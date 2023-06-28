Phil Harvey heeft versie 12.64 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en crossplatformprogramma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebruikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaven worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld. Ook deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid; de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 12.60. Sinds versie 12.62 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 12.64:
- Added a new Sony LensType
- Added config_files/guano.config to the distribution
- Added support for Garmin Low-resolution Video (GLV) files
- Added JUMBF to the list of deletable groups
- Added (untested) read support for spherical video tags in Matroska videos
- Decode a number of new Nikon Z9 tags
- Decode AmbisonicAudio tags in spherical MP4 vidoes
- Decode another Apple tag
- Improved French translations
- Patched to allow writing QuickTime-based videos where the audio/video sample description comes after the sample pointers
- Fixed parsing of GPS from Insta360 videos to properly skip void fixes
- Fixed problem where Apple iPhone 14 images produced invalid XML in -X output when using -struct option
- API Changes:
- Added StructFormat option to allow JSON-format serialized structures
- Added NoDups option to eliminate duplicate items from queued values when writing List-type tags
Changes in version 12.63:
- Added ability to read/write/create Brotli-compressed metadata in JXL images (requires IO::Compress::Brotli)
- Added partial support for Exif 3.0 specification:
- Added new EXIF tags
- Added MPF Original Preservation Image type
- Support for reading 'utf8' values (but still write only as 'string')
- Added support for Adobe XMP-hdrgm (HDR Gain Map) tags
- Added support for reading 7z files
- Added XMP-panorama tags
- Added warning if -csv is used with -p
- Added warning if trying to geotag from a UTF-16 track log
- Decode ImageWidth/Height from JXL images using partial codestreams
- Decode more Sony tags for some newer models
- Extract GainMapImage (hrgm box) from JXL files
- Extract Guano information from WAV files
- Enhanced ImageDataMD5 feature and renamed to ImageDataHash (with ImageDataMD5 alias for backward compatibility)
- Changed RARVersion tag name to FileVersion
- Fixed bug introduced in 12.46 which could cause a hang when reading a corrupted RIFF-based file
- Fixed writing of Composition:GPSPosition when -n is used
- API Changes:
- Added ImageHashType option