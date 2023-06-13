Software-update: Redfall patch v1.1

Bethesda heeft de eerste grote update uitgebracht voor Redfall. Redfall kwam in mei 2023 uit, maar de game van maker Arkane Austin werd door reviewers en spelers slecht ontvangen. In de eerste patchnotes worden sommige van die problemen verbeterd.

Today’s update for Redfall includes incremental improvements to gameplay, combat, AI, environment, stability, multiplayer, accessibility, UI, and various bug fixes.
A Note from Arkane Austin:
Fellow Vampire Slayers,
We’re grateful to see that millions of you have explored the quaint but dangerous open world of Redfall. Building a play space this large has been humbling to say the least. We recognize that we still have work to do, and we plan to address as much as we can, as quickly as we can.
Your feedback has helped highlight key areas for improvement:
- Enemy AI responsiveness
- Enemy encounter frequency
- Vampire combat efficiency
- Improvements to graphical fidelity
Today’s release is only our first patch and introduces a lot of incremental fixes that will improve Redfall. Once available, we will be sharing more information about future updates, including our 60 FPS Performance mode, on our official social channels (@PlayRedfall).
We really appreciate everyone who’s been sharing gameplay clips and providing detailed feedback on Discord, Reddit, & Twitter – it means a lot! Thanks again for your support and patience. See you in Redfall.
-Arkane Austin


GAMEPLAY

  • Increased enemy encounter spawn rates across the open world
  • Improved ADS (aim down sight) visibility when looking through sniper rifle scopes
  • Breakable glass will now shatter on first impact from all guns
  • When using additional ammo storage skills, ammo collected above the standard weapon capacity will now persist between gameplay sessions
  • Players can move without interruption when performing melee attacks against enemies
  • Bribón no longer idles in place after performing the Siren ability
  • Devinder's Translocate ability is now more reliable when used in the Black Sun boss arena
  • Updated various mission descriptions and mission summary texts across all languages
  • Nests now unlock at the correct time when playing in New Game Plus (after completing A Voice in the Dark, and starting giving You Tomorrow* | or in the reverse order)
  • Added medical supplies to the path leading up to the Bloody Tom boss arena
  • General mission fixes and improvements

COMBAT

  • Fixed multiple instances of enemies appearing unresponsive in combat
  • Improved Vampire melee attacks to increase chances of hitting players in motion
  • Cultist and Bellwether enemies received general improvements to their combat behaviors, including faster reaction times
  • The Rook is now more relentless and will now hunt down all living party members. Kill or be killed
  • Rook Storm lightning bolts will no longer hit players through rooftops and most other unexpected situations

AI/NPC

  • General improvements to human enemy navigation, including animation timing and responsiveness
  • Dormant Vampires are now more susceptible to waking up from player-generated noise
  • Enemies are now drawn towards the greatest threat during combat. This could be a player, Bribón, or an opposing enemy faction
  • Improved enemy pathing options across open world areas in both districts
  • Added mouth blood to additional Vampire facial variations

ENVIRONMENT

  • Players have higher chances of encountering additional and varied enemies while exploring the open world
  • Enemies are no longer able to shoot through certain walls in the Fire Station
  • Vampire Nest exit door will now appear correctly in the Shipyard heart instance
  • Improved many instances of visual issues at a distance, including materials and model adjustments
  • Mission Briefing sequences are brighter
  • Improved lighting and audio processing in many interior spaces in both districts
  • Skybox updates to prevent extreme star flickering
  • General improvements to collision detection and asset placement throughout both districts

PERFORMANCE & STABILITY

  • Fixed an issue that was preventing certain decal streaming textures to fully load in, causing them to appear blurry
  • Resolved several situations where players could experience an infinite loading screen
  • Improved framerate performance in Bloody Tom and Miss Whisper psychic spaces and boss arenas
  • Players can now proceed past the Accessibility Menu on a new, unlinked bethesda.net account
  • Improved lighting performance in psychic spaces
  • Blood pool reflections no longer excessively flicker
  • Optimized VFX particle counts, emitters, and spawn rates for the following effects:
  • Shield and Inspiration enemy trait effects
  • Environmental fire and smoke effects in the Bladewell Campgrounds
  • Hero ability effects, including Layla's Umbrella and Jacob's Heart Stopper
  • Bloody Tom's slam effect, and Miss Whisper's death effects
  • Floating dust particle effects
  • Grave Lock effects
  • Psychic Echoes
  • Nest area-of-influence effects
  • Effects when placing Underboss skulls on vampire god pedestals
  • Blood tree disintegration effects
  • Optimized memory usage when using Jacob's Raven ability
  • Black Sun's clothing no longer renders animated blue materials
  • General improvements to stability

