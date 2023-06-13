Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 5 is op Debian 11 gebaseerd en onder meer OpenPGP is vervangen door Kleopatra. In versie 5.14 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Automatic migration to LUKS2 and Argon2id

The cryptographic parameters of LUKS from Tails 5.12 or earlier are weak against a state-sponsored attacker with physical access to your device. To use stronger encryption parameters, Tails 5.14 automatically converts your Persistent Storage to use LUKS2 encryption with Argon2id. Still, we recommend you change the passphrase of your Persistent Storage and other LUKS encrypted volumes unless you use a long passphrase of 5 random words or more. Read our security advisory and upgrade guide.

The cryptographic parameters of LUKS from Tails 5.12 or earlier are weak against a state-sponsored attacker with physical access to your device. To use stronger encryption parameters, Tails 5.14 automatically converts your Persistent Storage to use LUKS2 encryption with Argon2id. Still, we recommend you change the passphrase of your Persistent Storage and other LUKS encrypted volumes unless you use a long passphrase of 5 random words or more. Read our security advisory and upgrade guide. Full backups from Tails Installer

You can now do a backup of your Persistent Storage from Tails Installer by cloning your Persistent Storage to your backup Tails entirely. You can still use the backup utility to go faster while updating your backup.

You can now do a backup of your Persistent Storage from Tails Installer by cloning your Persistent Storage to your backup Tails entirely. You can still use the backup utility to go faster while updating your backup. Captive portal detection

Tails now detects if you have to sign in to the network using a captive portal if you choose to connect to Tor automatically. The error screen appears more quickly and recommends you try to sign in to the network as the first option.

Tails now detects if you have to sign in to the network using a captive portal if you choose to connect to Tor automatically. The error screen appears more quickly and recommends you try to sign in to the network as the first option. Incentive to donate from Electrum

Many people use Tails to secure their Bitcoin wallet and donations in Bitcoin are key to the survival of our project, so we integrated a way to donate from Electrum in Tails. Changes and updates Update Tor Browser to 12.0.7.

Change the button to create a Persistent Storage from the Welcome Screen to be a switch. (#19673)

Add back the description of some of the Persistent Storage features and mention Kleopatra in the GnuPG feature. (#19642 and #19675)

Hide the duplicated Persistent bookmark in the Files browser. (#19646) Fixed problems For more details, read our changelog. Avoid restarting the desktop environment when creating a Persistent Storage. (#19667)