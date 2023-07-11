Versie 32.3.0 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility-features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Intern werkt het op Goanna, een van Mozilla's Gecko afgeleide browserengine. De browser is beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en als bèta ook voor macOS en FreeBSD.
Vanaf versie 30 identificeert de browser zich naar buiten toe weer als een Firefox-browser, wat het eenvoudiger moet maken om oudere browserextensies te gebruiken. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Pale Moon version 32.3.0
This is a major development update, further improving web compatibility.
Changes/fixes:
- Added the (hidden) preference
browser.history.menuMaxResultsto allow users to control how many history entries are listed in the menu. Setting this to
0will hide history menu entries altogether, and any positive number configures how many entries the entries are limited to. The default if not defined is
15.
- Switched C++ language level used to C++14 on all platforms.
- Web compatibility and scripting improvements:
- Implemented geometry
.from*static constructors for web compatibility.
- Implemented partial support for CSS
calc()in
colorkeywords.
- Implemented Array "find from last" feature (
findLastand
findLastIndex).
- Implemented Object.hasOwn(object,property).
- Implemented several additional Intl API methods and functions. This improves web compatibility with sites making use of things like
hourCycle, advanced
DateTimeFormat,
Intl.Locale, and
Intlas a constructor.
- Cleaned up some unused code.
- Removed support for Mozilla "experiment" type extensions.
- Improved the JavaScript garbage collector's sweeping. This should fix a few intermittent crashes and improve performance.
- Implemented some structural changes to the source to make future porting easier, and preparing for switching to C++17.
- Removed handling of symlinks for directory linstings to prevent potential security issues by walking symlinks when uploading. This effectively reverts a change made in Firefox 50 where this functionality was introduced. A case of "Not such a good idea after all" ;-)
- Updated the list of extensions on Windows treated as "executable".
- Security issues addressed: CVE-2023-37208.
- Made preparations for for requiring Authorization in CORS ACAH preflight.
Since no browser honors this part of the spec at the moment this is left disabled until there is consensus among browsers.
- UXP Mozilla security patch summary: 2 fixed, 2 rejected, 20 not applicable.