MULTIPLAYER

  • Increased the chances of players encountering enemies with special traits in multiplayer sessions
  • General improvements to stability and functionality in Multiplayer Lobbies

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Left and right movement keys can now be successfully remapped to Left and Right Arrow keys to improve left-handed movement control experience
  • Players with existing game saves will need to reset their Mouse and Keyboard bindings to Default in the settings menu before attempting to remap movement keys to the arrow keys
  • Screen Narration supports additional paths for critical player communication:
  • Invites and Friend requests
  • Joining a multiplayer Lobby
  • Clients leaving a multiplayer Lobby
  • "Invalid Username or Password" error
  • Additional bethesda.net menu screens
  • Updated states of disabled UI elements once players Ready Up in a multiplayer Lobby
  • "Let Games Read to Me" option on first launch for Xbox Series consoles is now enabled
  • Adjusted the timing of several subtitles to ensure they display in the correct order
  • Screen Narration settings will now persist between game sessions
  • Added missing audio cues for Friends List section headers, and the Play Game button
  • Adjusted text size scaling for Bethesda icons
  • Contrast improvements for Ping text, multiplayer progression text headers, and Hero names
  • Controls will no longer lock while the Text-To-Speech field is open
  • Resolved instances where certain UI elements would lose cursor focus
  • Added error messages and warning pop-ups for the following situations:
  • Controller disconnections while on the Initial Input Screen
  • Clients de-selecting Ready after the Host launches the game
  • Players cancelling Friend requests
  • Added missing subtitles to Archive entries for the Giving You Tomorrow mission briefing
  • "Optional Details" is no longer a required field when reporting another player

USER INTERFACE

  • Tutorial blades are now more responsive when multiple are stacked on top of one another
  • Settings will revert correctly during active gameplay when Cancelling in the Confirm Changes message prompt
  • Enemies will no longer lose nameplates and health bar information when cancelling fast travel
  • Weapons loadouts will no longer swap into weapon inventory when starting new game sessions in quick succession
  • Safehouse keys have been added to the Key Ring
  • The Rook Storm meter now appears more consistently in game, and in the Map
  • General improvements to Menu navigation and feedback
Releasestatus Stable
Licentietype Betaald

Door Tijs Hofmans

Nieuwscoördinator

Feedback • 13-06-2023 14:25 31

13-06-2023 • 14:25

31

Update-historie

06-'23 Redfall patch v1.1 31

Lees meer

Redfall

vanaf € 13,07

2 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Eerste grote Redfall-update verbetert vijand-AI van onder andere vampiers
Eerste grote Redfall-update verbetert vijand-AI van onder andere vampiers Nieuws van 13 juni 2023
Redfall zakt naar de veertiende plaats op lijst slechtst beoordeelde Steam-games
Redfall zakt naar de veertiende plaats op lijst slechtst beoordeelde Steam-games Nieuws van 9 mei 2023
Xbox-topman Phil Spencer: slechte ontvangst van Redfall was onverwacht
Xbox-topman Phil Spencer: slechte ontvangst van Redfall was onverwacht Nieuws van 4 mei 2023
Meer producten en artikelen
Games Bethesda Softworks

Reacties (31)

