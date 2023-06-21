Software-update: Affinity Suite 2.1.1

Affinity Photo logo (79 pix)Serif heeft versie 2.1.1 van de Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity Suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kan worden beschouwd als de tegenhanger van bijvoorbeeld Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator en InDesign. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt regelmatig met korting aangeboden. Verder betreft het een eenmalige aanschaf, want Serif doet niet aan abonnementen. Uitgebreide informatie over Affinity versie 2 kan hier worden gevonden; dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:

Bugs affecting all platforms
  • PDF imports with unsupported characters for the 'Subject' field, then fails to export out to PDF.
  • Crash when enabling document Baseline Grid due to Running Headers on Master Pages.
  • Crash applying a Paragraph Style to a Running Header within a small text frame.
  • Non-breaking hyphens no longer draws, though does not affect ALL fonts.
  • Crash adding pages into a facing page document with flowing text.
  • Help updates
Bugs affecting Desktop (Windows and macOS)
  • 'Title' and 'Description' fields are not read from the XMP sidecar files.
  • Batch Processing RAW files creates incredibly dark results.
  • Data Merge sources stored on a Cloud drive can crash the app when deleting data source.
Bugs affecting Windows
  • Export dialog correctly handling transparency again.
  • Cropping in the develop persona does not visually apply crop.
  • Changing the Opacity of an object via the Colour panel dropdown fails to visually update the object on the canvas.
  • Fields Panel- changing the contents without pressing enter causes the fields to clear when enter is next pressed in a field.
Bugs affecting macOS
  • NIK Collection: Crash when closing app after Colour Efex.
  • Crash after deleting a template file.
Bugs affecting iPad
  • Version number in iPad settings is full version number not just build.
  • Stroke width cannot exceed 100 in any unit in Stroke Panel.

Affinity Photo 2

Versienummer 2.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Serif
Download https://affinity.serif.com/en-gb/
Licentietype Betaald

Reacties

RobertPeterson 21 juni 2023 20:32
Blijf er toch wat zuur over dat ik een paar maand voor affinity 2, 1 net voor de volle mep had gekocht met de gedachte dan hoef ik niet weer.

Even later was er ineens affinity 2.

Ik snap het hoor, maar als je denkt dat je lifetime acces met updates koopt is het altijd een teleurstelling als jouw versie ineens niet meer up to date is!
Exirion @RobertPeterson21 juni 2023 22:32
Tja, als een produkt al 6 a 7 jaar als 1.x op de markt is, weet je dat je pech kunt hebben met timing bij aankoop. Ik heb al die tijd gratis updates gehad en bij de release van v2 voor een prikkie alle apps voor alle platformen kunnen kopen. Zo kun je het ook bekijken.
RobertPeterson @Exirion21 juni 2023 22:35
Helemaal met je eens! Als ik 6 jaar eerder affinity had gekocht was het een pracht deal!
blazez @RobertPeterson21 juni 2023 20:39
Heb je bij het verschijnen van 2 even navraag gedaan. Zeker omdat je nog maar net de vorige versie gekocht had. Ik had begrepen dat ze best wel heel erg soepel waren. Juist omdat ze zo zeggen dat je veeeeeel langer dan "andere producten" updates krijgt.
Als je dat nog niet hebt gedaan, zou ik er zeker een mailtje aan wagen dat dat je eigenlijk nog een beetje dwars zit. Nee heb je tenslotte.
robindhondt @RobertPeterson22 juni 2023 15:45
Je kan met wat korting upgraden.

Own Version 1 of Affinity and want to upgrade to Version 2? Experience the full power of V2 for 25% off PLUS get a premium add-on bundle worth €314.98 (for free!) with your purchase.
FeronIT @RobertPeterson22 juni 2023 18:05
Ten eerst kun je 1.x nog altijd gebruiken en ten 2e kon je 2 kopen voor bizar weinig geld. Volgens mij willen mensen bij Affinity ook graag een boterham verdienen
RobertPeterson @FeronIT22 juni 2023 18:48
Volgens mij geef ik ook aan dat ik het helemaal begrijp. Voelde alleen toen was lullig want mijn verwachting was anders.
magician2000 @FeronIT23 juni 2023 16:10
Het doet er maar gedeeltelijk toe dat je het nog altijd kunt blijven gebruiken. Zeker wanneer je het net aangeschaft hebt.

Dat je versie 2 kon kopen voor bizar weinig geld ben ik het niet mee eens. Zo kun je het bekijken wanneer je het al jaren hebt kunnen gebruiken, maar niet als je het nog geen jaar geleden aangeschaft had.

Je krijgt daar als nieuwe gebruiker wel een hele rare nasmaak door.
RobertPeterson 21 juni 2023 20:40
Nou omdat er alleen stond dat je volgens mij een 30% korting kon krijgen ging ik er vanuit dat dat was ingedekt.

Maar idd, kan altijd eens horen! Bedankt voor de tip!
blazez @RobertPeterson21 juni 2023 21:10
Als je hier op de site kijkt in november bij de release van versie 2 dan schrijft iemand dat ze gezien de recent gekochte versie een free update kregen naar v2. Dus niet geschoten etcetera
danmark_ori
21 juni 2023 20:40
V2 upgrade offer:
25% off our Universal licence plus €314.98 worth of free content
https://affinity.serif.com/en-gb/store/upgrade-offer/

Je krijgt toch korting? :)
RobertPeterson @danmark_ori21 juni 2023 22:12
25% korting, terwijl ik bij lifetime acces verwacht dat het product gecontinueerd ondersteund wordt, is wel wat thuis komen van de koude kermis.

Het is ook geen keiharde kritiek tegen de ontwikkelaar, ik snap het heel goed. Maar door hun communicatie had ik altijd het idee dat zij doorwerkten aan Affinity, en niet bezig waren met nieuwe versies die opnieuw betaald moesten worden.
magician2000 @RobertPeterson23 juni 2023 16:12
Precies ook het beeld dat ik hierbij had. De versie 2 was dan ook een verrassing.

Het begrip is er ergens wel, maar de communicatie mag beter. Ook de "aanbieding" naar de gebruikers die het nog geen jaar in huis hadden mag wel wat beter.
nevyn67 21 juni 2023 21:25
Maar dus nog steeds geen RAW-support voor de nieuwe Panasonic cameras, zoals de GH6, S5ii en de SiiX (die ik heb)...

Best wel jammer...
danmark_ori
@nevyn6721 juni 2023 21:42
En wanneer had je RAW support aangevraagd ?
nevyn67 @danmark_ori21 juni 2023 23:34
Er zijn van Panasonic gebruikers (met een GH6) al een jaar geleden aanvragen gedaan. Begin dit jaar degenen met een S5ii, en sinds korts dus die met een S5iiX (ook door mij). Maar het is nog niet opgepakt...
Kpomp33 22 juni 2023 12:19
Wanneer komt er weer kortingsactie?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

