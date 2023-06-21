Serif heeft versie 2.1.1 van de Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity Suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kan worden beschouwd als de tegenhanger van bijvoorbeeld Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator en InDesign. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt regelmatig met korting aangeboden. Verder betreft het een eenmalige aanschaf, want Serif doet niet aan abonnementen. Uitgebreide informatie over Affinity versie 2 kan hier worden gevonden; dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:

Bugs affecting all platforms PDF imports with unsupported characters for the 'Subject' field, then fails to export out to PDF.

Crash when enabling document Baseline Grid due to Running Headers on Master Pages.

Crash applying a Paragraph Style to a Running Header within a small text frame.

Non-breaking hyphens no longer draws, though does not affect ALL fonts.

Crash adding pages into a facing page document with flowing text.

Help updates Bugs affecting Desktop (Windows and macOS) 'Title' and 'Description' fields are not read from the XMP sidecar files.

Batch Processing RAW files creates incredibly dark results.

Data Merge sources stored on a Cloud drive can crash the app when deleting data source. Bugs affecting Windows Export dialog correctly handling transparency again.

Cropping in the develop persona does not visually apply crop.

Changing the Opacity of an object via the Colour panel dropdown fails to visually update the object on the canvas.

Fields Panel- changing the contents without pressing enter causes the fields to clear when enter is next pressed in a field. Bugs affecting macOS NIK Collection: Crash when closing app after Colour Efex.

Crash after deleting a template file. Bugs affecting iPad Version number in iPad settings is full version number not just build.

Stroke width cannot exceed 100 in any unit in Stroke Panel.