reactie gewijzigd door sebati op 24 juli 2024 23:30]

scholtnp @pepsiblik17 september 2023 14:35
Je zou hier even kunnen kijken welke belangrijke feature(s) je mist. Het zou fijn zijn als je een overzicht kan verschaffen welke features door de grootste groep gemist worden.
Je kunt je beter afvragen waarom ODT die inhaalslag maar niet voor elkaar krijgt.
Wellicht omdat de gegarandeerde inkomsten van licenties, zonder direkte tegenprestatie, vele malen meer omzet oplevert dan de directe tegenprestatie die dienstverlening feitelijk is?
pepsiblik @scholtnp17 september 2023 14:46
Allemaal mooi, leuk en aardig, maar de gebruiker is niet stom. Als je ODF de grootste wilt maken en Microsoft van de troon wilt stoten, dan zul je met iets moeten komen wat in de ogen van de gebruiker beter is.
beerse
@Uruk-Hai18 september 2023 12:10
Allemaal wel reële opmerkingen en verbeterpunten. De meeste hebben naar mijn idee wel een historische verklaring of voor mij een andere reden om toch te reageren.

Over de document formaten: Als je een msOfffice installatie zelf uit voert, met name die versies met een jaar als versie, dan krijg je bij het eerste opstarten de vraag of je de open-document-formaten als standaard wenst te gebruiken of de microsoft standaard. En volgens mij zijn die open-document-formaten de default, in ieder geval bij installaties in Europa. Microsoft doet (in opdracht/onder dwang) haar best om ook de opendocument formaten te ondersteunen.

Aan de andere kant doet LibreOffice haar best om de microsoft document formaten te ondersteunen. Dat was altijd al op basis van reverse-engineering. Sinds microsoft de opensource gemeenschap niet meer afwijst en soms zelfs omarmt heb ik het idee (de hoop) dat ze ook de ondersteuning van hun formaat in libreoffice ondersteunen. Zelf heb ik daar al jaren goede ervaring mee. Het is zelfs regelmatig voorgekomen dat msWord en msExcel issues hadden met een .doc/.docx/.xls/.xlsx document en dat ik dat met LibreOffice heb kunnen repareren en verbeteren.

Over de java-issues: Dat is vooral geschiedenis. Ooit is in dit vrije office pakket gekozen voor java, toen zowel voor de implementatie als ook om als 'script' taal te gebruiken. In die tijd was java namelijk veel vrijer bruikbaar dan tegenwoordig. Ondertussen wordt java in libre-office zo veel mogelijk afgebouwd, ook omdat de licentie voorwaarden van de java runtime omgeving nogal is aangepast.

Voor daar waar java in LibreOffice nog wel gebruikt wordt, kan/zal het gebruik maken van de java die op het operatingsysteem aanwezig is. Bij veel linux distributies is dat vaak een pakket uit de standaard repositoriy. Bij msWindows is er geen standaard maar kan tegenwoordig gekozen worden uit diverse implementatie/versies: Java heeft een vergelijkbare recente history als ook libreoffice heeft. Oracle is zowel bij java als ook bij libreoffice een factor.
sebati
@beerse18 september 2023 16:05
als toevoeging op:
Ondertussen wordt java in libre-office zo veel mogelijk afgebouwd, ook omdat de licentie voorwaarden van de java runtime omgeving nogal is aangepast.
Andere reden is dat deze afhankelijkheid onhandig dan wel onbruikbaar is wanneer je LibreOffice naar bijvoorbeeld IOS brengt (Collabora App) of de browser (Collabora Online, LibreOffice LOWA).
pepsiblik @Uruk-Hai17 september 2023 12:42
Open Office XML aka DOCX is wat geavanceerder dan Open Document Format. Als je dus in een text editor bezig bent in docx en je wilt het bestand dan opslaan dan verlies je misschien wat opmaak. Vandaar dat DOCX veel breder wordt gebruikt.
beerse
@pepsiblik18 september 2023 12:15
In de tijd van msOffice 2003 en/of de overgang van .doc naar .docx bij msOffice heb ik eens in de details van de xml-implementatie gekeken. Ja, dat was volledig xml en voldeed volledig aan de xml standaard. Bij de gratie dat xml een 'binary-large-object' kan bevatten, een BLOB. De eerste implementatie was grofstoffelijk een xml-header, een blob met daarin het .doc bestand en de benodigde xml afsluitende regels.... Ja, volledige xml maar niet handig/praktisch/relevant..

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