-Moderatie-faq
31
31
21
1
0
1
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
Raem 13 juni 2023 14:40
Gaat Tweakers patches incl. patch notes bijhouden van games? Dit is de eerste keer dat ik zoiets geplaatst zie worden.
AuteurTijsZonderH Nieuwscoördinator @Raem13 juni 2023 14:46
Het is een experiment om eens te kijken hoe dit bevalt, ook voor ons als redacteuren. Dus gelijk ook de vraag aan jou: bevalt het? :)
Raem @TijsZonderH13 juni 2023 14:52
Jazeker. Normaal gesproken zoek ik het op via Reddit, Twitter of een blogpost van de ontwikkelaar. Dus als het ik het via Tweakers voorbij zie komen scheelt me dat weer wat zoeken.
AuteurTijsZonderH Nieuwscoördinator @Raem13 juni 2023 14:53
Ik ga niks beloven over wat we er in de toekomst mee doen maar ik wil zeker wel de mogelijkheid onderzoeken hier iets mee te doen. De grote vraag is vooral hoe we achter alle updates komen en bij welke games we wel en niet iets schrijven.
Dafader @TijsZonderH13 juni 2023 15:04
Het lijkt mij haast een onbegonnen taak. Als ik een suggestie zou mogen geven zou ik het alleen doen bij grote patches en bij games die slecht ontvangen waren (Patch notes waarbij gezonde discussie plaats kan vinden). Op reddit zijn de topics vaak gevuld met cirkeltrekkerij.
Asitis @Dafader13 juni 2023 15:37
Ik vind dat sowieso van die hele software-update lijst op Tweakers; de hoeveelheid software updates zijn oneindig, je kunt nooit alles toelichten en dat volhouden voor de levensduur van elk programma. Bewondering voor de poging om het toch zo lang al te doen, maar het nut gaat aan me voorbij, tenzij het gekoppeld aan een nieuwsbericht is zoals deze.
Stellar @Asitis14 juni 2023 10:38
Juist die verscheidenheid en willekeur maken het ontzettend interessant. Ik heb al meerdere keren nieuwe apps ontdekt, puur en alleen omdat er een update was opgenomen in deze rubriek waar ik uit nieuwsgierigheid op klikte. De gebruikerservaringen in de comments zijn de spreekwoordelijke kers op de taart. Iets als dit is zeer welkom dus! }:O
theduke1989 @TijsZonderH13 juni 2023 15:15
Het lijkt me inderdaad een goede iniatief. Echter zou ik hiervoor echt een dedicated button ook willen zien.
Waar ik dus heel erg makkelijk op kan zoeken.

- titel
- jaar patch uitgekomen
-genre
Gody @TijsZonderH13 juni 2023 15:47
Je zou kunnen overwegen SteamDB te scrapen: https://steamdb.info/patchnotes/
Of iets van API's te gebruiken; mits SteamDB (of alternatieven daarvan) die aanbieden.
ChopperGunnerNL @TijsZonderH15 juni 2023 12:36
Klinkt interessant ja! Maar vraag me af hoe jullie dan voorkomen dat het een rommeltje wordt i.c.m. andere software updates. Een aparte sectie misschien? En wellicht alleen patch notes geven bij grote actuele titels of games die recent zijn uitgebracht?

Al lijkt mij wel dat voor games als bijvoorbeeld CS:GO die bijna dagelijks updates krijgen wel een onbegonnen zaak. Maar voor andere games zoals in dit geval Redfall maar ook bijvoorbeeld Hogwarts Legacy, Cyberpunk, Battlefield 2042 of zelfs Star Citizen zou het een zeer waardevolle toevoeging zijn.
Annihlator @TijsZonderH13 juni 2023 15:29
Vanuit constructieve feedback vraag ik mij af of er formatting-technisch een manier te vinden is dat jullie bijvoorbeeld een paar aandachtspunten van de patchnotes kunnen uitlichten en kleinere punten mogelijk "uitgeklapt" kunnen worden, al kan ik mij voorstellen dat het moeilijk in te schatten kan zijn wat dan zegmaar waarbij past.

Vind het nu vooral wel een erg grote lap tekst.

Zou mij ook bevallen als in plaats daarvan de categorieeen (zoals "USER INTERFACE" bijv) dichtgeklapt eerst als kop zichtbaar zijn en je ze kan openen voor details.
Dan ben ik niet op voorhand al de hele patchnotes aan het skimmen wanneer ik de grove lijn van dit artikel wil skimmen :)
AuteurTijsZonderH Nieuwscoördinator @Annihlator13 juni 2023 15:31
Daarvoor is er het nieuwsbericht weer. Die moeten elkaar aanvullen.
Connor @TijsZonderH13 juni 2023 16:30
Ik vind het een beetje overkill. Ik dacht even dat Bethesda jullie een "nieuws" bericht had gestuurd met het verzoek om deze te plaatsen.

Ik zou dit niet dubbel doen. Hoog uit een nieuws bericht met een link naar de complete patch notes op de site van de developer/uitgever.
Misschien een nieuwe "nieuws' category 'game patches' zodat mensen deze categorie ook kunnen negeren.
Derper @TijsZonderH13 juni 2023 15:05
Mij iig heel goed. Maar dat is wel omdat het een grote patch betreft voor een hoge boom die veel wind ving.
Hulleman @TijsZonderH13 juni 2023 15:45
Ja top :)

Nog geen 60fps er in gepatcht voor de Series X. Zonde.
Jogai @TijsZonderH13 juni 2023 15:54
Ik ben geen gamer, maar wel fan van de meuktracker sectie downloads. Dit lijkt me een logische aanvulling. Het enige gekke is dat er een screenshot ontbreekt. Jammer, want voor de review is er een mooie banner voor gemaakt.
vmachiel @TijsZonderH13 juni 2023 16:19
Voor mij als niet gamer niet eigenlijk. Misschien een apart categorie van maken?
CH4OS @Raem13 juni 2023 15:03
Nou ja, andere games krijgen ook frontpage artkelen, denk bijvoorbeeld aan de CD Project Red games: merk: CD Projekt Red.

