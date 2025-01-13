Phil Harvey heeft versie 13.12 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis crossplatformprogramma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebruikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaven worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld, ondanks dat deze als stabiel kunnen worden beschouwd. Ook deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid; de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 13.00. Sinds versie 13.10 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 13.12:
Changes in version 13.11:
- Added a few new Panasonic AFAreaMode values (thanks Andrew J)
- Added a couple of new Canon RFLensType values (thanks Norbert Wasser)
- Added a -validate warning for duplicate IPTC tags
- Decode AF points for some newer Nikon models (thanks Warren Hatch)
- Decode a new Panasonic tag (thanks Andrew J)
- Decode a couple of previously unknown tags from LIGOGPSINFO records
- Extract some PDB information if available from Win32 EXE files (github#303)
- Improved handling of duplicate tags in -diff output
- Improved handling of QuickTime zero date/time values
- Enchanced -csv= and -json= options to allow group names and wildcards to be used when specifying which tags to import
- Updated some EXIF:Compression values (github#304)
- Changed wording of warning when file time couldn't be updated
- Fixed bug introduced in 13.11 reading EXIF from some EXV files
- Fixed bug introduced in 12.99 where empty entries in a CSV file weren't ignored as they should be when importing with -csv=
- Fixed problem where MWG module wasn't loaded automatically when specifying Composite:MWG:TAG instead of MWG:TAG
- Fixed bug where -diff option was inconsistent in its treatment of List values when used with the -sep option
- Added warning for an unknown DJI protobuf schema
- Decode timed GPS from the DJI Osmo Action 5
- Decode yet another type of LIGOGPSINFO timed GPS from a dashcam video
- Made Matroska Keywords and Instruments List-type tags
- Fixed problem were EXIF couldn't be added to some AVIF files
- API Changes:
- Added GPSQuadrant option