Ik vind het alleen maar logisch dat die updates (ook) vermeld gaan worden in de Meuktracker, waarbij de artikelen hier misschien wat meer de diepte in kunnen met de changelogs, waar dat bij een echt FP artikel vooral globaal beschreven wordt wat de belangrijkste aanpassingen zijn. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 23 juli 2024 19:32]

Christoxz @Raem13 juni 2023 15:22
Is wel vaker voorgekomen, maar niet met regelmaat.
categorie: Games
Ectra 13 juni 2023 15:05
Hoezo vervuilt het? De downloads staan er vrwijel altijd en dit komt gewoon in dat lijstje.

Mij bevalt het wel eigenlijk, als je patch notes wilt zien ga je ze inderdaad opzoeken. Als dit de standaard wordt, misschien wel op tweakers opzoeken. :)

Edit: dit was bedoelt als reactie op McGti

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ectra op 23 juli 2024 19:32]

Patriot 13 juni 2023 16:30
@TijsZonderH Is het heel autistisch van me als ik op prijs zou stellen als je de formatting wat meer zou aanpakken als de andere Meuktra...downloads worden geformat?

Dat komt er volgens mij op neer dat dingen die direct copy+paste zijn even in een <blockquote> komen.

EDIT: En als ik dan toch ben, is het traditioneel zo dat de naam van de software wordt gebruikt en niet "<naam> patch"

EDIT2: En dat mag ook wel vermeld worden: Ik vind het een tof idee, en zal ook zeker meer tips gaan insturen voor uitgekomen patches als het straks voor meer games zo is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Patriot op 23 juli 2024 19:32]

McGti 13 juni 2023 14:59
Dit vervuilt de frontpage wel een beetje denk ik.. Als je echt de patchnotes wil lezen, ga je er toch wel naar op zoek.
jimmy_dg @McGti13 juni 2023 15:04
"Als je echt {onderwerp} wil lezen, ga je er toch wel naar op zoek."
Precies de reden waarom je dit op tweakers tegenkomt
Xfade @McGti13 juni 2023 15:13
Maar voor winrar versie 52354326 is het wel goed ?
grimson @Xfade13 juni 2023 18:38
Hoho, WinRAR O+ zit netjes op v6.22. Je bedoelt vast WinZip die nu op v27 zit 8)7. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door grimson op 23 juli 2024 19:32]

PCG2020 @McGti13 juni 2023 16:16
Ik zie geen patch notes op de frontpage staan hoor, alleen een link naar het artikel over de update, met dáárin de patch notes. Dat is toch juist de bedoeling?

Ik speel geen Redfall maar weet wel van de problemen bij de launch, dus ik heb doorgeklikt om het artikel even te lezen. En dat werkt dus prima.
MDK007 13 juni 2023 14:31
Eigenlijk grappig, voor een goede game hopen we steeds op zo snel mogelijk een patch voor de kleine gebreken weg te werken.
Dan heb je zo een draak van een game en onmiddelijk wordt die gepatched :D
loki504 @MDK00713 juni 2023 14:38
Onmiddellijk? Ik noem bijna ander halve maand niet onmiddellijk. Vergeet niet dat redfall op 2 mei is uitgekomen.
MDK007 @loki50413 juni 2023 15:26
"Onmiddelijk" dat was bij wijze van spreken
SECURITEH @MDK00713 juni 2023 14:44
Dit is een patch anderhalve maand na release van een game die nooit in deze staat uitgebracht had mogen worden. Ze zijn naar mijn mening te laat met deze patch, bijna niemand zal deze game een tweede kans geven ook al zou dit het merendeel van de problemen oplossen.
Bas170 13 juni 2023 18:50
Staat @TijsZonderH afgelopen zaterdag nog te vertellen dat @Drobanir alle downloads schrijft, gaat ie het ineens zelf doen.

Gekkenhuis :P

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.